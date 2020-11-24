Barometre les francais face a la crise sanitaire #24

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Une étude réalisée par KANTAR sur #PANEL, le panel propriétaire de 366, auprès d’un échantillon représentatif de la popula...
Face à l’épidémie du Coronavirus et au fur et à mesure des annonces du gouvernement, 366 interroge les Français sur leur é...
S13-1 = 1478 interviews réalisés du 20 au 22/03/2020 S13-2 = 1055 interviews réalisés du 24 au 26/03/2020 S14-1 = 1009 int...
au total réalisés en ligne du 13 novembre au 17 novembre 2020
RASSURÉS LES FRANÇAIS ? UN PEU, OUI, SI L’ON EN CROIT LES RÉSULTATS DE CETTE NOUVELLE VAGUE DE NOTRE BAROMÈTRE, INTERVENUE...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUELQU’UN, DANS VOTRE ENTOURAGE PROCHE, EST-IL AFFECTÉ PAR...
S45 S46 S47 73% DES FRANÇAIS, SOIT -1 POINT VS S46, SE DÉCLARENT FAVORABLES À LA DÉCISION DE RECONFINEMENT, PRISE PAR LE G...
Le télétravail est à privilégier partout où c’est possible Services publics, usines, entreprises de travaux publics resten...
Nécessaires Inéluctables Légitimes Absurdes Liberticides Inutiles S44 S45 S46 S47 45% DES FRANÇAIS CONSIDÈRENT LES MESURES...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / SELON VOUS, CES MESURES PRISES PAR LE GOUVERNEMENT SONT PL...
Je soutiens les commerces de proximité dans leur lutte pour leur réouverture Les établissements scolaires n’ont pas les mo...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ÊTES-VOUS SATISFAIT DE L’ACTION GLOBALE DU GOUVERNEMENT PO...
Sur le plan sanitaire va s’aggraver Sur le plan sanitaire va perdurer dans les deux ans à venir au moins Sur le plan écono...
L’économie française L’avenir de la France Votre pouvoir d’achat et votre épargne Votre emploi (aux actifs) Vos libertés i...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / PENSEZ-VOUS DISPOSER D’UN NIVEAU D’INFORMATION SUFFISANT S...
1 fois par jour Entre 2 et 4 fois par jour Entre 5 et 10 fois par jour Plus de 10 fois par jour En continu Pas tous les jo...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1104 INTERVIEWS / SUIVEZ-VOUS DAVANTAGE L'ACTUALITÉ QUE D'HABITUDE ? AVEC QU...
Des Français s’informent prioritairement par la Télévision 68% chez les 18-34 ans Des Français s’informent prioritairement...
J’achète la presse plus que d’habitude Je continue de me déplacer pour acheter la presse, comme avant Je me rends moins so...
Je soutiens totalement les initiatives d’entraide portées par les QR* J’apprécie plus que jamais les infos servicielles pr...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUEL EST VOTRE DEGRÉ D’ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVAN...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QU’ATTENDEZ-VOUS DES MARQUES AUJOURD’HUI ? / ÉVOLUTION VS ...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QU’ATTENDEZ-VOUS DES MARQUES AUJOURD’HUI ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S...
Vont augmenter S44 Vont augmenter S45 Vont augmenter S46 Vont augmenter S47 Vont diminuer S44 Vont diminuer S45 Vont dimin...
Votre banquier Votre compagnie d’assurance Votre opérateur télécoms / internet Votre fournisseur d’énergie Votre Mairie Vo...
S45 S46 S47 Sans opinion J’ai déjà renoncé à fêter Noël cette année Je ne pense pas que cela soit envisageable Je l’espère...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / A QUEL MOMENT PENSEZ-VOUS FAIRE LA PLUS GRANDE PARTIE DE V...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / PRINCIPALEMENT, OÙ PENSEZ-VOUS FAIRE VOS COURSES/CADEAUX D...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUELS SONT LES CADEAUX QUE VOUS PENSEZ FAIRE À NOËL ? ÉVOL...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / SI L’ON DEVAIT RÉSUMER VOTRE ÉTAT D’ESPRIT ACTUEL, DIRIEZ-...
Regarder la TV / films Cuisiner Lire (des livres, la presse …) Ecouter de la musique Communiquer avec mes proches Consulte...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / DEPUIS CETTE CRISE INÉDITE, AVEZ-VOUS L’IMPRESSION D’AGIR ...
# #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ÉVOLUTION VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 ...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / DEPUIS CETTE CRISE INÉDITE, AVEZ-VOUS L’IMPRESSION D’AGIR ...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QU’ATTENDEZ-VOUS DES MARQUES AUJOURD’HUI ? ÉVOLUTION VS S4...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DE LA CRISE SANITAIRE, DIRIEZ-VOUS DE VOUS...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1037 INTERVIEWS / QUEL EST VOTRE DEGRÉ D’ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVAN...
ON OBSERVE CEPENDANT UNE FRANCE TIRAILLÉE ENTRE UNE NÉCESSAIRE SOLIDARITÉ ENVERS LES PETITS COMMERÇANTS, NOTAMMENT POUR MA...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / DEPUIS CETTE CRISE INÉDITE, AVEZ-VOUS L’IMPRESSION D’AGIR ...
# #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ÊTES-VOUS ACTUELLEMENT CONCERNÉ PAR LE TÉLÉTRAVAIL ? ÉVO...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE ACTIFS – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ÊTES-VOUS ACTUELLEMENT CONCERNÉ PAR LE TÉLÉTRAVAIL ...
1 jour par semaine 2 jours par semaine 3 jours par semaine 4 jours par semaine Toute la semaine S44 S45 S46 S47 #PANEL – 3...
#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE ACTIFS – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ET ÊTES-VOUS CONCERNÉ PAR UNE MESURE DE CHÔMAGE OU ...
Les enfants à l’école et le risque qu’ils soient infectés par le virus L’insuffisance des mesures de prévention prises par...
En Voiture A pied En bus, autocar, tramway En Métro, RER, TER, train A Vélo, trottinette En deux-roues à moteur Autre # #P...
DGA Marketing, Com et Etudes bruno.ricard@366.fr Directrice des études sophie.renaud@366.fr
  1. 1. Une étude réalisée par KANTAR sur #PANEL, le panel propriétaire de 366, auprès d’un échantillon représentatif de la population française.
  2. 2. Face à l’épidémie du Coronavirus et au fur et à mesure des annonces du gouvernement, 366 interroge les Français sur leur état d’esprit et leur vie quotidienne. Comment évolue leur niveau d’inquiétude, comment s’est passé leur été, comment abordent-ils cette rentrée, comment s’informent-ils, que changent-ils au jour le jour dans leurs pratiques de loisirs, de travail et d’information ? Eléments de réponse.
