Birla alokya bangalore | Luxurious Villament in Bangalore

Birla Alokya is a brand new upcoming residential Villament project by Birla Estates in the rapidly expanding neighborhood Whitefield, Soukya Road, Bangalore. Birla Alokya offers 3 BHK and 4 BHK Villaments at one of the prime locality in Bangalore. This Residential Property in Bangalore is wonderfully crafted bearing in mind all your needs. With proper ventilation and uncluttered wide space, Birla Alokya makes you feel blissful right from the moment you enter in your beautiful Villaments at Whitefield