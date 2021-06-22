NEC contracts: An introduction - Why are they so different? webinar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Richard Patterson Mott MacDonald Why are they so different? So what? Including a little on NEC4 NEC Contracts
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 2 Introduction Richard Patterson BA MBA CEng FICE Mott MacDonald Procurement P...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 3 NEC Contracts Advisory Services Disclaimer This presentation is intended for...
• Advice and training – internal and external • Training to more that 15,000 people logged - within Mott MacDonald and to ...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 5 NEC Bitesize 2021 Date Session Code 22 January 2021 NEC Contracts - An Intro...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 6 •16 June 2021 – NEC contacts – an introduction •20 July 2021 - NEC contacts ...
• Basic introduction • Ensure awareness of key strengths • Highlight some key differences from (once) ‘traditional’ contra...
House Keeping Toilets Phones Fire alarms Drinks 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 8
• Problems with ‘traditional’ forms • 1985 UK Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) review • 1991 - Consultative version - ...
• Clarity • Flexibility • Stimulus to good management 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 10 NEC – Principals with...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 11 The Employer shall indemnify and hold harmless the Contractor, the Contract...
12 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 12 Language. NEC Present tense and in English (ECC3)!
• plain, readable English • excellent structure • free from references to specific laws • minor secondary options to suit ...
• Clarity • Flexibility • Stimulus to good management 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 14 NEC – Principals with...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 15 • any aspects of any project, any service • and supply • ‘complex’ or ‘simp...
ECC Engineering and Construction Contract TSC Term Service Contract ECSC Engineering and Construction Short Contract TSSC ...
DBOC Design Build and Operate Contract PSSC Prof’l Services Subcontract design construction operation business case Disput...
• Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) • Engineering and Construction Subcontract (ECS) • Engineering and Construct...
22/06/2021 R Patterson - ECC in 30 flipcharts 19 A B C D E F Z 1 - 9 W2 Flexibility – The ECC4 core clauses payment option...
• Clarity • Flexibility • Stimulus to good management 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 20 NEC – Principals with...
• clear documents, roles and processes • sort it out NOW approach – a timescale for everything • effect of change based on...
22 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 22 NEC is a collection of project management processes Cost Time Quality Ri...
• discipline in a ‘managed project’ environment • processes for time, cost and risk management • supports & encourages col...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 24 The truth will out • NEC demands good documentation • NEC demands active ma...
NEC Users’ Group © 2021 NEC 25 UK • Standard for infrastructur e • Well used in buildings Philippines • Harbour Link − Seg...
NEC Contracts So what for the individuals and the organisation?
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 27 The best place for the contract is…. No, NEC is NOT a contract for the ‘bot...
28 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 28 So what for my organisation? Process Technology People
• Pre-award • determining procurement strategy • Tender docs – review ‘standard’ specifications and drawings • develop tem...
• Contract management • Project start up – see MM’s NEC Newsletter article • appointment of staff to ECC roles and delegat...
• Pre-award • better ways of storing/sharing/maintaining documents • Contract management • planning software • Consider ho...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 32
• People • are they right for collaboration? • willing to learn and change? • empowered and competent to make decisions? •...
22/06/2021 Mott MacDonald | ECC Introduction 34 RT_C Read the _ contract 10.1 The Employer, the Contractor, the Project Ma...
• If you are not going to use it, don’t use it! • If you want to better control your projects, use it…. and get ready for ...
• Mott MacDonald has been using NEC since 1996 • Advising Clients and Contractors on NEC contracts and options • Contract ...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 37 NEC Contracts – Talk on Yammer > 1200 members The way in to NEC!
Our NEC training – standard or bespoke • 4 day NEC ECC PM accreditation – can invite Clients in Mott MacDonald courses: • ...
Other services • Review of Tender documents • Post award contract management advice • Audits on contract management • NEC ...
Bedtime Reading
Good read – NEC4 version coming soon • NEC3 A User’s Guide • Jon Broome • ice publishing • Published March 2012 22/06/2021...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 42 Our NEC ‘Little Book’
43 NEC Contracts Advisory Team • www.neccontract.com • www.mottmac.com • richard.patterson@mottmac.com • mark.anders@mottm...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 44 Thank you
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 45 Extra slides
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 46 NEC Flexibility • NEC is a family of similar contracts • Extensive flexibil...
Also NEC Procurement and Contract Strategies guide at www.neccontract.com 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 47 N...
The target contract - the ‘Contractor’s share’ the Prices – the moving target! time amount tendered total of the Prices co...
49 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 49 Flexibility NEC Framework Contract PSC ECC A ECC E ECSC ECC C PSC Time C...
• Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) – including by Highways Agency • Channel Tunnel Rail Link – HS1, now HS2 • NHS ‘Procu...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 51 Support from NEC User’s Group • Very few clients choose NEC, then go back •...
• Collaborative mindset • ‘our’ project • joint management – rather than ‘stand off’ administration • especially under tar...
• Employer • project manager • architects and designers • Estimator / QS / cost consultant • Contractor’s agent • Resident...
54 • NEC Managing Reality • Five volumes covering all aspects of NEC (ECC) • 2nd Edition 2013 • Barry Trebes (Mott MacDona...
22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 55 Our NEC marketing material Project, Programme and Commercial Mgt SharePoint...
NEC contracts: An introduction - Why are they so different? webinar

