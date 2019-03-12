Successfully reported this slideshow.
2.018 MEMORIA DE ACTIVIDADES ASOCIACIÓN DE FAMILIARES DE DROGODPENDIENTES RESURRECCIÓN
Memoria general de actuaciones 2018

  1. 1. 2.018 MEMORIA DE ACTIVIDADES ASOCIACIÓN DE FAMILIARES DE DROGODPENDIENTES RESURRECCIÓN
  2. 2. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 2 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC INDICE: 1. NTRODUCCIÓN...................................................................................................... 3 2. PLAZO DE EJECUCIÓN:........................................................................................ 3 3. PROGRAMAS REALIZADOS EN 2018 ................................................................ 3 4. FORMAS DE CONTACTO ..................................................................................... 4 5. LOCALIZACIÓN TERRITORIAL.......................................................................... 4 6. CONTEXTO DE LA ASOCIACIÓN DE FAMILIARES DE DROGODEPENDIENTES RESURRECCIÓN............................................................... 5 6.1. PRESENTACIÓN DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN ................................................. 5 6.2. MISIÓN, VISIÓN Y VALORES ...................................................................... 6 6.3. FINES DE LA ENTIDAD................................................................................. 7 7. DATOS CUANTITATIVOS Y CUALITATIVOS.................................................. 9 8. PROGRAMAS Y SERVICIOS ................................................................................ 9 8.1. PROGRAMA ARMARIO SOCIAL ................................................................. 9 8.2. PROGRAMA ASEO Y DESAYUNO .............................................................. 9 8.3. PROGRAMA COCINA .................................................................................. 10 8.4. PROGRAMA PREPARADOS - PREVENCIÓN EN LOS CENTROS EDUCATIVOS DE ENSEÑANZA PRIMARIA....................................................... 10 8.5. PREVENCIÓN EN LOS CENTROS EDUCATIVOS DE ENSEÑANZA SECUNDARIA .......................................................................................................... 11 8.6. PROGRAMA PARTICIPAMOS – PREVENCIÓN EN LOS CENTROS EDUCATIVOS DE ENSEÑANZA PRIMARIA....................................................... 13 8.7. REPARTO DE MATERIAL PREVENTIVO - 2018...................................... 14 8.8. TALLERES ..................................................................................................... 15 8.9. VOLUNTARIADO ......................................................................................... 16
  3. 3. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 3 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Un año más os presentamos las actuaciones llevadas a cabo por la Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes Resurrección. Este documento no es únicamente un medio para visualizar la labor que realiza esta entidad, sino que pretende ser un ejercicio de evaluación, motivado por la motivación de incorporar mejoras en nuestro hacer diario. La compleja situación social que viven hoy día muchas personas atendidas en nuestra entidad nos ha llevado a reflexionar e intentar comprender las causas de las necesidades que plantean y las consecuencias que manifiestan. Para ello se ha venido desarrollando programas orientados a la intervención psicosocial desde una perspectiva más asistencial y programas de marcada innovación que no han sido asumidos por otras entidades y/o administraciones públicas y/o privadas. Es en estos últimos donde se ha buscado la colaboración y participación ciudadana, defendiendo los derechos de los colectivos más vulnerables y dando mayor relevancia a la participación y solidaridad. La tarea que nos hemos encomendado desde hace ya 27 años ha ido evolucionando a lo largo de estos años, suponiendo un espacio para el aprendizaje y crecimiento. Nos gustaría 2. PLAZO DE EJECUCIÓN: El plazo de ejecución se establece entre el 01 de Enero de 2018 al 31 de Diciembre de 2018, ambos incluidos. 