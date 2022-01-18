PHMSA Final Rule for Gas Gathering

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
January 2022
ROUNDTABLE TRAINING SERIES
PHMSA Regulation of Gas Gathering Pipelines
Final Rule
Agenda
When is the gas gathering rule effective?
What’s in the gas gathering rule?
• Clarification of “incidental gathering”
• Documenting methodology by which operator determined the
beginning and end points of each onshore gathering pipeline it
operates
• Reporting–regulated gathering requirements (Type R lines)
• Regulation of large diameter, high pressure gathering lines (Type C
lines)
• Composite material use in Type C lines
Q&A
WHEN IS THE RULE EFFECTIVE?
One-year after final rule is published - November 2, 2022
TICK
TOCK
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 191.1 - Scope
What’s New?
(a) Requires incident, SRC, annual, operators registry and other
reporting for gas storage facilities and:
• Type R gathering lines
• Type C gathering lines
Key Exceptions
191.22 (b) (c) and 191.23 exemptions
Midstream Impact - Varies
How many new regulated miles do you potentially have?
Automated annual reporting?
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 191.3 - Definitions
What’s New?
Regulated onshore gathering pipeline
• Type A, Type B or Type C gas gathering line that complies with
§192.8
Reporting regulated gathering pipeline
• Type R gas gathering line as determined in §192.8
• Subject only to part 191 requirements
Key Exceptions
None
Midstream Impact – Varies
• Class location/PIR analysis for all gathering lines (Type C)
• Identify/map unregulated gathering systems (Type R)
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 191.15 – Incident Reports
What’s New?
Creates a new form for Type R gathering line incidents (PHMSA
F7100.2-2)
Incident reports submittals required day final rule effective
Key Exceptions
None
Midstream Impact - Varies
Personnel training
Report submission
7.
§ 191.17 – Annual Report
What’s New?
(a)(2) Specifies new annual reporting form for Type R gathering lines
Reporting required in calendar year 2022
Key Exceptions
None
Midstream Impact - Varies
Personnel training
Report submission
8.
§ 191.23 – Reporting Safety Related Conditions (SRC)
What’s New?
(b)(1) Exempts Type R gathering lines from SRC reporting
Key Exceptions
None
Midstream Impact
None
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 191.29 – National Pipeline Mapping System (NPMS)
What’s New?
(c) Clarifies that NPMS submittal does not apply to gathering lines
Key Exceptions
None
Midstream Impact
None
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 192.3 – Definitions
What’s New?
Composite materials means materials used to make pipe or components
manufactured with a combination of either steel and/or plastic and with
a reinforcing material to maintain its circumferential or longitudinal
strength.
Key Exceptions
None
Midstream Impact
Varies
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 192.8 – How Are Gathering Lines Determined?
What’s New?
(a)(5) Imposes a 10 mile limit on “incidental gathering” pipelines
Incidental gathering lines > 10 mile length will be considered
transmission
Required day final rule effective
Key Exceptions
Not retroactive to existing gathering systems
Midstream Impact - Moderate
Desktop analysis for new, replace, repair of gathering systems
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 192.8 – How Are Gathering Lines Determined? (Cont.)
What’s New?
(b) Requires documentation of the start and end points for all gathering
systems
Maintain records for the life of the pipeline
Effective 6 months from date of final rule
Key Exceptions
An alternate deadline may be approved by PHMSA. Operator must
notify PHMSA no later than 90 days prior to deadline.
Midstream Impact - Moderate
API RP80 analysis for all gathering lines
Requires asset inventory for all gathering
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 192.8 – How Are Gathering Lines Determined? (Cont.)
What’s New?
(c) Type R gathering lines
• Class 1 and class 2 non-regulated gathering lines
Type C gathering lines
• OD ≥ 8.625” and any of the following:
◦ MAOP > 20% of SMYS (steel)
◦ MAOP > 125 psig (steel, incomplete records)
◦ MAOP > 125 psig (non-metallic)
Key Exceptions
None
Midstream Impact - High
Desktop study to identify Type R and Type C gathering lines
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 192.9 – What Requirements Apply to Type C Gathering Lines?
What’s New?
