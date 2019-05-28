Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESEÑA ALUMNO... JUAN JOSE PANTOJA PROFESORA. TRINIDAD LARA NAMBO MATERIA..ESPAÑOL SEC.. IGNACIO CHAVEZ
 LIBRO.. POR 13 RAZONES  AUTOR.. JAY ASHER  EDITORIAL..VYRYA  PAGINAS..363  FORMATO.. PAPEL
Por q lo elegí  Por q me gusto mucho y te deja tema de lo q es la vida de los adolecentes hoy en día y te deja una enseña...
RESUMEN  La trilogía de este libro trata de q una joven sufre abusos de sus compañeros de escuela y se llama Hannah Baker...
