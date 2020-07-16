Mc manual de calidad version 01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 1 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC MMMAAANNNUUUAAALLL DDDEEE CCCAAALLLIIIDDDAAADDD
  2. 2. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 2 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC INDICE: 1. INTRODUCCIÓN:.................................................................................................................... 5 1.1 OBJETIVO DEL MANUAL DE CALIDAD............................................................................ 5 1.2 ALCANCE........................................................................................................................ 5 2. CONTEXTO DE LA ASOCIACIÓN DE FAMILIARES DE DROGODEPENDIENTES RESURRECCIÓN 7 2.1 PRESENTACIÓN DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN......................................................................... 7 2.2 ESTRUCTURA ORGANIZATIVA (MC – O) ........................................................................ 7 2.3 HISTORIA DE LA ASOCIACIÓN RESURRECCIÓN – (MC – H)............................................ 8 2.4 MISIÓN, VISIÓN Y VALORES (MC – MVV)...................................................................... 9 3. SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN DE CALIDAD ..................................................................................... 10 3.1 REQUISITOS GENERALES ............................................................................................. 10 3.2 ALCANCE DEL SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN........................................................................... 10 4. COMPROMISOS POR PARTE DE LA DIRECCIÓN................................................................... 10 4.1 GENERALIDADES.......................................................................................................... 10 4.2 COMPROMISO Y LIDERAZGO. ..................................................................................... 10 4.3 POLÍTICA Y OBJETIVOS................................................................................................. 11 4.4 RECURSOS PARA LA CALIDAD...................................................................................... 11 4.5 REVISIÓN Y SUPERVISIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN DE LA CALIDAD........................ 11 4.6 ACEPTACIÓN DE COMPROMISOS Y APROBACIÓN DE PROYECTOS Y SERVICIOS........ 11 4.7 REPRESENTANTE DE LA DIRECCIÓN ............................................................................ 12 5. REQUISITOS LEGALES .......................................................................................................... 12 6. DOCUMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA ........................................................................................ 13 6.1 DOCUMENTOS RELACIONADOS.................................................................................. 13 7. POLÍTICA DE CALIDAD ......................................................................................................... 14 7.1 ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LA POLITICA DE CALIDAD........................................................ 14 7.2 COMPROMISO DE LA JUNTA DIRECTIVA CON LA POLITICA DE CALIDAD.................... 14 7.3 OBJETIVOS DE CALIDAD............................................................................................... 14 7.4 LINEAS ESTRATÉGICAS................................................................................................. 14 7.5 PARTES INTERESADAS ................................................................................................. 15 7.6 MAPA DE PROCESOS, PROCESOS Y PROCEDIMIENTOS............................................... 16 8. POLITICA DE PERSONAS ...................................................................................................... 16 9. PERSONAL INVOLUCRADO .................................................................................................. 16 9.1 FUNCIONES DEL EQUIPO............................................................................................. 16
