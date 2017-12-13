SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN Telekomunikasi, Internet, dan Tekhnologi Nirkabel Dibuat Oleh : Aswi Ruhana ( 43215010021) FAKU...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA
  1. 1. SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN Telekomunikasi, Internet, dan Tekhnologi Nirkabel Dibuat Oleh : Aswi Ruhana ( 43215010021) FAKULTAS EKONOMI & BISNIS PROGRAM STUDI AKUNTANSI UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA JAKARTA 2017
  2. 2. Kelebihan Provider Indosat Ooredoo Menurut Saya: o Banyak paketannya yang bisa disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan pengguna. paketan yang ditawarkan indosat lebih lengkap dan paling bisa mengerti kebutuhan pengguna. o Indosat adalah salah satu jasa telekomunikasi di Indonesia yang memiliki jaringan yang cukup luas di seluruh nusantara. o Masa aktif indosat yang akumulatif adalah salah satu kelebihan dari kartu indosat dibanding kartu lainnya. masa aktif yang panjang adalah salah satu keharusan karena saya bukan orang yang modelnya terjadwal dalam mengisi ulang semisal satu bulan sekali atau satu minggu sekali harus mengisi pulsa dengan nominal sekian. o SMS murah dengan paket sms indosat yang ditawarkan bersifat akumulatif dan tidak hangus. o Ada aplikasi yang mendukung mengenai isi pulsa dan informasi tentang kartu yang kita gunakan dengan Indosat Assistant (Instant). Aplikasi ini menawarkan fasilitas mengenai informasi tentang kartu indosat pengguna seperti pulsa indosat, paket indosat yang digunakan saat ini dan informasi mengenai customer service dan lalin-lain Kekurangan Provider Indosat Ooredoo Menurut Saya: o Paket internet yang ditawarkan oleh indosat kurang memuaskan karena lebih banyak dibatasi oleh waktu penggunaan internet tersebut. o Proses registrasinya nan sedikit sulit apabila jaringannya sedang sibuk, sehingga kadang menyulitkan pelanggan. o Indosat sering sekali mengubah aturan-aturan paket tersebut sehingga kadang membingungkan para pelanggan. o Terkadang sinyal indosat error dan menyulitkan pelanggan serta tidak ada pemberitahuan terlebih dahulu. o Mengenai RBT terkadang aktif sendiri, konsumen tidak pernah membalas tawaran tersebut sehingga merugikan konsumen terhadap pulsanya.
  3. 3. Implementasi Sistem Jaringan Pada Universitas Mercu Buana menggunakan sistem jariangan komputer LAN atau Local Area Network. o Local Area Network merupakan jaringan yang hanya mencakup wilayah kecil saja, semisal kampus, kantor, atau sekolah. o Jaringan LAN luas areanya tidak jauh dari 1 km persegi. o Jaringan LAN menggunakan teknologi IEEE 802.3 Ethernet yang mempunyai kecepatan transfer data sekitar 10, 100, bahkan 1000 MB/s. o Teknologi 802.11b (Wi-fi) juga digunakan untuk membentuk LAN. Mercu Buana menyediakan koneksi LAN dengan teknologi Wi-fi yang disebut hotspot. o Pada Mercu Buana, setiap komputer mempunyai daya komputasi sendiri, berbeda dengan konsep dump terminal. o Setiap komputer juga dapat mengakses sumber daya yang ada di LAN sesuai dengan hak akses yang telah diatur. Sumber daya tersebut dapat berupa data atau perangkat seperti printer. o Di Mercu Buana, seorang pengguna juga dapat berkomunikasi dengan pengguna yang lain dengan menggunakan aplikasi yang sesuai. Kekurangannya antara lain: jika penggunaan sedang banyak komputer/PC dalam jaringa LAN malah membuat koneksi internetnya sangat lamban, Software yang dipakai perlu dikendalikan dan bila menggunakan multiuser softwarenya harus dirancang terlebih dahulu, LAN begitu lambat di speed modemnya, Karena semua komputer/PC terhubung dalam satu jaringan atau topologi maka ketika salah satunya terinfeksi virus, komputer lainnya juga akan bervirus, Sistem satu jaringan maka kemungkinan password bisa ditembus dan Mengenai lokasi LAN hanya dapat terhubung antar komputer dalam satu gedung misalnya dalam kampus, dalam satu ruang dengan menghubungkan minikomputer. Sebenarnya LAN mampu lebih dari satu gedung namun hubungan jaringannya cukup tidak memadai.