  3. 3. S13-1 = 1478 interviews réalisés du 20 au 22/03/2020 S13-2 = 1055 interviews réalisés du 24 au 26/03/2020 S14-1 = 1009 interviews réalisés du 27 au 29/03/2020 S14-2 = 1008 interviews réalisés du 31/03 au 02/04/2020 S15-1 = 1030 interviews réalisés du 02 au 06/04/2020 S15-2 = 1012 interviews réalisés du 08 au 10/04/2020 S16 = 1034 interviews réalisés du 14 au 16/04/2020 S17 = 800 interviews réalisés du 22 au 24/04/2020 S18 = 1006 interviews réalisés du 27 au 29/04/2020 S19 = 933 interviews réalisés du 05 au 07/05/2020 S20 = 1035 interviews réalisés du 11 au 13/05/2020 S21 = 1042 interviews réalisés du 18 au 20/05/2020 S22 = 1021 interviews réalisés du 25 au 27/05/2020 S23 = 1025 interviews réalisés du 02 au 04/06/2020 S24 = 1018 interviews réalisés du 09 au 11/06/2020 S25 = 1018 interviews réalisés du 16 au 18/06/2020 S26 = 1000 interviews réalisés du 23 au 25/06/2020 S27 = 1057 interviews réalisés du 30/06 au 02/07/2020 S28 = 1026 interviews réalisés du 08/07 au 10/07/2020 S38 = 1031 interviews réalisés du 18/09 au 23/09/2020 S44 = 1104 interviews réalisés du 27/10 au 02/11/2020 S45 = 1015 interviews réalisés du 03 au 06/11/2020 S46 = 1037 interviews réalisés du 06 au 011/11/2020
  4. 4. au total réalisés en ligne du 13 novembre au 17 novembre 2020
  5. 5. RASSURÉS LES FRANÇAIS ? UN PEU, OUI, SI L’ON EN CROIT LES RÉSULTATS DE CETTE NOUVELLE VAGUE DE NOTRE BAROMÈTRE, INTERVENUE DURANT LA 3È SEMAINE DE RECONFINEMENT. L’ÉPIDÉMIE DE CORONAVIRUS / COVID 19 AMORCE EN EFFET UNE DÉCRUE, UN DÉCONFINEMENT PROGRESSIF EST ENVISAGÉ, MÊME SI LE VIRUS RESTE ACTIF ET QUE LA VIGILANCE RESTE DE MISE. EN TOUS LES CAS, LES NOUVELLES SONT MEILLEURES ET LES FRANÇAIS MOINS INQUIETS. des Français se déclarent INQUIETS face au virus Une crainte partagée par tous, même si plus exacerbée chez les +70 ans (66% se déclarent inquiets) que chez les 18-34 ans (54% se déclarent inquiets au global). INQUIETS PEU INQUIETS #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / PERSONNELLEMENT, QUEL EST VOTRE NIVEAU D’INQUIÉTUDE FACE AU CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13-1 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS & VS S13-2 AVEC TERRAIN DU 24 AU 26 MARS 2020 & VS S14-1 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 AU 29 MARS 2020 & VS S14-2 AVEC TERRAIN DU 31 MARS AU 02 AVRIL 2020 & VS S15-1 AVEC TERRAIN DU 02 AU 06 AVRIL 2020 & VS S15-2 AVEC TERRAIN DU 08 AU 10 AVRIL 2020 & VS S16 AVEC TERRAIN DU 14 AU 16 AVRIL 2020 & VS S17 AVEC TERRAIN DU 22 AU 24 AVRIL 2020 & VS S18 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 AU 29 AVRIL 2020 & VS S19 AVEC TERRAIN DU 05 AU 07 MAI 2020 & VS S20 AVEC TERRAIN DU 11 AU 13 MAI 2020 & VS S21 AVEC TERRAIN DU 18 AU 20 MAI 2020 & VS S22 AVEC TERRAIN DU 25 AU 27 MAI 2020 & VS S23 AVEC TERRAIN DU 02 AU 04 JUIN 2020 & VS S24 AVEC TERRAIN DU 09 AU 11 JUIN 2020 & VS S25 AVEC TERRAIN DU 16 AU 18 JUIN 2020 & VS S26 AVEC TERRAIN DU 23 AU 26 JUIN 2020 & VS S27 AVEC TERRAIN DU 30 JUIN AU 02 JUILLET 2020 & VS S28 AVEC TERRAIN DU 08 AU 10 JUILLET 2020 & VS S38 AVEC TERRAIN DU 18 AU 23 SEPTEMBRE 2020 & VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020
  6. 6. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUELQU’UN, DANS VOTRE ENTOURAGE PROCHE, EST-IL AFFECTÉ PAR LE CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19 ? / VOUS-MÊME OU UN MEMBRE DE VOTRE ENTOURAGE PROCHE, A- T-IL DÉJÀ RÉALISÉ UN TEST DE DÉPISTAGE AU CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S16 AVEC TERRAIN DU 14 AU 16 AVRIL 2020 2020 & VS S17 AVEC TERRAIN DU 22 AU 24 AVRIL 2020 & VS S18 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 AU 29 AVRIL 2020 & VS S18 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 AU 29 AVRIL 2020 & VS S19 AVEC TERRAIN DU 05 AU 07 MAI 2020 & VS S20 AVEC TERRAIN DU 11 AU 13 MAI 2020 & VS S21 AVEC TERRAIN DU 18 AU 20 MAI 2020 & VS S22 AVEC TERRAIN DU 25 AU 27 MAI 2020 2020 & VS S23 AVEC TERRAIN DU 02 AU 04 JUIN 2020 & VS S24 AVEC TERRAIN DU 09 AU 11 JUIN 2020 & & VS S25 AVEC TERRAIN DU 16 AU 18 JUIN 2020 & VS S25 AVEC TERRAIN DU 16 AU 18 JUIN 2020 & VS S26 AVEC TERRAIN DU 23 AU 26 JUIN 2020 & VS S27 AVEC TERRAIN DU 30 JUIN AU 02 JUILLET 2020 & VS S28 AVEC TERRAIN DU 08 AU 10 JUILLET 2020 & VS S38 AVEC TERRAIN DU 18 AU 23 SEPTEMBRE 2020 / * VOUS-MÊME OU UN MEMBRE DE VOTRE ENTOURAGE PROCHE & VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 LE TAUX DE PERSONNES AFFECTÉES PAR LE VIRUS AFFICHE UN LÉGER RECUL CETTE SEMAINE APRÈS PLUSIEURS MOIS DE PROGRESSION : LES EFFETS POSITIFS DES COUVRE-FEUX MIS EN PLACE EN AMONT DU RECONFINEMENT COMMENCENT À SE FAIRE RESSENTIR SEMBLERAIT-IL, MÊME S’IL EST ENCORE TROP TÔT POUR « CRIER VICTOIRE ». EN PARALLÈLE, ON OBSERVE UN TAUX DE DÉPISTAGE AU VIRUS QUI PERD 4 POINTS EN UNE SEMAINE MÊME S’IL CONCERNE ENCORE 56% DES FRANÇAIS.
