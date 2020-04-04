Webinar : Leader in you!!

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WEBINAR The Leader You want to be
References: Amy Jen Su, HBR & Dr. Andrew Veil
3 www.manojasrani.com A TALE OF TWO LEADERS Leader A CEO of a company with a big vision and mission to make a difference i...
4 www.manojasrani.com A TALE OF TWO LEADERS Leader B is the CEO of a company with a big vision and mission to make a diffe...
We All have a Ripple Effect
Reality: Ups and Downs: Overall on the Rise
7 www.manojasrani.com 01 02 03 04 What do you think is a Realistic ratio of being in Leader A: Leader B mode? How would yo...
Leader A Effective Present Energized Confident Listening HighImpact Effortless Motivated Authentic Aligned Creative Satisfied
80% 20% 40% 60% A B Aspiration Reality(Across Industries) Ratio of A: B Realty Vs. Aspiration
10 www.manojasrani.com Optimizing the Ratio of Leader A:B The Five Essential Principles 31 2 4 5 The Power of Purpose: Res...
A Client Story Meet Yenki
12 www.manojasrani.com What Gets in the way Time TEAM TENSION I Just don’t have enough hours in the day. There are so many...
Getting Back in the Driver's Seat Reactivity Vs. Proactivity
14 www.manojasrani.com The Purpose Equation = Contribution + EnergyY–Axis: Energy X – Axis: Contribution • What activities...
15 www.manojasrani.com Use 2X2 to Manage Time, Energy & Career Q3: Elevate (we want but team doesn’t) Q1: Prioritize (Item...
A Client Vishal Meet Vishal
A client Story Named : Vishal Current Future State
How Do you Show Up? When helping others to see or Understand a future State? When engaging with others to get the best answer? When Bringing others colleagues or customers along?1 2 3
An Expanded Game Requires An Expanded, Integrated Voice Voice of Context Voice of Clarity Voice of Connection Voice of Curiosity Voice of Character
20 www.manojasrani.com Voice of Curiosity 01 02 03 WHAT How Who/When/Wher e • What is Challenging about this? • What have ...
Reflection Which voice comes most naturally to you? Which Voice do you loose access to when under stress? Which Voice would help you to better collaborate influence or engage with others?
Raise Your Game, Raise the Game of All
"Self Care is now part of the Job."
Restore your Best Self Like a Car Fill up your body One night mid week Productive on Flight Out, Restore on Back Home Take a deep breath 4-7-8 anytime, anywhere 1 2 4 3
Points to Ponder How to Say No
Points to Ponder(Cont.) Leaders Also Need Help
Points to Ponder(Cont.) Who your Network of Support is. Your Cheer Leader & Helicopters.
Points to Ponder(Cont.) PowerHours
29 www.manojasrani.com Points to Ponder(Cont.) Whole Person: “We Both do & We Be” We are functions of Time+ Energy + Peopl...
Points to Ponder(Cont.) Four Pitfalls (Also called coping Mechanism) Do more feel better I Just do it myself Just doing Now I will do it later 01 0402 03
31 www.manojasrani.com Leverage + Empower + Inspire Principle Team Building Equation 01 02 03 How Much Leverage are we pro...
Covid 19: RESHAPING TH WORLD So Let's Act Now in ReInventing You!! Acceptance Contentment Trust CA T
Thanks You for Joining Us!!
  5. 5. We All have a Ripple Effect www.manojasrani.com
  6. 6. Reality: Ups and Downs: Overall on the Rise www.manojasrani.com
  7. 7. 7 www.manojasrani.com 01 02 03 04 What do you think is a Realistic ratio of being in Leader A: Leader B mode? How would you describe your “best self” when in a Leader A mode? What Part is just the nature of the Job you are in? What is an aspirational ratio?
  8. 8. 8 www.manojasrani.com Leader A Effective Present Energized Confident Listening HighImpact Effortless Motivated Authentic Aligned Creative Satisfied
  9. 9. 9 www.manojasrani.com 80% 20% 40% 60% A B Aspiration Reality(Across Industries) Ratio of A: B Realty Vs. Aspiration
  10. 10. 10 www.manojasrani.com Optimizing the Ratio of Leader A:B The Five Essential Principles 31 2 4 5 The Power of Purpose: Reset the Compass The Power of Process: reboot your personal operating system The Power of People: Raise your Game, Raise the game of others The Power of Presence: Don’t Scratch the Itch The Power of Peace: Loosen Your Grip
  11. 11. A Client Story Meet Yenki www.manojasrani.com
  12. 12. 12 www.manojasrani.com What Gets in the way Time TEAM TENSION I Just don’t have enough hours in the day. There are so many more meetings to attend and people to engage with. I feel the pressure to succeed …I am having trouble turning off my mind about work.
