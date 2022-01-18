PHMSA Final Rule for Gas Gathering 1. January 2022 ROUNDTABLE TRAINING SERIES PHMSA Regulation of Gas Gathering Pipelines Final Rule 2. Agenda  When is the gas gathering rule effective?  What’s in the gas gathering rule? • Clarification of “incidental gathering” • Documenting methodology by which operator determined the beginning and end points of each onshore gathering pipeline it operates • Reporting–regulated gathering requirements (Type R lines) • Regulation of large diameter, high pressure gathering lines (Type C lines) • Composite material use in Type C lines  Q&A 3. WHEN IS THE RULE EFFECTIVE? One-year after final rule is published - November 2, 2022 TICK TOCK 4. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 191.1 - Scope What’s New?  (a) Requires incident, SRC, annual, operators registry and other reporting for gas storage facilities and: • Type R gathering lines • Type C gathering lines Key Exceptions  191.22 (b) (c) and 191.23 exemptions Midstream Impact - Varies  How many new regulated miles do you potentially have?  Automated annual reporting? 5. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 191.3 - Definitions What’s New?  Regulated onshore gathering pipeline • Type A, Type B or Type C gas gathering line that complies with §192.8  Reporting regulated gathering pipeline • Type R gas gathering line as determined in §192.8 • Subject only to part 191 requirements Key Exceptions  None Midstream Impact – Varies • Class location/PIR analysis for all gathering lines (Type C) • Identify/map unregulated gathering systems (Type R) 6. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 191.15 – Incident Reports What’s New?  Creates a new form for Type R gathering line incidents (PHMSA F7100.2-2)  Incident reports submittals required day final rule effective Key Exceptions  None Midstream Impact - Varies  Personnel training  Report submission 7. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 191.17 – Annual Report What’s New?  (a)(2) Specifies new annual reporting form for Type R gathering lines  Reporting required in calendar year 2022 Key Exceptions  None Midstream Impact - Varies  Personnel training  Report submission 8. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 191.23 – Reporting Safety Related Conditions (SRC) What’s New?  (b)(1) Exempts Type R gathering lines from SRC reporting Key Exceptions  None Midstream Impact  None 9. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 191.29 – National Pipeline Mapping System (NPMS) What’s New?  (c) Clarifies that NPMS submittal does not apply to gathering lines Key Exceptions  None Midstream Impact  None 10. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 192.3 – Definitions What’s New?  Composite materials means materials used to make pipe or components manufactured with a combination of either steel and/or plastic and with a reinforcing material to maintain its circumferential or longitudinal strength. Key Exceptions  None Midstream Impact  Varies 11. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 192.8 – How Are Gathering Lines Determined? What’s New?  (a)(5) Imposes a 10 mile limit on “incidental gathering” pipelines  Incidental gathering lines > 10 mile length will be considered transmission  Required day final rule effective Key Exceptions  Not retroactive to existing gathering systems Midstream Impact - Moderate  Desktop analysis for new, replace, repair of gathering systems 12. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 192.8 – How Are Gathering Lines Determined? (Cont.) What’s New?  (b) Requires documentation of the start and end points for all gathering systems  Maintain records for the life of the pipeline  Effective 6 months from date of final rule Key Exceptions  An alternate deadline may be approved by PHMSA. Operator must notify PHMSA no later than 90 days prior to deadline. Midstream Impact - Moderate  API RP80 analysis for all gathering lines  Requires asset inventory for all gathering 13. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 192.8 – How Are Gathering Lines Determined? (Cont.) What’s New?  (c) Type R gathering lines • Class 1 and class 2 non-regulated gathering lines  Type C gathering lines • OD ≥ 8.625” and any of the following: ◦ MAOP > 20% of SMYS (steel) ◦ MAOP > 125 psig (steel, incomplete records) ◦ MAOP > 125 psig (non-metallic) Key Exceptions  None Midstream Impact - High  Desktop study to identify Type R and Type C gathering lines 14. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 192.9 – What Requirements Apply to Type C Gathering Lines? What’s New?  “Building intended for human occupancy” (BIFHO) or “other impacted site” • Includes homes, office buildings, factories, outside recreation areas, plant facilities, etc., • Playgrounds, recreation areas, outdoor theaters, or other place of public assembly that is occupied by 20 or more persons on at least 5 days a week for 10 weeks in any 12 month period; or • Any portion of the paved surface, including shoulders, of a designated interstate, other freeway or expressway as well as any other principal arterial roadway with 4 or more lanes, as defined by the FHA Key Exceptions  None Midstream Impact - Moderate  Identify all BIFHO’s and other impacted sites 15. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 192.9 – What Requirements Apply to Type C Gathering Lines? What’s New?  (e)(1) OD ≥ 8.625” • Design, installation, construction, initial inspection and initial testing of a new, replaced, relocated or otherwise modified gathering line. ◦ Subparts B through G, subpart I (steel) and subpart J ◦ Damage prevention, emergency planning, public awareness, line markers, leakage surveys, leak repairs  (e)(2) OD > 12.75” • All of the above plus: • Document MAOP (§192.619 (a) or (c)) and maintain records for life of pipeline • Comply with applicable requirements for plastic pipe/components Key Exceptions  (f) OD ≤ 16” • No BIFHO or identified site within the PIR or Class Location Unit ◦ Exempted from corrosion control, public awareness, line markers, leakage surveys and MAOP documentation requirements  Not applicable to pipeline lengths ≤ 40 ft. 16. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 192.9 – What Requirements Apply to Type C Gathering Lines? (Cont.) Midstream Impact - High  (g)(4) Compliance achieved within one year of final rule  (5) If change in class location, dwelling density or increase in MAOP cause pipeline to meet Type C definition, compliance required within a year of the change. 17. WHAT’S IN THE RULE? § 192.9 – What Requirements Apply to Type C Gathering Lines? What’s New?  (h) Requirements for use of composite materials in Type C gathering lines • Comply with subpart B – G and subpart J requirements applicable to transmission lines. • Notify PHMSA (Onerous Process) Key Exceptions  None Midstream Impact  Varies 18. D: C: Vice President, Asset Integrity & Corrosion Audubon Companies blouque@auduboncompanies.com 918.514.5879 BRYAN LOUQUE 913.221.3446 auduboncompanies.com

Editor's Notes