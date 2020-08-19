Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bengkel Pemasaran Facebook & Instagram KHUSUS UNTUK PENGGIAT INDUSTRI PELANCONGAN
PENGENALAN KB BEYOND CREATIVE SDN BHD • KB Beyond Creative adalah agensi media yang berusaha untuk membantu pengusaha keci...
Objektif • Kursus ini memberi pendedahan & kemahiran asas kepada penggiat Industri Pelancongan khususnya untuk menggunakan...
Manfaat Program • Melalui bengkel ini para penggiat industri dapat mempelajari : • 1) Tentang asas rukun-rukun pemasaran d...
5 HARI PERTAMA MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Sales Approach & Funneling;USP,Customer...
6 HARI KEDUA MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Jom “Closing” ;Teknik & SOP Aktiviti: Tay...
7 HARI KETIGA MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Pengenalan “Instagram for Business” Perb...
8 HARI KEEMPAT MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Kuasa Instagram Story Cara cipta CTA di...
9 HARI KELIMA MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Latihan Amali mempraktikkan: 1)Penyediaa...
Ini adalah salah satu laman Facebook,Instagram dan laman web yang kami bantu untuk menaikkan kualitinya. Trip jalan jalan ...
Ini adalah salah satu laman Instagram yang kami bantu untuk menaikkan kualitinya. TESTIMONI
KB Beyond Creative Team 1.Merupakan CEO KB Beyond Creative Sdn Bhd yang berpengkalan di Kuala Lumpur. Mempunyai 90 pasukan...
KB Beyond Creative Team 1.Merupakan Digital Content Curator KB Beyond Creative Sdn Bhd yang berpengkalan di Kuala Lumpur. ...
Anggaran Perbelanjaan Kursus Ini 17 No Item Harga 1. Program pembelajaran 5 hari 4 malam bagaimana membuat pemasaran mengg...
TERIMA KASIH! “Kami harap segala info yang kami beri dapat membantu anda mencapai misi”
  1. 1. Bengkel Pemasaran Facebook & Instagram KHUSUS UNTUK PENGGIAT INDUSTRI PELANCONGAN
  2. 2. PENGENALAN KB BEYOND CREATIVE SDN BHD • KB Beyond Creative adalah agensi media yang berusaha untuk membantu pengusaha kecil dan sederhana, syarikat dan juga perniagaan di KB Beyond Creative ditubuhkan pada tahun 2016. • Ia adalah organisasi yang terlibat dalam latihan dan pembangunan yang terutama tertumpu pada Pemasaran Digital. • KB Beyond Creative mengkhususkan diri pada latihan teknikal seperti Pemasaran Facebook, Pemasaran Google, Pemasaran Linkedin termasuk merancang, mengatur dan memberikan penyelesaian mendalam mengenai Pemasaran Digital dengan menggunakan teknologi terkini. • Kami menekankan pemasaran melalui e-marketplace. Ini dilaksanakan dengan menggunakan pelbagai jenis teknologi seperti Avana, SiteGiant, Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, Ebay dan banyak lagi. • Syarat pembuatan kandungan, penulisan iklan, pembuatan video, gambar infografik termasuk proses pemasangan iklan digital.
  3. 3. Objektif • Kursus ini memberi pendedahan & kemahiran asas kepada penggiat Industri Pelancongan khususnya untuk menggunakan channel online seperti Facebook & Instagram agar mereka boleh mengaplikasikannya bagi mempromosikan produk pelancongan.
  4. 4. Manfaat Program • Melalui bengkel ini para penggiat industri dapat mempelajari : • 1) Tentang asas rukun-rukun pemasaran digital melalui Facebook & Instagram. • 2) Cara yang betul menggunakan channel online seperti Facebook& Instagram dan tool-tool yang berkaitan . • 3) Cara merangka gerak kerja pemasaran digital melalui platform Facebook & Instagram. • 4)Tips tips yang boleh digunakan untuk mempromosikan produk pelancongan melalui Facebook & Instagram. • 5)Memiliki kemahiran asas menggunakan Facebook & Instagram sebagai medium untuk mempromosikan produk pelancongan.
