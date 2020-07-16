Mc -pc_plan_de_comunicacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 1 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN INDICE: 1. INTRODUCCIÓN 2. CONSIDERACIONES PREVIAS:  Visión, Misión y Valores.  Historia de la entidad.  Servicios que la entidad ofrece.  Organigrama 3. FASES DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN FASE 1 ESTRATEGIA DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN  Justificación del Plan de Comunicación.  Objetivos del Plan de Comunicación. FASE 2  ANÁLISIS DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN  Destinatarios.  Recursos. FASE 3  PLANIFICACIÓN DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN  Que información transmitir.  Que medios se van a utilizar.  Listas de Trabajo.  Acciones de Comunicación - Actividades. FASE 4  EVALUACIÓN DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN
  2. 2. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 2 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com 1. INTRODUCCIÓN : El entramado que conforman las entidades y asociaciones que trabajan en el tercer sector se encuentran actualmente en un punto de inflexión que determinará la existencia de muchas de estas y la forma de hacerlo. La Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes Resurrección no es ajena a los cambios que se están produciendo en este contexto, lo que nos ha llevado a realizar un profundo análisis de nuestro papel en la sociedad y determinar la forma, no sólo como somos vistos y reconocidos, en los distintos ámbitos en los que la entidad participa, sino igual de importante, la forma de comunicarnos dentro de la entidad. Este análisis ha provocado que sea una prioridad para la entidad realizar mayores esfuerzos en exportar una imagen y forma de comunicarnos más eficaz y eficiente. Esto a su vez provocará que se vea aumentado nuestro potencial como entidad local y así alcanzar mayores beneficios para las personas que actualmente participan de nuestros servicios e igualmente acceder a personas potencialmente interesadas en acercarse a la entidad. Fruto de este esfuerzo es el presente Plan de Comunicación, elaborado desde una perspectiva integral, ya que abarca un área externa y un área interna. Así este Plan de Comunicación se articula como una herramienta y será una característica diferenciadora que nos ayude a entrar en contacto con todos los públicos e implicarlos en el fortalecimiento de la entidad. Como hemos comentado para establecer el Plan de Comunicación, la Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes Resurrección ha realizado previamente un diagnóstico de la situación de partida que ha permitido analizar las debilidades y fortalezas de esta área, determinar las prioridades de actuación y establecer luego una planificación e implementación. Para ello nos hemos basado en el análisis de diferentes variables que abarcan desde los destinatarios objeto de nuestra comunicación, los servicios que presta la entidad, los recursos humanos, materiales y económicos con los que podemos contar… De esta forma se ha podido articular un este Plan de Comunicación en el que se incluyen las vertientes interna y externa y darle una dimensión integral. 2. CONSIDERACIONES PREVIAS. Para que un Plan de Comunicación sea eficaz y eficiente se deben conocer algunos aspectos definitorios de la entidad, que nos dará una visión más exhaustiva de la entidad. a. Misión, Visión y Valores: Con todo ello esta evolución ha servido para establecer una identidad que nos define como entidad y que se enmarca dentro de los siguientes parámetros que delimita la labor que realiza la Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes Resurrección, concretándose dicha entidad en la definición de la Misión, Visión y Valores que esta entidad Responsabilidad social.
  3. 3. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 3 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com MISIÓN VISIÓN VALORES Ser Entidad de referencia en materia de Intervención Psico-Social para Personas y Familias en Riesgo de exclusión Social, con especial atención a personas con Problemas de Adicciones. Somos una entidad sin ánimo de lucro dirigida a toda la comunidad en general, que trabaja por disminuir y eliminar los riesgos de exclusión social, con especial sensibilización hacia personas con problemas de drogodependencias y adicciones.  Fomento de hábitos saludables y prevención del uso y abuso de drogas y otras adicciones.  Orientación y asesoramiento en materia psicosocial.  Asistencia e intervención psicosocial individual o familiar en Situación y/o en Riesgo de Exclusión Social.  Coordinar, Promover y Representar actuaciones que ayuden a fomentar la Igualdad y el Bienestar de la ciudadanía, y poder así dar respuesta a las necesidades sociales e individuales.  Integridad  Privacidad  Cooperación  Respeto hacia la intimidad de la persona.  Fomento de la autonomía, Sensibilización hacia el colectivo de drogodependientes.  Democracia en la toma de decisiones.  Respeto y tolerancia hacia las individualidades.  Responsabilidad Social.  Respeto Ecológico y Ambiental como motor sostenible para mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas.  Fomento de la Igualdad como principio generador de opciones y oportunidades, dentro de una sociedad desigual. b. Servicios que ofrece: La Asociación Resurrección ofrece a sus usuarios tres servicios diferenciados y a la misma vez relacionados entre sí. Estos servicios son: - Prevención: En materia de drogodependencias y adicciones a través de diferentes ámbitos de intervención (comunitario, educativo y familiar) - Intervención psicosocial: Servicio ofertado con el objetivo de ayudar a cubrir las necesidades básicas a nivel social y emocional, derivados de los problemas de consumo de drogas y otras adicciones.. c. Historia de la entidad: La Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes Resurrección nace en la localidad de Punta Umbría allá por el mes de Octubre de 1.990, cuando un grupo de personas, sobretodo madres y mujeres preocupadas y afectadas por el desarrollo de problemas de adicción en familiares o allegados. Estos iniciaron diversos movimientos vecinales y una gran lucha para buscar recursos y apoyo a las personas que presentaban este tipo de problemas. Durante el mes de Noviembre del mismo año se celebró la Asamblea General Extraordinaria, eligiéndose la Junta Gestora y donde se acuerda contactar con Comisionado para la Droga (Junta de Andalucía) para la constitución de una asociación de ayuda al drogodependiente y su familia. Siendo registrada para su constitución. Esta entidad fue impulsora de apoyo y
