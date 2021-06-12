Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PHARYNX • It is the wide muscular tube behind the nose, mouth , and larynx. • It extends from base of skull and extends ti...
THE 3 PARTS ARE 1.NASOPHARYNX 2.OROPHARYNX 3.LARYNGOPHARYNX
OROPHARYNX NASOPHARY NX LARYNGOPHAR YNX
OROPHARYNX It is the middle part of the pharynx situated behind the oral cavity
O Posterior 1/3 of the tongue. O Lingual tonsils – lymphoid tissue at the base of the tongue. O Palatine tonsils – lymphoi...
• The oropharynx anteriorly connects to the oral cavity and joins the nasopharynx with the larynx and hypopharynx. • Situa...
SOFT PALATE EPIGLOTTI S ORAL CAVITY CERVICAL VERTEBRAE {2nd and 3rd }
COMMUNICATIONS O Anteriorly : with oral cavity {oropharyngeal isthumus} OAbove : with Nasopharynx OBelow : with Laryngopha...
NERVE SUPPLY O IX AND X Cranial Nerves
RELATIONS O ANTERIORLY : Oral Cavity O Posteriorly/Roof : Body of 2nd and 3rd Cervical Vertrbrae O Laterally : Tonsillar f...
O Stratified Squamous Non-keratinised Epithelium O Because the oropharynx and laryngopharynx receive both air from the nas...
O oropharynx makes saliva, keeps your mouth and throat moist and starts to help digest the food you eat. O The most import...
THANK YOU BY ATHUL PAUL ROLL NO. 15
Oropharynx presentation by me
Oropharynx presentation by me
Oropharynx presentation by me
Oropharynx presentation by me
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Science
44 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Oropharynx presentation by me

parts of pharynx [OROPHARYNX BEHIND ORAL CAVITY]

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oropharynx presentation by me

  1. 1. PHARYNX • It is the wide muscular tube behind the nose, mouth , and larynx. • It extends from base of skull and extends till the PHARYNGOES OPHAGEAL JUNCTION • The interior of pharynx divided into 3 parts:--
  2. 2. THE 3 PARTS ARE 1.NASOPHARYNX 2.OROPHARYNX 3.LARYNGOPHARYNX
  3. 3. OROPHARYNX NASOPHARY NX LARYNGOPHAR YNX
  4. 4. OROPHARYNX It is the middle part of the pharynx situated behind the oral cavity
  5. 5. O Posterior 1/3 of the tongue. O Lingual tonsils – lymphoid tissue at the base of the tongue. O Palatine tonsils – lymphoid tissue located in the tonsillar fossa (between the palatoglossal and palatopharyngeal arches of the oral cavity). O Superior constrictor muscle Oropharynx contains the following structures:
  6. 6. • The oropharynx anteriorly connects to the oral cavity and joins the nasopharynx with the larynx and hypopharynx. • Situated behind the ORAL CAVITY • Extends from SOFT PALATE to UPPER BORDER OF EPIGLOTTIS
  7. 7. SOFT PALATE EPIGLOTTI S ORAL CAVITY CERVICAL VERTEBRAE {2nd and 3rd }
  8. 8. COMMUNICATIONS O Anteriorly : with oral cavity {oropharyngeal isthumus} OAbove : with Nasopharynx OBelow : with Laryngopharynx
  9. 9. NERVE SUPPLY O IX AND X Cranial Nerves
  10. 10. RELATIONS O ANTERIORLY : Oral Cavity O Posteriorly/Roof : Body of 2nd and 3rd Cervical Vertrbrae O Laterally : Tonsillar fossa containing palatine tonsils
  11. 11. O Stratified Squamous Non-keratinised Epithelium O Because the oropharynx and laryngopharynx receive both air from the nasal cavity and potentially abrasive food from the oral cavity, they have a more highly protective lining like that of skin • Lining Epithelium
  12. 12. O oropharynx makes saliva, keeps your mouth and throat moist and starts to help digest the food you eat. O The most important functions of the oral cavity and oropharynx are their roles in prehension, mastication, bolus formation, and deglutition or swallowing. Prehension is the grasping and manipulation of food. FUNCTIONS
  13. 13. THANK YOU BY ATHUL PAUL ROLL NO. 15

×