NEC contracts: An introduction - Why are they so different? webinar

An APM webinar organised by the Thames Valley Branch on 16 June 2021.



A very general introduction to the New Engineering Contract (NEC) family of contracts and why they are so different from other forms of contract.



Speaker: Richard Patterson, NEC4 drafter and Procurement & NEC Specialist at Mott MacDonald



Richard is a chartered civil engineer, Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (FICE) and procurement and NEC specialist with global development, engineering and management consultant, Mott MacDonald.



Richard was part of the drafting team for NEC4.



Richard advised on possibly Mott’s first use of the NEC when he moved to their contracts/procurement team in 1996 and has worked with the NEC ever since. He advises Motts teams and their clients on NEC in all sectors including the Halley VI research station on the Antarctic, Transnet in South Africa and the Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai. In Hong Kong, he has supported the Mott MacDonald’s Hong Kong team on its commissions, advising various departments of the Government of Hong Kong first on their trial projects using NEC, and is happy now to see NEC as ‘business as usual’ in Hong Kong.



Through Mott MacDonald, Richard delivers in-house and client training and training for NEC Training, including the four day ECC Project Manager accreditation course.



Richard has contributed to two NEC books, had seven NEC papers published in ICE’s Proceedings and sat on the Editorial Advisory Panel of the ICE’s journal, Management, Procurement and Law. He is a also a frequent contributor to the NEC website and newsletter (34 articles at the last count) . Most of his articles are linked from his Linked-in page.



Future sessions in the NEC series are listed below for your reference:



20 July 2021: NEC Contracts - Programmes under ECC and PSC



19 August 2021: NEC Contracts - The Risk Register/Early Warning Register and risk allocation and management



29 September 2021: NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) - compensation events



27 October 2021: NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) -The Supervisor's roles and responsibilities



24 November 2021: NEC3 to NEC4