  7. 7. S45 S46 S47 73% DES FRANÇAIS, SOIT -1 POINT VS S46, SE DÉCLARENT FAVORABLES À LA DÉCISION DE RECONFINEMENT, PRISE PAR LE GOUVERNEMENT LE 30 OCTOBRE DERNIER. UN RÉSULTAT STABLE DONC, QUI PEUT S’EXPLIQUER PAR DES CHIFFRES DE CONTAMINATION QUI AFFICHENT IL EST VRAI UN DÉBUT DE DÉCRUE, TOUT PORTANT DONC À CROIRE À L’EFFICACITÉ D’UNE TELLE MESURE. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / LE RECONFINEMENT A DÉBUTÉ LE VENDREDI 30 OCTOBRE. ÊTES-VOUS FAVORABLE À CETTE DÉCISION ? ÉVOLUTION VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020
  8. 8. Le télétravail est à privilégier partout où c’est possible Services publics, usines, entreprises de travaux publics restent ouverts Les visites dans les Ehpad restent autorisées (dans le respect des gestes barrière et des mesures sanitaires) Interdiction des réunions privées dépassant le cadre du strict noyau familial Interdiction des déplacements entre les régions et des voyages à l’étranger, sauf exception Remise en place des attestations pour toute sortie, avec un motif valable (aller au travail, faire ses courses, aller chez le… Maintien des crèches, écoles, collèges et lycées ouverts Extension du port du masque obligatoire aux enfants dès 6 ans Fermeture de l’ensemble des commerces définis comme « non essentiels », dont les bars et restaurants S45 S46 S47 L’ENSEMBLE DES MESURES DE PRÉVENTION PRISES PAR LE GOUVERNEMENT, DANS LE CADRE DU RECONFINEMENT, S’AVÈRENT ÊTRE BIEN ACCUEILLIES PAR LES FRANÇAIS, AVEC DES RÉSULTATS STABLES / À LA HAUSSE VS S46. AU-DELÀ DES MESURES PHARES COMME LA GÉNÉRALISATION DU TÉLÉTRAVAIL, LE MAINTIEN DE L’OUVERTURE DES SERVICES PUBLICS/USINES/SOCIÉTÉS DE BTP OU ENCORE L’AUTORISATION DES VISITES EN EHPAD, TRÈS LARGEMENT PLÉBISCITÉES PAR NOS COMPATRIOTES, ON OBSERVE UN NET RECUL SUR CERTAINES MESURES PLUS SEGMENTANTES COMME LE PORT DU MASQUE OBLIGATOIRE CHEZ LES ENFANTS DÈS 6 ANS (-6 POINTS VS S46) OU ENCORE LA FERMETURE DES COMMERCES NON ESSENTIELS (-8 POINTS VS S46). #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUEL EST VOTRE DEGRÉ D’ACCORD AVEC LES PRINCIPALES MESURES DE RECONFINEMENT PRISES PAR LE GOUVERNEMENT ? ÉVOLUTION VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020
  9. 9. Nécessaires Inéluctables Légitimes Absurdes Liberticides Inutiles S44 S45 S46 S47 45% DES FRANÇAIS CONSIDÈRENT LES MESURES DE PRÉVENTION GOUVERNEMENTALES PARTICULIÈREMENT NÉCESSAIRES (+2 POINTS VS S46 ET +6 POINTS VS S45) DANS LE CONTEXTE ACTUEL, UN POINT DE VUE QUE LES DERNIÈRES STATISTIQUES LIÉES À L’ACTIVITÉ DU VIRUS SUR LE TERRITOIRE SEMBLENT CONFORTER : ON ENREGISTRE EN EFFET UN DÉBUT DE DÉCRUE DE LA PANDÉMIE EN FRANCE, QUI TENDRAIT À DÉMONTRERT L’EFFICACITÉ DE TELLES MESURES. D’AILLEURS, LE CARACTÈRE « INUTILE » DE CES DÉCISIONS AUX YEUX DES FRANÇAIS PERD 4 POINTS CETTE SEMAINE VS S46. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / COMMENT QUALIFIERIEZ-VOUS CES MESURES EN UN MOT ? ÉVOLUTION VS S38 AVEC TERRAIN DU 18 AU 23 SEPTEMBRE 2020 & VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020
  10. 10. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / SELON VOUS, CES MESURES PRISES PAR LE GOUVERNEMENT SONT PLUTÔT ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 LES FRANÇAIS CONTINUENT DE JUGER ASSEZ SÉVÈREMENT LES MESURES DE PRÉVENTION PRISES PAR LE GOUVERNEMENT, LES DÉCLARANT TROP TARDIVES (À 91% / IDEM VS S46), TROP SOUPLES (À 60% / -7 POINTS VS S46), FLOUES AUSSI (À 64% / -3 POINTS VS S46) MAIS ON OBSERVE AU GLOBAL UN NET RECUL DES OPINIONS NÉGATIVES CETTE SEMAINE VS S46, LA DÉCRUE DU VIRUS SUR LE TERRITOIRE TENDANT À DÉMONTRER LE BIEN FONDÉ DE CES DÉCISIONS. Claires Floues Trop strictes Trop souples Adaptées Inadaptées Prématurées Tardives S45 S46 S47
  11. 11. Je soutiens les commerces de proximité dans leur lutte pour leur réouverture Les établissements scolaires n’ont pas les moyens concrets de mettre en place le protocole sanitaire garanti par le gouvernement Je trouve le principe des attestations de déplacements trop contraignant Le coût des amendes pour défaut d’attestation en cas de contrôle est totalement prohibitif Le port du masque pour les enfants dès 6 ans est un non-sens #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUEL EST VOTRE DEGRÉ D’ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVANTES ? ÉVOLUTION VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 82% DES FRANÇAIS (+3 POINTS VS S46) ESTIMENT QUE LES ÉTABLISSEMENTS SCOLAIRES NE DISPOSENT PAS À DATE DES MOYENS CONCRETS POUR ASSURER LA MISE EN PLACE DU PROTOCOLE SANITAIRE RENFORCÉ EXIGÉ PAR LE GOUVERNEMENT. 53% D’ENTRE EUX (+3 POINTS VS S46) JUGENT LE PORT DU MASQUE OBLIGATOIRE POUR LES ENFANTS DÈS 6 ANS COMME UN NON-SENS. DES RÉSULTATS QUI POINTENT DU DOIGT LES POTENTIELLES INCOHÉRENCES DE CES MESURES DE PRÉVENTION AUX YEUX DES FRANÇAIS : PEUT-ON LAISSER FERMER DES COMMERCES DE PROXIMITÉ JUGÉS NON ESSENTIELS POUR RAISONS SANITAIRES ET CONSERVER DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS SCOLAIRES OUVERTS ALORS MÊME QUE LE PROTOCOLE NE PEUT Y ÊTRE GARANTI ?
  12. 12. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ÊTES-VOUS SATISFAIT DE L’ACTION GLOBALE DU GOUVERNEMENT POUR ASSURER LA SÉCURITÉ DES FRANÇAIS ? AUJOURD’HUI, AVEZ-VOUS PLUTÔT LE SENTIMENT QU’EN FRANCE, LA CRISE / ÉVOLUTIONS VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 des Français interrogés se déclarent insatisfaits de l’action globale du gouvernement pour assurer la sécurité des Français Je suis méfiant vis-à-vis de ce type d’application de traçage J’ai peur que mes données personnelles puissent être « hackées », détournées ou utilisées dans un autre but Je suis dubitatif sur le bon fonctionnement technique de l’application (bugs en série) Je crains que cette application participe à décharger trop rapidement mon smartphone Autres des Français déclarent avoir déjà téléchargé l’application TousAntiCovid ou ont l’intention de le faire dans les jours à venir