“Building intended for human occupancy” (BIFHO) or “other impacted site”
• Includes homes, office buildings, factories, outside recreation areas,
plant facilities, etc.,
• Playgrounds, recreation areas, outdoor theaters, or other place of public
assembly that is occupied by 20 or more persons on at least 5 days a
week for 10 weeks in any 12 month period; or
• Any portion of the paved surface, including shoulders, of a designated
interstate, other freeway or expressway as well as any other principal
arterial roadway with 4 or more lanes, as defined by the FHA
Key Exceptions
None
Midstream Impact - Moderate
Identify all BIFHO’s and other impacted sites
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 192.9 – What Requirements Apply to Type C Gathering Lines?
What’s New?
(e)(1) OD ≥ 8.625”
• Design, installation, construction, initial inspection and initial testing of
a new, replaced, relocated or otherwise modified gathering line.
◦ Subparts B through G, subpart I (steel) and subpart J
◦ Damage prevention, emergency planning, public awareness, line
markers, leakage surveys, leak repairs
(e)(2) OD > 12.75”
• All of the above plus:
• Document MAOP (§192.619 (a) or (c)) and maintain records for life of
pipeline
• Comply with applicable requirements for plastic pipe/components
Key Exceptions
(f) OD ≤ 16”
• No BIFHO or identified site within the PIR or Class Location Unit
◦ Exempted from corrosion control, public awareness, line markers,
leakage surveys and MAOP documentation requirements
Not applicable to pipeline lengths ≤ 40 ft.
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 192.9 – What Requirements Apply to Type C Gathering Lines?
(Cont.)
Midstream Impact - High
(g)(4) Compliance achieved within one year of final rule
(5) If change in class location, dwelling density or increase in MAOP
cause pipeline to meet Type C definition, compliance required within a
year of the change.
WHAT’S IN THE RULE?
§ 192.9 – What Requirements Apply to Type C Gathering Lines?
What’s New?
(h) Requirements for use of composite materials in Type C gathering
lines
• Comply with subpart B – G and subpart J requirements applicable to
transmission lines.
• Notify PHMSA (Onerous Process)
Key Exceptions
None
Midstream Impact
Varies
Except: - Documentation of start and end point of each gathering line – 6 months after final rule. - Incident report submittal effective same day final rule. - Annual report submittal effective March 15, 2023
This part prescribes requirements for the reporting of incidents, safety-related conditions, annual pipeline summary data, National Operator Registry information, and other miscellaneous conditions by operators of underground natural gas storage facilities and natural gas pipeline facilities located in the United States or Puerto Rico, including underground natural gas storage facilities and pipelines within the limits of the Outer Continental Shelf as that term is defined in the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (43 U.S.C. 1331). This part applies to offshore gathering lines (except as provided in paragraph (b) of this section) and to onshore gathering lines, including Type R gathering lines as determined in § 192.8 of this chapter. 2. Sections 191.22(b), 191.22(c), and 191.23 do not apply to the onshore gathering of gas— (1) Through a pipeline that operates at less than 0 psig (0 kPa); (2) Through a pipeline that is not a regulated onshore gathering pipeline; or (3) Within inlets of the Gulf of Mexico, except for the requirements in § 192.612.
PHMSA adopted to the industry recommendation to define the new gathering line type as “Type C”
PHMSA adopted the industry recommendation to adapt the “reporting-gathering” incident report to be fit for purpose
1. PHMSA adopted the industry recommendation to exempt “reporting-regulated” lines from SRC reporting
1. PHMSA adopted the industry recommendation to adapt the “reporting-gathering” incident report to be fit for purpose
1. PHMSA adopted the industry recommendation to clarify that NPMS is not applicable to gathering
1. PHMSA adopted the industry recommendation to formally recognize composite materials not currently accepted by code
1. PHMSA limits new incidental gathering from to 10 miles; which is less than the 20 miles adopted in RP 1182, but much better than PHMSA’s original proposal of 10 miles. PHMSA acknowledges that the 10-mile limit is only applied to new lines and is not retroactive to existing incidental gathering lines greater than 10 miles.
1. 6 months may be a tight timeframe for some companies to identify begin and end points for 10s of thousands of miles of gathering lines.
