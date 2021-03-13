The study of single phase pwm rectifier based on pr control strategy

Synchronous PI controller is usually used to track current in three-phase PWM rectifier with zero steady-state error which is difficult to achieve in the single-phase system. A novel proportional-resonant (PR) control scheme for single-phase PWM rectifier is proposed in the paper. Compared with traditional PI control and current hystereis control (CHC) methods, the PR control structure is simple and can reduce control time delay significantly. The simulation results verify the feasibility of the proposed control scheme in the disturbance rejection. In addition, sinusoidal current zero static error control can be achieved without a coordinate transformation and the DC voltage can automatically adjust to changes of grid voltage, load value and frequency which contributes to energy conversion and bidirectional flow of electricity.