  4. 4. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 4 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com tratamiento al drogodependiente, favoreciendo la inserción en la sociedad y la lucha contra la erradicación de la droga en Punta Umbría, consiguiendo al mismo tiempo la implicación de gran parte de la sociedad puntaumbrieña. A partir de aquí una de las principales metas fue posibilitar una asistencia profesional a personas con problemas de adicciones, un centro de atención social y psicológica en exclusividad para drogodependientes y sus familiares; prevención; reinserción y divulgación de Información. Posteriormente se inauguró en 1.994 el Centro de Día, como recurso socioeducativo complementario a los tratamientos y diversas actividades. Poco a poco se van ampliando las actividades como es el caso de los talleres de prevención, desarrollo de jornadas formativas en el ámbito de drogodependencias y actividades socioculturales, ayuda social para cubrir necesidades de vestuario, higiene, visitas a personas presas. Al mismo tiempo se empezaron a desarrollar Talleres de Costura a familiares, Cerámica Artística y Manualidades, Cuero/Marroquinería y programas de radio realizado por voluntarios para sensibilizar a la población sobre la problemática de las drogodependencias. En los años sucesivos y hasta llegar a la actualidad los esfuerzos se han ido encaminando a completar la asistencia que se ofrece a usuarios y usuarias de la asociación a día de hoy, nos centramos en la atención a personas con problemas de drogodependencias a través de nuestros servicios de atención psicosocial, prevención, y asesoramiento pero en los últimos años hemos ampliado nuestras atenciones también familias en riesgo de exclusión social y personas sin hogar. Para que todos nuestros proyectos y metas se puedan alcanzar y obtener el máximo rendimiento en cada uno de ellos, se decidió poner en marcha un proceso de calidad ya en el 2012, provocando un cambio en la Asociación, y proporcionando un mejor funcionamiento, organización y planificación. Frente a las nuevas necesidades detectadas en el desarrollo del trabajo en los siguientes años y requisitos exigidos para mantener en marcha el buen hacer de la entidad, se identificó durante el 2016 la necesidad de implantar un sistema de calidad más adaptado al tercer sector y que respetará las idiosincrasia de la Asociación, por ello se tomó la decisión contar con la Norma ONG Calidad ya que es una norma específica para entidades del tercer sector, que preserva a las personas y que ante todo prioriza las necesidades y satisfacción de las mismas. De forma paralela emplear el propio proceso de calidad como parte de revisión y autoanálisis nos permite continuar nuestro trabajo y avanzar con nuestra misión, visión y valores. d. Estilo de Gestión – Organigrama de la Entidad:
  5. 5. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 5 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com 3. FASES DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN:  FASE 1 ESTRATEGIA DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN 1. Justificación del Plan de Comunicación: Tras el análisis realizado por el equipo de trabajo con la herramienta Matriz DAFO sobre la comunicación externa e imagen de la entidad en la comunidad donde se ubica, se detectaron las siguientes deficiencias: Comunicación Externa: o Desconocimiento por parte de la comunidad de la ubicación física de la entidad. o Desconocimiento por parte de la comunidad del trabajo de la entidad. o Falta de un sistema de comunicación externa estable. o Falta de recursos destinados a la comunicación exterior de la entidad. Comunicación Interna: o Falta de comunicación interna y de un sistema de comunicación. Este análisis supone que sea necesario articular un Plan de Comunicación. Este Plan de Comunicación facilitará que:  La comunidad pueda identificarnos en espacio geográfico, físico e institucional.  Las diferentes personas que componen la entidad se sientan parte de la asociación, con una identidad propia que trabaja en materia de drogodependencias y adicciones, realizando una gestión adecuada de los recursos y estableciendo un sistema de comunicación real y adecuado a las necesidades de la entidad. 2. Objetivos concretos del Plan de Comunicación: En cuanto al Área de Comunicación Externa: o Sensibilizar y concienciar a la población sobre las drogodependencias y adicciones como un problema actual de nuestra comunidad. o Dar a conocer la entidad a la población como miembro activo de la sociedad. o Promocionar entre la población los servicios y recursos que se ofrecen desde la entidad. o Captar personas (socios/as, voluntarios/as, usuarios/as, colaboradores, ...) que participen en la entidad según el rol que adquieran. o Detectar las demandas y necesidades reales de la población a la que se dirigen los servicios y recursos de la entidad. En cuanto al Área de Comunicación Interna: o Establecer un sistema de comunicación interna que posibilite un clima adecuado de trabajo (en todos los niveles ya sea personal laboral, voluntarios/as, ...). o Implicar a las personas con la entidad y la labor que realiza en la comunidad. o Fidelizar a las personas que ya participan en la entidad.  FASE 2  ANÁLISIS DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN: 1. Destinatarios: Los destinatarios del Plan de Comunicación de la Asociación Resurrección se pueden agrupar en dos bloques (usuarios y miembros de la entidad), previamente se han determinado las áreas o personas implicadas en la entidad:
  6. 6. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 6 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com  Junta Directiva.  Trabajadores.  Socios.  Voluntarios.  Usuarios.  Comunidad (público en general, financiadores públicos y privados, …) 1.1.Usuarios: Drogodependientes y familiares: Son personas con problemas de drogodependencias y familiares de estos afectados por la problemática. De un intervalo de edad de entre 18 y 50 años por lo general, suelen ser fundamentalmente hombres con un bajo nivel académico. Este colectivo presenta necesidades que podrían cubrirse con la existencia de un recurso socioeducativo que favorezca su integración social, así como el establecimiento de un recurso formativo que trabaje por aumentar los recursos personales con los que suele contar este grupo de personas a la hora de acceder al empleo. La información que, por lo general, maneja este colectivo proviene del “boca a boca”. Cabe señalar que en ocasiones las familias pueden contar con mucha información obtenida a través de otros dispositivos de ayuda a los que acuden. La imagen que pueden tener de la Asociación Resurrección, puede ser incompleta y distorsionada. Identificando la entidad entera con el servicio de Centro de Día, además podrían relacionar la entidad con el Ayuntamiento, o incluso vincularla a un partido político determinado. A los drogodependientes y sus familias, suele costarles aceptar que sufren un problema. Tanto drogodependientes como familiares tienden en su gran mayoría a ocultar en los primeros momentos que están teniendo un problema. Menores y jóvenes: Son personas de entre 5 y 18 años, en edad de cursar estudios obligatorios, de ambos géneros. Presentan necesidades de información y formación que supongan refuerzos con los que contar si llega el momento en que tengan que enfrentarse al consumo de drogas, esta necesidad se podría trabajar desde los siguientes programas: - Actividades preventivas relacionadas con las drogodependencias y adicciones. - Actividades que fomenten el aprovechamiento del ocio y tiempo libre de manera saludable. - Asistencia psicosocial, en el caso de aquellos menores y jóvenes que presentan problemas de carácter psicosocial. La información que, por lo general, maneja este colectivo proviene del “boca a boca”, de la obtenida a través de sus centros educativos o a través de sus familias. Pueden tener una imagen distorsionada de la entidad, identificando a la Asociación en su totalidad tan sólo con talleres de prevención. Comunidad en general: Son personas de todas las edades y géneros, con niveles formativos muy diversos. Presentan necesidades diferentes, desde la Asociación se ofrece cobertura de necesidades sobre todo en 5 áreas: área preventiva, área de inserción socioeducativa, área formativa y área asistencial. Estas áreas se intentan trabajar con los siguientes servicios:
  7. 7. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 7 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com - Con la existencia de una entidad de referencia en materia de drogodependencias y adicciones en la localidad. Que suponga a asimismo un punto clave de información sobre drogas y dispositivos de ayuda al drogodependiente. - Con la existencia de una entidad que ofrezca servicios para la cobertura del ocio y tiempo libre de los menores y jóvenes de la localidad de manera saludable. - Con la existencia de una entidad que ofrezca servicios que asistan psicosocialmente a aquella personas que presenten problemas en este sentido. - Con existencia de una entidad que ofrezca cursos de formación dirigidos fundamentalmente a personas con niveles académicos muy bajos. - Necesidad de un trabajo de calle continuado con jóvenes en riesgo o que están iniciando el consumo. Las personas que componen la comunidad, tienen información derivada de una gran variedad fuentes: - Del “boca a boca”. - A través de los medios de comunicación de la localidad: radio, prensa y televisión. - Por medio de otras entidades de la localidad. La comunidad local puede percibir una imagen errónea e incompleta de la Asociación Resurrección. Como por ejemplo no conocer en su totalidad todos los servicios ofertados por la entidad, identificar a la entidad como un lugar donde sólo se trabaja con drogodependientes. Y por último, relacionar a la asociación con un partido político en concreto. 1.2.Miembros de la entidad Encuadran el colectivo de personas integrantes que componen y dan vida la entidad (Socios, Junta Directiva, Trabajadores y Voluntarios/as). 2. Recursos de la Asociación: En este apartado se incluye todo aquello que la entidad podrá utilizar para poner en marcha el Plan de Comunicación: 2.1.Recursos Humanos: Para el desarrollo del Plan de Comunicación se establecerá el siguiente equipo de trabajo del Área de Comunicación Externa: - Coordinador/a del Área de Comunicación Externa e Interna. - Responsables de Acciones Comunicativas que se encargarán de dinamizar dichas acciones comunicativas. 2.2.Recursos Económicos: Para el desarrollo de las acciones de comunicación se asignará un presupuesto derivado de los recursos propios derivados del ingreso de cuotas, talleres y actividades, ya que en la actualidad la entidad no cuenta con una asignación económica derivada de subvenciones públicas o privadas para este fin. 2.3.Recursos Materiales: Para el diseño y difusión de las acciones de comunicación que conforman el Plan de Comunicación: - 2 despachos equipados con línea telefónica y ADSL. - 1 sala de reuniones. - 2 teléfonos fijos y 1 teléfono móvil. - Diverso material fungible. - Material de Oficina.