  13. 13. Sur le plan sanitaire va s’aggraver Sur le plan sanitaire va perdurer dans les deux ans à venir au moins Sur le plan économique va s’aggraver Sur le plan économique va perdurer dans les deux ans à venir au moins #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ÊTES-VOUS SATISFAIT DE L’ACTION GLOBALE DU GOUVERNEMENT POUR ASSURER LA SÉCURITÉ DES FRANÇAIS ? AUJOURD’HUI, AVEZ-VOUS PLUTÔT LE SENTIMENT QU’EN FRANCE, LA CRISE / ÉVOLUTIONS VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 des Français déclarent qu’ils seraient disposés à se faire vacciner contre le Coronavirus / Covid 19 si les avancées actuelles devaient se confirmer
  14. 14. L’économie française L’avenir de la France Votre pouvoir d’achat et votre épargne Votre emploi (aux actifs) Vos libertés individuelles (pouvoir se déplacer, voir ses proches, etc.) S44 S45 S46 S47 82% DES FRANÇAIS SE DÉCLARENT PESSIMISTES QUANT À L’ÉVOLUTION DE L’ÉCONOMIE FRANÇAISE, 74% CONCERNANT L’AVENIR DU PAYS. 65% D’ENTRE EUX S’INQUIÈTENT POUR LEURS LIBERTÉS INDIVIDUELLES ET 62% POUR LEUR POUVOIR D’ACHAT ET LEUR ÉPARGNE : DES RÉSULTATS EN LÉGER RECUL VS LA SEMAINE PASSÉE MAIS QUI RESTENT PARTICULIÈREMENT ÉLEVÉS ET ILLUSTRENT BIEN L’AMPLEUR DE LA CRISE QUE NOUS VIVONS ET SES CONSÉQUENCES À LONG TERME. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUEL EST VOTRE DEGRÉ D’ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVANTES ? ST PESSIMISTES (PLUTÔT + TRÈS PESSIMISTE)/ ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020
  15. 15. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / PENSEZ-VOUS DISPOSER D’UN NIVEAU D’INFORMATION SUFFISANT SUR L’ÉPIDÉMIE ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13-1 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS & VS S14-1 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 AU 29 MARS & VS S15-1 AVEC TERRAIN DU 02 AU 06 AVRIL & VS S16 AVEC TERRAIN DU 14 AU 16 AVRIL 2020 & VS S17 AVEC TERRAIN DU 22 AU 24 AVRIL 2020 & VS S18 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 AU 29 AVRIL 2020 & VS S19 AVEC TERRAIN DU 05 AU 07 MAI 2020 & VS S20 AVEC TERRAIN DU 11 AU 13 MAI 2020 & VS S21 AVEC TERRAIN DU 18 AU 20 MAI 2020 & VS S22 AVEC TERRAIN DU 25 AU 27 MAI 2020 VS S19 AVEC TERRAIN DU 05 AU 07 MAI 2020 & VS S22 AVEC TERRAIN DU 25 AU 27 MAI 2020 2020 & VS S23 AVEC TERRAIN DU 02 AU 04 JUIN 2020 2020 & VS S24 AVEC TERRAIN DU 09 AU 11 JUIN 2020 & VS S25 AVEC TERRAIN DU 16 AU 18 JUIN 2020 2020 & VS S26 AVEC TERRAIN DU 23 AU 26 JUIN 2020 & VS S27 AVEC TERRAIN DU 30 JUIN AU 02 JUILLET 2020 & VS S28 AVEC TERRAIN DU 08 AU 10 JUILLET 2020 & VS S38 AVEC TERRAIN DU 18 AU 23 SEPTEMBRE 2020 & VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 64% DES FRANÇAIS CONSIDÈRENT DISPOSER D’UN NIVEAU D’INFORMATION SUFFISANT SUR L’ÉPIDÉMIE, DONT 17% TOUT À FAIT SUFFISANT : UN RÉSULTAT INCHANGÉ VS S46. Oui, tout à fait, Oui, plutôt Non, plutôt pas Non, pas du tout
  16. 16. 1 fois par jour Entre 2 et 4 fois par jour Entre 5 et 10 fois par jour Plus de 10 fois par jour En continu Pas tous les jours #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / COMBIEN DE FOIS PAR JOUR PRENEZ-VOUS CONNAISSANCE DE L’INFORMATION ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13-1 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS & VS S13-2 AVEC TERRAIN DU 24 AU 26 MARS 2020 & VS S14-1 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 AU 29 MARS 2020 & VS S15-1 AVEC TERRAIN DU 02 AU 06 AVRIL 2020 & VS S16 AVEC TERRAIN DU 14 AU 16 AVRIL 2020 & VS S17 AVEC TERRAIN DU 22 AU 24 AVRIL 2020 & VS S18 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 AU 29 AVRIL 2020 & VS S19 AVEC TERRAIN DU 05 AU 07 MAI 2020 & VS S20 AVEC TERRAIN DU 11 AU 13 MAI 2020 & VS S21 AVEC TERRAIN DU 18 AU 20 MAI 2020 & VS S22 AVEC TERRAIN DU 25 AU 27 MAI 2020 & VS S22 AVEC TERRAIN DU 25 AU 27 MAI 2020 2020 & VS S23 AVEC TERRAIN DU 02 AU 04 JUIN 2020 & VS S24 AVEC TERRAIN DU 09 AU 11 JUIN 2020 & VS S25 AVEC TERRAIN DU 16 AU 18 JUIN 2020 & VS S26 AVEC TERRAIN DU 23 AU 26 JUIN 2020 & VS S27 AVEC TERRAIN DU 30 JUIN AU 02 JUILLET 2020 & VS S38 AVEC TERRAIN DU 18 AU 23 SEPTEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 91% DES FRANÇAIS DÉCLARENT CONTINUER DE S’INFORMER CHAQUE JOUR DE L’ACTUALITÉ, DONT 22% PLUS DE 5 FOIS PAR JOUR (-6 POINTS VS S46). UN RÉSULTAT QUI RESTE GLOBALEMENT STABLE ET TRÈS IMPORTANT DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DE LA CRISE, EN RETRAIT VS S46 SUR LES TRANCHES DE PRISES D’INFORMATION LES PLUS ÉLEVÉES, MAIS QUI ILLUSTRE BIEN L’INTÉRÊT CROISSANT PORTÉ PAR LES FRANÇAIS POUR L’ACTUALITÉ.
  17. 17. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1104 INTERVIEWS / SUIVEZ-VOUS DAVANTAGE L'ACTUALITÉ QUE D'HABITUDE ? AVEC QUEL(S) MÉDIA(S) VOUS INFORMEZ-VOUS PLUS QUE D'HABITUDE ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 des Français interrogés déclarent suivre davantage l’actualité que d’habitude
  18. 18. Des Français s’informent prioritairement par la Télévision 68% chez les 18-34 ans Des Français s’informent prioritairement par la Presse 61% chez les 18-34 ans Des Français s’informent prioritairement par la Radio 39% chez les 18-34 ans #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUELS SONT VOS MOYENS D’INFORMATION PRIVILÉGIÉS SUR L’ACTUALITÉ AUJOURD’HUI ? ÉVOLUTION VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 QUELS SONT VOS MOYENS D’INFORMATION PRIVILÉGIÉS SUR L’ACTUALITÉ AUJOURD’HUI ?
  19. 19. J’achète la presse plus que d’habitude Je continue de me déplacer pour acheter la presse, comme avant Je me rends moins souvent chez mon vendeur de presse Je ne me déplace plus du tout chez mon vendeur de presse #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / DIRIEZ-VOUS, D’UNE FAÇON GÉNÉRALE, QUE DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DU CONFINEMENT… / ÉVOLUTION VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 68% DES FRANÇAIS EN RECONFINEMENT NOUS DÉCLARENT CONTINUER D’ACHETER LA PRESSE, AUTANT VOIRE PLUS QU’AVANT. LE MÉDIA RESTE PRÉSERVÉ PENDANT CETTE PÉRIODE DE CRISE, PREUVE DE L’ATTACHEMENT DURABLE DES FRANÇAIS À LEURS SUPPORTS.