  3. 3. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 3 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 10. EVALUACIÓN Y MEJORA CONTINUA ............................................................................... 17 11. AUDITORÍAS INTERNAS ................................................................................................... 18 12. NO CONFORMIDADES, QUEJAS Y SUGERENCIAS ............................................................ 18 13. ACCIONES CORRECTIVAS Y PREVENTIVAS....................................................................... 18 14. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CALIDAD DE LOS PROYECTOS, SERVICIOS O PRODUCTOS........... 19 15. COMUNICACIÓN.............................................................................................................. 19 16. COMPRAS ........................................................................................................................ 20 17. POLITICA DE FINANCIACIÓN............................................................................................ 20 17.1 PRESUPUESTO ............................................................................................................. 20 18. ANEXOS: .......................................................................................................................... 22 18.1 ANEXO - PARTES INTERESADAS:................................................................................. 22
  4. 4. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 4 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC MANUAL DE CALIDAD OBSERVACIONES FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 - 08 - 2.017 Ninguna ELABORADO POR Mª del Carmen Beltrán Pedreira Coordinadora de Calidad REVISADO Y APROBADO POR • Equipo de Trabajo en Calidad • Junta Directiva FECHA DE REVISIÓN Y APROBACIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 FIRMADO POR: Ana Mendoza Martín PRESIDENTA Mª del Carmen Beltrán Pedreira Coordinadora Calidad CONTROL DE CAMBIOS: HISTORIAL DEL DOCUMENTO – CONTROL DE EDICIONES VERSIÓN FECHA DE REVISIÓN APARTADO MODIFICADO MODIFICACIÓN REALIZADA REVISADO POR APROBADO POR 00 05 – 12 - 2017 Todos los apartados Ninguna GRUPO DE TRABAJO JUNTA DIRECTIVA 01 01 – 06 - 2020 Apartado 6 Ampliación de Documentos relacionados, inclusión del Código Ético GRUPO DE TRABAJO JUNTA DIRECTIVA
  5. 5. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 5 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 1. INTRODUCCIÓN: 1.1 OBJETIVO DEL MANUAL DE CALIDAD El presente documento elaborado por la Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes Resurrección1 describe cómo está constituido el Sistema de Gestión de Calidad2 donde se recogen requisitos establecidos en el sistema basado en la Norma ONG CALIDAD. Este Manual es el documento base del S.G.C que se ha implantado, y constituye la guía de referencia básica en la realización de las actividades que afectan a la calidad de nuestra labor. En el mismo se encuentran documentados aquellos aspectos relevantes, tanto propios de la organización como los específicos del S.G.C, de la organización, la política de calidad, las responsabilidades, las líneas generales de actuación y estructura de la documentación. Todo el personal de Asociación Resurrección ha de cumplir las pautas definidas en este Manual y en el S.G.C. en general. Este Manual está sujeto al procedimiento establecido en el Proceso de Gestión Documental (PS 01 – G D) 1.2 ALCANCE El Manual del S.G.C hace referencia a los procesos y procedimientos establecidos para la intervención social3 con problemas de adicciones y en exclusión social que la entidad realiza con el desarrollo de los distintos programas y proyectos. Estos programas y proyectos se encuadran en Áreas de Intervención (MC – AI), en los siguientes cuadros se especifican dichas áreas. Estas áreas se enlazan directamente con partes de los siguientes Procesos Operativos: • P.O. 02 – PREVENCIÓN • P.O. 03 – INTERVENCION PSICOSOCIAL 1 En adelante Asociación Resurrección. 2 En adelante S.G.C. 3 INTERVENCIÓN SOCIAL: Es una acción programada y justificada desde un marco legal y teórico, orientada a la satisfacción de necesidades de las personas, que se realiza sobre un colectivo o individuo, trabajando perfiles psicoevolutivos y sectores sociales con un doble in: • mejorar su situación generando un cambio social • eliminando situaciones que generen desigualdad.
  6. 6. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 6 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 1. 1.
  7. 7. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 7 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 2. CONTEXTO DE LA ASOCIACIÓN DE FAMILIARES DE DROGODEPENDIENTES RESURRECCIÓN 2.1 PRESENTACIÓN DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN. La Asociación Resurrección, se constituye el 5 de Noviembre de 1.990, como una entidad privada sin ánimo de lucro y personalidad jurídica propia tal y como se recoge en sus Estatutos.4 La Asociación está inscrita en los siguientes registros: La Asociación Resurrección pertenece a las siguientes entidades: • UNAD – Unión Nacional de Asociaciones de Drogodependencias • ENLACE – Federación Andaluza ENLACE 2.2 ESTRUCTURA ORGANIZATIVA (MC – O) EL SISTEMA DE GSTIÓN DE CALIDAD 4 Las palabras reseñadas en azul y subrayadas son hipervínculos a documentos y páginas de interés. ASOCIACIONES AYUDA MUTUA ENTIDADES COLABORADORAS DE EDUCACIÓN VOLUNTARIADO CENTRO SANITARIO AUTORIZADO POR LA CONSEJERÍA DE SALUD •Nº 966 – SECCIÓN PRIMERA •1389 •2516 •442 •N.I.C.A 44650.