  8. 8. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 8 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com - Equipamiento informático (3 ordenadores de torre y 1 portátil, impresora, escáner) - Cámara de fotografía. - Retroproyector y pantalla de visualización. Asimismo se utilizarán los medios con los que cuenta la comunidad gracias a la facilidad de acceso a estos: - Radio Local. - Televisión Local. - Periódicos de la localidad. - Redes Sociales. 2.4.Recursos Técnicos: - Reuniones de equipo periódicas para organizar las acciones comunicativas y evaluar los resultados obtenidos.  FASE 3  PLANIFICACIÓN DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN 3.1. Que información se va a transmitir. El mensaje que la Asociación Resurrección pretende transmitir como entidad experta en materia de drogodependencias y adicciones incidirá en varios aspectos: - Sobre el fenómeno de las drogodependencias y adicciones a través de una información veraz y actualizada, ajustada a la realidad, evitando simplificaciones y reduccionismos sobre este fenómeno. Esta Información tratará de evitar estereotipos que identifiquen al consumidor de drogas con la imagen del drogodependiente marginal o delincuente y hablar de drogas en lugar de droga. - Sobre los diversos aspectos que concurren en este fenómeno (social, jurídico, familiar,…) y áreas de intervención como prevención, asistencia e inserción debido a la complejidad de este fenómeno y las repercusiones que tiene en la sociedad. - Sobre la entidad en si misma concentrándose en su Misión, Visión y valores, Plan Estratégico, estructura organizativa, … , es decir sobre su organización como entidad. Así mismo es necesario determinar la importancia de la información que se va a aportar según Criterios de Relevancia, en orden del tipo de mensaje a transmitir:  Mensajes referentes a la organización del trabajo diario.  Mensajes referentes a decisiones sobre la entidad.  Mensajes referentes a la identificación de la entidad en la sociedad.  Mensajes relativos a la satisfacción o no (efectividad, eficacia, …) Igualmente se ha realizado un estadillo para visualizar la información relevante en función de los destinatarios de la información: - Junta Directiva. - Trabajadores. - Usuarios/as. - Voluntarios/as. - Socios/as. En este estadillo se recoge que información se va a transmitir por parte de las diferentes personas, a quién se les va a transmitir dicha información y por medio de qué canal de transmisión y de qué forma:
  9. 9. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 9 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com Personas (Quién) Información (Qué) Destinatarios (A quién) Canal (Cómo) Evolución Junta Directiva Trabajadores Usuarios Voluntarios Socios
  10. 10. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 10 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com Personas (Quién) Destinatarios (A quién) Información/ (Qué) Canal (Cómo) Cuando Donde Instrumento Evolución Resultados Esperados Hasta el 30 de Junio Resultados Esperados Hasta el 31 de Diciembre JUNTADIRECTIVA Socios Asuntos de interés general (remitirse a los estatutos de la entidad) Artículos de periódicos, anuncios, programas de radio. Tablón de Anuncios Reuniones de Junta Directiva Asamblea General Cada vez que sea necesario Asamblea General (al menos una vez al año) Medios de Comunicación Sede de la entidad Artículos Programas Actas Trabajadores Asuntos de ámbito laboral Asuntos relativos al funcionamiento interno Tablón de anuncios Reuniones de Equipo Entrevistas personales Al inicio de la contratación Cada vez que sea necesario Medios de Comunicación Sede de la entidad Artículos Programas Actas Comunidad Asuntos relativos a la labor de la entidad Artículos de prensa, programas de radio, comunicados, … Cada vez que sea necesario Medios de Comunicación Sede de la entidad Artículos Programas Actas
  11. 11. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 11 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com Personas (Quién) Destinatarios (A quién) Información/ (Qué) Canal (Cómo) Cuando Donde Instrumento Evolución Resultados Esperados Hasta el 30 de Junio Resultados Esperados Hasta el 31 de Diciembre TRABAJADORES Junta Directiva Asuntos de interés personal Petición de inclusión de punto en el orden del día de la reunión Cada vez que sea necesario Reuniones de Junta Directiva Sede de la entidad Petición de inclusión de punto Actas Trabajadores Responsables de cada programa - servicio Evolución de programas y servicios Asuntos relativos al funcionamiento del programa Cuestionario de satisfacción Informe de Evolución Tablón de anuncios Reuniones de Equipo Entrevistas personales Cuestionario Reunión quincenal de equipo Cada vez que sea necesario Reuniones Sede de la entidad Informe de Evolución Actas Cuestionario Usuarios Asuntos relativos a su trabajo en el programa Entrevistas Individuales y grupales Al inicio y durante cada programa- Sede de la entidad Informe de entrevista Actas