  20. 20. Je soutiens totalement les initiatives d’entraide portées par les QR* J’apprécie plus que jamais les infos servicielles proposées par les marques de PQR Les QR sont d’une grande aide dans mon quotidien actuel J’aime suivre l’actualité de mon QR sur les réseaux sociaux Les marques de PQR n’ont jamais été aussi proches de moi que dans ce contexte de crise sanitaire #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUEL EST VOTRE DEGRÉ D’ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVANTES ? / ST D’ACCORD / *QR = QUOTIDIENS RÉGIONAUX / ÉVOLUTION VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020
  21. 21. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUEL EST VOTRE DEGRÉ D’ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVANTES ? / ST D’ACCORD / *QR = QUOTIDIENS RÉGIONAUX / ÉVOLUTION VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 41% DES FRANÇAIS DÉCLARENT TROUVER « UTILE » LA PUBLICITÉ QUE L’ON TROUVE EN CE MOMENT DANS LES QUOTIDIENS RÉGIONAUX : UN CHIFFRE QUI PASSE À 48% CHEZ LES MOINS DE 35 ANS. CES « NOUVEAUX CONSOMMATEURS » S’AVÈRENT IL EST VRAI PARTICULIÈREMENT SENSIBLES AUX VALEURS DE SOLIDARITÉ, DE PROXIMITÉ ET DE POSITIVITÉ PORTÉES PAR LES MARQUES EN CES TEMPS DE CRISE ET SE TOURNENT AINSI TOUT NATURELLEMENT VERS LA PQR, DONT C’EST L’ADN ET QUI PORTE CES INITIATIVES ET ENGAGEMENTS AU QUOTIDIEN. Je suis très sensible aux initiatives des marques de presse qui s’engagent dans des projets solidaires Je privilégie les marques d’actualité qui présentent une info positive dans ce contexte difficile Je suis prêt à me détourner de l’info si elle est trop angoissante Je trouve que la publicité qu’on trouve en ce moment dans les QR est utile Je me suis abonné ce mois-ci à la version numérique de mon quotidien régional Je me suis abonné ce mois-ci à la version papier de mon quotidien régional S46 ENSEMBLE 18+ S46 FOCUS 18-34 ANS S47 ENSEMBLE S47 FOCUS 18-34 ANS
  22. 22. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QU’ATTENDEZ-VOUS DES MARQUES AUJOURD’HUI ? / ÉVOLUTION VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 LES FRANÇAIS S’AVÈRENT ÊTRE MAJORITAIREMENT EN ATTENTE D’INFORMATION MAIS AUSSI DE SOUTIEN EN CETTE PÉRIODE DE CRISE. PLUS QUE JAMAIS, CES DERNIERS MANIFESTENT UN BESOIN DE CONSIDÉRATION DE LA PART DES MARQUES : ILS SE DÉCLARENT AINSI TRÈS LARGEMENT CONVAINCUS DE L’IMPORTANCE QUE LES MARQUES POURSUIVENT LEUR COMMUNICATION PUBLICITAIRE ET INTÉRESSÉS DE SAVOIR CE QU’ELLES ENTREPRENNENT POUR S’ADAPTER À LA CRISE (ET À LEURS « NOUVEAUX BESOINS » INDIRECTEMENT). des Français pensent que les marques doivent poursuivre une communication publicitaire aujourd’hui des Français se déclarent intéressés de savoir ce que les marques entreprennent afin de s’adapter à la crise actuelle
  23. 23. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QU’ATTENDEZ-VOUS DES MARQUES AUJOURD’HUI ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 Qu’elles relocalisent leur production en France Qu’elles s’appuient sur des fournisseurs locaux, des circuits courts Qu’elles protègent clients et employés Qu’elles soient transparentes sur leurs méthodes de production Qu’elles agissent pour l’écologie Qu’elles fassent en priorité des prix bas Qu’elles agissent au bénéfice de leurs clients et de la société Qu’elles apportent les preuves concrètes de leurs actions S44 S45 S46 S47 PLUS QUE JAMAIS, LES FRANÇAIS INTERROGÉS DEMANDENT PRIORITAIREMENT AUX MARQUES DE RELOCALISER LEUR PRODUCTION EN FRANCE, POUR SOUTENIR L’ÉCONOMIE DU PAYS ET DÉMONTRER AINSI LEUR ENGAGEMENT NATIONAL EN CETTE PÉRIODE DE CRISE (+4 POINTS VS S46). S’APPUYER SUR LES FOURNISSEURS LOCAUX, LES CIRCUITS COURTS, AUTRE ATTENTE FORTE DES FRANÇAIS VIS-À-VIS DES MARQUES AUJOURD’HUI (+3 POINTS VS S46), QUI DOIVENT AGIR, NOTAMMENT POUR L’ÉCOLOGIE ET POUR LEURS CLIENTS PLUS GÉNÉRALEMENT.
  24. 24. Vont augmenter S44 Vont augmenter S45 Vont augmenter S46 Vont augmenter S47 Vont diminuer S44 Vont diminuer S45 Vont diminuer S46 Vont diminuer S47 Ne vont pas évoluer S44 Ne vont pas évoluer S45 Ne vont pas évoluer S46 Ne vont pas évoluer S47 DÉPENSES COURANTES ET ALIMENTAIRES HYGIÈNE-BEAUTÉ PRÊT-À-PORTER DIVERTISSEMENT, LOISIRS, SORTIES TRANSPORTS, VÉHICULES AMÉNAGEMENT DE LA MAISON VOYAGES AUTRES DÉPENSES À L’ISSUE DE CETTE 3ÈME SEMAINE DE RECONFINEMENT, LES AJUSTEMENTS BUDGÉTAIRES ENGAGÉS PAR LES FRANÇAIS TENDENT À SE STABILISER AU NIVEAU DE LEURS DÉPENSES : ON RESTE SUR UNE AUGMENTATION ANTICIPÉE DES DÉPENSES COURANTES ET ALIMENTAIRES POUR 1 FRANÇAIS SUR 4, DE CELLES LIÉES À L’AMÉNAGEMENT DE LA MAISON POUR PRÈS D’1 FRANÇAIS SUR 5 ET PARALLÈLEMENT, SUR UNE BAISSE DES DÉPENSES LIÉES AUX VOYAGES POUR PLUS D’1 FRANÇAIS SUR 2 ET DE CELLES LIÉES AUX DIVERTISSEMENT / LOISIRS / SORTIES POUR PRÈS DE 60% D’ENTRE EUX. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / A VOTRE AVIS, COMMENT VONT ÉVOLUER VOS DÉPENSES SUR LES SECTEURS SUIVANTS DANS LES SEMAINES À VENIR ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020
  25. 25. Votre banquier Votre compagnie d’assurance Votre opérateur télécoms / internet Votre fournisseur d’énergie Votre Mairie Votre Hyper / Supermarché OUI, TOUT À FAIT OUI, PLUTÔT NON, PLUTÔT PAS NON, PAS DU TOUT#PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / AVEZ-VOUS L’IMPRESSION DE POUVOIR COMPTER SUR CES DIFFÉRENTS PARTENAIRES DE VOTRE VIE QUOTIDIENNE DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DE LA CRISE SANITAIRE ? UNE MAJORITÉ DE FRANÇAIS INTERROGÉS ESTIME POUVOIR COMPTER SUR DIFFÉRENTS PARTENAIRES AU QUOTIDIEN DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DE LA CRISE SANITAIRE : AINSI, LEUR PREMIER SOUTIEN S’AVÈRE VENIR DES HYPERS ET SUPERMARCHÉS POUR 69% DES PERSONNES INTERROGÉES, RESTÉS EN EFFET OUVERTS ET DISPONIBLES DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DU CONFINEMENT. VIENT ENSUITE LA MAIRIE POUR 57% DES RÉPONDANTS, PREMIÈRE INSTITUTION DE PROXIMITÉ DE NOS CONCITOYENS SUIVIE DE LEUR OPÉRATEUR DE TÉLÉCOM / INTERNET POUR 52% D’ENTRE EUX.