  8. 8. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 8 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 2.3 HISTORIA DE LA ASOCIACIÓN RESURRECCIÓN – (MC – H) La Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes Resurrección nace en la localidad de Punta Umbría allá por el mes de Octubre de 1.990, cuando un grupo de personas, sobretodo madres y mujeres preocupadas y afectadas por el desarrollo de problemas de adicción en familiares o allegados. Estos iniciaron diversos movimientos vecinales y una gran lucha para buscar recursos y apoyo a las personas que presentaban este tipo de problemas. Durante el mes de Noviembre del mismo año se celebró la Asamblea General Extraordinaria, eligiéndose la Junta Gestora y donde se acuerda contactar con Comisionado para la Droga (Junta de Andalucía) para la constitución de una asociación de ayuda al drogodependiente y su familia. Siendo registrada para su constitución. Esta entidad fue impulsora de apoyo y tratamiento al drogodependiente, favoreciendo la inserción en la sociedad y la lucha contra la erradicación de la droga en Punta Umbría, consiguiendo al mismo tiempo la implicación de gran parte de la sociedad puntaumbrieña. A partir de aquí una de las principales metas fue posibilitar una asistencia profesional a personas con problemas de adicciones, un centro de atención social y psicológica en exclusividad para drogodependientes y sus familiares; prevención; reinserción y divulgación de Información. Posteriormente se inauguró en 1.994 el Centro de Día, como recurso socioeducativo complementario a los tratamientos y diversas actividades. Poco a poco se van ampliando las actividades como es el caso de los talleres de prevención, desarrollo de jornadas formativas en el ámbito de drogodependencias y actividades socioculturales, ayuda social para cubrir necesidades de vestuario, higiene, visitas a personas presas. Al mismo tiempo se empezaron a desarrollar Talleres de Costura a familiares, Cerámica Artística y Manualidades, Cuero/Marroquinería y programas de radio realizado por voluntarios para sensibilizar a la población sobre la problemática de las drogodependencias. En los años sucesivos y hasta llegar a la actualidad los esfuerzos se han ido encaminando a completar la asistencia que se ofrece a usuarios y usuarias de la asociación a día de hoy, nos centramos en la atención a personas con problemas de drogodependencias a través de nuestros servicios de atención psicosocial, prevención, y asesoramiento pero en los últimos años hemos ampliado nuestras atenciones también familias en riesgo de exclusión social y personas sin hogar. Para que todos nuestros proyectos y metas se puedan alcanzar y obtener el máximo rendimiento en cada uno de ellos, se decidió poner en marcha un proceso de calidad ya en el 2012, provocando un cambio en la Asociación, y proporcionando un mejor funcionamiento, organización y planificación. Frente a las nuevas necesidades detectadas en el desarrollo del trabajo en los siguientes años y requisitos exigidos para mantener en marcha el buen hacer de la entidad, se identificó durante el 2016 la necesidad de implantar un sistema de calidad más adaptado al tercer sector y que respetará las idiosincrasia de la Asociación, por ello se tomó la decisión contar con la Norma ONG Calidad ya que es una norma específica para entidades del tercer sector, que preserva a las personas y que ante todo prioriza las necesidades y satisfacción de las mismas. De forma paralela emplear el propio proceso de calidad como parte de revisión y autoanálisis nos permite continuar nuestro trabajo y avanzar con nuestra misión, visión y valores.
