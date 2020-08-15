Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTRODUCTION TO PYTHON PROGRAMMING ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 1
Course Outcomes:  Use various data types.  Use control statements and functions.  Analyze the arrangement of data eleme...
Reading Input from the Console  Accept input from the user.  Use the input function to ask the user to input a value for...
Operators ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 4
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 5
Operator Precedence  following operator precedence rule is used to determine the order of evaluation.  ■ Exponentiation ...
Operator Precedence Example ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 7
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 8 Python Strings 1 Introduction to Strings 2. String Operatio...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 9 Strings are a collection of characters contained within quote marks. Int...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 10 Strings are a collection of characters contained within qu...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 11 The Unicode character set The Unicode character set includ...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 12 Strings are a collection of characters contained within quote marks. St...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 13 An example program using strings Strings can be contained within single...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 14 If you want to print a double quote mark (") within a string, contain t...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 15 If you want to print an apostrophe (or a single quote mark) within a st...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 16 Python Strings 1 Introduction to String 2 String Operation...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 17 Within a string, (i.e. contained in quote marks), a number...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 18 Repeating (multiplying) strings using * You cannot perform regular arit...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 19 Joining strings together using the + symbol is a process known as conca...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 20 Any element (character) of a string can be accessed by indexing. Indexi...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 21 Any substring of a string can be obtained by using the [] operator. Sli...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 22 The length of any string can be determined using the len method. Findin...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 23 Printing strings and numbers d = 10 c = 75 print ('Total is: ', d, 'dol...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 24 Numbers can be printed from within a single string by usin...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 25 String Formatting and % In string formatting, we use the % symbol. The ...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 26 String Formatting and % In the following example we see th...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 27 Printing integers within a string x = 20 y = 75 print ('The sum of %d a...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 28 Printing floats within a string x = 20.512 y = 15.269 print ('The sum o...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 29 Specifying the number of decimal places x = 20.512 y = 15.269 print ('T...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 30 %s is the formatting code which represents a string.print ('Python is a...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 31 The string method find is used to locate the position of one string wit...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 32 The string method replace is used to replace text within a string with ...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 33 An escape sequence is a backslash () followed by one or mo...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 34 The following example shows a string with two escape sequences: s = 'on...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 35 The following example shows that each escape sequence counts as one cha...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 36 The following example shows that you can iterate over strings in loops ...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 37 Most real-world Python programs contain strings. Strings S...
Control structures  Sequential control vs selection control vs iterative control  A control statement is a statement tha...
Simple decisions  For example, if n < 1: print("Your input number is too low.") if n > 10000: print("Your input number is...
To do or not to do The Python if statement is used to implement the decision. if <condition>: <body> The body is a seque...
Boolean Expressions (Conditions) The Boolean data type contains two Boolean values, denoted as True and False in Python. ...
Relational Operators Python Mathematics Meaning < < Less than <= ≤ Less than or equal to == = Equal to >= ≥ Greater than o...
Two other membership operators The in operator is used to determine if a specific value is in a given list, returning Tru...
Boolean Operators Source: Charles Dierbach. 2013. Introduction to Computer Science Using Python. Wiley.
Operator Precedence Source: Charles Dierbach. 2013. Introduction to Computer Science Using Python. Wiley.
Two-Way Decisions  In Python, a two-way decision can be implemented by attaching an else clause onto an if clause.  This...
Multi-Way Decisions • Use nested if-else statement to implement multi-way decisions. • if <condition1>: <case1 statements>...
Multi-Way Decisions using elif • In Python, else-if can be combined into elif: if <condition1>: <case1 statements> elif <c...
For Loops: A Quick Review The for statement allows us to iterate through a sequence of values. for <var> in <sequence>: ...
Indefinite Loops  The for loop is a definite loop, meaning that the number of iterations is determined when the loop star...
Indefinite Loops  while <condition>: <body>  condition is a Boolean expression, just like in if statements. The body is ...
A Pre-test Loop
An example  Here’s an example of using a while loop to print out range(10). i = 0 while i <= 9: print(i) i = i + 1  The ...
Interactive Loops # average2.py # A program to average a set of numbers # Illustrates interactive loop with two accumulato...
Sentinel Loops  A sentinel loop continues to process data until reaching a special value that signals the end.  This spe...
Nested Loops • Consider the following code in A4 def main(): for i in range(1, 6): for j in range(1, 6): print("*", end=""...
Designing Nested Loops  Break the problem into two parts.  The first is to process line by line (outer loop).  The seco...
Post-Test Loop  Say we want to write a program that is supposed to get a nonnegative number from the user.  If the user ...
Post-Test Loop repeat get a number from the user until number is >= 0
Post-Test Loop  Python doesn’t have a built-in statement to do this, but we can do it with a slightly modified while loop...
Using a break • Some programmers prefer to simulate a post-test loop by using the Python break statement. • Executing brea...
Functions ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 63
Some Built –in Functions ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 64
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 65
 function is a named sequence of statements that belong together.  to help us organize programs into chunks that match h...
• any names we want for the functions we create • except a name that is a Python keyword, • names must follow the rules fo...
Positional and Keyword Arguments  There are two kinds of arguments: ◦ Using positional arguments requires that the argume...
 keyword arguments, passing each argument in the form name value.  nPrintln(n = 5, message = "good") passes 5 to n and "...
 It is possible to mix positional arguments with keyword arguments, but the positional arguments cannot appear after any ...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 71
This function is named draw_square. It has two parameters: one to tell the function which turtle to move around, and the o...
Docstrings for documentation • If the first thing after the function header is a string, it is treated as a docstring and ...
 Function definition – how it should work  Function call. Eg: built-in functions like print, range and int. Function cal...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 75
Functions can call other functions • Functions can call other functions. • So far, it may not be clear why it is worth the...
Flow of execution • to ensure that a function is defined before its first use, we have to know the order in which statemen...
Functions that require arguments  Most functions require arguments: the arguments provide for generalization. Eg: abs(-5)...
Functions that return values ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 79
Recursion 80ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
• Recursion means “defining something in terms of itself” • smaller scale, perhaps multiple times, to achieve your objecti...
Drawing Fractals  fractal is a drawing which also has self-similar structure, where it can be defined in terms of itself....
Recursive data structures • Lists and tuples can also be nested, providing many possibilities for organizing data. • The o...
• recursive data structures that are partially composed of smaller and simpler instances of themselves. • The definition i...
Processing recursive number lists • To sum all the numbers in our recursive nested number list we need to –traverse the li...
Mutual Recursion  also possible to make multiple functions that call eachother.  This is rarely really usefull, but it c...
stack diagram  A graphical representation of a stack of functions, their variables, and the values to which they refer. ...
def cat_twice(part1, part2): cat = part1 + part2 print_twice(cat) def print_twice(bruce): print(bruce) print(bruce) line1 ...
Fruitful functions and void functions  functions, such as the math functions, return results; for lack of a better name, ...
Map, filter and reduce  To add up all the numbers in a list, you can use a loop like this: def add_all(t): total = 0 for ...
 Adding up the elements of a list using built- in function, sum:  >>> t = [1, 2, 3]  >>> sum(t)  6  An operation like...
 res is initialized with an empty list; each time through the loop, we append the next element.  So res is another kind ...
 Another common operation is to select some of the elements from a list and return a sublist.  isupper is a string metho...
