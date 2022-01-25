Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

FARM FRESH PASTEURISED MILK

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Food

Astra Dairy offers pasteurized milk for those who wants to drink milk straight from the bottle who have No time for boiling their milk. Pasteurization is a process that kills harmful bacteria by heating milk to a specific temperature for a set period of time, Hence milk can be consumed directly from the bottle without boiling.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family Trisha Yearwood
(5/5)
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski
(5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated Irma S. Rombauer
(5/5)
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices (A Cookbook) Katherine Alford
(3/5)
Free
We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream Caleb Zigas
(5/5)
Free
Antoni in the Kitchen Antoni Porowski
(3.5/5)
Free
Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes: 75 Quick & Easy Slow Cooker Meals Hope Comerford
(5/5)
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
(4/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less (A Cookbook) Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci
(4.5/5)
Free
Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol Mallory O'Meara
(4/5)
Free
Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories Nigella Lawson
(5/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
(5/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4.5/5)
Free
French Kids Eat Everything: How Our Family Moved to France, Cured Picky Eating, Banned Snacking, and Discovered 10 Simple Rules for Raising Happy, Healthy Eaters Karen Le Billon
(4.5/5)
Free
Cod: A Biography of the Fish that Changed the World Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World's Great Drinks Amy Stewart
(4.5/5)
Free
Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition Kate Hudson
(4/5)
Free
The Food of a Younger Land: A Portrait of American Food---Before the National Highway System, Before Chain Restaurants, and Before Frozen Food, When the Nation's Food Was Seasonal, Regional, and Traditional---from the Lost WPA Files Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
The Alice B. Toklas Cook Book Alice B. Toklas
(0/5)
Free
The Story of Tea: A Cultural History and Drinking Guide Mary Lou Heiss
(4.5/5)
Free
Bread & Wine: A Love Letter to Life Around the Table with Recipes Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
(4.5/5)
Free

FARM FRESH PASTEURISED MILK

  1. 1. FARM FRESH HOMOGENISED COW'S MILK ASTRADAIRY
  2. 2. Astra Dairy all-natural, fresh from the farm milk is produced directly on the farm, from the cows to the bottle, so you get the freshest milk possible. The milk only travels few feet from our cows in the barn to the bottle.We offer Raw Milk which contains whole cream, or all of the cream that the cows provide. Whole milk is not pasteurized nor homogenized or engineered,in our bottle the cream really does rise to the top. Nothing is ever added to our milk nor is anything taken away from our whole milk.
  3. 3. Louis Pasteur (1822-1895), a French scientist, was the founder of the science of bacteriology, initiated the war on bugs, and was the inventor of pasteurization. He discovered that heating milk would reduce the amount of bacteria that caused spoilage in milk. Interestingly, pasteurization was developed to improve the keeping qualities of wine, and was later adapted to dairy. Pasteurisation is done to increase the shelf life of a product.
  4. 4. Milk is an oil/ water emulsion, it has properties that make it a very unique beverage. Oil and water don’t mix. So the goal of homogenisation is to get the milk fat to be more evenly spread throughout the milk. Homogenisation is the process of breaking down the fat molecules in milk so that they stay integrated rather than separating as cream. The main goal of homogenization is to make sure that you have consistent tasting milk. It makes your milk homogeneous with an even amount of milk fat in each sip. Homogenisation can also give the milk a
  5. 5. Contact us Astra Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd # 22, 1st Floor, 47th Street, Ashok Nagar, Chennai-600083 Tamil Nadu, India. Call : +91 98400 37106 , +91 44 42318424

×