3. PROGRAMAS REALIZADOS EN 2018 PROGRAMAS ASISTENCIALES: COCINA SOLIDARIA - ASEO Y DESAYUNO - ARMARIO SOLIDARIO - ECONOMATO INFANTIL PREVENCIÓN EDUCATIVA: PREVENCIÓN IES PARTICIPAMOS PREPARADOS - SUPERACCION INTERVENCIÓN PSICOSOCIAL: PSICOLOGICA SOCIAL - ATENCIÓN SOCIAL VOLUNTARIADO
  4. 4. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 4 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 4. FORMAS DE CONTACTO  TELÉFONOS: o 959 31 56 78 - 959 31 51 81 o 618253629  CORREO ELECTRÓNICO: asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com  REDES SOCIALES: https://www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC http://asociacionresurreccion.blogspot.com.es 618 25 36 29 https://www.instagram.com/asociacionresurreccion/ Asociación Resurrección 5. LOCALIZACIÓN TERRITORIAL El ámbito territorial de la entidad es local, en concreto el municipio de Punta Umbría (incluidos los núcleos poblacionales de El Rincón y El Portil), igualmente debido a la cercanía geográfica y a las relaciones entre ambos municipios se incluye el municipio de Aljaraque y Cartaya, ubicados en la provincia de Huelva. La Asociación ha prestado sus servicios en la sede social que dispone (de titularidad municipal) en el municipio de Punta Umbría (Huelva), en concreto en Urb. 20 de Mayo, Bloque 7, portal 4 – bajo. La distribución de la sede permite realizar correctamente las actuaciones individuales, grupales, familiares y el trabajo interno de profesionales y personas voluntarias. Los espacios están diferenciados y dimensionados para ajustarse a la organización funcional y las demandas planteadas por la comunidad ya sean entidades o personas, reúnen todas las condiciones de accesibilidad previstas en la legislación vigente, posibilitando el acceso, la circulación y comunicación interior para las personas con discapacidad. La distribución de los espacios con los que cuenta son los siguientes Sala vestíbulo 1, Despacho 1, Sala de usos múltiples 1 –destinado a talleres de pintura, cerámica, manualidades, voluntariado y cursos, Sala de usos múltiples 2 – destinado a talleres formativos de inglés, refuerzo, armario social, charlas, …, Aseo 1, Sala vestíbulo 2 – (donde se ubica la biblioteca del centro de recursos y aula de informática), Despacho 2 – sala de reuniones, Sala de usos múltiples 3 (COCINA), Almacén, Aseo 2, Baño Oficio (servicio de aseo e higiene).
  5. 5. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 5 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 6. CONTEXTO DE LA ASOCIACIÓN DE FAMILIARES DE DROGODEPENDIENTES RESURRECCIÓN 6.1. PRESENTACIÓN DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN La Asociación Resurrección, se constituye el 5 de Noviembre de 1.990, como una entidad privada sin ánimo de lucro y personalidad jurídica propia tal y como se recoge en sus Estatutos. La Asociación está inscrita en los siguientes registros: La Asociación Resurrección pertenece a las siguientes entidades:  UNAD – Unión Nacional de Asociaciones de Drogodependencias  ENLACE – Federación Andaluza ENLACE ASOCIACIONES AYUDA MUTUA ENTIDADES COLABORADORAS DE EDUCACIÓN VOLUNTARIADO CENTRO SANITARIO AUTORIZADO POR LA CONSEJERÍA DE SALUD •Nº 966 – SECCIÓN PRIMERA •1389 •2516 •442 •N.I.C.A 44650.