  13. 13. 13 www.manojasrani.com Getting Back in the Driver’s Seat Reactivity Vs. Proactivity
  14. 14. 14 www.manojasrani.com The Purpose Equation = Contribution + EnergyY–Axis: Energy X – Axis: Contribution • What activities, projects or Tasks give you energy? • What are you naturally drawn to in terms of how you want to spend time? • What gives you motivation and inspiration? What is your highest and best “Juice”? • What would your boss say? • What would your colleague say? • What would your clients/customers say? • What are the tangibles and intangibles? What is your highest and best “Use”?
  15. 15. 15 www.manojasrani.com Use 2X2 to Manage Time, Energy & Career Q3: Elevate (we want but team doesn’t) Q1: Prioritize (Items on Both the List) Q4:Eliminate (Items being done for sake) Q2: Tolerate (Team wants you don’t) Low/Unclear High Contribution LowHigh Energy
  16. 16. 16 A Client Vishal Meet Vishal www.manojasrani.com
  17. 17. 17 www.manojasrani.com A client Story Named : Vishal Current Future State
  18. 18. 18 www.manojasrani.com How Do you Show Up? When helping others to see or Understand a future State? When engaging with others to get the best answer? When Bringing others colleagues or customers along?1 2 3
  19. 19. 19 www.manojasrani.com An Expanded Game Requires An Expanded, Integrated Voice Voice of Context Voice of Clarity Voice of Connection Voice of Curiosity Voice of Character
  20. 20. 20 www.manojasrani.com Voice of Curiosity 01 02 03 WHAT How Who/When/Wher e • What is Challenging about this? • What have you done or, tried or Considered? • What is the Impact on you, your team or your age? • How is your group seeing the situation? • How will we measure success together? • How can we delight our customer? • Who else is impacted by this decision or action? • When do our teams feel most supported? • Where would we like to be in 3 years?
  21. 21. 21 www.manojasrani.com Reflection Which voice comes most naturally to you? Which Voice do you loose access to when under stress? Which Voice would help you to better collaborate influence or engage with others?
  22. 22. Raise Your Game, Raise the Game of All www.manojasrani.com
  23. 23. “Self Care is now part of the Job.” www.manojasrani.com
  24. 24. 24 www.manojasrani.com Restore your Best Self Like a Car Fill up your body One night mid week Productive on Flight Out, Restore on Back Home Take a deep breath 4-7-8 anytime, anywhere 1 2 4 3
  25. 25. 25 www.manojasrani.com Points to Ponder How to Say No
  26. 26. 26 www.manojasrani.com Points to Ponder(Cont.) Leaders Also Need Help
  27. 27. 27 www.manojasrani.com Points to Ponder(Cont.) Who your Network of Support is. Your Cheer Leader & Helicopters.
  28. 28. 28 www.manojasrani.com Points to Ponder(Cont.) PowerHours
  29. 29. 29 www.manojasrani.com Points to Ponder(Cont.) Whole Person: “We Both do & We Be” We are functions of Time+ Energy + People + Internal Increasing Productivity Increasing Performance We forget “Increasing Satisfaction” 21 3
  30. 30. 30 www.manojasrani.com Points to Ponder(Cont.) Four Pitfalls (Also called coping Mechanism) Do more feel better I Just do it myself Just doing Now I will do it later 01 0402 03
  31. 31. 31 www.manojasrani.com Leverage + Empower + Inspire Principle Team Building Equation 01 02 03 How Much Leverage are we providing Each other. Are People getting dumped off. Allow People to do their own job. Are people Inspired. Hub & Spoke Method
  32. 32. 32 www.manojasrani.com Covid 19: RESHAPING TH WORLD So Let’s Act Now in ReInventing You!! Acceptance Contentment Trust CA T
  33. 33. 33 www.manojasrani.com Thanks You for Joining Us!!