  9. 9. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 9 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC MISIÓN VISIÓN VALORES 2.4 MISIÓN, VISIÓN Y VALORES (MC – MVV) Somos una entidad sin ánimo de lucro dirigida a toda la comunidad donde desarrolla su intervención social, que trabaja por disminuir y eliminar los riesgos de exclusión social, con especial sensibilización hacia personas con problemas de drogodependencias y adicciones. • Fomento de hábitos saludables y prevención del uso y abuso de drogas y otras adicciones. • Orientación y asesoramiento en materia psicosocial. • Asistencia e intervención psicosocial individual o familiar en Situación y/o en Riesgo de Exclusión Social. • Coordinar, Promover y Representar actuaciones que ayuden a fomentar la Igualdad y el Bienestar de la ciudadanía, y poder así dar respuesta a las necesidades sociales e individuales. Ser Entidad de referencia en materia de Intervención Psico-Social para Personas y Familias en Riesgo de Exclusión Social en su entorno próximo, con especial atención a personas con Problemas de Adicciones. • Integridad • Privacidad • Cooperación • Respeto hacia la intimidad de la persona. • Fomento de la autonomía, Sensibilización hacia el colectivo de drogodependientes. • Democracia en la toma de decisiones. • Respeto y tolerancia hacia las individualidades. • Responsabilidad Social. • Respeto Ecológico y Ambiental como motor sostenible para mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas. • Fomento de la Igualdad como principio generador de opciones y oportunidades, dentro de una sociedad desigual.
  10. 10. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 10 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 3. SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN DE CALIDAD 3.1 REQUISITOS GENERALES Para la gestión de los procesos la Asociación Resurrección, aplica el ciclo de PDCA (Planificar, Hacer, Verificar, y Actuar), es decir, se planifica (P), se desarrolla el proceso (D), se comprueba el buen funcionamiento y los resultados de éste (C) y finalmente se actúa (A) y se introducen mejoras en el proceso. 3.2 ALCANCE DEL SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN El Sistema de Gestión de Calidad alcanza una serie de procesos y procedimientos y otra documentación relativa a este como manuales, así como documentación directamente relacionada con este: • MANUALES • CALIDAD • MC • PERSONAS • MPE • PROCESOS • MP • PROCEDIMIENTOS • MPR • PROCESO OPERATIVO • ACOGIDA Y DERIVACIÓN • PREVENCIÓN • INTERVENCIÓN PSICOSOCIAL • GESTIÓN DE PROYECTOS • PO O1 - AD • PO O2 - PRE • PO O3 - IP • PO O4 - GP • PROCESOS SOPORTE • GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL • PS 01 – GD • GESTIÓN DE PERSONAS • PR 01 – GD • PROCEDIMIENTOS • GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL • PR 02 – GP • GESTIÓN DE PERSONAS • PR 03 – NC • NO CONFORMIDADES • PR 04 – AI • AUDITORÍA INTERNA • PR 05 - AC • ACCIONES CORRECTORAS • PR 01 – GD • LINEAS ESTRATÉGICAS • LINEAS ESTRATÉGICAS • SGC - LE 4. COMPROMISOS POR PARTE DE LA DIRECCIÓN 4.1 GENERALIDADES La Junta Directiva, en calidad de órgano de gobierno y representación de la entidad, asume y lidera el compromiso con las personas a través del S.G.C.: • Estableciendo la política y objetivos de calidad en coherencia con la misión, valores y principios de la entidad. • Asegurando la integración del sistema de gestión de la calidad en los procesos de intervención y apoyo a las personas y sus familias que componen el eje de los servicios y programas de la entidad. • Asegurando una comunicación eficaz de la gestión de la calidad mediante los recursos de comunicación externa e interna de la entidad. • Efectuando seguimiento y control del sistema de calidad para verificar el alcance de los • resultados previstos. • Promoviendo la mejora continúa en todos sus programas y servicios. 4.2 COMPROMISO Y LIDERAZGO. La Junta Directiva motivará para la consecución de la misión, visión y valores de la Asociación Resurrección, para ello realizará la supervisión del S.G.C., su implantación y difusión a fin de mejorar los derechos y la calidad de vida de las personas destinatarias de la labor de la Asociación Resurrección. El S.G.C. será revisado una vez al año por la Junta Directiva de la Asociación Resurrección para determinar su grado de cumplimiento.