An APM webinar organised by the Thames Valley Branch on 16 June 2021.

A very general introduction to the New Engineering Contract (NEC) family of contracts and why they are so different from other forms of contract.

Speaker: Richard Patterson, NEC4 drafter and Procurement & NEC Specialist at Mott MacDonald

Richard is a chartered civil engineer, Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (FICE) and procurement and NEC specialist with global development, engineering and management consultant, Mott MacDonald.

Richard was part of the drafting team for NEC4.

Richard advised on possibly Mott’s first use of the NEC when he moved to their contracts/procurement team in 1996 and has worked with the NEC ever since. He advises Motts teams and their clients on NEC in all sectors including the Halley VI research station on the Antarctic, Transnet in South Africa and the Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai. In Hong Kong, he has supported the Mott MacDonald’s Hong Kong team on its commissions, advising various departments of the Government of Hong Kong first on their trial projects using NEC, and is happy now to see NEC as ‘business as usual’ in Hong Kong.

Through Mott MacDonald, Richard delivers in-house and client training and training for NEC Training, including the four day ECC Project Manager accreditation course.

Richard has contributed to two NEC books, had seven NEC papers published in ICE’s Proceedings and sat on the Editorial Advisory Panel of the ICE’s journal, Management, Procurement and Law. He is a also a frequent contributor to the NEC website and newsletter (34 articles at the last count) . Most of his articles are linked from his Linked-in page.

Future sessions in the NEC series are listed below for your reference:

20 July 2021: NEC Contracts - Programmes under ECC and PSC

19 August 2021: NEC Contracts - The Risk Register/Early Warning Register and risk allocation and management

29 September 2021: NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) - compensation events

27 October 2021: NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) -The Supervisor's roles and responsibilities

24 November 2021: NEC3 to NEC4

https://youtu.be/QTEEng9fozQ
https://www.apm.org.uk/news/nec-contracts-an-introduction-why-are-they-so-different-webinar/