  5. 5. 5 HARI PERTAMA MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Sales Approach & Funneling;USP,Customer Avatar di Facebook Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali 10.00 am - 10.30 am MINUM PAGI 10.30 am – 1.00 pm Teknik mempelajari Copywriting yang sesuai untuk Facebook. Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali membina copywriting. 1.00 pm – 2.15 pm MAKAN TENGAHARI 2.15pm- 4.00 pm Urus Database;Labelling Kenali Pelanggan;Colour Brain & VAK Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali mengurus Database. 4.00pm – 4.15 pm MINUM PETANG 4.15pm – 4:30pm Bersurai
  6. 6. 6 HARI KEDUA MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Jom “Closing” ;Teknik & SOP Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali membuat “Closing” dengan teknik yang betul. 10.00 am - 10.30 am MINUM PAGI 10.30 am – 1.00 pm “Handling Objection & Rejection” Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali 1.00 pm – 2.15 pm MAKAN TENGAHARI 2.15pm- 4.00 pm 4.00pm-4.30pm Sales Hunter; Simulation Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali Sesi Q&A 4.30pm – 5.00 pm MINUM PETANG 5.00pm – 5.15 pm Bersurai
  7. 7. 7 HARI KETIGA MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Pengenalan “Instagram for Business” Perbezaan “Instagram for Business” & “Instagram for Personal” Cara mencipta content di Instagram Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali membuat content di Instagram dengan teknik yang betul. 10.00 am - 10.30 am MINUM PAGI 10.30 am – 1.00 pm Konsep bisnes di Instagram Cara mencipta content di Instagram business profile Kuasa “Instagram Highlight” Cara cipta highlight di Instagram Cara cipta highlight cover di Instagram Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali 1.00 pm – 2.15 pm MAKAN TENGAHARI 2.15pm- 4.00 pm 4.00pm-4.30pm Kuasa Hashtag di Instagram Pengenalan asas hashtag Tip & Trick menggunakan hashtag di Instagram Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali Sesi Q&A 4.30pm – 5.00 pm MINUM PETANG 5.00pm – 5.15 pm Bersurai
  8. 8. 8 HARI KEEMPAT MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Kuasa Instagram Story Cara cipta CTA di Instagram story Tips & Tricks Instagram story Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali membuat content di Instagram dengan teknik yang betul. 10.00 am - 10.30 am MINUM PAGI 10.30 am – 1.00 pm Kuasa “IGTV” Penerangan apa itu IGTV? Mengapa perlu menggunakan IGTV? Cara menggunakan IGTV Tips & Tricks IGTV Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali 1.00 pm – 2.15 pm MAKAN TENGAHARI 2.15pm- 4.00 pm 4.00pm-4.30pm Cara tambah pengikut di Instagram serta tips & tricks. Pengenalan IG ADS Cara mengguna & mencipta IG ADS. Aktiviti: Tayangan slide Latihan Amali Sesi Q&A 4.30pm – 5.00 pm MINUM PETANG 5.00pm – 5.15 pm Bersurai
  9. 9. 9 HARI KELIMA MASA TOPIK / MODUL 8.00 am – 8.30 am Pendaftaran 8.30 am – 10.00 am Latihan Amali mempraktikkan: 1)Penyediaan konten di Instagram 2)Penyediaan Highlight di Instagram 10.00 am - 10.30 am MINUM PAGI 10.30 am – 1.00 pm Latihan Amali mempraktikkan: 1)Penggunaan Hashtag di Instagram 2)Penyediaan copywriting di Facebook 3)Tips & Tricks yg telah diajar untuk IG story 1.00 pm – 2.15 pm MAKAN TENGAHARI 2.15pm- 4.00 pm 4.00pm-4.30pm Latihan Amali mempraktikkan: 1)Penggunaan IGTV 2)Cara meningkatkan pengikut di Instagram 3)Penyediaan IG ADS Sesi Q&A 4.30pm – 5.00 pm MINUM PETANG 5.00pm – 5.15 pm Bersurai
  10. 10. TESTIMONI
  11. 11. TESTIMONI
  12. 12. Ini adalah salah satu laman Facebook,Instagram dan laman web yang kami bantu untuk menaikkan kualitinya. Trip jalan jalan tripjalanjalan tripjalan.com
  13. 13. Ini adalah salah satu laman Instagram yang kami bantu untuk menaikkan kualitinya. TESTIMONI
  14. 14. KB Beyond Creative Team 14   
  15. 15. KB Beyond Creative Team 1.Merupakan CEO KB Beyond Creative Sdn Bhd yang berpengkalan di Kuala Lumpur. Mempunyai 90 pasukan jualan serata Malaysia. Produk di bawah jenama Essens dan BeSlim yang sudah menjalar ke Singapura, Brunei , Filipina dan Qatar. 2.Trainer E-Usahawan yang dilantik oleh Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). 3.BSc Computer Science Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. 4.Untuk maklumat lanjut sila layari website http://kbeyondcreative.com.Kamarul Bahareen @ Cikgukb 15
  16. 16. KB Beyond Creative Team 1.Merupakan Digital Content Curator KB Beyond Creative Sdn Bhd yang berpengkalan di Kuala Lumpur. 2.Memiliki sijil Diploma Pengurusan Pelancongan dari Politeknik Merlimau,Melaka. 3.Mampu bekerjasama & berkomunikasi dengan mana mana organisasi dengan baik. 4.Untuk maklumat lanjut sila layari website http://kbeyondcreative.com. Aiman Naim bin Hanis 16
  17. 17. Anggaran Perbelanjaan Kursus Ini 17 No Item Harga 1. Program pembelajaran 5 hari 4 malam bagaimana membuat pemasaran menggunakan Facebook dan Instagram . RM 21000.00 Jumlah RM 21000.00 *** *** Harga yang di nyatakan di boleh runding . Sebut harga ini terpakai sehingga October 2020.
  18. 18. TERIMA KASIH! “Kami harap segala info yang kami beri dapat membantu anda mencapai misi”