Python lambda (Anonymous Functions)  In Python, anonymous function means that a function is without a name.  lambda keyw...
 have any number of arguments but only one expression, which is evaluated and returned.  use lambda functions wherever f...
def cube(y): return y*y*y; g = lambda x: x*x*x print(g(7)) print(cube(5)) Output: 343 125 96ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/...
Use of lambda() with filter()  filter out all the elements of a sequence “sequence”, for which the function returns True....
Use of lambda() with reduce()  with a lambda function and a list and a new reduced result is returned.  This performs a ...
Use of lambda() with map()  with a lambda function and a list and a new list is returned which contains all the lambda mo...
my_list = [12, 65, 54, 39, 102, 339, 221, 50, 70, ] result = list(filter(lambda x: (x % 13 == 0), my_list)) print(result) ...
my_list = ["geeks", "geeg", "keek", "practice", "aa"] result = list(filter(lambda x: (x == "".join(reversed(x))), my_list)...
from collections import Counter my_list = ["geeks", "geeg", "keegs", "practice", "aa"] str = "eegsk“ result = list(filter(...
LISTS ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 103
 How lists are useful in programming  How to create lists- Create lists by using list comprehension  Common operations ...
Why lists? • list can store a collection of data of any size. • type called a list stores a sequential collection of eleme...
Why can’t we use array? • Many programming languages, a type called an array to store a sequence of data. • An array has a...
Creating Lists  Using List constructor  elements in a list are separated by commas and are enclosed by a pair of bracket...
 A list can contain the elements of the same type or mixed types. For example, the following  list4 = [2, "three", 4]  ...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 109
List Is a Sequence Type  Strings and lists are sequence types.  String is a sequence of characters, while a list is a se...
Index Operator []  range from 0 to len(myList)-1 ◦ s[i] ith element in sequence s. ◦ myList[index] can be used just like ...
Comparing List  two lists must contain the same type of elements  Uses lexicographical ordering:  the first two element...
List methods ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 113
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 114
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 115
Splitting a String into a List  str class contains the split method, which is useful for splitting items in a string into...
Inputting Lists ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 117
Copying LIsts  To copy the data in one list to another list, you have to copy individual elements from the source list to...
Passing Lists to Functions  When passing a list to a function, the contents of the list may change after the function cal...
passlist argument.py ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 120
DefaultlistArgument.py Default Arguments ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 121
No default Argument- ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 122
Returning a List from a Function  When a function returns a list, the list’s reference value is returned.  You can pass ...
MULTIDIMENSIONAL LIST ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 124
 Data in a table or a matrix can be stored in a two-dimensional list.  value in a 2D list can be accessed through a row ...
 2D list consists of a list of 1D lists and a 3D list consists of a list of 2D lists.  create n-dimensional lists for an...
 scores[0][1][0] refers to the multiple-choice score for the first student’s second exam, which is 11.0. scores[0][1][1] ...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 128
DATA STRUCTURES  Eg: No-fly list for aircraft  a tuple for storing a fixed list of elements, a set for storing and quick...
Tuples  Tuples are like lists, but their elements are fixed; that is, once a tuple is created,  cannot add new elements,...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 131
Sets  Sets are like lists for storing a collection of elements.  But, elements in a set are nonduplicates and are not pl...
 s1 = set() # Create an empty set  s2 = {1, 3, 5} # Create a set with three elements  s3 = set([1, 3, 5]) # Create a se...
 Manipulating and Accessing Sets  remove(e) method will throw a KeyError exception if the element to be removed is not i...
 Subset and Superset ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 135
 Equality Test ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 136
 Set Operations ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 137
 Comparing the Performance of Sets and Lists ◦ Sets are more efficient than lists for the in and not in operator and for ...
Dictionaries  A dictionary is a container object that stores a collection of key/value pairs.  To enable fast retrieval,...
 Creating a Dictionary ◦ students = {"111-34-3434":"John", "132-56-6290":"Peter"} ◦ students = {} # Create an empty dicti...
 Looping  len(students) Equality Test ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 141
Dictionary Methods ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 142
Classes and Objects ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 143
Defining Classes for Objects • OOP enables to develop large-scale software and GUIs effectively. • Python automatically as...
 An object is an instance of a class, and you can create many instances of a class.  Creating an instance of a class is ...
Defining Classes • class provides a special method, __init__, known as an initializer, is invoked to initialize a new obje...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 147
Constructing Objects  create objects from the class with a constructor, which does two things: eg:ClassName(arguments) ◦ ...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 149
Accessing Members of Objects  Data fields are also called instance variables,  To access an object’s data fields and inv...
 Methods are also called instance methods  Invoke methods by using the dot operator (.), als known as the object member ...
self Parameter  self is a parameter that references the object itself.  Using self, you can access object’s members in a...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 153
Hiding Data Fields  Making data fields private protects data and makes the class easy to maintain.  You can access data ...
 direct access of a data field in an object is not a good practice—for two reasons: First, data may be tampered with.  ■...
GUI Programming Using Tkinter ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 156
 Tkinter enables you to develop GUI programs and is an excellent pedagogical tool for learning object- oriented programmi...
 The tkinter module contains the classes for creating GUIs.  The Tk class creates a window for holding GUI widgets  The...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 159
Pack Manager  pack manager can place widgets on top of each other or place them side by side. You can  also use the fill...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 161
 These three labels are packed on top of each other.  The red label uses the option fill with value BOTH and expand with...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 163
 Developing a GUI application involves the major steps in writing the program:  1. Design the user interface (UI) by dra...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 165
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 166
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 167
Geometry Managers  to place widgets inside a container.  Tkinter supports three geometry managers: ◦ grid manager- place...
 pack manager ◦ pack manager can place widgets on top of each other or place them side by side. You can  also use the fi...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 170
 use Tkinter to create menus, popup menus, and toolbars ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 171
FILES ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 172
Why Files?  Data used in a program is temporary; if it is not saved,  lost when the program terminates.  To permanently...
Why Exception Handling?  if your program tries to read data from a file but the file does not exist?  program will be ab...
Text Input and Output • To read data from or to a file, use the open function to create a file object • To write use the o...
Text & Binary File • A file that can be processed using a text editor such as Notepad on Windows or vi on UNIX is called a...
Opening a File  first create a file object that is associated with a physical file. This is called opening a file.  Synt...
 in the current directory: input = open("Scores.txt", "r")  the absolute filename to open the file in Windows, as follow...
Writing Data  open function creates a file object, which is an instance of the _io.TextIOWrapper class.  This class cont...
 If the file already exists, the contents of the file will be overwritten with new data.  When a file is opened for writ...
 invoke print(str), the function automatically inserts the newline character n after displaying the string.  However, th...
Testing a File’s Existence  import os.path if os.path.isfile("Presidents.txt"): print("Presidents.txt exists") ASWINI C, ...
Reading Data  the read method to read a specified number of characters or all characters from the file and return them as...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 184
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 185
Reading All Data from a File  2 approaches  read() - read all data from the file and return it as one string.  readline...
 loop to read one line at a time, process it, and continue reading the next line until it reaches the end of the file: AS...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 188
Appending Data ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 189
Writing and Reading Numeric Data  convert them into strings and then use the write method to write them to the file.  to...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 191
File Dialogs  tkinter.filedialog module ◦ askopenfilename ◦ Asksaveasfilename  Both functions return a filename. If canc...