  6. 6. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 6 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 6.2. MISIÓN, VISIÓN Y VALORES SOMOS UNA ENTIDAD SIN ÁNIMO DE LUCRO DIRIGIDA A TODA LA COMUNIDAD DONDE DESARROLLA SU INTERVENCIÓN SOCIAL, QUE TRABAJA POR DISMINUIR Y ELIMINAR LOS RIESGOS DE EXCLUSIÓN SOCIAL, CON ESPECIAL SENSIBILIZACIÓN HACIA PERSONAS CON PROBLEMAS DE DROGODEPENDENCIAS Y ADICCIONES.  FOMENTO DE HÁBITOS SALUDABLES Y PREVENCIÓN DEL USO Y ABUSO DE DROGAS Y OTRAS ADICCIONES.  ORIENTACIÓN Y ASESORAMIENTO EN MATERIA PSICOSOCIAL.  ASISTENCIA E INTERVENCIÓN PSICOSOCIAL INDIVIDUAL O FAMILIAR EN SITUACIÓN Y/O EN RIESGO DE EXCLUSIÓN SOCIAL.  COORDINAR, PROMOVER Y REPRESENTAR ACTUACIONES QUE AYUDEN A FOMENTAR LA IGUALDAD Y EL BIENESTAR DE LA CIUDADANÍA, Y PODER ASÍ DAR RESPUESTA A LAS NECESIDADES SOCIALES E INDIVIDUALES. SER ENTIDAD DE REFERENCIA EN MATERIA DE INTERVENCIÓN PSICO-SOCIAL PARA PERSONAS Y FAMILIAS EN RIESGO DE EXCLUSIÓN SOCIAL EN SU ENTORNO PRÓXIMO, CON ESPECIAL ATENCIÓN A PERSONAS CON PROBLEMAS DE ADICCIONES.  INTEGRIDAD  PRIVACIDAD  COOPERACIÓN  RESPETO HACIA LA INTIMIDAD DE LA PERSONA.  FOMENTO DE LA AUTONOMÍA, SENSIBILIZACIÓN HACIA EL COLECTIVO DE DROGODEPENDIENTES.  DEMOCRACIA EN LA TOMA DE DECISIONES.  RESPETO Y TOLERANCIA HACIA LAS INDIVIDUALIDADES.  RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL.  RESPETO ECOLÓGICO Y AMBIENTAL COMO MOTOR SOSTENIBLE PARA MEJORAR LA CALIDAD DE VIDA DE LAS PERSONAS.  FOMENTO DE LA IGUALDAD COMO PRINCIPIO GENERADOR DE OPCIONES Y OPORTUNIDADES, DENTRO DE UNA SOCIEDAD DESIGUAL. VISIÓN VALORES MISIÓN
  7. 7. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 7 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 6.3. FINES DE LA ENTIDAD
  8. 8. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 8 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC
  9. 9. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 9 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 7. DATOS CUANTITATIVOS Y CUALITATIVOS HOMBRES MUJERES TOTAL ACTUACIONES DE ATENCIÓN SOCIAL – ARMARIO SOCIAL 76 101 177 ACTUACIONES DE ATENCIÓN SOCIAL – COCINA SOLIDARIA 41 71 112 ACTUACIONES DE ATENCIÓN SOCIAL – ASEO Y DESAYUNO 40 5 45 ACTUACIONES DE ATENCIÓN SOCIAL 26 16 42 ACTUACIONES DE PROMOCION SOCIAL 40 80 120 ACTUACIONES DE PROMOCION PERSONAL 12 30 42 ACTUACIONES DE PREVENCIÓN 475 412 887 REPARTO MATERIAL PREVENTIVO 40 30 70 TOTAL 750 745 1.495 HOMBRES MUJERES TOTAL PERSONAS SOCIAS 36 66 102 PERSONAS JUNTA DIRECTIVA 1 6 7 PERSONAS VOLUNTARIAS 11 28 39 PERSONAL CONTRATADO 1 6 7 TOTAL 49 106 155 8. PROGRAMAS Y SERVICIOS 8.1. PROGRAMA ARMARIO SOCIAL SEXO Las personas atendidas en el marco del Programa “Armario, Aseo y Desayuno”, suman un total de 177 personas. De este resultado podemos diferenciar entre un 57% que son mujeres y un 43% de hombres. 8.2. PROGRAMA ASEO Y DESAYUNO NÚMERO DE PERSONAS ATENDIDAS: Las personas atendidas por medio del Programa “ASEO-DESAYUNO” han sido un total de 45 personas durante el año 2.018. 43% 57% SEXO HOMBRE MUJER