NEC contracts: An introduction - Why are they so different? webinar

  1. 1. Richard Patterson Mott MacDonald Why are they so different? So what? Including a little on NEC4 NEC Contracts
  2. 2. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 2 Introduction Richard Patterson BA MBA CEng FICE Mott MacDonald Procurement Practice 32 years with Mott MacDonald 26 years with the NEC A year with NEC as NEC Consultant
  3. 3. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 3 NEC Contracts Advisory Services Disclaimer This presentation is intended for internal use within the Mott MacDonald group of companies only. No person may rely on the content, information or any views expressed in this presentation. We accept no duty of care, responsibility or liability to any recipient of this presentation. This presentation is confidential and contains proprietary intellectual property. Nothing in this presentation constitutes financial, insurance or legal advice or opinion and it should not serve as an alternative to obtaining specialist legal advice from a professional legal services provider in relation to any specific circumstances. If you have any specific questions about any legal matter you should consult a professional legal services provider. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and no responsibility or liability is accepted by us to any party as to the content of this presentation including, without limitation, its accuracy, completeness or reliability. We disclaim all and any liability whether arising in contract, tort or otherwise from the receipt, or use, of this presentation or any material contained in it, or from any action or decision taken as a result of the receipt, or use, of this presentation or any such material. Copyright The copyright (and any and all other intellectual property rights) in all material in this presentation is vested in Mott MacDonald Limited. You may not copy any part of this presentation or do any other act in relation to any part of this presentation which is protected by copyright (or any other intellectual property right) other than printing the presentation or any other part of it or saving it to a local hard disk for your personal use only. Apart from this you may not reproduce or store any part of this presentation in any form, or for any purpose, without our prior written consent. The above consents do not authorize you to incorporate any part of this presentation in any commercial document or in any material sold or otherwise made available to any third party, whether or not for profit, without our prior written consent. The content of this disclaimer shall be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales.
  4. 4. • Advice and training – internal and external • Training to more that 15,000 people logged - within Mott MacDonald and to a range of clients • Reviews and help with anything to do with NEC 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 4 NEC Contracts Advisory Services
  5. 5. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 5 NEC Bitesize 2021 Date Session Code 22 January 2021 NEC Contracts - An Introduction - Why are they so different? NEC0001 09 February 2021 NEC - Introduction to the NEC Professional Services Contract (PSC) - pre-award NEC0020 01 March 2021 NEC - Introduction to the NEC Professional Services Contract (PSC) - contract management NEC0021 30 March 2021 NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) - Contract strategy (main & secondary options) NEC0003 29 April 2021 NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) - Preparing the tender documents; tender evaluation NEC0004 24 May 2021 NEC Engineering and Construction Short Contract (ECSC) NEC00?? 22 June 2021 NEC ECC and temporary works NEC0028 14 July 2021 NEC Contracts - Programmes under ECC and PSC NEC0005 17 August 2021 NEC Contracts - The Risk Register/Early Warning Register and risk allocation and management NEC0006 13 September 2021 NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) - compensation events NEC0007 13 October 2021 NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) -The Supervisor's roles and responsibilities NEC0008 08 November 2021 NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) - Defined Cost, the Contractor's system and auditing NEC0009 08 December 2021 NEC and BIM NEC0026
  6. 6. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 6 •16 June 2021 – NEC contacts – an introduction •20 July 2021 - NEC contacts – programmes •19 August 2021 - NEC contacts – early warning •29 September 2021 - NEC contacts - compensation events •27 October 2021 – NEC contacts - the Supervisor •24 November 2021 – NEC contacts NEC3 to NEC4- key changes •Mott MacDonald's NEC sessions for APM •All 18:00 – 19:00
  7. 7. • Basic introduction • Ensure awareness of key strengths • Highlight some key differences from (once) ‘traditional’ contracts • Be aware of pitfalls • So what? 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 7 Objectives
  8. 8. House Keeping Toilets Phones Fire alarms Drinks 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 8
  9. 9. • Problems with ‘traditional’ forms • 1985 UK Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) review • 1991 - Consultative version - South Africa, Hong Kong, and UK • 1995 - Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) (2nd Ed.) • 10 years of successful use and expansion of NEC family • 2005 - NEC3 launched - users’ feedback; new members • 2005 - specifically endorsed by UK government (OGC) • 2013 – revised and improved NEC3 • 2015 – mandated for government construction in Hong Kong • 2017 – NEC4 released 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 9 NEC is well proven – Where next?
  10. 10. • Clarity • Flexibility • Stimulus to good management 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 10 NEC – Principals with Global Appeal
  11. 11. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 11 The Employer shall indemnify and hold harmless the Contractor, the Contractor’s Personnel, and their respective agents, against and from all claims, damages, losses and expenses (including legal fees and expenses) in respect of (1) bodily injury, sickness, disease or death, which is attributable to any negligence, wilful act or breach of the Contract by the Employer, the Employer’s Personnel, or any of their respective agents, and (2) the matters for which liability may be excluded from insurance cover, as described in sub- paragraphs (d)(i), (ii) and (iii) of Sub-Clause 18.3 [Insurance Against Injury to Persons and Damage to Property]. Language FIDIC
