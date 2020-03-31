Blandin Broadband Leadership Webinar Series Overview

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to today's Broadband Leadership Webinar: Series Overview
Broadband Leadership Webinar Series Series Overview • Bernadine Joselyn, Blandin Foundation • Angie Dickison, Minnesota Of...
Broadband Development Process – Simplified! Poor Broadband Great Broadband
Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Perso...
Communities Must Find Their Unique Path www.artofhosting.org
Series Overview A review of the entire broadband development process. • Bernadine Joselyn, Blandin Foundation • Angie Dick...
Setting the Vision The hows and whys of developing a community broadband vision to engage community leaders, citizens and ...
Broadband 101 An introduction to various broadband technologies highlighting capabilities, liabilities, and comparative co...
Community Broadband Surveys An overview of broadband surveys including a comparison of random sample surveys and canvassin...
Broadband Mapping An introduction to broadband mapping data sources, with demonstration of various GIS capabilities for da...
Ownership Models and Provider Partnerships An overview of models concerning network ownership and operations providing opt...
Feasibility Studies Presentation and discussion of the key elements of broadband feasibility study design, implementation,...
Federal and State Broadband Finance Programs An overview of existing and emerging broadband finance programs. • Angie Dick...
Local Broadband Finance Options An introduction to the finance tools available to cities, counties, and towns to assist in...
Making it Happen: Determining Your Community’s Best Option Strategies for Success • Alie McInerney, Blandin Foundation • T...
Minnesota Broadband Resources Blandin Foundation • www.broadband.blandinfoundation.org (program) • www.blandinonbroadband....
Other Resources Institute for Local Self Reliance • https://ilsr.org/broadband/ Next Century Cities • https://nextcenturyc...
Join us Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:00 am for the Broadband Leadership Webinar Series: Creating Successful Broadband Infra...
Blandin Broadband Leadership Webinar Series Overview

  2. 2. Broadband Leadership Webinar Series Series Overview • Bernadine Joselyn, Blandin Foundation • Angie Dickison, Minnesota Office of Broadband Development • Bill Coleman, Community Technology Advisors
  3. 3. Broadband Development Process – Simplified! Poor Broadband Great Broadband
  4. 4. Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  5. 5. Communities Must Find Their Unique Path www.artofhosting.org
  6. 6. Series Overview A review of the entire broadband development process. • Bernadine Joselyn, Blandin Foundation • Angie Dickison, Minnesota Office of Broadband Development • Bill Coleman, Community Technology Advisors Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  7. 7. Setting the Vision The hows and whys of developing a community broadband vision to engage community leaders, citizens and broadband providers. • Bernadine Joselyn, Blandin Foundation • Mark Erickson, Community Visionary • Elizabeth Olivanti, Northeast MN Small Business Development Center • Rich Sve, Lake County Commissioner Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  8. 8. Broadband 101 An introduction to various broadband technologies highlighting capabilities, liabilities, and comparative costs of each. • Bill Coleman, Community Technology Advisors • Carl Meyerhoefer, Calix • Tim Johnson, MVTV Wireless Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  9. 9. Community Broadband Surveys An overview of broadband surveys including a comparison of random sample surveys and canvassing techniques, key questions, the importance of GIS mapping technology, and data ownership considerations. • Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting • Tom Johnson, Nobles County • Nancy Hoffman, Chisago County Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  10. 10. Broadband Mapping An introduction to broadband mapping data sources, with demonstration of various GIS capabilities for data display and grant eligibility determination. Strategies for challenging broadband map data will be discussed. • Glenn Fishbine, NEO Partners • Diane Wells, DEED Office of Broadband Development Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  11. 11. Ownership Models and Provider Partnerships An overview of models concerning network ownership and operations providing options for working with existing and prospective partners. • Presenters TBD Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  12. 12. Feasibility Studies Presentation and discussion of the key elements of broadband feasibility study design, implementation, and use; including tips on selecting a consultant. • Mark Mrla, Finley Engineering • Community 1 TBD • Community 2 TBD Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  13. 13. Federal and State Broadband Finance Programs An overview of existing and emerging broadband finance programs. • Angie Dickison or Diane Wells, DEED Office of Broadband Development • TBD, NTIA, US Department of Commerce • Stacy Cluff, Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative • Jim Beattie, BevComm Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  14. 14. Local Broadband Finance Options An introduction to the finance tools available to cities, counties, and towns to assist in broadband development. • Rebecca Kurtz, Ehlers and Associates • Vince Robinson, Development Services Inc. • TBD Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  15. 15. Making it Happen: Determining Your Community’s Best Option Strategies for Success • Alie McInerney, Blandin Foundation • TBD Broadband Development Process o Learn from area residents, businesses, community institutions o Go to a conference o Personal broadband circumstance o Review public broadband data o Review broadband maps o Learn about community best practices o Host community meeting(s) o Survey the community o Interview existing providers Proceed to next column! o Examine what other communities have done o Determine local financial capabilities and available tools o Determine decision maker engagement appetite o Recognize resulting opportunity or barrier If no local commitment, regroup to earlier steps With sufficient commitment, go to next column! o Understand their current improvement plans o Ensure their plans meet your needs and vision If not, proceed to next column. If yes, continue below o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue funding as needed Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! o Understand market demand / revenues o Understand technology options – wired and wireless o Understand construction/ operational costs o Understand the resulting business pro-formas and need for subsidy o Select preferred option(s) o Build local support Proceed to next column! o Decide what you are seeking in a partner o Identify preferred and likely partners o Share feasibility study results and community vision o Select preferred partner o Negotiate deal structure o Pursue other funding as needed. Infrastructure improved. Celebrate! Awakening Gather Data Begin to determine the range of acceptable community roles Assess incumbent provider(s) as prospective partner(s) Conduct Feasibility Study Identify and select provider partner(s)
  16. 16. Minnesota Broadband Resources Blandin Foundation • www.broadband.blandinfoundation.org (program) • www.blandinonbroadband.org (blog) DEED Office of Broadband Development • https://mn.gov/deed/programs-services/broadband/ • https://mn.gov/deed/programs-services/broadband/maps/
  17. 17. Other Resources Institute for Local Self Reliance • https://ilsr.org/broadband/ Next Century Cities • https://nextcenturycities.org NTIA Broadband USA • https://broadbandusa.ntia.doc.gov Fiber Broadband Association • https://www.fiberbroadband.org Michigan Moonshot • https://www.merit.edu/services/moonshot/
  18. 18. Join us Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:00 am for the Broadband Leadership Webinar Series: Creating Successful Broadband Infrastructure Projects For more information, visit www.broadband.blandinfoundation.org and click the “webinars” banner.