  4. 4. 1. TELEKOMUNIKASI Pengertian Telekomunikasi adalah teknik pengiriman atau penyampaian infomasi, dari suatu tempat ke tempat lain. Dalam kaitannya dengan „Telekomunikasi‟ bentuk komunikasi jarak jauh dapat dibedakan atas tiga : 1. Komunikasi Satu Arah (Simplex). Dalam komunikasi satu arah (Simplex) pengirim dan penerima informasi tidak dapat menjalin komunikasi yang berkesinambungan melalui media yang sama. Contoh :Pager, televisi, dan radio. 2. Komunikasi Dua Arah (Duplex). Dalam komunikasi dua arah (Duplex) pengirim dan penerima informasi dapat menjalin komunikasi yang berkesinambungan melalui media yang sama. Contoh : Telepon dan VOIP. 3. Komunikasi Semi Dua Arah (Half Duplex). Dalam komunikasi semi dua arah (Half Duplex)pengirim dan penerima informsi berkomunikasi secara bergantian namun tetap berkesinambungan. Contoh :Handy Talkie, FAX, dan Chat Room Jaringan telekomunikasi adalah segenap perangkat telekomunikasi yang dapat menghubungkan pemakaiannya (umumnya manusia) dengan pemakai lain, sehingga kedua pemakai tersebut dapat saling bertukar informasi (dengan cara bicara, menulis, menggambar atau mengetik ) pada saat itu juga. Impelemntasi Dalam bidang Pendidikan Teknologi pembelajaran terus mengalami perkembangan seiring perkembangan zaman. Dalam pelaksanaan pembelajaran sehari-hari, makalah Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi sering dijumpai kombinasi teknologi audio/data, video/data, audio/video, dan internet. Internet merupakan alat komunikasi yang murah dimana memungkinkan terjadinya interaksi antara dua orang atau lebih. Kemampuan dan karakteristik internet memungkinkan terjadinya proses belajar mengajar jarak jauh (E-Learning) menjadi lebih efektif dan efisien sehingga dapat diperoleh hasil yang lebih baik. Manfaat Telekomunikasi Perpustakaan Online
  5. 5. Perpustakaan online adalah perpustakaan digital yang ditempatkan di internet. perpustakaan online memungkinkan mahasiswa dapat mengakses sumber-sumber ilmu pengetahuan.  Diskusi Online Diskusi yang dilakukan secara live (langsung) di internet yang memungkinkan para mahasiswa dapat berdiskusi, bertukar pikiran tanpa harus berkumpul disuatu tempat.  Berbagai Hasil Penelitian Internet banyak digunakan sebagai sumber informasi. Melalui internet hasil penelitian seseorang dapat di sebarluaskan, sehingga orang lain dapat mengetahuinya. 