KEGIATAN DALAM RANGKA PERINGATAN HUT KEMERDEKAAN RI KE -75 SECARA DARING SMPK STELLA MARIS SURABAYA TAHUN DIDIK 2020 – 2021
1. UPACARA 17 AGUSTUS 2020 SECARA DARING 2. LOMBA LOMBA SECARA DARING 1. Lomba menyanyi lagu perjuangan tema “Cinta Tanah ...
Kegiatan Ibu Bapak Wali Kelas • 1. Sosialisasi lomba kepada siswa siswi di kelas Perwaliannya • 2. Mendata nama siswa yang...
Kegiatan peringatan hut ri ke 75 secara daring

Kegiatan peringatan hut ri ke 75 secara daring

Kegiatan peringatan hut ri ke 75 secara daring

  1. 1. KEGIATAN DALAM RANGKA PERINGATAN HUT KEMERDEKAAN RI KE -75 SECARA DARING SMPK STELLA MARIS SURABAYA TAHUN DIDIK 2020 – 2021
  2. 2. 1. UPACARA 17 AGUSTUS 2020 SECARA DARING 2. LOMBA LOMBA SECARA DARING 1. Lomba menyanyi lagu perjuangan tema “Cinta Tanah Air ” 2. Lomba baca Puisi tema “ Pelajar abad Milenial ” 3. Lomba menari tradisional/ modern tema” Semangat kemerdekaan” 4. Lomba menggambar dengan Teknik Komputer tema “ Semangat Kemerdekaan” 5. Lomba menulis artikel dgn tema” Perjuangan di abad 21” 6.Lomba Quis tema “ wawasan kebangsaan” dalam bentuk life Quizzis life youtube
  3. 3. Kegiatan Ibu Bapak Wali Kelas • 1. Sosialisasi lomba kepada siswa siswi di kelas Perwaliannya • 2. Mendata nama siswa yang akan mengikuti lomba setiap kelas 1 anak untuk satu cabang lomba • 3.Lomba dilaksanakan pada tanggal 13 dan 14 Agustus 2020