  26. 26. S45 S46 S47 Sans opinion J’ai déjà renoncé à fêter Noël cette année Je ne pense pas que cela soit envisageable Je l’espère mais n’en suis pas sûr(e) Je l’espère et je pense que oui #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / MÊME SI LA PÉRIODE N’AIDE PAS À SE PROJETER, PENSEZ-VOUS QUE CE RECONFINEMENT VA PERMETTRE DE « SAUVER NOËL » ET AUTORISER LES RETROUVAILLES FAMILIALES AU MOMENT DES FÊTES DE FIN D’ANNÉE ? / ÉVOLUTION VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 L’ESPOIR SEMBLE REGAGNER LES FRANÇAIS QUANT À LA CAPACITÉ DU RECONFINEMENT À « SAUVER NOËL » ET AUTORISER LES RETROUVAILLES EN FAMILLE AU MOMENT DES FÊTES DE FIN D’ANNÉE : 57% D’ENTRE EUX DÉCLARENT ESPÉRER QUE CELA SOIT POSSIBLE SOIT +6 POINTS EN UNE SEMAINE (VS S46). A SUIVRE…
  27. 27. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / A QUEL MOMENT PENSEZ-VOUS FAIRE LA PLUS GRANDE PARTIE DE VOS COURSES/CADEAUX DE NOËL ? ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 Début décembre Je ne ferai pas de courses de Noël Au moment du Black Friday Juste avant Noël Elles sont déjà faites S44 S45 S46 S47 SI 13% DES FRANÇAIS ONT JOUÉ L’ANTICIPATION ET NOUS DÉCLARENT AVOIR DÉJÀ FAIT LEURS COURSES DE NOËL, 18% ONT L’INTENTION D’ATTENDRE LE DERNIER MOMENT (ET VOIR AINSI COMMENT ÉVOLUE L’ÉPIDÉMIE ET LES CONTRAINTES QU’ELLE PEUT GÉNÉRER EN TERMES DE RETROUVAILLES FAMILIALES) ET DE LES FAIRE JUSTE AVANT NOËL (+2 POINTS VS S46). EN PARALLÈLE, 23% D’ENTRE EUX NOUS AFFIRMENT NE PAS EN FAIRE CETTE ANNÉE : UN CHIFFRE EN NET RECUL CETTE SEMAINE À -4 POINTS VS S46, PREUVE QUE L’ESPOIR RENAÎT UN PEU CHEZ NOS COMPATRIOTES.
  28. 28. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / PRINCIPALEMENT, OÙ PENSEZ-VOUS FAIRE VOS COURSES/CADEAUX DE NOËL ? ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 Chez les commerçants de proximité, en boutiques Dans les Grands Magasins, Centres Commerciaux Sur internet APRÈS TROIS SEMAINES DE RECONFINEMENT, PRÈS D’1 FRANÇAIS SUR 2 DÉCLARE AVOIR L’INTENTION DE RÉALISER SES COURSES / CADEAUX DE NOËL SUR INTERNET : C’EST 2 POINTS DE MOINS EN UNE SEMAINE (VS S46) ALORS MÊME QUE L’INTENTION DE FAIRE SES COURSES EN GRANDS MAGASINS /CENTRES COMMERCIAUX PROGRESSE DE +3 POINTS SUR LA SEMAINE À 28% ET QUE LE CHOIX DES COMMERÇANTS DE PROXIMITÉ RESTE STABLE À 21% D’INTENTIONS D’ACHAT. AU FINAL, ON EN CONCLUE QUE L’AMÉLIORATION DE LA SITUATION SANITAIRE SUITE AU RECONFINEMENT LAISSE ENTREVOIR LA POSSIBILITÉ AUX FRANÇAIS DE RETROUVER LES MAGASINS PHYSIQUES POUR RÉALISER LEURS ACHATS DE NOËL.
  29. 29. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUELS SONT LES CADEAUX QUE VOUS PENSEZ FAIRE À NOËL ? ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 Jeux, jouets Vêtements, mode, bijoux Argent Livres, disques, DVD, … Vins, gastronomie Equipements du foyer (électroménager, décoration…) Equipement de loisirs (son, photo, téléphonie…) Articles de sport Sorties (cinéma théâtre, restaurant…) Voyages S44 S45 CÔTÉ CADEAUX, LES JEUX ET JOUETS RESTENT PRIORISÉS PAR PLUS D1 FRANÇAIS SUR 2. VIENNENT ENSUITE, AU COUDE À COUDE, LES INTENTIONS D’OFFRIR DES VÊTEMENTS/BIJOUX/ACCESSOIRES DEVANT LA SOMME D’ARGENT ET LES PRODUITS CULTURELS (LIVRES, DISQUES, DVD…). SANS GRANDE SURPRISE, LES CADEAUX LIÉS AUX SECTEURS DES VOYAGES, SORTIES (CULTURELLES / CONVIVIALES) ET AUTRES SPORTS SE POSITIONNENT EN BAS DE LA LISTE CETTE ANNÉE, LE CONTEXTE DE CRISE SANITAIRE NE BÉNÉFICIANT PAS À CES UNIVERS ASSEZ NATURELLEMENT.
  30. 30. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / SI L’ON DEVAIT RÉSUMER VOTRE ÉTAT D’ESPRIT ACTUEL, DIRIEZ-VOUS QUE CETTE PÉRIODE ? ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 Met en péril notre économie Est trop longue, on n’en voit pas la fin Est fatigante, éprouvante Est inquiétante/ alarmante Est exaspérante Permet de recréer du lien familial Développe l’esprit de solidarité en France LÉGER MIEUX POUR LE MORAL DES FRANÇAIS CETTE SEMAINE, CES DERNIERS S’AVÉRANT MOINS INQUIETS, MOINS ALARMÉS PAR LA CRISE EN ELLE- MÊME (À 18%, -7 POINTS VS S46) MAIS DAVANTAGE PRÉOCCUPÉS PAR LA MISE EN PÉRIL DE NOTRE ÉCONOMIE QU’ELLE ENGENDRE (À 21%, +1 POINT VS S46) ET AUSSI PAR SA DURÉE (CRISE TROP LONGUE, DONT ON NE VOIT PAS LA FIN À 20%, +2 POINTS VS S46) ET LA FATIGUE AINSI CRÉÉE (CRISE ÉPROUVANTE À 19%, +4 POINTS VS S46). DES FRANÇAIS DONC UN PEU RASSÉRÉNÉS D’UN CÔTÉ ET FORTEMENT ÉPROUVÉS DE L’AUTRE, EN ATTENTE D’UNE TRÊVE QUI N’ARRIVE PAS ENCORE.
  31. 31. Regarder la TV / films Cuisiner Lire (des livres, la presse …) Ecouter de la musique Communiquer avec mes proches Consulter les réseaux sociaux Faire une activité physique Regarder des vidéos en ligne Me chouchouter, prendre soin de moi Faire une activité ludique/créative Travailler (à distance) Autres À L’IMAGE DU 1ER CONFINEMENT AU PRINTEMPS DERNIER, LES FRANÇAIS RÉADAPTENT LEUR QUOTIDIEN EN TERMES D’ACTIVITÉS EN PASSANT DAVANTAGE DE TEMPS À REGARDER LA TV (48% D’ENTRE EUX) OU À LIRE (31% D’ENTRE EUX) : UN TEMPS PASSÉ D’AILLEURS BOOSTÉ PAR UNE PRISE D’INFORMATION PLUS FRÉQUENTE ON L’A VU. 38% DES PERSONNES INTERROGÉES NOUS DÉCLARENT ÉGALEMENT CUISINER PLUS QUE D’HABITUDE, 30% ÉCOUTER DE LA MUSIQUE OU COMMUNIQUER AVEC LEURS PROCHES DE FAÇON PLUS SYSTÉMATIQUE : OPTIMISER UN TEMPS PASSÉ À DOMICILE PLUS IMPORTANT, L’OBJECTIF DE FRANÇAIS QUI ONT CHOISI DE S’INFORMER ET DE SE CULTIVER. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / AVEZ-VOUS L’IMPRESSION, DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DU RECONFINEMENT, DE PASSER CHAQUE JOUR DAVANTAGE DE TEMPS À…
  32. 32. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / DEPUIS CETTE CRISE INÉDITE, AVEZ-VOUS L’IMPRESSION D’AGIR OU DE VOIR LES CHOSES DIFFÉREMMENT ? VOUS POUVEZ EXPRIMER VOTRE DEGRÉ D'ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVANTES / ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 Même chez moi, je me lave les mains très souvent Je suis davantage inquiet pour mes proches J’ai peur des contacts physiques, dans la rue ou les magasins J’ai souvent peur de toucher les choses à l’extérieur de chez moi J’ai peur de toucher les produits en magasin Je n’ai plus envie de sortir de chez moi S44 S45 S46 S47 L’INQUIÉTUDE GÉNÉRÉE PAR LE VIRUS ET SA PROPAGATION RESTE VIVE AU FIL DES SEMAINES, TOUT COMME LA PHOBIE DU CONTACT ET DE L’INTERACTION SOCIALE CHEZ NOS COMPATRIOTES, QUI AVOUENT FORTEMENT REDOUTER LES CONTACTS PHYSIQUES À L’EXTÉRIEUR DE CHEZ EUX, AU POINT DE NE PLUS AVOIR ENVIE D’EN SORTIR POUR 36% D’ENTRE EUX, UN CHIFFRE EN RECUL DE 4 POINTS VS S46 MALGRÉ TOUT : LE SIGNE D’UN LÉGER MIEUX ?
