Birla alokya bangalore | Luxurious Villament in Bangalore

Birla Alokya is a brand new upcoming residential Villament project by Birla Estates in the rapidly expanding neighborhood Whitefield, Soukya Road, Bangalore. Birla Alokya offers 3 BHK and 4 BHK Villaments at one of the prime locality in Bangalore. This Residential Property in Bangalore is wonderfully crafted bearing in mind all your needs. With proper ventilation and uncluttered wide space, Birla Alokya makes you feel blissful right from the moment you enter in your beautiful Villaments at Whitefield

Published in: Real Estate
  1. 1. Buy a complex condo in Birla Alokya in Whitefield Bangalore Birla Alokya Bangalore
  2. 2. More about Birla Alokya Bangalore Birla Alokya is a brand new upcoming residential Villament project by Birla Estates in the rapidly expanding neighborhood Whitefield, Soukya Road, Bangalore. Birla Alokya offers 3 BHK and 4 BHK Villaments at one of the prime locality in Bangalore. This Residential Property in Bangalore is wonderfully crafted bearing in mind all your needs. With proper ventilation and uncluttered wide space, Birla Alokya makes you feel blissful right from the moment you enter in your beautiful Villaments at Whitefield. Birla Alokya Bangalore
  3. 3. Key Features 03 06 Garden & Cafe 01 CricketMusic Room Private Terrace 04 Amphitheatre Hanging Garden 07 02 05 09 111008 12Herbal Park HammockParkingVirtual gaming RoomParty LawnToddlers Play Area Birla Alokya Bangalore
  4. 4. Amenities Club House Meditation Centre Swimming Pool Kids Play Area Gym Tennis Court Central Park Multipurpose Hall Birla Alokya Bangalore
  5. 5. Location Map
  6. 6. Contact Us Do you have any question ? 360 Realtors 18001200360 +91-8448359360 www.360realtors.com info@360realtors.com support@360realtors.com Birla Alokya Bangalore

