The study of single phase pwm rectifier based on pr control strategy

Synchronous PI controller is usually used to track current in three-phase PWM rectifier with zero steady-state error which is difficult to achieve in the single-phase system. A novel proportional-resonant (PR) control scheme for single-phase PWM rectifier is proposed in the paper. Compared with traditional PI control and current hystereis control (CHC) methods, the PR control structure is simple and can reduce control time delay significantly. The simulation results verify the feasibility of the proposed control scheme in the disturbance rejection. In addition, sinusoidal current zero static error control can be achieved without a coordinate transformation and the DC voltage can automatically adjust to changes of grid voltage, load value and frequency which contributes to energy conversion and bidirectional flow of electricity.

  Fig 1. The control system block diagram of PWM rectifiers.
  CONCLUSION: From the above conducted studies, one can conclude that PR-based Control strategy for single- phase PWM rectifier presents better steady-state and can successfully achieve accurate regulation with fast dynamic response with minimum harmonic distortions. The simulation results show that sinusoidal current zero static error control can be achieved without a coordinate transformation and the DC voltage could automatically adjust to changes of grid voltage, load value and frequency which contributes to energy conversion and bidirectional flow of electricity. The control algorithm is easy to be realized while the robustness and power quality is improved. The highlight of paper lies in applying PR regulator to the adjustment of sinusoidal AC current zero static error , building the system model of single-phase PWM rectifier in MATLAB/Simulink with CHC and PR control scheme respectively and giving proper comparisons to some degree.
  REFERENCES: [1] Song H.S, Nam K, Instantaneous Phase-angle Estimation Algorithm Under Unbalanced Voltage-sag Condition, IEEE Proc Generation, Transmission, and Distribution, Vol.147, No.6, 409-415, 2000. [2] Zmood D.N, Holmes D.G, Stationary Frame Current Regulation of PWM Inverters with Zero Steady-state Error, IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics, Vol.18, No.3, 814-822, 2003. [3] Yuan X, Merk W, Stemmler H, Stationary-frame Generalized Integrators for Current Control of Active Power Filters with Zero Steady-state Error for Current Harmonics of Concern Under Unbalance and Distorted Operating Conditions, IEEE Trans on Industry Applications, Vol.38, No.2, 523-532, 2002. [4] ZHAO Qinglin, GUO Xiaoqiang, WU Weiyang, Research on Control Strategy for Single- phase Grid-connected Inverter, Proceedings of the CSEE, 60-64, 2007. [5] JIANG Jun-feng, LIU Hui-jin, CHEN Yun-ping, A Novel Double Hystersis Current Control Method of Active Power Filter with Voltage Space Vector. Proceedings of the CSEE, Vol.24, No.10, 82-86, 2004.