  11. 11. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 11 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 4.3 POLÍTICA Y OBJETIVOS La Junta Directiva se encargará de definir, aprobar, documentar y difundir la misión, visión y valores como principios inspiradores de la labor de la Asociación Resurrección, mediante las estrategias más adecuadas, así mismo posibilitará su revisión, a fin de reorientar y modificar si fuese necesario, cada 4 años. La Junta Directiva se encargará de definir, aprobar, documentar y difundir la política de calidad y los objetivos de calidad. Estos elementos partirán de las expectativas y necesidades identificadas por las partes interesadas y personas destinatarias de la Asociación Resurrección y serán coherentes con sus valores y en consonancia con los principios de la normativa de Calidad de las ONG. 4.4 RECURSOS PARA LA CALIDAD La Junta Directiva asegurará y verificará que se han dedicado los recursos humanos, económicos y/o materiales necesarios para la implementación de las políticas de calidad y el alcance de los objetivos propuestos en cada área del S.G.C. de la Asociación Resurrección. La Junta Directiva promoverá, procurará y facilitará la participación y consulta del personal voluntario y remunerado, y en la medida de lo posible de las personas destinatarias tanto en el diseño como en la realización de las actividades que se desarrollen a fin de consolidar el compromiso para la implantación de las políticas recogidas en el S.G.C.. 4.5 REVISIÓN Y SUPERVISIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN DE LA CALIDAD La Junta Directiva, con una periodicidad anual, revisará el S.G.C. de la Asociación Resurrección, para lo que se tendrá en cuenta las siguientes informaciones: • Resultados de las auditorías internas y externas • Las medidas de la satisfacción de las personas destinatarias y otras partes interesadas (cuestionarios de satisfacción, otros documentos para la detección de necesidades, etc.). • Sistema de reclamaciones, quejas y sugerencias. • El desempeño de los procesos y de conformidad de los proyectos y servicios que ofrece la Asociación Resurrección en el que se detallen las no conformidades o incidencias acaecidas. • Grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos propuestos. • Las acciones correctoras y preventivas que se hayan tenido que poner en marcha. Una vez recabada toda la información pertinente y revisada se levantará un acta de la reunión donde se recoja los siguientes aspectos: • Correlación entre de las actividades y resultados obtenidos con los valores y la misión. • Eficacia de los elementos del S.G.C. para alcanzar la política establecida y sus objetivos. • Identificación de la necesidad de cambios en el S.G.C. o alguno de sus elementos. • Planificación de las acciones a llevar a cabo como consecuencia de la revisión, especificando responsabilidades, plazos y recursos asignados para cada acción. 4.6 ACEPTACIÓN DE COMPROMISOS Y APROBACIÓN DE PROYECTOS Y SERVICIOS La Junta Directiva será el órgano responsable de aceptar compromisos con la Administración Pública, personas destinatarias, financiadores, colaboradores y/o donantes o frente a la sociedad. La Junta Directiva deberá atender como requisito previo a para la aceptación de un acuerdo o compromiso de ejecución de proyectos o prestación de servicios:
  12. 12. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 12 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC • Alineamiento con la misión, visión y valores de la Asociación Resurrección. • Identificar claramente los requisitos de dicho acuerdo o compromiso (financiador, bases de convocatoria de subvenciones, premios, …) • Revisar y documentar la capacidad interna de atender correctamente el compromiso, en base a los recursos de los que dispone, alianzas y colaboraciones, …. • Documentar los acuerdos a los que se llegue con el financiador o donante. • Analizar los riesgos que supone para la viabilidad de la Asociación Resurrección asumir el acuerdo o compromiso, considerando, entre otros, la capacidad del financiador para cumplir sus obligaciones. Todo ello quedará registrado en el Documento de Aceptación de Servicios (MC – AS) y será aprobado por parte de la Junta Directiva. 