Exception Handling  Exception handling enables a program to deal with exceptions and continue its normal execution.  err...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 194
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 195
 The try/except block works as follows:  ■ First, the statements in between try and except are executed.  ■ If no excep...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 197
 try statement can have more than one except clause to handle different exceptions.  try statement may have an optional ...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 199
Raising Exceptions  Exceptions are wrapped in objects, and objects are created from classes.  An exception is raised fro...
 enables a function to throw an exception to its caller.  Without this capability, the called function itself must handl...
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 202
Processing Exceptions Using Exception Objects  You can access an exception object in the except clause. ASWINI C, Assista...
Defining Custom Exception Classes  define a custom exception class by extending BaseException or a subclass of BaseExcept...
 Thus, it would be wrong to write the code as follows: ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 205
References: 1. Y. Daniel Liang “Introduction to Programming Using Python” ,Pearson, 2013 2.Charles Dierbach ,”Introduction...
THANK YOU ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 207
ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 208
Introduction to Python
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction to Python

22 views

Published on

Simple Python Programming using basic concepts

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to Python

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION TO PYTHON PROGRAMMING ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 1
  2. 2. Course Outcomes:  Use various data types.  Use control statements and functions.  Analyze the arrangement of data elements in Lists, tuples, sets and Dictionary.  Develop application using object oriented programming and GUI.  Handle exceptions and perform file operations. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 2
  3. 3. Reading Input from the Console  Accept input from the user.  Use the input function to ask the user to input a value for the radius.  variable = input("Enter a value: ")  Use the function eval to evaluate and convert it to a numeric value Or use type converters  Python also supports simultaneous assignment in syntax like this:  var1, var2, ..., varn = exp1, exp2, ..., expn ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 3
  4. 4. Operators ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 4
  5. 5. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 5
  6. 6. Operator Precedence  following operator precedence rule is used to determine the order of evaluation.  ■ Exponentiation (**) is applied first.  ■ Multiplication (*), float division (/), integer division (//) , and remainder operators (%) are applied next.  ■ Addition (+) and subtraction (-) operators are applied last.  Hint: If an expression contains several addition, subtraction multiplication, division, and remainder operators, they are applied from left to right. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 6
  7. 7. Operator Precedence Example ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 7
  8. 8. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 8 Python Strings 1 Introduction to Strings 2. String Operations 8
  9. 9. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 9 Strings are a collection of characters contained within quote marks. Introduction to Strings The following are examples of strings... "Anne was here" "Anne was here on Friday 31st October 2008" "9396633" "A" "7" 9
  10. 10. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 10 Strings are a collection of characters contained within quote marks. Strings are composed of characters Each character has a numeric code and belongs to a set of characters known as the Unicode character set. 10
  11. 11. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 11 The Unicode character set The Unicode character set includes the characters A - Z, the numbers 0 - 9, punctuation marks, the space character, as well as many other characters... 11
  12. 12. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 12 Strings are a collection of characters contained within quote marks. Strings are contained within quote marks Strings can be contained within single, double or triple quote marks... 12
  13. 13. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 13 An example program using strings Strings can be contained within single, double or triple quote marks... 'Anne was here' '''Anne was here on Saturday 30th October 2004''' “9396633" 13
  14. 14. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 14 If you want to print a double quote mark (") within a string, contain the string in single quote marks (')... print ('Here is a double quote ", and "more" ') Printing double quote marks within a string 14
  15. 15. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 15 If you want to print an apostrophe (or a single quote mark) within a string, contain the string in double quotes... print ("This is Anne's spam") Printing a string which contains an apostrophe 15
  16. 16. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 16 Python Strings 1 Introduction to String 2 String Operations 16
  17. 17. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 17 Within a string, (i.e. contained in quote marks), a number is treated as a character. Numbers can be treated as characters You cannot perform regular arithmetic on numbers stored as characters... 17
  18. 18. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 18 Repeating (multiplying) strings using * You cannot perform regular arithmetic on numbers stored as characters, but... you can "multiply" (repeat) strings: "3" * 4 results in "3333" 18
  19. 19. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 19 Joining strings together using the + symbol is a process known as concatenation. Strings can be joined together using the + symbol "Anne " + "was " + ("here " * 3) results in "Anne was here here here " 19
  20. 20. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 20 Any element (character) of a string can be accessed by indexing. Indexing strings using the [] operator s1 = "Anne Dawson" print (s1[0], s1[5]) prints A D 20
  21. 21. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 21 Any substring of a string can be obtained by using the [] operator. Slicing strings using the [ ] operator s1 = "Anne Dawson" print (s1[0:1],s1[5:7]) print (s1[6:9]) prints A Da aws 21
  22. 22. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 22 The length of any string can be determined using the len method. Finding the length of a string using len s1 = "Anne" s2 = "Dawson" s3 = "" print (len(s1), end=" ") print (len(s2), end=" ") print (len(s3)) prints 4 6 0 22
  23. 23. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 23 Printing strings and numbers d = 10 c = 75 print ('Total is: ', d, 'dollars and', c, ' cents ') We can print string values and number values from the same print statement by separating them with commas: >>> Total is: 10 dollars and 75 cents 23
  24. 24. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 24 Numbers can be printed from within a single string by using a special method known as string formatting. 24
  25. 25. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 25 String Formatting and % In string formatting, we use the % symbol. The % operator can also be used for a different purpose as the modulus operator (finding the remainder after an integer division). The % symbol is said to be overloaded. 25
  26. 26. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 26 String Formatting and % In the following example we see the % operator being used to specify how a string should be printed (i.e. string formatting). An overloaded operator behaves differently depending on the context. 26
  27. 27. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 27 Printing integers within a string x = 20 y = 75 print ('The sum of %d and %d is %d' % (x, y, x + y)) >>> The sum of 20 and 75 is 95 The three %d formatting codes represent where the decimal integers shown in brackets after the % symbol should be printed. 27
  28. 28. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 28 Printing floats within a string x = 20.512 y = 15.269 print ('The sum of %f and %f is %f' % (x, y, x + y)) >>> The sum of 20.512000 and 15.269000 is 35.781000 The three %f represent where the float values shown in brackets after the % symbol should be printed. 28
  29. 29. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 29 Specifying the number of decimal places x = 20.512 y = 15.269 print ('The sum of %0.2f and %0.2f is %0.2f' % (x, y, x + y)) >>> The sum of 20.51 and 15.27 is 35.78 The three %0.2f represent where the float values (to 2 decimal places) shown in brackets after the % symbol should be printed. 29
  30. 30. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 30 %s is the formatting code which represents a string.print ('Python is a %s language.' % 'great') >>> Python is a great language. String formatting code %s The %s represents where the string value (shown after the % symbol) should be printed. 30
  31. 31. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 31 The string method find is used to locate the position of one string within another. s1 = 'spamandeggs' x = s1.find('and') print (x) >>> 4 Finding a string within a string The output: 31
  32. 32. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 32 The string method replace is used to replace text within a string with new text. s1 = 'spam and eggs' s2 = s1.replace('and','without') print (s2) >>> spam without eggs Replacing text within a string The output: 32
  33. 33. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 33 An escape sequence is a backslash () followed by one or more characters, which is inserted into a string to perform a special task. E.g. n generates a new line and t generates a tab within the string. . . Escape Sequences 33
  34. 34. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 34 The following example shows a string with two escape sequences: s = 'onentwotthree' print (s) >>> one two three A string containing escape sequences The output: 34
  35. 35. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 35 The following example shows that each escape sequence counts as one character: s = 'onentwotthree' print (s) print (len(s)) >>> one two three 13 An escape sequence counts as one character The output: 35
  36. 36. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT AD c 2018 36 The following example shows that you can iterate over strings in loops using for statements and test for membership with the in expression operator: s = 'Anne was here' for c in s: print (c, end=" ") print ('w' in s, end=" ") print (' ' in s, end=" ") print ('x' in s) >>> A n n e w a s h e r e True True False String iteration and membership The output: 36
  37. 37. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT Nov 10, 2017 AD c 2018 37 Most real-world Python programs contain strings. Strings Strings allow you to collect characters, so that you can treat them as a group. Strings have left-to-right positional ordering, with index capability. Strings are immutable which means that they cannot be changed. But new string objects can be created from existing string objects. Strings are homogeneous in that they consist only of characters. 37
  38. 38. Control structures  Sequential control vs selection control vs iterative control  A control statement is a statement that determines the control flow of a set of statements.  A control structure is a set of statements and the control statements controlling their execution. ◦ Three fundamental forms of control in programming are  Sequential  Selection  Iteration.