  10. 10. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 10 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC GÉNERO Existe un predominio del género masculino frente al femenino, del total de 45 personas atendidas estas se dividen en 40 personas de género masculino y 5 personas de género femenino, siendo el porcentaje el siguiente 89 % hombres y 11 % mujeres. GÉNERO FRECUENCIA PORCENTAJE HOMBRE 40 89 MUJER 5 11 TOTAL 45 100,0 Esta diferencia entre hombres y mujeres viene motivada por el colectivo atendido en sí, es decir, al ser un programa dirigido a principalmente a personas sin hogar, el número de mujeres que viven en situación de “sinhogarismo” es menor que el de hombres, correspondiéndose con la situación a nivel nacional. 8.3. PROGRAMA COCINA De las personas participantes en el comedor 36,6% son mujeres frente al 63,4% que son hombres. FRECUENCIA PORCENTAJE PORCENTAJE VÁLIDO PORCENTAJE ACUMULADO MUJER 41 36,6 36,6 36,6 HOMBRE 71 63,4 63,4 100,0 TOTAL 112 100,0 100,0 8.4. PROGRAMA PREPARADOS - PREVENCIÓN EN LOS CENTROS EDUCATIVOS DE ENSEÑANZA PRIMARIA Los presentes programas han sido llevados a cabo en la localidad de Punta Umbría en los cuatro centros educativos de primaria del municipio: - C.E.I.P “San Sebastián” - C.E.I.P “Santo Cristo del Mar” - C.E.I.P “Enebral” - C.E.I.P “Virgen del Carmen” SEXO Las personas participantes del programa “PREPARADOS” han sido en total 132 sujetos, siendo el 53,9% niñas, y el 45,1% niños, un 1 % no sabe o no contesta. 89% 11% GÉNERO HOMBRE MUJER 37% 63% SEXO MUJER HOMBRE
  11. 11. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 11 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC EDAD Las personas participantes de la muestra oscilan entre 11 y 13 años de edad, siendo 11 años el 74,5% de la muestra la edad más representativa. El 18,6% son participantes que tienen 12 años, y en menor medida con un 2% perteneciente al rango de 13 años. Actividades dirigidas al desarrollo de las sesiones formativas ACTUACIONES DE ATENCIÓN SOCIAL Coordinación y calendarización con Centros Educativos. Sesión Informativa entre las familias Diseño de las sesiones de formación e información adaptadas. Diseño de los instrumentos necesarios: Documentos de Control, Cuestionarios de satisfacción, Documentos de Evaluación…. Modulo Sexualidad. Módulo Violencia Módulo Igualdad Módulo Drogas y sustancias. Módulo Autoestima y Habilidades Sociales Fase Evaluativa 8.5. PREVENCIÓN EN LOS CENTROS EDUCATIVOS DE ENSEÑANZA SECUNDARIA En el siguiente informe se detallan las actuaciones en materia de prevención realizadas en el Instituto de Enseñanza Secundaria “SALTÉS” y “BITACORA” de la localidad de Punta Umbría (Huelva) por la Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes Resurrección a través del trabajo directo con el alumnado como objeto de dicha intervención en su entorno más próximo. Estas actuaciones se han llevado a cabo durante el curso escolar 2.017/2.018, centrándose en las siguientes actuaciones:  Observación de necesidades del alumnado en torno a los temas a trabajar.  Desarrollo de materiales preventivos para trabajar en las sesiones.  Transmisión de mensajes preventivos a través de actividades preventivas en los centros educativos.  Sesiones de prevención destinadas a trabajar la autoestima; toma de decisiones, presión de grupo e influencia social; resolución de conflictos; información sobre sustancias, efectos y consecuencias del consumo, mitos y realidades del consumo y alternativas al consumo; autocuidado; sexualidad e igualdad y violencia de género. Las sesiones de prevención se ha llevado a cabo en las aulas, esta metodología de intervención responden a una cada vez mayor/creciente demanda de personal técnico especializado que complementen la tarea del profesorado en temas específicos por parte de los centros educativos y una diversidad de contenidos a elección de dichos centros, posibilitando de esta manera una mayor cercanía a la realidad del alumnado.
