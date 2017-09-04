¿Qué es Internet?
Qué es internet
  1. 1. ¿Qué es Internet?
  2. 2. El internet (o, también, la internet)​ es un conjunto descentralizado de redes de comunicación interconectadas que utilizan la familia de protocolos TCP/IP, lo cual garantiza que las redes físicas heterogéneas que la componen formen una red lógica única de alcance mundial. Sus orígenes se remontan a 1969, cuando se estableció la primera conexión de computadoras, conocida como ARPANET, entre tres universidades en California (Estados Unidos).
  3. 3. Orígenes de Internet En 1969 empezó el primer trafico de paquetes de información entre el MIT y la UCLA, los primeros años de los 80's los usuarios eran científicos y curiosos, el los 90's desaparece ARPANET y propicia el paso a las redes interconectadas el Internet el cual dispone actualmente de servicios que proporciona la red como el correo electrónico, acceso remoto a maquinas, transferencia de archivos mediante FTP. La Web (World Wide Web), conversaciones en línea como chats, grupos de noticias, etc.
  4. 4. ¿Qué nos permite hacer el internet? Utilizar el e-mail o correo electrónico, para intercambiar mensajes de correo de una forma sencilla y muy rápida, sin importar en qué parte del mundo estén los usuarios. Dar a conocer nuestro negocio o actividad al mundo, mediante el servicio World Wide Web, el cual, mediante páginas multimedia (texto, gráficos y sonido) proporciona un escaparate permanente para presentar nuestra empresa o actividad. Crear nuestros propios servicios, desde donde podemos ofrecer información directa sobre nuestros productos, ofertas y servicios. Gracias a las páginas Web de otras empresas, podemos encontrar posibles colaboradores para futuros negocios.