  12. 12. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 12 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com Personas (Quién) Destinatarios (A quién) Información/ (Qué) Canal (Cómo) Cuando Donde Instrumento Evolución Resultados Esperados Hasta el 30 de Junio Resultados Esperados Hasta el 31 de Diciembre USUARIOS Trabajadores Responsables de cada programa - servicio Reclamaciones Quejas Sugerencias Aspectos referentes a su situación en el programa-servicio Satisfacción o no con este Entrevistas personales Libro y Hoja de reclamaciones Buzón de sugerencias Cuestionario de satisfacción Cada vez que sea necesario Tras el tiempo del programa- servicio Sede de la entidad Libro y Hoja de reclamaciones Buzón de sugerencias Informes de entrevista Trabajadores de cada programa - servicio Evolución de programas y servicios Asuntos relativos al funcionamiento del programa Informe de Evolución Tablón de anuncios Reuniones de Equipo Entrevistas personales Reunión quincenal de equipo Cada vez que sea necesario Reuniones Sede de la entidad Informe de Evolución Actas
  13. 13. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 13 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com Personas (Quién) Destinatarios (A quién) Información/ (Qué) Canal (Cómo) Cuando Donde Instrumento Evolución Resultados Esperados Hasta el 30 de Junio Resultados Esperados Hasta el 31 de Diciembre VOLUNTARIOS Junta Directiva Asuntos de interés general Petición de inclusión de punto en el orden del día de la reunión Cada vez que sea necesario Reuniones de Junta Directiva Sede de la entidad Petición de inclusión de punto Actas Trabajadores Responsables de cada programa - servicio Evolución de programas y servicios (siempre que haya voluntariado) Asuntos relativos al funcionamiento del programa Cuestionario de satisfacción Informe de Evolución Tablón de anuncios Reuniones de Equipo Entrevistas personales Cuestionario Reunión quincenal de equipo Cada vez que sea necesario Reuniones Sede de la entidad Informe de Evolución Actas Cuestionario
  14. 14. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 14 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com Personas (Quién) Destinatarios (A quién) Información/ (Qué) Canal (Cómo) Cuando Donde Instrumento Evolución Resultados Esperados Hasta el 30 de Junio Resultados Esperados Hasta el 31 de Diciembre SOCIOS Junta Directiva Asuntos de interés general (remitirse a los estatutos de la entidad) Petición de inclusión de punto en el orden del día en reuniones de Junta Directiva y Asamblea General Cada vez que sea necesario Asamblea General (al menos una vez al año) Sede de la entidad Petición de inclusión de punto en el orden del día Actas
  15. 15. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 15 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com 3.2. Medios que se utilizan Los medios de comunicación son los canales a través de los cuales la Asociación Resurrección transmitirá la información a la sociedad en general. La selección de estos medios se ha realizado en función de una serie de criterios determinados en función de los destinatarios objeto al que se dirige así como el mensaje a transmitir y los recursos disponibles en el momento de análisis previo del Plan de Comunicación. Así los medios seleccionados son los siguientes: - Periódicos. - Radio. - Televisión Local. - Internet. - Teléfono y fax. Las acciones comunicativas se basarán en herramientas de soporte a la comunicación atendiendo a donde y cuando se comunicará:  Nota/comunicado de Prensa  Para ello se reúne la información fundamental sobre un tema concreto (actividad, dia significativo, …) que se envía a los medios de comunicación para su difusión a la población.  Convocatoria de Prensa  Se redacta con información básica sobre un acontecimiento o evento a fin de cubrirlo tomando imágenes, declaraciones, …  Rueda de Prensa  Acto organizado para reunir a periodistas, donde se realizan declaraciones y se responden preguntas sobre un tema.  Nuevas Tecnologías  Página Web, Blog, Redes Sociales, Correo Electrónico, …  Cartelería, Folletos, …  Cartas, fax, …  Video Institucional.  Programas de Radio.  Reuniones de Equipo.  Reuniones de Junta Directiva.  Asambleas de Socios (Ordinarias y Extraordinarias) 3.3. Listas de trabajo:  Imagen de la entidad:  Inclusión del logotipo de la Asociación Resurrección en todos los materiales elaborados desde la entidad (sobres, cartas, fax, tarjetas de presentación, documentación por programas, correo electrónico, folletos, carteleria,…) y en formato unificado.  Elaboración de documento en Power Point sobre la entidad para su utilización previa en conferencias, charlas,… con Misión, Visión y Valores como forma de presentación.  Elaborar Dossier General para utilización ante organizaciones, medios de prensa, administraciones, etc, … que contenga Misión, Visión, Valores, organigrama y grupos de trabajo, presentación de Junta Directiva y Equipo técnico, Resumen Plan Estratégico, informes de transparencia financiera: gráficos y resúmenes de vías de financiación, gastos y recursos, última Memoria de Actividades publicada o resumen de la misma, … .  Difusión del Dossier General en entrevistas con financiadotes y representante sociales.  Realización de fotografías sobre eventos.