2. TOPOLOGI JARINGAN Pengertian Topologi jaringan adalah, hal yang menjelaskan hubungan geometris antara unsur-unsur dasar penyusun jaringan, yaitu node, link, dan station. Salah satu Topologi Jaringan Topologi Ring Topologi Ring atau yang sering dikenal dengan nama topologi cincin merupakan topologi jaringan computer dimana setiap computer terhubung dengan computer lainnya dalam suatu rangkaian melingkar seperti ring. Implementasi Biasanya pada topologi ring menggunakan LAN Card untuk menghubungkan computer satu dengan computer lainnya, Konsepnya, Setiap computer terhubung dengan computer lainnya, Setiap computer mentransmisi ulang pesan sebelumnya dari computer ke computer berikutnya dan hanya computer yang memiliki hak token(khusus) yang berhak mengirim pesan kepada computer tujuan Contoh Penerapan Topologi jaringan Ring, untuk saat ini biasa nya topologi ring bisa saja diterapkan dalam ruang lingkup yang kecil dengan jumlah computer yang digunakan tidak
  6. 6. terlalu banyak, topologi ini sangat cocok digunakan dan diaplikasikan dalam situasi yang membutuhkan pesan berantai.,sehingga pada akhirnya setiap station atau jalur yang dilalui client akan memperoleh pesan secara teratur berbeda dengan topologi star dan bus. Manfaat Resource sharing , dapat menggunakan sumberdaya yang secara bersama-sama. Misalnya seorang pengguna yang berada di 100 Km jauhnya dari suatu data, tidak mendapatkan kesulitan dalam menggunakan data tersebut dan seolah olah data tersebut berada di dekatnya. Hal ini sering diartikan bahwa jaringan komputer mengatasi masalah jarak.  Reliabilitas tinggi, dengan jaringan komputer kita akan mendapatkan reliabilitas yang tinggi dengan memiliki sumber-sumber alternatif persediaan. Misalnya semua file dapat disimpan atau di copy ke dua, ketiga , atau lebih komputer yang terkoneksi ke jaringan. Sehingga bila satu mesin rusak maka salinan di mesin lain bisa digunakan.  Menghemat uang. Komputer berukuran kecil mempunyai rasio harga/ kinerja yang lebih baik dibandingkan dengan komputer yang besar. Komputer besar seperti mainframe memiliki kecepatan kiro – kiro sepuluh kali lebih kecepatan komputer kecil/pribadi. Akan tetapi harga mainframe seribu kali lebih mahal dari komputer Pribadi. Ketidak seimbanggan rasio Harga/ Kinerja inilah membuat para perancang sistem untuk membangun sistem yang terdiri dari komputer – komputer Pribadi. 3. INTERNET Pengertian Internet (interconnection networking) adalah merupakan suatu jaringan komputer yang sangat besar yang mencakup seluruh dunia dan saling berhubungan baik lewat jaringan telepon atau jaringan satelit. Internet terdiri dari jutaan komputer yang saling terhubung dari seluruh dunia, yang saling berbagi berbagai macam informasi (seperti: gambar, audio, video, teks dan sebagainya) untuk dapat saling dinikmati bersama-sama. Implementasi Jaringan komputer di dunia bisnis digunakan untuk mempersempit jarak bisnis online seperti e-commerce sehingga dapat dijangkau dengan luas di dunia maya. Dapat juga digunakan untuk melakukan komunikasi antar employees dengan efektif dan efisien, dengan menggunakan video call atau sejenisnya.