  39. 39. Simple decisions  For example, if n < 1: print("Your input number is too low.") if n > 10000: print("Your input number is too large.")  A relational statement gives either True or False (Python's keywords)  Try ◦ print(int(True)) ◦ print(int(False))
  40. 40. To do or not to do The Python if statement is used to implement the decision. if <condition>: <body> The body is a sequence of one or more statements indented under the if heading. The body is executed if condition is evaluated to True. The body is skipped if condition is evaluated to False.
  41. 41. Boolean Expressions (Conditions) The Boolean data type contains two Boolean values, denoted as True and False in Python. A Boolean expression is an expression that evaluates to a Boolean value. Need a relational operator to evaluate a boolean expression. The relational operators on the next slide can be applied to any set of values that has an ordering. ◦ Number comparison ◦ Lexicographical ordering for string comparison
  42. 42. Relational Operators Python Mathematics Meaning < < Less than <= ≤ Less than or equal to == = Equal to >= ≥ Greater than or equal to > > Greater than != ≠ Not equal to
  43. 43. Two other membership operators The in operator is used to determine if a specific value is in a given list, returning True if found, and False otherwise. The not in operator returns the opposite result. Try  10 in [10, 20, 30, 40]  10 not in [10, 20, 30, 40]  "blue" in ["red", "yellow", "black"]  "blue" not in ["red", "yellow", "black"]  "o" in "peter paul and mary"
  44. 44. Boolean Operators Source: Charles Dierbach. 2013. Introduction to Computer Science Using Python. Wiley.
  45. 45. Operator Precedence Source: Charles Dierbach. 2013. Introduction to Computer Science Using Python. Wiley.
  46. 46. Two-Way Decisions  In Python, a two-way decision can be implemented by attaching an else clause onto an if clause.  This is called an if-else statement: if <condition>: <statements> else: <statements>  E.g., if 1 <= n and n <= 10000: print("Your input number is ", str(n)+ ".") else: print("Your input must be between 1 and 1000.")
  47. 47. Multi-Way Decisions • Use nested if-else statement to implement multi-way decisions. • if <condition1>: <case1 statements> • else: if <condition2>: <case2 statements> else: if <condition3>: <case3 statements> else: <default statements>
  48. 48. Multi-Way Decisions using elif • In Python, else-if can be combined into elif: if <condition1>: <case1 statements> elif <condition2>: <case2 statements> elif <condition3>: <case3 statements> else: <default statements> The else is optional. If there is no else, it is possible that no indented block would be executed.
  49. 49. For Loops: A Quick Review The for statement allows us to iterate through a sequence of values. for <var> in <sequence>: <body> The loop index variable var takes on each successive value in the sequence, and the statements in the body of the loop are executed once for each value. For example, ◦ for num in range(0, 10): print(num)
  50. 50. Indefinite Loops  The for loop is a definite loop, meaning that the number of iterations is determined when the loop starts.  We can’t use a definite loop unless we know the number of iterations ahead of time.  The indefinite or conditional loop keeps iterating until certain conditions are met.
  51. 51. Indefinite Loops  while <condition>: <body>  condition is a Boolean expression, just like in if statements. The body is a sequence of one or more statements.  Semantically, the body of the loop executes repeatedly as long as the condition remains true. When the condition is false, the loop terminates.
  52. 52. A Pre-test Loop
  53. 53. An example  Here’s an example of using a while loop to print out range(10). i = 0 while i <= 9: print(i) i = i + 1  The code has the same output as this for loop: for i in range(10): print i
  54. 54. Interactive Loops # average2.py # A program to average a set of numbers # Illustrates interactive loop with two accumulators moredata = "yes" sum = 0.0 count = 0 while moredata[0] == 'y': x = int(input("Enter a number >> ")) sum = sum + x count = count + 1 moredata = input("Do you have more numbers (yes or no)? ") print ("nThe average of the numbers is", sum / count)
  55. 55. Sentinel Loops  A sentinel loop continues to process data until reaching a special value that signals the end.  This special value is called the sentinel.  The sentinel must be distinguishable from the data since it is not processed as part of the data. get the first data item while item is not the sentinel process the item get the next data item
  56. 56. Nested Loops • Consider the following code in A4 def main(): for i in range(1, 6): for j in range(1, 6): print("*", end=""); print() main() • What is the aim of it?
  57. 57. Designing Nested Loops  Break the problem into two parts.  The first is to process line by line (outer loop).  The second is to process the items on each line (inner loop).  Note that the two parts are not inter- dependent.
  58. 58. Post-Test Loop  Say we want to write a program that is supposed to get a nonnegative number from the user.  If the user types an incorrect input, the program asks for another value.  This process continues until a valid value has been entered.  This process is input validation.
  59. 59. Post-Test Loop repeat get a number from the user until number is >= 0
  60. 60. Post-Test Loop  Python doesn’t have a built-in statement to do this, but we can do it with a slightly modified while loop.  We could simulate a post-test loop by number = -1 while number < 0: number = eval(input("Enter a positive number: "))
  61. 61. Using a break • Some programmers prefer to simulate a post-test loop by using the Python break statement. • Executing break causes Python to immediately exit the enclosing loop. • For example, while True: number = eval(input("Enter a positive number: ")) if number >= 0: break # Exit loop if number is valid  Avoid using break often within loops, because the logic of a loop is hard to follow when there are multiple exits.