  12. 12. 12 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 12 Language. NEC Present tense and in English (ECC3)!
  13. 13. • plain, readable English • excellent structure • free from references to specific laws • minor secondary options to suit specific local law - eg Y(UK)2, Y(NZ)2 • Each member of NEC family has similar • structure • concepts • language 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 13 NEC Clarity – You can read it!
  14. 14. • Clarity • Flexibility • Stimulus to good management 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 14 NEC – Principals with Global Appeal
  15. 15. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 15 • any aspects of any project, any service • and supply • ‘complex’ or ‘simple’ • any sector What How Where • any procurement strategy • any level of ‘Contractor’ design • range of payment options • clear and flexible risk allocation Anywhere in the world
  16. 16. ECC Engineering and Construction Contract TSC Term Service Contract ECSC Engineering and Construction Short Contract TSSC Term Service Short Contract PSC Prof’l Services Contract SC & SSC Supply Contract & Supply Short Contract design construction operation business case ECS Engineering and Construction Subcontract ECSS Engineering and Construction Short Subcontract Framework Contract Adjudicator’s Contract Supply Low High Project Complexity NEC3 family PSSC Prof’l Services Short Contract 22/06/2021 16
  17. 17. DBOC Design Build and Operate Contract PSSC Prof’l Services Subcontract design construction operation business case Dispute Resolution Services Contract NEC4 new members 22/06/2021 17 Alliance Contract consultative version Low High Project Complexity Alliance Contract
  18. 18. • Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) • Engineering and Construction Subcontract (ECS) • Engineering and Construction Short Contract (ECSC) • Engineering and Construction Short Subcontract (ECSS) • Professional Services Contract (PSC) • Professional Service Short Contract (PSSC) (April 2013) • Term Service Contract (TSC) • Term Service Short Contract (TSSC) • Framework Contract • Supply Contract • Supply Short Contract • The Adjudicators Contract NEC4 • Dispute Resolution Services Contract • Professional Services Subcontract (PSC) • Design Build Operate Contract (DBOC) • Alliance Contract 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 18 NEC Family
  19. 19. 22/06/2021 R Patterson - ECC in 30 flipcharts 19 A B C D E F Z 1 - 9 W2 Flexibility – The ECC4 core clauses payment option dispute resolution option secondary options jurisdiction-specific options additional conditions C W1 W3 W2 X1 X2 X3 X4 X5 X6 X7 X8 X9 X10 X11 X12 X13 X14 X15 X16 X17 X18 X20 X21 X22 X14 X14 X7 Y(UK)3 Y(UK)1 Y(UK)2 Y(UK)2
  20. 20. • Clarity • Flexibility • Stimulus to good management 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 20 NEC – Principals with Global Appeal
  21. 21. • clear documents, roles and processes • sort it out NOW approach – a timescale for everything • effect of change based on forecast effect on time and cost – not eg a historical bill of quantities • collaborative risk management – ‘early warning’ • focus on programme • flow charts for all processes • A contract focused on the project – radical! • Not a contract for the ‘bottom drawer’! 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 21 NEC: a stimulus to good management The word that makes NEC different!
  22. 22. 22 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 22 NEC is a collection of project management processes Cost Time Quality Risk
  23. 23. • discipline in a ‘managed project’ environment • processes for time, cost and risk management • supports & encourages collaborative working • standardisation 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 23 NEC A better way of doing business
  24. 24. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 24 The truth will out • NEC demands good documentation • NEC demands active management • culture, training and systems are vital
  25. 25. NEC Users’ Group © 2021 NEC 25 UK • Standard for infrastructur e • Well used in buildings Philippines • Harbour Link − Segment 10, Manila North Expressway Hong Kong • Mandatory for government construction South Africa • One of four forms allowed by Government New Zealand • Becoming common India • Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3, Delhi Peru • Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games venues • Flood schemes Australia • Few contracts • Adopted by Sydney Water Belgium • Lantis • £3bn Antwerp ring road Holland • International Criminal Court, the Hague
  26. 26. NEC Contracts So what for the individuals and the organisation?
  27. 27. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 27 The best place for the contract is…. No, NEC is NOT a contract for the ‘bottom drawer’!
  28. 28. 28 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 28 So what for my organisation? Process Technology People
  29. 29. • Pre-award • determining procurement strategy • Tender docs – review ‘standard’ specifications and drawings • develop templates and/or guidance for eg Contract Data and Works Information (NEC now has good guidance) • Renamed ‘Scope’ in ECC4 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 29 Process – review internal processes
  30. 30. • Contract management • Project start up – see MM’s NEC Newsletter article • appointment of staff to ECC roles and delegation of actions • change management – decision making • ‘standard’ forms for communications – ‘in the cloud’? • audit 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 30 Process – review internal processes
  31. 31. • Pre-award • better ways of storing/sharing/maintaining documents • Contract management • planning software • Consider how ECC processes to be communicated and recorded • word and excel? • database? • proprietary ‘in the cloud’ software – must considered! 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 31 Technology – use it