  33. 33. # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ÉVOLUTION VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 des Français déclarent vouloir se mettre au vélo ou à la trottinette pour leurs déplacements quotidiens des Français déclarent ne plus avoir envie de rouler en voiture des Français déclarent vouloir changer leur voiture pour une électrique
  34. 34. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / DEPUIS CETTE CRISE INÉDITE, AVEZ-VOUS L’IMPRESSION D’AGIR OU DE VOIR LES CHOSES DIFFÉREMMENT ? VOUS POUVEZ EXPRIMER VOTRE DEGRÉ D'ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVANTES / ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 Je vais acheter de plus en plus de choses sur internet (plutôt qu’en magasin) Je vais demander à mon entreprise de continuer à télétravailler régulièrement J’ai décidé de m’abonner à une plateforme de streaming vidéo (type Netflix, Disney+, …) Je vais continuer d’organiser des téléconsultations avec mon médecin MARQUEUR FORT DE LA CRISE SANITAIRE DURANT LE 1ER CONFINEMENT, LE BOOM DU DIGITAL S’AVÈRE ENREGISTRER UNE MOINDRE IMPORTANCE EN CETTE FIN DE TROISIÈME SEMAINE DE RECONFINEMENT. MIS À PART UN RECOURS PLUS FRÉQUENT AU TÉLÉTRAVAIL REVENDIQUÉ PAR LES FRANÇAIS INTERROGÉS,QUI LUI-MÊME AFFICHE DES SCORES À LA BAISSE SUR LA DERNIÈRE SEMAINE (-6 POINTS VS S46), LES RÉSULTATS INDIQUENT PLUTÔT UNE STABILITÉ VOIRE UN RETRAIT SUR L’ENSEMBLE DES INDICATEURS MESURÉS (INTENTION D’ABONNEMENT À UNE PLATEFORME DE STREAMING VIDÉO, RECONDUCTION DES TÉLÉCONSULTATIONS MÉDICALES…).
  35. 35. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QU’ATTENDEZ-VOUS DES MARQUES AUJOURD’HUI ? ÉVOLUTION VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 MÊME CONSTAT QUE POUR LA SEMAINE DERNIÈRE : CE RECONFINEMENT N’A PAS LA MÊME RÉALITÉ QUE LE PREMIER CONFINEMENT INTERVENU EN MARS DERNIER, SANS DOUTE PARCE QUE LA NATURE DE LA CONTRAINTE A CHANGÉ. LES ATTESTATIONS DE DÉPLACEMENTS PERDURENT MAIS LES FRANÇAIS PEUVENT ENCORE ALLER TRAVAILLER POUR UNE CERTAINE PARTIE D’ENTRE EUX, PENDANT QUE LEURS ENFANTS VONT À L’ÉCOLE, ILS PEUVENT AUSSI FAIRE LEURS COURSES, DE NOMBREUSES BOUTIQUES RESTANT OUVERTES EN « CLICK AND COLLECT » ET LA PLUPART DES INSTITUTIONS PUBLIQUES CONTINUENT D’ACCUEILLIR DU PUBLIC : LA DONNE A CLAIREMENT CHANGÉ ET LE RESSENTI GLOBAL AUSSI EN CONSÉQUENCE. des Français déclarent que ce reconfinement s’apparente plus à un couvre-feu : à part le soir, ils mènent leur quotidien comme d’habitude, en allant au travail et les enfants à l’école des Français interrogés déclarent vivre quasiment normalement depuis le reconfinement
  36. 36. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DE LA CRISE SANITAIRE, DIRIEZ-VOUS DE VOUS AUJOURD’HUI QUE … ? ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 Je vais faire plus attention à mes proches (amis, famille) J’ai envie d’économiser plutôt que de dépenser Je vais plus aller chez mes commerçants de proximité, plutôt que les grandes surfaces Je m’intéresse plus qu’avant à l’actualité J’ai redécouvert le plaisir de faire de la cuisine Je vais davantage voyager en France J’ai redécouvert le plaisir de la lecture J’ai envie de voyager à l’étranger SE RECENTRER SUR L’ESSENTIEL, NOUVEAU MARQUEUR DE LA CRISE SANITAIRE OBSERVÉ DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DU RECONFINEMENT IL Y A MAINTENANT TROIS SEMAINES (AU TRAVERS DE CHIFFRES STABLES SUR LA PÉRIODE) : FAIRE PLUS ATTENTION À LEURS PROCHES, L’OBJECTIF N°1 POUR 47% DES FRANÇAIS AUJOURD’HUI (-1 POINT VS S46). DE LA MÊME FAÇON, 38% D’ENTRE EUX (-2 POINTS VS S46 MAIS IDEM VS S45) NOUS DÉCLARENT AVOIR L’INTENTION D’ÉCONOMISER PLUTÔT QUE DE DÉPENSER ET 33% (-3 POINTS VS S46 MAIS IDEM VS S44) DE PRIVILÉGIER LE COMMERCE DE PROXIMITÉ PLUTÔT QUE LES GRANDES SURFACES. MOINS CONSOMMER ET SURTOUT DE FAÇON PLUS DURABLE, UNE TENDANCE LOURDE QUI SEMBLE SE CONFIRMER AU FIL DE LA CRISE.
