Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 MASSIVE Bienvenidos a Gracias por asistir
2 p Personalidades Que puedes encontrar en un equipo
3 c https://www.miblog.digital Escribo artículos o S I Trabajo en TCS Country Agile Coach https://www.linkedin.com /in/aug...
4  TCS Agile Ninja Coach World-Class Program – Kolkata 2018  Road to Agile Coaching por Mohammed Musthafa  Experiencia ...
5  El Coach está al servicio de los equipos, de la organización, de los clientes, del ecosistema  Hay equipos donde tu m...
6 Las personalidades que puedes encontrar…
7 Creador de Complejidad  Frases para identificarlo  “Es más complejo de lo que crees”  “Antes que nada debes entender ...
8 El “Máquina”  Necesita ser guiado paso a paso  Orientado a los procesos y las reglas  Frases para identificarlo  “Te...
9 El “Máquina”  Problema  No puedes confiarle tareas que requieren experimentación  Posible aproximación  Hay que ir p...
10 Líder Silencioso Negativo  Evita mostrarse pero tiene gran influencia  El equipo busca indirectamente su aprobación ...
11 El “Cuenta cuentos”  Frases para identificarlo  “Quisiera agregar algo…”  “Esto me recuerda a…”  Problema  Consume...
12 Superhéroe Solitario  No te confundas, lo quieres en tu equipo  Frases para identificarlo  “Entendido”  “Empezaremo...
13 El egoísta  Es indiferente a los objetivos del equipo  Frases para identificarlo  “Lamento decir esto pero…”  “Así ...
14 Respondo preguntas J
15 Gracias Muchas POR ACOMPAÑARME
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Personalidades que puedes encontrar en los equipos

21 views

Published on

Diapositivas de la charla brindada en el marco del Ágiles Colombia 2020 #AgilesColombia2020

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Personalidades que puedes encontrar en los equipos

  1. 1. 1 MASSIVE Bienvenidos a Gracias por asistir
  2. 2. 2 p Personalidades Que puedes encontrar en un equipo
  3. 3. 3 c https://www.miblog.digital Escribo artículos o S I Trabajo en TCS Country Agile Coach https://www.linkedin.com /in/augustomini/ Mi LinkedIn augusto.mini@gmail.com Mi e-mail Hola, soy Augusto Miní
  4. 4. 4  TCS Agile Ninja Coach World-Class Program – Kolkata 2018  Road to Agile Coaching por Mohammed Musthafa  Experiencia propia ¿De dónde viene esto?
  5. 5. 5  El Coach está al servicio de los equipos, de la organización, de los clientes, del ecosistema  Hay equipos donde tu mensaje cala y los miembros del equipo entienden tu labor como agente de cambio  Pero no todos los equipos son iguales  Las personalidades varían y hay algunas que pueden resultar un reto para el Coach  No quiere decir que te vas a encontrar con todas, pero es mejor conocerlas Estamos en contacto constante con equipos
  6. 6. 6 Las personalidades que puedes encontrar…
  7. 7. 7 Creador de Complejidad  Frases para identificarlo  “Es más complejo de lo que crees”  “Antes que nada debes entender que…”  Problema  Muestra el panorama con más dimensiones que las necesarias  Impide a los equipos ágiles lograr acuerdos  Posible aproximación  “¿Bajo tu experiencia, qué podemos completar en un sprint?”  Les gusta resolver problemas y la admiración
  8. 8. 8 El “Máquina”  Necesita ser guiado paso a paso  Orientado a los procesos y las reglas  Frases para identificarlo  “Tengo algunas preguntas” con preguntas de mucho detalle  “Quisiera confirmar algo…” con confirmaciones no de alto nivel sino de muy bajo nivel
  9. 9. 9 El “Máquina”  Problema  No puedes confiarle tareas que requieren experimentación  Posible aproximación  Hay que ir paso a paso con ellos  Darle retos de cierta ambigüedad, irá entendiendo que su enfoque lo limita  Darle guía a través de coaching
  10. 10. 10 Líder Silencioso Negativo  Evita mostrarse pero tiene gran influencia  El equipo busca indirectamente su aprobación  Problema  Sus efectos en el equipo pueden pasar desapercibidos  El equipo puede perder confianza en su PO y SM / líder ágil  Posible aproximación  Transparentar sus acciones  Déjalos liderar algunos eventos  Hay que dirigirlo hacia un liderazgo positivo
  11. 11. 11 El “Cuenta cuentos”  Frases para identificarlo  “Quisiera agregar algo…”  “Esto me recuerda a…”  Problema  Consume el tiempo en las reuniones  Posible aproximación  Interrupción amable  “Puntos muy interesantes e importantes, ¿podrás resumir esos puntos en 1 o 2 minutos?”
  12. 12. 12 Superhéroe Solitario  No te confundas, lo quieres en tu equipo  Frases para identificarlo  “Entendido”  “Empezaremos con esto…”  Problema  Crea Silos  Alta dependencia  Cuellos de botella  Impide escalar  Posible aproximación  Necesita darse cuenta que afecta la productividad del equipo
  13. 13. 13 El egoísta  Es indiferente a los objetivos del equipo  Frases para identificarlo  “Lamento decir esto pero…”  “Así no funcionan las cosas aquí”  Problema  Disminuye el estándar y la calidad del equipo  Impulsa el ecosistema de acusar  Posible aproximación  Conciliar  Si es necesario, debería ser reemplazado
  14. 14. 14 Respondo preguntas J
  15. 15. 15 Gracias Muchas POR ACOMPAÑARME

×