  16. 16. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 16 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com  Inclusión del material fotográfico en documentos elaborados por la entidad.  Realización de Jornadas de Puertas Abiertas. La imagen corporativa se desarrolla como un área transversal, pues debe estar presente en todo momento de comunicación: La Imagen Corporativa de la entidad, se define como la identificación visual rápida y clara de la entidad. En esta imagen se trata de reflejar lo que la entidad es, para ello utiliza la misión, visión y valores, el entorno que rodea la entidad, la historia y las personas que la integran, estos elementos conforman a su vez la identidad corporativa de la entidad La utilización de esta imagen supone la identificación por parte de la comunidad local de la entidad debido a que es la original desde hace más de 20 años, esta imagen supone a su vez un reconocimiento a un artista local de renombre (Pedro Gil Mazo), conocido por todos y muy querido por su implicación con el pueblo puntaumbrieño. Los colores utilizados en el logotipo hacen referencia a la localidad donde se ubica y donde se corresponden: - el amarillo que colorea el sol, ya que este está presente la mayor parte de los días del año en el municipio. El color amarillo transmite calidez y energía, sensaciones que la entidad quiere trasmitir a las personas que acuden a la entidad, esto ayuda a una sensación de acogida. - el color azul colorea el mar que rodea la localidad, fuente de trabajo y relajación. El color azul trasmite tranquilidad, su utilización en la imagen de la entidad trata de reflejar el sosiego que han encontrado familiares y personas con adicciones en la entidad. - el color blanco de la gaviota que representa parte de la naturaleza que rodea el municipio. El blanco significa seguridad, pureza y limpieza, conceptos que la entidad trata de trasmitir con su labor diaria. - el color rojo representa a las personas, la vida. Su significado conlleva la fortaleza que en el caso de la entidad tienen las personas que la integran. Decálogo Interno de Imagen Corporativa: En este documento se recoge el logotipo que identifica visualmente a la entidad y la utilización de este que debe realizarse en los distintos medios e instrumentos que se generen tales como: - Material administrativo y de gestión tales como folios, tarjetas, sobres, cartas, memorias, ... . - Materiales publicitarios (folletos y carteles), publicaciones (informes, revistas, dossiers…), web, redes sociales, ... . Con la utilización homogénea en todos los documentos que se produzcan se dará sensación de integración y unificación de toda la entidad. El estilo de texto utiliza la plantilla normal, en cuanto a la tipografía se ha comenzado a utilizar el tipo Calibri, 12, con un interlineado de un espacio y medio y alineación justificada y márgenes amplios. Una vez elaborado el documento pasar el corrector ortográfico, comprobar el estilo y la exactitud de la información que se quiere trasladar. Se actualiza el formato inicial ubicando en el encabezado, concretamente en el margen superior izquierda, el logotipo y el nombre completo de la entidad: Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes
  17. 17. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 17 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com “RESURRECCIÓN” en el pié de página, con párrafo centrado y enmarcado por dos líneas se complementa el resto de la información útil para quienes accedan al material impreso: Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com 3.4. Acciones de Comunicación - Actividades: Comunicación Interna: Las Acciones de Comunicación se definen como las actividades esenciales y los medios necesarios que componen el proceso de comunicación interna de la entidad. Las Acciones de Comunicación Interna que se han propuesto parten de la revisión del plan estratégico elaborado y son las siguientes:  Elaboración de un Dossier Informativo sobre la Entidad: Esta documentación será un instrumento esencial, servirá como medio de acogida a cada nuevo integrante en la entidad, comprende varios documentos Misión, Visión y Valores, Organigrama, Historia de la entidad, Estatutos, Memoria de Actividades, Personas de contacto, Folletos de Programas y Servicios. Así mismo se incluirá los siguientes documentos de orden más específico dependiendo del tipo de integrante que se trate: Trabajadores - Información relativa a condiciones de trabajo (vacaciones, días laborales, ...), puesto de trabajo Voluntarios --> Decálogo del voluntario, información sobre seguro de voluntariado  Elaboración y distribución de cartas o circulares: A través de estas se podrá informar de las novedades a fin de aportar transparencia y claridad y evitar el secretismo y la rumorología. Se difundirá a través de emails, tablón de anuncios de la entidad y redes sociales.  Realización de Reuniones con una periodicidad determinada: Estas serán diferentes según los integrantes que acudan a la reunión, serán abiertas para ayudar a la expresión de opiniones, la participación y la toma de decisiones. De equipo de trabajadores, en ella se abordaran aspectos relativos al funcionamiento e interés general. De Responsables de Programa/Servicios, sobre aspectos de funcionamiento de programas/servicios y la labor de la entidad. De Junta Directiva, para asuntos de interés general, de ámbito laboral, funcionamiento y labor de la entidad. Asambleas, para asuntos de interés general.  Elaboración de Informes y Actas de Reuniones: Documento de consulta escrita donde se recoge lo decidido en las diversas reuniones que se mantienen en la entidad (reuniones de equipo, de técnicos, junta directivas, asambleas, ...).  Realización de entrevistas personales: Estas entrevistas se realizarán para obtener un mayor conocimiento con las personas de la entidad, normalmente al principio de formar parte de esta.