  62. 62. Functions ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 63
  63. 63. Some Built –in Functions ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 64
  64. 64. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 65
  65. 65.  function is a named sequence of statements that belong together.  to help us organize programs into chunks that match how we think about the problem. def <NAME>( <PARAMETERS> ): <STATEMENTS>  1. A header line which begins with a keyword and ends with a colon.  2. A body consisting of one or more Python statements, each indented the same amount— the Python style guide ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 66
  66. 66. • any names we want for the functions we create • except a name that is a Python keyword, • names must follow the rules for legal identifiers. • There can be any number of statements inside the function, but they have to be indented from the def. • keyword in the header is def, which is followed by the name of the function and some parameters enclosed in parentheses. • The parameter list may be empty, or it may contain any number of parameters separated from one another by commas. • In either case, the parentheses are required. • The parameters specifies what information, if any, we have to provide in order to use the new function. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 67
  67. 67. Positional and Keyword Arguments  There are two kinds of arguments: ◦ Using positional arguments requires that the arguments be passed in the same order as their respective parameters in the function header. ◦ nPrintln(“hi”, 4) ◦ Prints the message “Hi” 4 times ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 68
  68. 68.  keyword arguments, passing each argument in the form name value.  nPrintln(n = 5, message = "good") passes 5 to n and "good" to message.  Message “good” is printed 5 times  The arguments can appear in any order using keyword arguments. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 69
  69. 69.  It is possible to mix positional arguments with keyword arguments, but the positional arguments cannot appear after any keyword arguments. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 70
  70. 70. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 71
  71. 71. This function is named draw_square. It has two parameters: one to tell the function which turtle to move around, and the other to tell it the size of the square we want drawn. Make sure you know where the body of the function ends — it depends on the indentation, and the blank lines don’t count for this purpose! ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 72
  72. 72. Docstrings for documentation • If the first thing after the function header is a string, it is treated as a docstring and gets special treatment in Python and in some programming tools. • Docstrings are the key way to document our functions in Python and the documentation part is important. • Docstrings are usually formed using triple-quoted strings as they allow us to easily expand the docstring • Just to differentiate from comments, a string at the start of a function (a docstring) is retrievable by Python tools at runtime. • By contrast, comments are completely eliminated when the program is parsed. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 73
  73. 73.  Function definition – how it should work  Function call. Eg: built-in functions like print, range and int. Function calls contain the name of the function being executed followed by a list of values, called arguments, which are assigned to the parameters in the function definition. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 74
  74. 74. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 75
  75. 75. Functions can call other functions • Functions can call other functions. • So far, it may not be clear why it is worth the trouble to create all of these new functions. Actually, there are a lot of reasons, but this example demonstrates two: • 1. Creating a new function gives us an opportunity to name a group of statements. Functions can simplify a • program by hiding a complex computation behind a single command. • 2. Creating a new function can make a program smaller by eliminating repetitive code. , create a function before we can execute it. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 76
  76. 76. Flow of execution • to ensure that a function is defined before its first use, we have to know the order in which statements are executed, which is called the flow of execution. • Execution always begins at the first statement of the program. • Statements are executed one at a time, in order from top to bottom. • Function definitions do not alter the flow of execution of the program, but remember that statements inside the function are not executed until the function is called. • we can define one function inside another. • In this case, the inner definition isn’t executed until the outer function is called. • Instead of going to the next statement, the flow jumps to the first line of the called function, executes all the statements there, and then comes back to pick up where it left off. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 77
  77. 77. Functions that require arguments  Most functions require arguments: the arguments provide for generalization. Eg: abs(-5) = 5  Some functions take more than one argument. Eg:pow(2,3)=8 takes two arguments, the base and the exponent.  Inside the function, the values that are passed get assigned to variables called parameters. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 78
  78. 78. Functions that return values ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 79
  79. 79. Recursion 80ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  80. 80. • Recursion means “defining something in terms of itself” • smaller scale, perhaps multiple times, to achieve your objective. • Programming languages generally support recursion, which means that, in order to solve a problem, functions can call themselves to solve smaller subproblems. • Any problem that can be solved iteratively (with a for or while loop) can also be solved recursively. 81ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  81. 81. Drawing Fractals  fractal is a drawing which also has self-similar structure, where it can be defined in terms of itself.  This is a typical example of a problem which is recursive in nature. 82ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  82. 82. Recursive data structures • Lists and tuples can also be nested, providing many possibilities for organizing data. • The organization of data for the purpose of making it easier to use is called a data structure. • Eg:Votes arriving from individual wards, precincts, municipalities, counties, and states are sometimes reported as a sum total of votes and sometimes as a list of subtotals of votes. • A nested number list is a list whose elements are either: – numbers – nested number lists 83ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  83. 83. • recursive data structures that are partially composed of smaller and simpler instances of themselves. • The definition is not circular, since at some point we will reach a list that does not have any lists as elements. • Now suppose our job is to write a function that will sum all of the values in a nested number list. • >>> sum([1, 2, 8]) • 11 • >>> sum([1, 2, [11, 13], 8]) • Traceback (most recent call last): • File "<interactive input>", line 1, in <module> • TypeError: unsupported operand type(s) for +: 'int' and 'list' • the third element of this list, [11, 13], is itself a list, so it cannot just be added to 1, 2, and 8. 84ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  84. 84. Processing recursive number lists • To sum all the numbers in our recursive nested number list we need to –traverse the list, –visiting each of the elements within its nested structure, –adding any numeric elements to our sum –recursively repeating the summing process • with any elements which are themselves sub-lists. 85ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  85. 85. Mutual Recursion  also possible to make multiple functions that call eachother.  This is rarely really usefull, but it can be used to make state machines 86ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  86. 86. stack diagram  A graphical representation of a stack of functions, their variables, and the values to which they refer.  track of which variables can be used where, it is sometimes useful to draw a stack diagram. 87ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  87. 87. def cat_twice(part1, part2): cat = part1 + part2 print_twice(cat) def print_twice(bruce): print(bruce) print(bruce) line1 = 'Bing tiddle ‘ line2 = 'tiddle bang.‘ cat_twice(line1, line2)  Cat_twice function takes two arguments, concatenates them, and prints the result twice.  >>> Bing tiddle tiddle bang.  Bing tiddle tiddle bang.  When cat_twice terminates, the variable cat is destroyed. If we try to print it, we get an exception 88ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  88. 88. Fruitful functions and void functions  functions, such as the math functions, return results; for lack of a better name, which are fruitful functions. ◦ x = math.cos(radians) ◦ golden = (math.sqrt(5) + 1) / 2  perform an action but don’t return a value. are called void functions. ◦ print_twice 89ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  89. 89. Map, filter and reduce  To add up all the numbers in a list, you can use a loop like this: def add_all(t): total = 0 for x in t: total += x return total  The += operator provides a short way to update a variable. This augmented assignment statement,  As the loop runs, total accumulates the sum of the elements; a variable used this way is sometimes called an accumulator. 90ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  90. 90.  Adding up the elements of a list using built- in function, sum:  >>> t = [1, 2, 3]  >>> sum(t)  6  An operation like this that combines a sequence of elements into a single value is sometimes called reduce.  Sometimes you want to traverse one list while building another. For example, the following  function takes a list of strings and returns a new list that contains capitalized strings: 91ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  91. 91.  res is initialized with an empty list; each time through the loop, we append the next element.  