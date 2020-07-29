The essence of successful programmes webinar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Essence of Successful Programmes London Branch Webinar 14th July 2020
London Branch Updates New confirmed committee Up and coming events: • Drones in project management, • Change with the Pros...
The Essence of Successful Programmes Temi AfolabiChris Ctori
What defines a Programme? “a temporary, flexible organisation created to coordinate….a set of related projects… in order t...
Programme Complexity People, Processes and Systems • Exponential effort to maintain course Dependencies and Integration • ...
Leadership is key Leadership style • Select the appropriate leadership style The importance of a Leader’s vision • Get beh...
You are here! A Programme Baseline is a reference point • To integrate scope, cost and time • To measure progress against ...
The Balance of Authority How to control a programme • Authority to make decisions • The balance of power The role of the P...
Communication Regular messages utilising different media • Promotes a common understanding within the programme and with s...
The essence of excellent leadership on programmes “Everything rises and falls on leadership”
Survey from the Programme Mgt SIG
UK Economic challenges and government infrastructure Investment
People are projects § Successful delivery of projects are fully anchored and delivered by REAL people – Relationship – Equ...
My personal story ‘Everything can be taken from man but one thing. The last of human freedoms – to choose is one’s attitud...
3 dimensions for a dynamic project environment 1. Rate of change 2. Complexity 3. Uncertainty Question: How do you thrive ...
How environment affects successful programmes Leaders – It is difficult to achieve successful outcomes if leaders refuse t...
The blind drift into failure 1. The normalisation of deviance 2. The active inertia trap 3. The problem of problems – tame...
Perspective is everything Strategies under uncertainty… § Shape the future by playing a leadership role and setting standa...
Do you have the right attitude? 95% 5% Emotional Intelligence Technical Knowledge
Are you a door or a wall? ITS ME VERSUS EVERYONE I’M NOT GOING TO STICK MY NECK OUT BUT YOU CAN’T TRUST THIS MAN REALLY! I...
Be a door not a wall! SO WE AGREE LETS DO IT SOUNDS GOOD TO ME EXCELLENT STRATEGY FANTASTIC PLAN COUNT ME IN!
Question and Answer Panel?!? • Chris Ctori • Temi Afolabi • Chris Beach
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The essence of successful programmes webinar

14 views

Published on

Webinar presented by Chris Ctori and Temi Afolabi from The Nichols Group on 14 July 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The essence of successful programmes webinar

  1. 1. The Essence of Successful Programmes London Branch Webinar 14th July 2020
  2. 2. London Branch Updates New confirmed committee Up and coming events: • Drones in project management, • Change with the Prosci methodology • Diabetes • Cyber security COVID-19 has seen London Branch APM Changes
  3. 3. The Essence of Successful Programmes Temi AfolabiChris Ctori
  4. 4. What defines a Programme? “a temporary, flexible organisation created to coordinate….a set of related projects… in order to deliver outcomes and benefits related to the organisation’s strategic objectives.” Managing Successful Programmes 1. Remaining aligned with corporate strategy 2. Leading change 3. Envisioning & Communicating a better future 4. Focusing on the benefits and threats to them 5. Adding value 6. Designing & delivering a coherent capability 7. Learning from experience
  5. 5. Programme Complexity People, Processes and Systems • Exponential effort to maintain course Dependencies and Integration • Manage the dependencies and integrate the systems and the projects will look after themselves. • The most important aspect of a programme but often not prioritised or even ignored. Strategies and Plans • Lock down your strategies early • Clearly articulate your plans to execute the strategies Critical Skills • Ability to explain complex issues in a simple way • Mastering soft skills
  6. 6. Leadership is key Leadership style • Select the appropriate leadership style The importance of a Leader’s vision • Get behind your leader Behaviour • Collaboration is key
  7. 7. You are here! A Programme Baseline is a reference point • To integrate scope, cost and time • To measure progress against • To manage change from How to measure and report progress • “So are we delivering what we said we would (safely, on time and within budget)?” • Don’t be afraid to report bad news
  8. 8. The Balance of Authority How to control a programme • Authority to make decisions • The balance of power The role of the PMO • Establishing and maintaining programme governance and linking it with performance. • Independence.
  9. 9. Communication Regular messages utilising different media • Promotes a common understanding within the programme and with stakeholders • Reinforcing strategic messages & organisational priorities – ‘doing the right things’ • Emphasise individual contributions • Work through the programmes & projects and PMO (& BAU) • ‘Joined up’ messages Constructive truth • Accurate reflection of progress but not inappropriately negative • Where we’re going and why • How we’re doing and why
  10. 10. The essence of excellent leadership on programmes “Everything rises and falls on leadership”
  11. 11. Survey from the Programme Mgt SIG
  12. 12. UK Economic challenges and government infrastructure Investment
  13. 13. People are projects § Successful delivery of projects are fully anchored and delivered by REAL people – Relationship – Equipping – Attitude – Leadership
  14. 14. My personal story ‘Everything can be taken from man but one thing. The last of human freedoms – to choose is one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances’ Viktor Frankl
  15. 15. 3 dimensions for a dynamic project environment 1. Rate of change 2. Complexity 3. Uncertainty Question: How do you thrive in a dynamic environment and how do you create impact?
  16. 16. How environment affects successful programmes Leaders – It is difficult to achieve successful outcomes if leaders refuse to create an environment with strategic direction, alignment and commitment. People – It is difficult for people to succeed in an environment where leaders refuse to empower others. Organisational culture – It is difficult to succeed in an environment where culture overwhelms strategy.
  17. 17. The blind drift into failure 1. The normalisation of deviance 2. The active inertia trap 3. The problem of problems – tame, wicked and critical
  18. 18. Perspective is everything Strategies under uncertainty… § Shape the future by playing a leadership role and setting standards. § Adapt to the future by choosing to win through speed, agility and flexibility. § Reserve the right to play by investing sufficiently to stay in the game but avoid premature commitments.
  19. 19. Do you have the right attitude? 95% 5% Emotional Intelligence Technical Knowledge
  20. 20. Are you a door or a wall? ITS ME VERSUS EVERYONE I’M NOT GOING TO STICK MY NECK OUT BUT YOU CAN’T TRUST THIS MAN REALLY! I CANNOT BE BOTHERED WITH THIS EGOCENTRIC!
  21. 21. Be a door not a wall! SO WE AGREE LETS DO IT SOUNDS GOOD TO ME EXCELLENT STRATEGY FANTASTIC PLAN COUNT ME IN!
  22. 22. Question and Answer Panel?!? • Chris Ctori • Temi Afolabi • Chris Beach

×