  18. 18. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 18 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com  Elaboración de Memorias de Actividades: Este documento reflejará las actuaciones realizadas de forma general y específica de cada programa/servicio.  Elaboración de Folletos de Programas y Servicios: Esta herramienta permite una visión breve y clara de cada servicio/programa.  Utilización del Tablón de Anuncios en la sede de la entidad: Este espacio se utilizará para notificaciones e informaciones de carácter general y otros temas puntuales.  Elaboración de un Buzón de Comunicaciones: En este espacio se podrán entregar diferentes cuestiones tales como sugerencias, comentarios, quejas, peticiones, ...  Creación de un correo electrónico interno, envío de emails (correo electrónico): Esta herramienta permite una forma de comunicación entre los integrantes sin necesitar de la presencia física de las personas.  Creación de un Foro de voluntariado: En este espacio se podrán conocer los voluntarios que participan en cada programa/servicio e intercambiar experiencias.  Realización de Jornadas de Convivencia: Es un espacio informal que ayuda a favorecer el conocimiento entre todos los integrantes de la entidad, donde se propicia la creación de vínculos y unión entre los integrantes.  Realización de Desayunos en la sede: No son desayunos de trabajo, sino un espacio informal de comunicación, para la relajación y la inyección de energía para el resto de la jornada laboral.  Celebración de Almuerzo de Navidad: Es un espacio informal que ayuda a favorecer el conocimiento entre todos los integrantes de la entidad, donde se propicia la creación de vínculos y unión entre los integrantes. La evaluación que se propone para valorar estas acciones se realizará a través de un cuestionario de evaluación (este puede ser realizado a través de una entrevista personal o enviado por correo electrónico) donde se evaluarán los siguientes aspectos: - Conocimiento sobre la entidad. - Participación y motivación. - Creatividad. - Diseño. - Eficacia en la entidad. Se proponen los siguientes indicadores: % de integrantes de la entidad que creen haber conocido mejor la entidad con las acciones propuestas. % de integrantes de la entidad que las acciones fomentan la motivación y la participación. % de integrantes de la entidad que creen que las acciones incentivan las sugerencias. % de integrantes de la entidad que creen que las acciones son interesantes y atractivos. % de integrantes de la entidad que creen que las acciones le han ayudado a ser más eficaz. Así mismo se contemplará : Nº de dossier entregados a lo largo del año. Nº de entrevistas personales realizadas a lo largo del año.