  37. 37. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1037 INTERVIEWS / QUEL EST VOTRE DEGRÉ D’ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVANTES ? ST D’ACCORD LORSQU’ON LES INTERROGE SUR LEUR RAPPORT AUX COMMERCES DE PROXIMITÉ EN CETTE PÉRIODE DE RECONFINEMENT, UNE MAJORITÉ DE FRANÇAIS SE DISENT SOUTENIR LES PETITS COMMERCES LOCAUX : INTERDITS D’OUVERTURE CAR APPARTENANT, POUR LA PLUPART, AUX COMMERCES DIT NON ESSENTIELS, LES FRANÇAIS LEUR RÉAFFIRMENT LEUR SOUTIEN FACE AUX GRANDES SURFACES ET S’AVÈRENT NOMBREUX À FRÉQUENTER LES PLATEFORMES D’E-COMMERCE LOCALES QUE CES COMMERÇANTS ONT MISES EN PLACE POUR CONSERVER LEUR CLIENTÈLE A MINIMA. des Français interrogés déclarent soutenir les commerces de proximité dans leur lutte pour leur réouverture des Français déclarent fréquenter prioritairement les plateformes d’e-commerce locales mises en place par les petits commerçants pour survivre
  38. 38. ON OBSERVE CEPENDANT UNE FRANCE TIRAILLÉE ENTRE UNE NÉCESSAIRE SOLIDARITÉ ENVERS LES PETITS COMMERÇANTS, NOTAMMENT POUR MAINTENIR L’EMPLOI ET L’ACTIVITÉ ÉCONOMIQUE DU PAYS ET L’INTENTION DE RENOUER AVEC SES HABITUDES DE CONSOMMATION DÈS QUE CELA SERA POSSIBLE, EN ALTERNANT ACHATS EN COMMERCES DE PROXIMITÉ ET EN GRANDES SURFACES. A NOTER QUE 2 FRANÇAIS SUR 3 ESTIMENT QUE LES E-COMMERÇANTS SONT PARTICULIÈREMENT MIS À L’AMENDE CES DERNIÈRES SEMAINES ET LE REGRETTENT. J’ai l’intention de continuer d’acheter à la fois chez les petits commerçants (quand cela est possible) et à la fois auprès des grandes enseignes Il faut privilégier les petits commerces pour leur éviter la faillite au détriment des grandes enseignes J’ai conscience des difficultés des petits commerçants mais je ne vais pas non plus remettre en cause tous mes comportements d’achat par solidarité Je trouve que l’on a tendance à « diaboliser » de façon exagérée les e-commerçants (Amazon, Cdiscount, …) S47 #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUEL EST VOTRE DEGRÉ D’ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVANTES ? ST D’ACCORD
  39. 39. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / DEPUIS CETTE CRISE INÉDITE, AVEZ-VOUS L’IMPRESSION D’AGIR OU DE VOIR LES CHOSES DIFFÉREMMENT ? VOUS POUVEZ EXPRIMER VOTRE DEGRÉ D'ACCORD AVEC LES AFFIRMATIONS SUIVANTES / ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 J’ai le projet de devenir propriétaire de ma résidence principale J’ai envie de déménager, m’installer au grand air J’ai envie de déménager à la campagne J’ai envie de m’investir dans une cause (bénévolat, humanitaire…) MÊME S’ILS S’AVÈRENT PLUS ANECDOTIQUES CAR CONCERNANT UNE MOINDRE PROPORTION DE NOS CONCITOYENS, CERTAINS PROJETS DE CHANGEMENTS DE VIE CONTINUENT DE SUSCITER L’ENVIE DES FRANÇAIS EN CETTE 3È SEMAINE DE RECONFINEMENT : PARTIR S’INSTALLER AU GRAND AIR S’AVÈRE SÉDUIRE PLUS D’UN TIERS D’ENTRE EUX (33% EXACTEMENT, -1 POINT VS S46) ; DÉMÉNAGER À LA CAMPAGNE FAIT RÉFLÉCHIR 11% DES PERSONNES INTERROGÉES (-2 POINTS VS S46) ; ENFIN, L’ENVIE DE S’INVESTIR DANS UNE CAUSE PROGRESSE PROGRESSIVEMENT CHAQUE SEMAINE POUR ATTEINDRE LES 11% DE FRANÇAIS QUI SE DISENT CONCERNÉS (STABLE VS S46).
  40. 40. # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ÊTES-VOUS ACTUELLEMENT CONCERNÉ PAR LE TÉLÉTRAVAIL ? ÉVOLUTION VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 des actifs déclarent être concernés par le télétravail
  41. 41. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE ACTIFS – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ÊTES-VOUS ACTUELLEMENT CONCERNÉ PAR LE TÉLÉTRAVAIL ? des actifs se déclarent concernés par le télétravail en France. Un chiffre qui présente certaines disparités selon les territoires : ainsi, 37% des actifs télé-travaillent en région IDF vs 17% en région Nord et Est.
  42. 42. 1 jour par semaine 2 jours par semaine 3 jours par semaine 4 jours par semaine Toute la semaine S44 S45 S46 S47 #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE ACTIFS – 1021 INTERVIEWS / SI VOUS ÊTES CONCERNÉ PAR LE TÉLÉTRAVAIL, EST-CE LE PLUS SOUVENT ? ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 TROIS SEMAINES APRÈS LE RECONFINEMENT, LE TELETRAVAIL EST TOTAL SUR LA SEMAINE POUR 39% DES ACTIFS INTERROGÉS, SOIT +7 POINTS VS S46. GLOBALEMENT, LES TÉLÉTRAVAILLEURS S’AVÈRENT UN PEU MOINS NOMBREUX MAIS PASSENT DAVANTAGE DE TEMPS À DOMICILE QU’EN PRÉSENTIEL ET 78% DES ACTIFS TÉLÉTRAVAILLENT ACTUELLEMENT AU MOINS 3 JOURS PAR SEMAINE, 48% AU MOINS 4 JOURS.
  43. 43. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE ACTIFS – 1021 INTERVIEWS / ET ÊTES-VOUS CONCERNÉ PAR UNE MESURE DE CHÔMAGE OU ACTIVITÉ PARTIELLE ? des actifs se déclarent concernés par le chômage partiel en France. Un chiffre qui masque de fortes disparités selon les régions : ainsi, 28% des actifs déclarent être en chômage partiel en région IDF vs 7% en région Sud-Ouest.
  44. 44. Les enfants à l’école et le risque qu’ils soient infectés par le virus L’insuffisance des mesures de prévention prises par mon entreprise pour assurer ma sécurité sanitaire La reprise des transports en commun et le risque sanitaire que cela représente (distanciation sociale compliquée) Autres des actifs interrogés déclarent que le travail en présentiel est source d’inquiétude pour eux # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE ACTIFS – 1021 INTERVIEWS / LE TRAVAIL EN PRÉSENTIEL (MÊME QUELQUES JOURS PAR SEMAINE) EST-IL SOURCE D’INQUIÉTUDE POUR VOUS ? / QUELLES SONT LES PRINCIPALES RAISONS DE CETTE INQUIÉTUDE ? ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020
  45. 45. En Voiture A pied En bus, autocar, tramway En Métro, RER, TER, train A Vélo, trottinette En deux-roues à moteur Autre # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE ACTIFS– 1021 INTERVIEWS / QUELLES SONT LES MODALITÉS DE VOTRE REPRISE ? PAR QUEL MOYEN(S) DE TRANSPORT, VOUS RENDEZ-VOUS SUR VOTRE LIEU DE TRAVAIL ? BASE ACTIFS / ÉVOLUTION VS S44 AVEC TERRAIN DU 27 OCTOBRE AU 02 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S45 AVEC TERRAIN DU 03 AU 06 NOVEMBRE 2020 & VS S46 AVEC TERRAIN DU 06 AU 11 NOVEMBRE 2020 MÊME SI L’ON OBSERVE UN LÉGER RETRAIT DE -3 POINTS VS S46, LA VOITURE RESTE LE MOYEN DE TRANSPORTS LE PLUS UTILISÉ PAR UNE GRANDE MAJORITÉ DE FRANÇAIS (64% DES RÉPONDANTS CETTE SEMAINE) POUR SE RENDRE SUR LEUR LIEU DE TRAVAIL. LES MOYENS DE TRANSPORTS ALTERNATIFS COMME LE VÉLO / TROTTINETTE OU MÊME ALLER À PIEDS À SON TRAVAIL RESTENT ASSEZ ANECDOTIQUES ET NE DÉCOLLENT PAS VRAIMENT EN CETTE PÉRIODE DE RECONFINEMENT.
  DGA Marketing, Com et Etudes bruno.ricard@366.fr Directrice des études sophie.renaud@366.fr

