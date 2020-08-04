Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.connectedmn.us
Building a more equitable, resilient state where each and every student can learn, thrive, and prosper. OUR PURPOSE
H I G H -SP E ED I N T E R N E T D I S TAN C E L E A R N I N G & S U P P O RT I VE S E R V I C E S A MORE EQUITABLE, RESIL...
Partnership for a ConnectedMN was created by philanthropic and business leaders, in collaboration with Governor Tim Walz, ...
Partnership for ConnectedMN is now accepting applications.  Seeking grant applications projects that bring tech devices a...
Project Examples:  Subsidized broadband internet services for those currently unable to afford it;  Partnerships with lo...
Eligible Applicants:  501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and programs focused on supporting the school learning experience o...
*Confirmed cash and in-kind; as of 5.23.20 FOUNDING MEMBERS: S U P P O RT E R S* Accenture Andersen Corporation Bush Found...
QUESTIONS? BERNADINE JOSELYN 218/259-2962 BRJOSELYLN@BLANDINFOUNDATION.ORG TIFFANY KONG 651/325-4268 TIFFANY.KONG@SPMCF.ORG
Blandin Broadband Leadership Roundtable on Partnership for a Connected MN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Blandin Broadband Leadership Roundtable on Partnership for a Connected MN

79 views

Published on

tech grants for schools

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Blandin Broadband Leadership Roundtable on Partnership for a Connected MN

  1. 1. www.connectedmn.us
  2. 2. Building a more equitable, resilient state where each and every student can learn, thrive, and prosper. OUR PURPOSE
  3. 3. H I G H -SP E ED I N T E R N E T D I S TAN C E L E A R N I N G & S U P P O RT I VE S E R V I C E S A MORE EQUITABLE, RESILIENT STATE WHERE EACH AND EVERY STUDENT CAN LEARN, THRIVE, AND PROSPER T E C H N O LO GY D E V I C E S
  4. 4. Partnership for a ConnectedMN was created by philanthropic and business leaders, in collaboration with Governor Tim Walz, in the wake of COVID-19 to ensure Minnesota’s students from disinvested communities have the tech devices and high-speed internet connectivity they need to learn, thrive and prosper. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even clearer that these resources are essential to facilitate distance learning, access critical support services, and maintain social connections. ABOUT US
  5. 5. Partnership for ConnectedMN is now accepting applications.  Seeking grant applications projects that bring tech devices and internet access to students across the state, especially communities most in need, including students who are Black, Indigenous and/or People of Color, students from low-income families, and students residing in rural Minnesota.  This grant opportunity was designed based on recommendations from key partners across the state, including leaders in education, nonprofits serving K-12 students, education technology experts, and representatives from Minnesota’s Children’s Cabinet and the Minnesota Department of Education  Grants awarded up to $150,000. Key dates:  Applications will be due Tuesday, September 1, 2020 by 3 p.m.  Decisions will be made by Monday, September 14, 2020.  Funds will be distributed by the end of September. GRANT OPPORTUNITY
  6. 6. Project Examples:  Subsidized broadband internet services for those currently unable to afford it;  Partnerships with local broadband providers to offer discounted services to eligible families;  “Digital navigation” and other services for students and families who need help accessing and using internet for distance learning;  Safe spaces for students to access the internet, use equipment and receive technical, educational, food and other support;  Programs that address other basic needs, such as transportation, to allow participation in online learning and access to other support services;  Distribution of free or low-cost computing devices to students without them;  Purchase and distribution of technology which assists students with no broadband service in their home;  Teacher training and support in online teaching and learning GRANT OPPORTUNITY
  7. 7. Eligible Applicants:  501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and programs focused on supporting the school learning experience of high-need and/or underserved K-12 students;  Minnesota’s tribal governments and four bureau of Indian education contract schools;  Organizations who are members of eligible telecommunications clusters (METN) under the Telecommunications/Internet Access Equity Aid statute MS 125B.26. These grants are designed to complement resources provided to schools in the state of Minnesota. Grants will not be made directly to schools or school districts. Organizations working in partnership with particular schools or districts are encouraged to apply. GRANT OPPORTUNITY
  8. 8. *Confirmed cash and in-kind; as of 5.23.20 FOUNDING MEMBERS: S U P P O RT E R S* Accenture Andersen Corporation Bush Foundation Boston Scientific Ecolab Foundation EY Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation Land O’Lakes Mardag Foundation Minneapolis Foundation Protolabs Foundation Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Securian Financial SPS Commerce Foundation Vantage Financial Xcel Energy*Confirmed cash and in-kind; as of 07.28.20 In collaboration with:
  9. 9. QUESTIONS? BERNADINE JOSELYN 218/259-2962 BRJOSELYLN@BLANDINFOUNDATION.ORG TIFFANY KONG 651/325-4268 TIFFANY.KONG@SPMCF.ORG

×