PERSONEN BESCHREIBEN
Körper  groß  klein  dick  mollig  dünn  schlank Er/Sie ist ....................
Nase  groß  klein Er/ sie hat ............ –e ..................
Augen  groß  klein  blau  grün  braun  schwarz  Er/ sie hat ............ –e ..................
Haare  lang  kurz  glatt  lockig  blond  braun  schwarz  gefärbt  Er/ sie hat ............ –e ..................
Personen beschreiben