  32. 32. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 32
  33. 33. • People • are they right for collaboration? • willing to learn and change? • empowered and competent to make decisions? • Training • training needs assessment • ECC awareness for most; specific training for specific needs • planning, costing, negotiation? • ‘roll-out’ of organisation’s templates etc • joint training with supply chain • project start-up workshops 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 33 It’s all about people, stupid
  34. 34. 22/06/2021 Mott MacDonald | ECC Introduction 34 RT_C Read the _ contract 10.1 The Employer, the Contractor, the Project Manager and the Supervisor shall act as stated in this contract and in a spirit of mutual trust and co-operation. DWISIT_C Do what it says in the _ contract _TalTEO _ talk (and listen) to each other
  35. 35. • If you are not going to use it, don’t use it! • If you want to better control your projects, use it…. and get ready for it! 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 35 You need to be ready for the NEC
  36. 36. • Mott MacDonald has been using NEC since 1996 • Advising Clients and Contractors on NEC contracts and options • Contract preparation • Contract management – ECC PM and Supervisor • Building, Roads, Rail, Aviation, Water, Power, Education, Health……. • UK, South Africa, Antarctica, Dubai, Hong Kong, New Zealand……. • NEC Users Group member 004 of >500 • Training provided internally for staff and also for many clients (>15,000) • NEC methodologies developed and shared through network and intranet • Recognised NEC specialist: • Richard Patterson, part of NEC4 drafting team 22/06/2021 36 Mott MacDonald expertise
  37. 37. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 37 NEC Contracts – Talk on Yammer > 1200 members The way in to NEC!
  38. 38. Our NEC training – standard or bespoke • 4 day NEC ECC PM accreditation – can invite Clients in Mott MacDonald courses: • ECC – two days or one day • ECC for the Supervisor • The NEC Bitesize sessions • PSC • TSC • ECSC • PSSC • Framework Contract • Changes from NEC3 to NEC4 • ECC, PSC, ECSC and PSSC together!
  39. 39. Other services • Review of Tender documents • Post award contract management advice • Audits on contract management • NEC planning
  40. 40. Bedtime Reading
  41. 41. Good read – NEC4 version coming soon • NEC3 A User’s Guide • Jon Broome • ice publishing • Published March 2012 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 41
  42. 42. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 42 Our NEC ‘Little Book’
  43. 43. 43 NEC Contracts Advisory Team • www.neccontract.com • www.mottmac.com • richard.patterson@mottmac.com • mark.anders@mottmac.com In Hong Kong • hayman.choi@mottmac.com.hk 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001
  44. 44. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 44 Thank you
  45. 45. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 45 Extra slides
  46. 46. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 46 NEC Flexibility • NEC is a family of similar contracts • Extensive flexibility within each contract • From furniture for Mott MacDonald offices to…. • ……… all aspects of design and procurement of ‘Haley VI’ Antarctic Research Station for British Antarctic Survey
  47. 47. Also NEC Procurement and Contract Strategies guide at www.neccontract.com 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 47 NEC Forms of contract In MM - get access to all NEC contracts, guidance, flowcharts and 'How to' guides: https://mottmac.sharepoint.com/legal/industryfor ms/nec/Pages/neclicence.aspx (Each contract has Guidance Notes and Flow Charts)
  48. 48. The target contract - the ‘Contractor’s share’ the Prices – the moving target! time amount tendered total of the Prices compensation events share percentage 0 % 35 % 50 % 100 % ‘pain’ ‘gain’ Employer Contractor 100 % 80 % 120 % share ranges Completion Price for Work Done to Date (PWDD) Contractor’s share 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 48
  49. 49. 49 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 49 Flexibility NEC Framework Contract PSC ECC A ECC E ECSC ECC C PSC Time Charge Orders or Work Package issued end date time
  50. 50. • Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) – including by Highways Agency • Channel Tunnel Rail Link – HS1, now HS2 • NHS ‘Procure 21’ Hospitals; and now in Scotland • Nuclear sector • Hospital O&M • Used by nearly all UK Water Co. plcs • Glaxo • Olympics, Crossrail, HS2. Tideway! 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 50 (Few) Selected Examples
  51. 51. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 51 Support from NEC User’s Group • Very few clients choose NEC, then go back • NEC Users’ Group > 500 members and growing fast - internationally • Mott MacDonald is 004!
  52. 52. • Collaborative mindset • ‘our’ project • joint management – rather than ‘stand off’ administration • especially under target contract options • One real, visible, updated Accepted Programme • A timescale for every action • No surprises: ‘early warning’ • Sort it NOW 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 52 NEC: good management required – by all Using the contract is a massive ‘behavioural’ thing
  53. 53. • Employer • project manager • architects and designers • Estimator / QS / cost consultant • Contractor’s agent • Resident Engineer • Planner • Clerk of Works • lawyers 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 53 Whoever you are, you need to be prepared for NEC
  54. 54. 54 • NEC Managing Reality • Five volumes covering all aspects of NEC (ECC) • 2nd Edition 2013 • Barry Trebes (Mott MacDonald) and Bronwyn Mitchell • Thomas Telford publishing 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001
  55. 55. 22/06/2021 (c) Mott MacDonald 2020 | NEC001 55 Our NEC marketing material Project, Programme and Commercial Mgt SharePoint Site Procurement, Contracts and Dispute Resolution2. Contracts2.2 Standard Formsa. NEC10. Marketing NEC articles – many are ours! NEC training given Our NEC ‘Little Book’ Training offering

