Digital trends: AI in marketing

FUTURE OFARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING Presented by: Astha Jain
THANK YOU
  1. 1. FUTURE OFARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING Presented by: Astha Jain
  2. 2. 1 INTRODUCTION TOARTIFICIALINTELLIGENCEAND ITS IMPACT ON MARKETING • Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence (AI) helps machines to learn from experience, respond to new information and perform tasks that are human-like. Most AI examples that you hear about today rely heavily on deep learning and data analysis, from chess-playing computers to self-driving vehicles. Through analyzing large amounts of data and identifying patterns in the data, computers are developed to understand complex tasks using these technologies. • Influence on Marketing: Artificial intelligence systems are used by AI marketers to make automated decisions based on data collection, data interpretation, and additional audience or economic trend insights that may affect marketing activities. In marketing campaigns, AI is also used where speed is important. To learn how to effectively connect with clients, AI tools use data and consumer information, then serve them personalized communications at the right time without interference from members of the marketing team, achieving maximum efficiency.
  3. 3. 2 CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR HAS SHOWN DRAMATIC DIFFERENT IN BUYING PRODUCTS Rise in customer expenditure • Fully cognitive websites change buying behavior of the customer. For these websites, we see a purchaser's average spending per session rise dramatically. Cognitive sites send users into a much smarter pipeline, encouraging them to shop before consumer fatigue tends to set in or distracts the user. Increased customer loyalty • To discover consumer insights that inspire loyalty, AI is able to use machine learning. An ample number of unsuitable product options has drained digital consumers. They are more likely to stick with that approach if they can find an online solution that can recommend items they would like. AI is capable of satisfying this demand from customers. Changes in buying habits of consumers • While face and fingerprint detection will help customers to place orders faster than ever, as well as more easily access their devices, AI-driven voice processing technology will enable them to communicate with digital assistants to respond effectively and get closer to the items they want.
  4. 4. 3 BUSINESS HAVE CHANGED THEIR MARKETING STRATEGIES INACCORDANCE TOAI Content creating chatbots • Chatbots have exposure to millions of data points based on the consumer. They can aggregate location-specific requests to identify trends, identify recurring issues, and predict what triggers a specific user's problems. This also makes them more intelligent than representatives of any human customer service. Find-and-Replace Tool • Change is a constant for many companies, such as logo updates, acquisitions, mascot updates, product releases, etc., leading to minor yet consistent changes in design. AI models will be able to learn to render these kinds of changes instantaneously as AI starts to learn design files, such as InDesign and Photoshop. Asset Recommendations • AI may assist the company to predict the performance of certain assets based on campaign objectives and to identify assets that would be more effective based on characteristics of the campaign, target segments, season, etc. The company could feed the performance back into the AI engine to continuously improve its accuracy as we evaluate the effects of these campaigns.
  5. 5. 4 STARBUCKSAND NIKE HAVE STARTED USINGAI IN DIFFERENTWAYSTOATTRACTTHEIR CUSTOMERSAND PROVIDE PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE • Starbucks is a brand that collects and analyzes customer information using its loyalty card and mobile app. Back in 2016, they announced plans for personalization. The app records the specifics of sales, including where and at what time of day they are made. To process this information and provide consumers with customized marketing messages, Starbucks uses predictive analytics. These messages include tips as they approach a local store as well as incentives aimed at increasing the average order value of the customer. • Nike launched a system in 2017 that allowed clients to design their own in- store sneakers. The "Nike Makers experience " enables clients to put on blank Nike Presto X sneakers and select their own graphics and colors. The system then shows the template on the blank shoes using virtual reality and projection systems. On the sneakers, the designs are printed and available to the client in about 90 minutes. Starbucks Nike
  6. 6. 5 COVID-19 WILLENCOURAGE MORE COMPANIES TO USEAI FOR PERSONALIZED SHOPPING EXPERIENCE Use AI for marketing to build stronger customer relationships. •AI provides a competitive edge in a post- pandemic environment, where the world will be competing to sign up clients and more importantly retain loyal clients. As a marketer, we need to share the correct messages to the correct networks at the right time. A clever idea during a pandemic when in person meetings might not be viable is to use AI, with simple Natural Language Processing, they can respond to questions and connect visitors with the right people as needed. AI will help us plan ideal messages, decide their quantity and select platforms, to ensure the correct level of customer interaction. Use of AI and smart segmentation to identify the target group and provide each segment of a target group with content tailored to its needs •During the pandemic a significant rise has be observed in customers using E- Commerce for their shopping needs. AI and Predictive Analytics allow marketers to recognize the right target audience effectively based on the customer’s trends. This helps to summarize the primary target audience & demographics - who they are and create segment to give them personalized marketing messages. AI can also help in determining the actions that clients from individual segments can take after receiving the message intended for them. Artificial intelligence to empower advertising •In order to adapt and allow real-time improvements that impact advertising, AI uses machine learning. The precise effect of incidents such as the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult to predict, but AI will help us track and anticipate those circumstances, as well as provide us with the requisite data to continue. With things like Recommendation Engines, Augmented Reality, Image Recognition, Dynamic Product Pricing etc. In a post- COVID-19 world, the AI technology gets even more integrated into advertising. It is estimated that Ten years from now, most marketers will be relying on AI to make the right advertising decisions.
  7. 7. 6 Artificial intelligence, without constant human intervention, can create personalized marketing campaigns and increase customer interaction. It is necessary, however, for a company not to breach privacy standards and to clearly state terms in the agreement in order to prevent any potential conflict.
  8. 8. 7 THANK YOU