(3) For purposes of this section, the term “building intended for human occupancy or other impacted site” means any of the following:
(i) Any building that may be occupied by humans, including homes, office buildings factories, outside recreation areas, plant facilities, etc.;
(ii) a small, well-defined outside area (such as a playground, recreation area, outdoor theater, or other place of public assembly) that is occupied by 20 or more persons on at least 5 days a week for 10 weeks in any 12-month period (the days and weeks need not be consecutive); or
(iii) any portion of the paved surface, including shoulders, of a designated interstate, other freeway, or expressway, as well as any other principal arterial roadway with 4 or more lanes, as defined in the Federal Highway Administration's Highway Functional Classification Concepts, Criteria and Procedures, Section 3.1 (see: https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/planning/processes/statewide/related/highway_functional_classifications/fcauab.pdf).
1. Generally, this section is reasonable. It provides for basic requirements for certain pipelines over 8” and also provides for some good exemptions from provision that may not be as important where there are no receptors.
HOWEVER, there is a major concern around the leak survey requirements because: It applies a more stringent standard to Class 1 gathering lines than is applied to Class 1 transmission lines; and May circumvent the express will of Congress as expressed in PIPES 2020 Section 113.
Currently, 192.706 only requires leakage surveys to use “leak detector equipment” when transporting un-odorized gas in Class 3 and Class 4 locations. However, un-odorized transmission lines in class 1 and 2 locations may conduct leakage surveys by other means (e.g. vegetation surveys). The final rule would require a more stringent leakage survey than is required of similarly located transmission lines.
Section 113 of the PIPES Act of 2020 requires that PHMSA promulgate regulations requiring “leak detection and repair programs” using “commercially available advanced technologies” (i.e. leak detector equipment). However, Congress specifically omitted Class 1 regulated gathering lines from this requirement. This new rule appears to circumvent Congress’ express will to not apply such leak detection and repair requirements to Class 1 regulated gathering lines (i.e. Type C).
2. Industry recommended a PIR exemption; however, I have concern about the definition of a “building intended for human occupancy”. As discussed in depth during the RP 1182 deliberations, many operators have “personnel shacks” located at their pipeline stations which are provided to allow operator personnel to get out of the elements while periodically at the station. These are often only periodically used for a few hours a week (not a full time office). RP 1182 recognized that these types of “shacks” should not be the sole reason that a gathering line is excluded from using the PIR exemption; however, the rule as published would make it so.
Preamble The class-location unit moves along the pipeline, and if the sliding mile contains a building intended for human occupancy or other impacted site at any point during the mile's movement, then the exception in paragraph (f) does not apply for the entire mile of pipeline contained within the sliding mile. ….. PHMSA expects that the class location unit method will result in fewer miles of gathering lines being covered by the § 192.9 exception in almost all circumstances because the additional requirements will apply for a mile on each side of a building intended for human occupancy or other impacted site.
Revise new regulation to be consistent with existing and allow 24 months to comply with the new requirements
Existing Rule 192.611 Change in Class Location ….. 192.611(d) Confirmation or revision of the maximum allowable operating pressure that is required as a result of a study under § 192.609 must be completed within 24 months of the change in class location. Pressure reduction under paragraph (a) (1) or (2) of this section within the 24-month period does not preclude establishing a maximum allowable operating pressure under paragraph (a)(3) of this section at a later date.
Notification is made to PHMSA at least 90 days prior to installing new or replacement pipe or components made of composite materials otherwise not authorized for use in Type C gathering pipelines Include beginning and end points of the segment containing composite pipe General description of the ROW including HCAs Relevant pipeline design and construction information including the year of installation Relevant operating information including MAOP, leak and failure history, pressure test info Explanation of the circumstances that the operator believes make the use of composite pipeline material appropriate and how the design, construction, operations, and maintenance will mitigate safety and environmental risks Explanation of procedures and tests that will be conducted periodically over the life of the composite material to document that its strength is being maintained Operations and maintenance procedures that will be applies to the alternative material An explanation of how the use of composite pipeline material would be in the public interest and Certification signed by a vice president of the operator’s company that operation of the applicant's pipeline using composite pipeline material would be consistent with pipeline safety