  12. 12. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 12 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC Este informe de resultados la recogida de datos realizada por medio de cuestionarios de satisfacción que se han pasado al alumnado al finalizar cada una de las sesiones impartidas. De todas las sesiones se han obtenido de 1.325 cuestionarios pasados a 518 personas (alumnado). En las actuaciones realizadas han participado un total de 518 personas entre alumnos y alumnas, que se desglosan de la siguiente forma por Instituto de Enseñanza Secundaria: INSTITUTO DE ENSEÑANZA SECUNDARIA  BITACORA El alumnado participante ha sido un total de 167 personas, de las cuales el 51,7 % son alumnas, el 42,3 % son alumnos y un 6 % del alumnado participante no sabe/no contesta.  SALTÉS El alumnado participante ha sido un total de 351 personas, de las cuales el 49,7 % son alumnas, el 47,3 % son alumnos y un 3 % del alumnado participante no sabe/no contesta. Las sesiones que se han impartido han versado sobre los siguientes contenidos:  Prevención de adicciones.  Resolución de conflictos.  Violencia de género.  Sexualidad.  Autocuidado. Las sesiones realizadas en los ambos centros educativos de enseñanza secundaria han sido las siguientes: INSTITUTO DE ENSEÑANZA SECUNDARIA BITACORA INSTITUTO DE ENSEÑANZA SECUNDARIA SALTÉS CURSO SESIÓN CURSO SESIÓN 1º (DOS GRUPOS) PREVENCIÓN DE ADICCIONES RESOLUCIÓN DE CONFLICTOS VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO 1º (CUATRO GRUPOS) PREVENCIÓN DE ADICCIONES SEXUALIDAD VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO 2º (DOS GRUPOS) PREVENCIÓN DE ADICCIONES RESOLUCIÓN DE CONFLICTOS VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO 2º (CUATRO GRUPOS) PREVENCIÓN DE ADICCIONES SEXUALIDAD VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO 3º (DOS GRUPOS) PREVENCIÓN DE ADICCIONES SEXUALIDAD VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO 3º (CUATRO GRUPOS) PREVENCIÓN DE ADICCIONES SEXUALIDAD VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO 4º (DOS GRUPOS) TOMA DE DECISIONES SEXUALIDAD VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO 4º (DOS GRUPOS) PREVENCIÓN DE ADICCIONES SEXUALIDAD VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO AULA ESPECÍFICA (UN GRUPO)  AUTOCUIDADO FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL (CUATRO GRUPOS) PREVENCIÓN DE ADICCIONES SEXUALIDAD VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO BITÁCO RA 32%SALTÉS 68%
  13. 13. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 13 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 8.6. PROGRAMA PARTICIPAMOS – PREVENCIÓN EN LOS CENTROS EDUCATIVOS DE ENSEÑANZA PRIMARIA COLECTIVO ATENDIDO: La población destinataria del programa pertenece a los siguientes grupos: Padres y Madres del alumnado del tercer Ciclo de Educación Primaria. Personas Voluntarias, en especial aquellas con hijos/as con edades que cursen Tercer Ciclo de Educación Primaria. Tutores y tutoras de los CEIPs. PADRES/MADRES VOLUNTARIADO HOMBRES 6 3 MUJERES 49 9 TOTAL 56 12 TOTAL 68 PERFIL DE LAS PERSONAS BENEFICIARIAS: PARTICIPANTES VOLUNTARIADO 6 personas pertenecientes al profesorado 56 padres/madres Educadora Social 1 alumna en practicas 6 voluntarias de la entidad para la sesión de ocio y tiempo libre 3 voluntarios de la entidad para la sesión de ocio y tiempo libre Las personas participantes del programa “PARTICIPAMOS” han sido en total 56 personas entre padres y madres, y son procedentes de tres centros educativos diferentes, el del CEIP San Sebastián, el del CEIP Santo Cristo del Mar, y el CEIP Enebral.  CEIP San Sebastián con un 37,5 %.  CEIP Santo Cristo con un 30,4 %.  CEIP con Enebral con un 32,1 %. CURSO DE HIJOS Y/O HIJAS El Curso que cursan sus hijos e hijas el 78,6% son de 6 A y el 17,9% son de 6 B. CEIP San Sebastián Santo Cristo del Mar Enebral CURSO 6 - A 6 - B NS/NC