  19. 19. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 19 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com Nº de Memorias de Actividades realizadas y entregadas a lo largo del año. Nº de Folletos de Programas y Servicios elaborados a lo largo del año. Nº de veces que se ha insertado comunicaciones en el Tablón de Anuncios en la sede de la entidad a lo largo del año. Nº de veces que se ha utilizado el Buzón de Comunicaciones a lo largo del año. Nº de personas que han utilizado el correo electrónico interno de la entidad a lo largo del año. Nº de participantes en el foro de voluntarios. Nº de participantes en la jornada de convivencia. Nº de participantes en los desayunos de la entidad. Nº de participantes en el Almuerzo de Navidad. Comunicación Externa: Las Acciones de Comunicación se definen como las actividades esenciales y los medios necesarios que componen el proceso de comunicación externa de la entidad. Las Acciones de Comunicación Externas que se han propuesto parten de la revisión del plan estratégico elaborado y son las siguientes:  Elaboración de material gráfico como la carteleria, trípticos, dípticos y folletos para eventos puntuales y en general sobre la entidad con información detallada sobre estos.  Difusión del material gráfico entre la población previo a la fecha de realización del evento.  Programación y elaboración de Programas de Radio semanales en la radio local.  Realización de Programas de Radio semanales.  Elaboración de Boletín mensual de información sobre actividades que se realizan en la entidad.  Difusión del Boletín por correo electrónico, página web/blog y redes sociales.  Elaboración de la Revista Alboreá de forma anual como memoria resumen.  Difusión de la Revista Alboreá entre la población, administraciones, entidades, ….  Elaboración de contenidos para su inclusión en la página web/blog.  Difusión de información en la página web/blog de la entidad a través de la actualización continúa semanalmente con el fin de que sea un medio activo.  Difundir las actividades y eventos en otras páginas de entidades del tercer sector cada vez que se programen.  Elaboración de Memorias anuales para envío en PDF a entidades y colectivos.  Elaboración de notas y comunicados antes del evento y tras el evento para comunicar los resultados.  Difusión de notas y comunicados entre los periódicos locales y provinciales.  Realizar video institucional sobre actividades y la entidad.  Difundir el video institucional en Youtube , Flickr, .... . La evaluación que se propone para valorar estas acciones se realizará a través de un cuestionario de evaluación (este puede ser realizado a través de una entrevista personal o enviado por correo electrónico) donde se evaluarán los siguientes aspectos: - Conocimiento sobre la entidad. - Participación y motivación. - Creatividad.
  20. 20. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 20 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com - Diseño. - Eficacia en la entidad. Se proponen los siguientes indicadores: % de personas que pasan por primera vez por la entidad. % de personas que se alían con la entidad por medio de las redes sociales. % de integrantes de la entidad que las acciones fomentan la motivación y la participación. % de integrantes de la entidad que creen que las acciones incentivan las sugerencias. % de integrantes de la entidad que creen que las acciones son interesantes y atractivos. % de integrantes de la entidad que creen que las acciones le han ayudado a ser más eficaz. Así mismo se contemplará : Nº de materiales elaborados a lo largo del año. Nº de programas de radio diseñados y realizados a lo largo del año. Nº de boletines realizados a lo largo del año. Nº de Memorias de Actividades realizadas y entregadas a lo largo del año. Nº de Folletos de Programas y Servicios elaborados a lo largo del año. Nº de veces que se ha insertado noticias en las redes sociales de la entidad a lo largo del año. Nº de personas que se hacen seguidores de la Web/blog o redes sociales de la entidad.  FASE 4  EVALUACIÓN DEL PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN Con el diseño de la evaluación, se identificará el nivel de eficacia del Plan de Comunicación de Resurrección, es decir, cuáles son los resultados reales que hemos obtenido tras la implantación del Plan. De los objetivos fijados para este plan de comunicación: o Sensibilizar y concienciar a la población sobre las drogodependencias y adicciones como un problema actual de nuestra comunidad. o Dar a conocer a la población los servicios y recursos que se ofrecen desde la entidad. o Detectar las demandas y necesidades reales de la población a la que se dirigen los servicios y recursos de la entidad. o Establecer un sistema de comunicación interna. Los resultados esperados para dichos objetivos se pueden traducir en un aumento del: o Nº de personas que acceden a Resurrección (acogidas). o Nº de personas que se benefician de los servicios de Resurrección. (usuarios/as) o Nº de personas que colaboran con Resurrección (socios, donantes, colaboradores, etc.). Los indicadores establecidos para medir los resultados esperados se detallan en la siguiente tabla: EVALUACIÓN Indicadores Resultado esperado Fuente de verificación
  21. 21. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC - PC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 03 - 2012 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 19 – 08 - 2017 Página 21 de 21 Plan de Comunicación Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) 959 31 56 78 – 959 31 51 81 asociación_resurreccion@hotmail.com La metodología utilizada para evaluar el Plan de Comunicación es tanto cualitativa como cuantitativa. Utilizando las técnicas de evaluación y las fuentes de verificación necesarias para la recogida y análisis de la información. Toda evaluación que se precie debe ser llevada a cabo en diferentes momentos del proceso de ejecución. La evaluación planificada para el Plan de Comunicación de Resurrección abarca dos momentos:  Evaluación durante el proceso Se trata de un seguimiento; permite conocer antecedentes útiles para reformular las actuaciones e imaginar nuevas tareas para mejorarlo.  Evaluación al término del proceso Ayuda a pensar hacia adelante, indica el grado de éxito que se ha obtenido tras el Plan y sobre todo sirve para aprender tanto de los logros conseguidos como de los errores. De este punto se extraen más tarde las conclusiones y las propuestas de mejora para el futuro. Nº de personas que acceden a Resurrección. Aumento del 20% respecto al año anterior. Hojas de acogida, libro de registro, hoja evaluación de divulgación, etc. Nº de personas que se benefician de los servicios de Resurrección. Aumento del 10% respecto al año anterior. Fichero de servicios, etc. Nº de personas que colaboran con Resurrección Aumento del 5% respecto al año anterior. Libro de socios, base de datos de captación de fondos, etc.