  7. 7. Dengan adanya Jaringan Komputer, dunia perbisnisan menjadi lebih mudah. Contoh peng- implementasian jaringan komputer pada bidang bisnis adalah :  mempercepat pendistribusian data dan informasi dalam proses pengambilan keputusan  perlindungan keamanan data dan informasi lebih terjamin  memungkinkan berbagai resources  Adanya Data Center  Adanya Toko Online  Dapat terhubung nya beberapa cabang perusahaan yang berada di tempat / regional yang berbeda  proses transaksi yang terintegrasi dengan baik Manfaat 1. Menambah Wawasan dan Pengetahuan Dengan adanya internet, kita jadi lebih mudah untuk mengakses berbagai wawasan dan pengetahuan dari berbagai bidang diseluruh dunia. Internet sangat berpengaruh bagi pelajar, karena internet mempermudah mereka dalam mencari informasi yang berkaitan dengan pelajaran formal. 2. Memudahkan Belanja Belanja dengan mengunakan internet lebih mudah. Karena penggunaan internet dapat memilih barang yang mereka inginkan tanpa harus membelinya terlebih dahulu. Sehingga semakin banyak orang yang tertarik melakukan belanja online. Sekarang, banyak orang yang lebih suka belanja online karena menurut mereka belanja online sangat mudah dan efisien. Salah satu keuntungan dari belanja online adalah kita tidak perlu keluar rumah untuk membeli item yang kita butuhkan. Ketika kita sangat sibuk atau tidak bisa keluar rumah, maka belanja online merupakan pilihan yang terbaik untuk membeli barang tanpa harus menyita banyak waktu. Selain itu juga barang yang ditawarkan juga sangat berfariasi. 3. Komunikasi Menjadi Lebih Cepat
  8. 8. Dengan perkembangan internet yang semakin menjadi-jadi membuat komunikasi antar individu menjadi sangat mudah dan cepat. Tidak sedikit dari mereka yang ngobrol/ chatting dengan kerabat mereka menggunakan jejaring sosial. Bahkan kita juga dapat berkomunikasi dengan orang luar negri dengan biaya yang relatif murah. Selain itu, sudah banyak jejaring sosial seperti Facebook, twiter, line, BBM dll yang digunakan pengguna internet untuk berkenalan dan menemukan teman baru. 4. Sebagai Wahana Hiburan Internet juga dapat berperan sebagai “Media Hiburan” untuk kamu yang sedang gelisah atau pusing memikirkan sesuatu. Kamu bisa menghilangkan semua itu dengan mengakses jejaring sosial, mendengarkan musik, streaming video atau main game. 5. Memudahkan berbagi data Dengan adanya internet, kita bisa berbagi data apapun yang kita miliki, seperti pengalaman, tutorial, resep, ilmu, trik, konsep, nasehat dan lain sebagainya. Kita dapat berbagi melalui media sosial atau website. Saat ini banyak sekali orang yang lebih suka menggunakan website untuk berbagi hal yang mereka punya. Terdapat puluhan adress yang bisa kamu gunakan untuk berbagi data. 4. TEKNOLOGI NIRKABEL Pengertian Jaringan nirkabel adalah bidang disiplin yang berkaitan dengan komunikasi antar sistem komputer tanpa menggunakan kabel. Jaringan nirkabel ini sering dipakai untuk jaringan komputer baik pada jarak yang dekat (beberapa meter, memakai alat/pemancar bluetooth) maupun pada jarak jauh (lewat satelit). Bidang ini erat hubungannya dengan bidang telekomunikasi, teknologi informasi, dan teknik komputer. Jenis jaringan yang populer dalam kategori jaringan nirkabel ini meliputi: Jaringan kawasan lokal nirkabel (wireless LAN/WLAN), dan Wi-Fi. Jaringan nirkabel biasanya menghubungkan satu sistem komputer dengan sistem yang lain dengan menggunakan beberapa macam media transmisi tanpa kabel, seperti: gelombang radio, gelombang mikro, maupun cahaya infra merah.
  9. 9. Implementasi Disini saya mengambil contoh kecil dari nirkabel sendiri yyakni nirkabel dengan jenis Bluetooth dimana sebuah teknologi nirkabel yang berjarak pendek dengan cepat telah dibangun didalam komputer dan alat lainnya. Blutooth bertindak sebagai koneksi tanpa kabel ke alat privera, seperti pencetak dan pemindai komputer. Beroprasi disekitar 1 Mbps dengan sebuah jarak 10 sampai 100 meter. Bluetooth memberikan harapan untuk mengubah secara signifikan cara kita menggunakan komputer dan alat telekomunikasi lain. Manfaat Teknologi nirkabel menawarkan banyak keuntungan dibandingkan dengan jaringan kabel tradisional. Salah satu keuntungan utama adalah kemampuan untu kmenyediakan kapan saja, dimana saja konektivitas. Pelaksanaan luas nirkabel di lokasiumum, yang dikenal sebagai hotspot, memungkinkan orang untuk dengan mudah terhubung ke Internet untuk men-download email dan pertukaran informasi dan file.
