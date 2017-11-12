Buying Time by Michael Weller top 10 audiobooks

Based on a real-life event, a monied client at a progressive law firm pressures the partners to drop a pro bono case they ...
  Based on a real-life event, a monied client at a progressive law firm pressures the partners to drop a pro bono case they passionately believe in. Will they choose the easy path to preserve their business or keep fighting for what they believe is right? An L.A. Theatre Works full-cast performance starring: Michael Gross as Bennett Sean Sinitski as Hal and others Bob Adrian as Abe Ned Schmidtke as Del Tony Mockus Jr. as Pete and others Scott Lowell as Carter and Kyle Gary Houston as Max and Laird Suzanne Petri as Margo and Becky Lisa Dodson as Beth Rengin Altay as Christine Scott Heckman as Lane Directed by Brian Russell and recorded before a live audience at the Guest Quarters Suite Hotel in Chicago. A co-production with Northlight Theatre. Sound Effects Artist, Scott Heckman. Production Stage Manager, Jan Watson. Recording Engineers, Larry Rock and Chris WIllis. Radio Producer, Robert Neuhaus.
  ●Written By: Michael Weller ●Narrated By: Ned Schmidtke, Michael Gross, Rengin Altay, Gary Houston, Bob Adrian, Lisa Dodson, Scott Heckman, Scott Lowell, Tony Mockus, Suzanne Petri, Sean Sinitski ●Publisher: LA Theatre Works ●Date: February 2017 ●Duration: 1 hours 47 minutes