  14. 14. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 14 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC SEXO DE LAS PERSONAS PARTICIPANTES Las personas participantes del programa “PARTICIPAMOS” han sido en total 56 personas entre padres y madres siendo el 87,5% mujeres, y 10,7% hombres y donde el 1,8 no ha respondido (1 persona). 8.7. REPARTO DE MATERIAL PREVENTIVO - 2018  MATERIAL REPARTIDO: - PRESERVATIVOS  640 - LUBRICANTES  351  DATOS DEMOGRÁFICOS: - PERSONAS ATENDIDAS EN LA SEDE DE LA ENTIDAD  78 PERSONAS - SEXO : HOMBRE – 38 PERSONAS MUJER – 40 PERSONAS - DISTRIBUCIÓN POR MESES: E F M A M J J A S O N D TOTALES H 5 2 6 3 5 3 5 3 - 4 - 2 38 M 3 3 5 4 3 3 4 1 - 4 3 2 40 TOTALES 8 5 11 7 8 6 9 4 - 8 3 4 78 SEXO HOMBRE MUJER NS/NC 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 5 2 6 3 5 3 5 3 0 6 0 2 3 1 5 3 2 2 4 1 0 3 3 3 DISTRIBUCIÓN POR MESES HOMBRE MUJER
  15. 15. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 15 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC - EDAD  14 – 25 años 26 a 50 años 51 a 65 años Más de 65 años Hombre Mujer Hombre Mujer Hombre Mujer Hombre Mujer 15 14 22 16 1 9 - 1 Subtotal 21 Subtotal 39 Subtotal 9 Subtotal 1 Total personas beneficiarias 78 8.8. TALLERES REFUERZO EDUCATIVO E INGLÉS Educación Primaria La Educación Primaria es una etapa obligatoria y gratuita y comprende seis cursos académicos, desde los 6 hasta los 12 años, organizados en tres ciclos de dos años cada uno:  Ciclo inicial: de 6 a 8 años.  Ciclo medio: comprende de 8 a 10 años.  Ciclo superior: comprende de 10 a 12 años. Educación Secundaria Obligatoria Consta de cuatro cursos académicos que se realizarán ordinariamente entre los 12 y los 16 años de edad, divididos en dos ciclos:  Primer ciclo: de 12 a 14 años  Segundo ciclo: de 14 a 16 años 0 10 20 30 14 - 25 AÑOS 26 A 50 AÑOS 51 A 65 AÑOS MAS DE 65 HOMBRE MUJER
  16. 16. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” PROCESO SOPORTE CÓDIGO PS 01 – GD – D01 VERSIÓN 00 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL FECHA DE CREACIÓN 08 – 08 - 2017 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 18 – 08 - 2017 Página 16 de 16 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 8.9. VOLUNTARIADO DATOS SOCIODEMOGRAFICOS RELEVANTES A LAS PERSONAS PARTICIPANTES: GÉNERO: LAS PERSONAS ATENDIDAS EN LA DISTINTAS ACTIVIDADES DEL PROGRAMA HA SIDO DE UN TOTAL DE 75 PERSONAS, DISTRIBUIDAS EN 20 HOMBRES Y 55 MUJERES. RANGO DE EDAD: EL RANGO DE EDAD DE LAS PERSONAS PARTICIPANTES EN LA ACCIÓN FORMATIVA HA SIDO EL INTERVALO DE 41 A 50 AÑOS CON UN TOTAL DE 11 PERSONAS, LO QUE SUPONE EL 28 % DEL TOTAL. ETAPA EDUCATIVA SEXO TOTAL HOMBRE MUJER EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA CICLO INICIAL 6 A 8 AÑOS 7 12 19 CICLO MEDIO 8 A 10 AÑOS 9 5 14 CICLO SUPERIOR 10 A 12 AÑOS 4 6 10 EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA OBLIGATORIA PRIMER CICLO 12 A 14 AÑOS 1 1 2 SEGUNDO CICLO 14 A 16 AÑOS TOTAL 21 24 45 11% 17% 15% 28% 17% 12% EDAD MENOS DE 20 AÑOS DE 20 A 30 AÑOS DE 31 A 40 AÑOS DE 41 A 50 AÑOS DE 51 A 60 AÑOS MÁS DE 61 AÑOS HOMBRE 27% MUJER 73% GÉNERO