So res is another kind of accumulator.  capitalize_all is sometimes called a map because it “maps” a function (in this case the method capitalize) onto each of the elements in a sequence. 92ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  92. 92.  Another common operation is to select some of the elements from a list and return a sublist.  isupper is a string method that returns True if the string contains only upper case letters.  An operation like only_upper is called a filter because it selects some of the elements and filters out the others. 93ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  93. 93. Python lambda (Anonymous Functions)  In Python, anonymous function means that a function is without a name.  lambda keyword is used to create anonymous functions. It has the following syntax:  lambda arguments: expression 94ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  94. 94.  have any number of arguments but only one expression, which is evaluated and returned.  use lambda functions wherever function objects are required.  lambda functions are syntactically restricted to a single expression.  It has various uses in particular fields of programming besides other types of expressions in functions. 95ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  95. 95. def cube(y): return y*y*y; g = lambda x: x*x*x print(g(7)) print(cube(5)) Output: 343 125 96ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  96. 96. Use of lambda() with filter()  filter out all the elements of a sequence “sequence”, for which the function returns True.  program that returns the odd numbers from an input list:  li = [5, 7, 22, 97, 54, 62, 77, 23, 73, 61]  final_list = list(filter(lambda x: (x%2 != 0) , li))  print(final_list)  Output:  [5, 7, 97, 77, 23, 73, 61 97ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  97. 97. Use of lambda() with reduce()  with a lambda function and a list and a new reduced result is returned.  This performs a repetitive operation over the pairs of the list.  from functools import reduce  li = [5, 8, 10, 20, 50, 100]  sum = reduce((lambda x, y: x + y), li)  print (sum)  Output:  193 98ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  98. 98. Use of lambda() with map()  with a lambda function and a list and a new list is returned which contains all the lambda modified items returned by that function for each item. Example:  li = [5, 7, 22, 97, 54, 62, 77, 23, 73, 61]  final_list = list(map(lambda x: x*2 , li))  print(final_list)  Output:  [10, 14, 44, 194, 108, 124, 154, 46, 146, 122] 99ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  99. 99. my_list = [12, 65, 54, 39, 102, 339, 221, 50, 70, ] result = list(filter(lambda x: (x % 13 == 0), my_list)) print(result) 100ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  100. 100. my_list = ["geeks", "geeg", "keek", "practice", "aa"] result = list(filter(lambda x: (x == "".join(reversed(x))), my_list)) print(result) 101ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  101. 101. from collections import Counter my_list = ["geeks", "geeg", "keegs", "practice", "aa"] str = "eegsk“ result = list(filter(lambda x: (Counter(str) == Counter(x)), my_list)) print(result) 102ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT
  102. 102. LISTS ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 103
  103. 103.  How lists are useful in programming  How to create lists- Create lists by using list comprehension  Common operations for sequences  Use the len, min, max, sum, and random.shuffle functions with a list  Access list elements by using indexed variables  Obtain a sublist from a larger list by using the slicing operator [start : end]  Use the + (concatenation), * (repetition), and in/not in operators on lists  Traverse elements in a list using a for loop  Compare the contents of two lists by using comparison operators  Invoke a list’s append, count, extend, index, insert, pop, remove, reverse, sort methods  Split a string into a list using the str’s split method  Read data from the console into a list.  Use lists in application development  Copy the contents of one list to another  Develop and invoke functions that include list arguments and return lists  Search elements using the linear or binary search algorithm.  Sort a list by using the selection sort, Insertion sort  Develop a bouncing ball animation by using a list ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 104
  104. 104. Why lists? • list can store a collection of data of any size. • type called a list stores a sequential collection of elements • read 100 numbers, compute their average, and then find out how many of the numbers are ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 105
  105. 105. Why can’t we use array? • Many programming languages, a type called an array to store a sequence of data. • An array has a fixed size. • A Python list’s size is flexible. • It can grow and shrink on demand. • A list is a sequence defined by the list class. • It contains the methods for creating, manipulating, and processing lists. • Elements in a list can be accessed through an index. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 106
  106. 106. Creating Lists  Using List constructor  elements in a list are separated by commas and are enclosed by a pair of brackets ([]). ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 107
  107. 107.  A list can contain the elements of the same type or mixed types. For example, the following  list4 = [2, "three", 4]  List comprehensions provide a concise way to create a sequential list of elements.  A list comprehension consists of brackets containing an expression followed by a ◦ for clause  then zero or more for or if clauses. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 108
  108. 108. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 109
  109. 109. List Is a Sequence Type  Strings and lists are sequence types.  String is a sequence of characters, while a list is a sequence of any elements.  x in s True if element x is in sequence s.  x not in s True if element x is not in sequence s.  len(s) Length of sequence s, i.e., the number of elements in s.  min(s) Smallest element in sequence s.  max(s) Largest element in sequence s.  sum(s) Sum of all numbers in sequence s.  for loop Traverses elements from left to right in a for loop. ◦ >>>for u in myList: ◦ >>>…….print(u) # prints all elements in myList ◦ for i in range(0, len(myList), 2): ◦ print(myList[i]) # print elements in index position at 0 to 9 with interval 2  <, <=, >, >=, =, != Compares two sequences.  shuffle function in the random module to shuffle the elements randomly in the list.  s1 + s2 Concatenates two sequences s1 and s2. (Concatenation operator)  s * n, n * s n copies of sequence s concatenated. (Repetition Operator) ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 110
  110. 110. Index Operator []  range from 0 to len(myList)-1 ◦ s[i] ith element in sequence s. ◦ myList[index] can be used just like a variable, so it is also known as an indexed variable. >>>myList = [5.6, 4.5, 3.3, 13.2, 4.0, 34.33, 34.0, 45.45, 99.993, 11123] >>>myList[2] = myList[0] + myList[1] #adds index 0 and 1 value to 2 >>>myList [5.6, 4.5, 10.1, 13.2, 4.0, 34.33, 34.0, 45.45, 99.993, 11123]  The following loop assigns 0 to myList[0], 1 to myList[1], ..., and 9 to myList[9]:  >>>for i in range(len(myList)): myList[i] = I >>>myLIst [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9]  list1[-1] is same as list1[-1 + len(list1)], which gives the last element in the list.  list1[-3] is same as list1[-3 + len(list1)], which gives the third last element in the list. • s[i : j] Slice of sequence s from index i to j - 1., I refers to start index j to end index • negative index in slicing is also allowed • >>>list1 = [2, 3, 5, 2, 33, 21] >>>list1[-4 : -2] #prints [5,2]ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 111
  111. 111. Comparing List  two lists must contain the same type of elements  Uses lexicographical ordering:  the first two elements are compared, and if they differ this determines the outcome of the comparison;  if they are equal, the next two elements are compared, and so on ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 112
  112. 112. List methods ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 113
  113. 113. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 114
  114. 114. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 115
  115. 115. Splitting a String into a List  str class contains the split method, which is useful for splitting items in a string into a list.  items = "Jane John Peter Susan".split()  >>>items[2] #prints ‘peter’  >>>items = "09/20/2012".split("/")  >>>items[2] # prints ‘2012’ ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 116
  116. 116. Inputting Lists ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 117
  117. 117. Copying LIsts  To copy the data in one list to another list, you have to copy individual elements from the source list to the target list.  does not copy the contents of the list referenced by list1 to list2  copies the reference value from list1 to list2. After this, list1 and list2 refer to the same list,  The list previously referenced by list2 is no longer referenced; it becomes garbage.  The memory space occupied by list2 will be automatically collected and reused by the Python interpreter. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 118
  118. 118. Passing Lists to Functions  When passing a list to a function, the contents of the list may change after the function call, since a list is a mutable object.  just like passing an object to a function  Last statement creates a list and passes it to the function.  There is no explicit reference variable for the list. Such a list is called an anonymous list. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 119
  119. 119. passlist argument.py ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 120
  120. 120. DefaultlistArgument.py Default Arguments ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 121
  121. 121. No default Argument- ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 122
  122. 122. Returning a List from a Function  When a function returns a list, the list’s reference value is returned.  You can pass list arguments when invoking a function.  A function can also return a list. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 123
  123. 123. MULTIDIMENSIONAL LIST ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 124
  124. 124.  Data in a table or a matrix can be stored in a two-dimensional list.  value in a 2D list can be accessed through a row and column index.  matrix can be accessed using matrix[i][j], where i and j are the row and column indexes. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 125
  125. 125.  2D list consists of a list of 1D lists and a 3D list consists of a list of 2D lists.  create n-dimensional lists for any integer n.  For example, you can use a three- dimensional list to store exam scores for a class of six students with five exams, and each exam has two parts ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 126
  126. 126.  scores[0][1][0] refers to the multiple-choice score for the first student’s second exam, which is 11.0. scores[0][1][1] refers to the essay score for the first student’s second exam, which is 22.5. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 127
  127. 127. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 128
  128. 128. DATA STRUCTURES  Eg: No-fly list for aircraft  a tuple for storing a fixed list of elements, a set for storing and quickly accessing nonduplicate elements, and a dictionary for storing key/value pairs and for accessing elements quickly using the keys. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 129
  129. 129. Tuples  Tuples are like lists, but their elements are fixed; that is, once a tuple is created,  cannot add new elements, delete elements, replace elements, or reorder the elements ◦ t1 = () # Create an empty tuple ◦ t2 = (1, 3, 5) # Create a tuple with three elements ◦ t3 = tuple([2 * x for x in range(1, 5)]) # Create a tuple from a list ◦ t4 = tuple("abac") # t4 is ['a', 'b', 'a', 'c'] # Create a tuple from a string ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 130
  130. 130. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 131
  131. 131. Sets  Sets are like lists for storing a collection of elements.  But, elements in a set are nonduplicates and are not placed in any particular order.  can contain the elements of the same type or mixed types. For example, s {1, 2, 3, "one", "two", "three"} ◦ Each element in a set must be hashable. ◦ Each object in Python has a hash value and an object is hashable if its hash value never changes during its lifetime. ◦ All types of objects introduced so far except lists areASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 132
  132. 132.  s1 = set() # Create an empty set  s2 = {1, 3, 5} # Create a set with three elements  s3 = set([1, 3, 5]) # Create a set from a tuple  s4 = set([x * 2 for x in range(1, 10)]) # Create a set from a list  s5 = set("abac") # s5 is {'a', 'b', 'c'} # Create a set from a string ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 133
  133. 133.  Manipulating and Accessing Sets  remove(e) method will throw a KeyError exception if the element to be removed is not in the set. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 134
  134. 134.  Subset and Superset ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 135
  135. 135.  Equality Test ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 136
  136. 136.  Set Operations ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 137
  137. 137.  Comparing the Performance of Sets and Lists ◦ Sets are more efficient than lists for the in and not in operator and for the remove method. ◦ sets do not support the index operator, because the elements in a set are unordered. ◦ Sets are implemented using hash tables. ◦ add an object to a set, the position within the memory of the set object is determined using the hash of the object to be added. ◦ when searching data have to look if the object is at the position determined by its hash, so the speed of this operation does not depend on the size of the set. ◦ For lists, in contrast, the whole list needs to be searched, which will become slower as the list grows. ◦ sets do not preserve the order of the objects you add. ◦ sets aren't faster than lists in general -- membership test is faster for sets, and so is removing an element. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 138
  138. 138. Dictionaries  A dictionary is a container object that stores a collection of key/value pairs.  To enable fast retrieval, deletion, and updating of the value by using the key.  keys are like an index operator, but In a list, the indexes are integers.  In a dictionary, the key must be a hashable object.  A dictionary cannot contain duplicate keys. Each key maps to one value.  A key and its corresponding value form an item (or entry) stored in a dictionary  A dictionary is also known as a map, which maps each key to a value. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 139
  139. 139.  Creating a Dictionary ◦ students = {"111-34-3434":"John", "132-56-6290":"Peter"} ◦ students = {} # Create an empty dictionary  Adding, Modifying, and Retrieving Values ◦ students["234-56-9010"] = "Susan“  retrieve a value, using dictionaryName[key]. • If the key is in the dictionary, the value for the key is returned. Otherwise, a KeyError exception is raised.  del students["234-56-9010"] ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 140
  140. 140.  Looping  len(students) Equality Test ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 141
  141. 141. Dictionary Methods ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 142
  142. 142. Classes and Objects ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 143
  143. 143. Defining Classes for Objects • OOP enables to develop large-scale software and GUIs effectively. • Python automatically assigns each object a unique id for identifying the object at runtime. • An object’s state (also known as its properties or attributes) is represented by variables, called data fields. • Python uses methods to define an object’s behavior (also known as its actions). methods are defined as functions. • You make an object perform an action by invoking a method on that object. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 144
  144. 144.  An object is an instance of a class, and you can create many instances of a class.  Creating an instance of a class is referred to as instantiation. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 145
  145. 145. Defining Classes • class provides a special method, __init__, known as an initializer, is invoked to initialize a new object’s state when it is created. • An initializer can perform any action, but initializers are designed to perform initializing actions, such as creating an object’s data fields with initial values. • The class name is preceded by the keyword class and followed by a colon (:). • The initializer is always named __init__ (line 5), which is a special method. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 146
  146. 146. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 147
  147. 147. Constructing Objects  create objects from the class with a constructor, which does two things: eg:ClassName(arguments) ◦ creates an object in the memory for the class. ◦ invokes the class’s __init__ method to initialize the object.  All methods, including the initializer, have the first parameter self.  self parameter in the __init__ method is automatically set to reference the object that was just created.  can specify any name for this parameter, but by convention self is usually used.ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 148
  148. 148. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 149
  149. 149. Accessing Members of Objects  Data fields are also called instance variables,  To access an object’s data fields and invoke an object’s methods, assign the object to a variable :  objectRefVar = ClassName(arguments)  For example, c1 = Circle(5) c2 = Circle() ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 150
  150. 150.  Methods are also called instance methods  Invoke methods by using the dot operator (.), als known as the object member access operator.  objectRefVar.datafield  objectRefVar.method(args) ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 151
  151. 151. self Parameter  self is a parameter that references the object itself.  Using self, you can access object’s members in a class definition.  For example, you can use the syntax self.x to access the instance variable x and syntax self.m1() to invoke the instance method m1 for the object self in a class, ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 152
  152. 152. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 153
  153. 153. Hiding Data Fields  Making data fields private protects data and makes the class easy to maintain.  You can access data fields via instance variables directly from an object. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 154
  154. 154.  direct access of a data field in an object is not a good practice—for two reasons: First, data may be tampered with.  ■ Second, the class becomes difficult to maintain and vulnerable to bugs. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 155
  155. 155. GUI Programming Using Tkinter ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 156
  156. 156.  Tkinter enables you to develop GUI programs and is an excellent pedagogical tool for learning object- oriented programming.  Tkinter (pronounced T-K-Inter) is short for “Tk interface.”  Tk is a GUI library used by many programming languages for developing GUI programs on Windows, Mac, and UNIX. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 157
  157. 157.  The tkinter module contains the classes for creating GUIs.  The Tk class creates a window for holding GUI widgets  The first argument of a widget class is always the parent container (i.e., the container in which the widget will be placed). ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 158
  158. 158. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 159
  159. 159. Pack Manager  pack manager can place widgets on top of each other or place them side by side. You can  also use the fill option to make a widget fill its entire container. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 160
  160. 160. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 161
  161. 161.  These three labels are packed on top of each other.  The red label uses the option fill with value BOTH and expand with value 1.  The fill option uses named constants X, Y, or BOTH to fill horizontally, vertically, or both ways.  The expand option tells the pack manager to assign additional space to the widget ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 162
  162. 162. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 163
  163. 163.  Developing a GUI application involves the major steps in writing the program:  1. Design the user interface (UI) by drawing a sketch, You can use the grid manager to position them in the window.  2. Process the event. When the button is clicked, the program invokes a callback function ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 164
  164. 164. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 165
  165. 165. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 166
  166. 166. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 167
  167. 167. Geometry Managers  to place widgets inside a container.  Tkinter supports three geometry managers: ◦ grid manager- places widgets into the cells of an invisible grid in a container. use the rowspan and columnspan parameters to place a widget in multiple rows and columns, ◦ sticky option can be S, N, E, and W, or NW, NE, SW, and SE. ◦ padx and pady options pad the optional horizontal and vertical space in a cell ◦ ipadx and ipady inside the widget borders. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 168
  168. 168.  pack manager ◦ pack manager can place widgets on top of each other or place them side by side. You can  also use the fill option to make a widget fill its entire container.  place manager ◦ place manager places widgets in absolute positions ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 169
  169. 169. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 170
  170. 170.  use Tkinter to create menus, popup menus, and toolbars ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 171
  171. 171. FILES ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 172
  172. 172. Why Files?  Data used in a program is temporary; if it is not saved,  lost when the program terminates.  To permanently store save it in a file on a disk or some other permanent storage device. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 173
  173. 173. Why Exception Handling?  if your program tries to read data from a file but the file does not exist?  program will be abruptly terminated.  how to write the program to handle this exception so the program can continue to execute. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 174
  174. 174. Text Input and Output • To read data from or to a file, use the open function to create a file object • To write use the object’s read and write methods to read and write data. • An absolute filename contains a filename with its complete path and drive letter. Eg: /home/liang/pybook/Scores.txt, relative filename is relative to its current working directory. Eg: Scores.py ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 175
  175. 175. Text & Binary File • A file that can be processed using a text editor such as Notepad on Windows or vi on UNIX is called a text file. • All the other files are called binary files. • For example, Python source programs are stored in text files and can be processed by a text editor, but Microsoft Word files are stored in binary files and are processed by the Microsoft Word program. • Although it is not technically precise and correct, you can envision a text file as consisting of a sequence of characters and a binary file as consisting of a sequence of bits. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 176
  176. 176. Opening a File  first create a file object that is associated with a physical file. This is called opening a file.  Syntax : fileVariable = open(filename, mode) ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 177
  177. 177.  in the current directory: input = open("Scores.txt", "r")  the absolute filename to open the file in Windows, as follows: input = open(r"c:pybookScores.txt", "r")  r prefix before the absolute filename specifies that the string is a raw string, which causes the  Python interpreter to treat backslash characters as literal backslashes.  Without the r prefix, have to write the statement using an escape sequence as: input = open("c:pybookScores.txt", "r")ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 178
  178. 178. Writing Data  open function creates a file object, which is an instance of the _io.TextIOWrapper class.  This class contains the methods for reading and writing data and for closing the file ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 179
  179. 179.  If the file already exists, the contents of the file will be overwritten with new data.  When a file is opened for writing or reading, a special marker called a file pointer is positioned internally in the file. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 180
  180. 180.  invoke print(str), the function automatically inserts the newline character n after displaying the string.  However, the write function does not automatically insert the newline character. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 181
  181. 181. Testing a File’s Existence  import os.path if os.path.isfile("Presidents.txt"): print("Presidents.txt exists") ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 182
  182. 182. Reading Data  the read method to read a specified number of characters or all characters from the file and return them as a string,  the readline() method to read the next line, and the readlines() method to read all the lines into a list of strings. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 183
  183. 183. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 184
  184. 184. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 185
  185. 185. Reading All Data from a File  2 approaches  read() - read all data from the file and return it as one string.  readlines() - read all data and return it as a list of strings.  if the file is so large that its contents cannot be stored in the memory. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 186
  186. 186.  loop to read one line at a time, process it, and continue reading the next line until it reaches the end of the file: ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 187
  187. 187. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 188
  188. 188. Appending Data ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 189
  189. 189. Writing and Reading Numeric Data  convert them into strings and then use the write method to write them to the file.  to read the numbers back correctly, separate them with whitespace characters, such as " " or n. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 190
  190. 190. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 191
  191. 191. File Dialogs  tkinter.filedialog module ◦ askopenfilename ◦ Asksaveasfilename  Both functions return a filename. If cancelled by the user, the function returns None. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 192
  192. 192. Exception Handling  Exception handling enables a program to deal with exceptions and continue its normal execution.  error that occurs at runtime is also called an exception. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 193
  193. 193. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 194
  194. 194. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 195
  195. 195.  The try/except block works as follows:  ■ First, the statements in between try and except are executed.  ■ If no exception occurs ◦ except clause is skipped. And break statement is executed to exit the while loop.  If an exception occurs ◦ the rest of the clause is skipped. ◦ ■ If an exception occurs and it does not match the exception name in the except clause, the exception is passed on to the caller of this function; if no handler is found, it is an unhandled exception and execution stops with an error message displayed. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 196
  196. 196. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 197
  197. 197.  try statement can have more than one except clause to handle different exceptions.  try statement may have an optional ◦ else clause, which is executed if no exception is raised in the try body and ◦ finally clause, which is intended to define cleanup actions that must be performed under all circumstances. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 198
  198. 198. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 199
  199. 199. Raising Exceptions  Exceptions are wrapped in objects, and objects are created from classes.  An exception is raised from a function. ◦ raise ExceptionClass("Something is wrong")  ex = RuntimeError("Wrong argument")  raise ex ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 200
  200. 200.  enables a function to throw an exception to its caller.  Without this capability, the called function itself must handle the exception or terminate the program.  Here, library function can detect the error, but only the caller knows what needs to be done when an error occurs.  to separate the detection of an error (done in a called function) from the handling of an error (done in the calling method). ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 201
  201. 201. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 202
  202. 202. Processing Exceptions Using Exception Objects  You can access an exception object in the except clause. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 203
  203. 203. Defining Custom Exception Classes  define a custom exception class by extending BaseException or a subclass of BaseException.  The order in which exceptions are specified in except blocks is important, because Python finds a handler in this order.  If an except block for a superclass type appears before an except block for a subclass type, the except block for the subclass type will never be  executed. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 204
  204. 204.  Thus, it would be wrong to write the code as follows: ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 205
  205. 205. References: 1. Y. Daniel Liang “Introduction to Programming Using Python” ,Pearson, 2013 2.Charles Dierbach ,”Introduction to Computer Science Using Python: A Computational Problem-Solving Focus”, Wiley Publications, 2012. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 206
  206. 206. THANK YOU ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 207
  207. 207. ASWINI C, Assistant Professor/IT, GCT 208

×