4.7 REPRESENTANTE DE LA DIRECCIÓN La Junta Directiva nombrará a una persona del equipo de trabajo, con la suficiente autoridad, como Coordinador/a de Calidad, esta figura estará identificada en el organigrama de la Asociación Resurrección y su perfil se encuentra definido en el Manual de Personas - documento MPE – DPT (Descripción de Puestos de Trabajo). Dicho nombramiento se establece para: • Asegurar la correcta implantación y funcionamiento del sistema de gestión de la calidad. • Adecuar el mismo al cumplimiento de los objetivos y la misión de la Asociación Resurrección. • Velar por la eficacia en satisfacer los requisitos referidos a las necesidades de los clientes y otras partes interesadas. • Informar a la Junta Directiva de la Asociación Resurrección. 5. REQUISITOS LEGALES Para el desarrollo de sus servicios y programas, así como aquellas actividades que se realizan para el buen funcionamiento de la Asociación Resurrección se debe tener en cuenta que estarán sujetos a una serie de requisitos legales, puestos a disposición de todas las personas de la entidad que participan en el desarrollo de su labor. Todo el personal debe saber exactamente cuáles son los requisitos legales y que afectan a su trabajo. Estos requisitos legales son la legislación y normativa a tener en cuenta para evitar discrepancias legales. Será responsabilidad de la persona encargada de la coordinación del S.G.C. la revisión de los requisitos legales, mantenimiento del documento de requisitos legales y la distribución de dicha información a aquellas personas a las que afecte dentro de la entidad. La actualización de los requisitos legales se podrá realizar mediante dos vías: a. Modo Espontáneo → Este modo de identificación admite cualquier forma de conocimiento sobre nuevos ﴾o no conocidos﴿ requisitos legales y de otros tipos, que pudieran afectar a las actividades, procesos o servicios de la Asociación Resurrección, por cualquier medio (redes sociales, comunicaciones públicas o privadas, …). La información obtenida será comunicada por la persona que la obtenga a la persona responsable de la coordinación del SGC. para su análisis y posible aplicación. b. Modo Periódico → Este modo de identificación se hará mediante revisión de la legislación vigente de carácter aplicable a las actividades, servicios y/ o programas, personas, … necesarios para el normal funcionamiento de la Asociación
  13. 13. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 13 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC Resurrección. Estas revisiones se realizarán sobre fuentes que garanticen la actualización y veracidad de la legislación aplicable como son el BOE, BOJA y BOP. La periodicidad de revisión de los requisitos legales será anual, coincidiendo con la revisión anual del sistema, a fin de aplicar los cambios normativos y legislativos necesarios y posibilitar su conocimiento entre las personas afectadas en la entidad. Los requisitos legales se hayan recogidos en el siguiente documento: NOMBRE DOCUMENTO CODIFICACIÓN DOCUMENTO REQUISITOS LEGALES MC - RL 6. DOCUMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA La Asociación Resurrección controla, revisa y actualiza los documentos relativos a su Sistema de Calidad: • La que es requerida por la Norma ONG Calidad (obligatoria). • La que la organización considere necesaria para el correcto desarrollo de su actividad y para la eficacia del Sistema de Gestión de Calidad. Los documentos han sido definidos y diseñados en función del proceso, procedimientos y manuales ya que se encuentran vinculados a estos. De igual forma se ha establecido un procedimiento de gestión de la documentación (PR 01 – GD), donde se recoge como debe ser la documentación, su ubicación y estructura de la documentación del S.G.C.. 6.1 DOCUMENTOS RELACIONADOS NOMBRE DOCUMENTO CODIFICACIÓN DOCUMENTO MISIÓN VISIÓN VALORES MC - MVV ORGANIGRAMA MC - O ÁREAS DE INTERVENCIÓN MC – AI MAPA DE PROCESOS MC – MP HISTORIA MC – H POLITICA DE CALIDAD MC - PC CODIGO ÉTICO MC - CE PRESUPUESTO ANUAL MC – PA REQUISITOS LEGALES MC - RL CONTROL DE PRESUPUESTO MC – CP PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN EXTERNA E INTERNA MC - PC ACEPTACIÓN DE SERVICIOS MC – AS MANUAL DE PERSONAS MGP MANUAL DE PROCEDIMIENTOS MPR MANUAL DE PROCESOS MP REGISTRO DE PERCEPCIONES DE ACTIVIDADES EN LA COMUNIDAD MC – EM01 CUESTIONARIO DE SATISFACCIÓN MC – EM02 CUESTIONARIO DETECCION DE NECESIDADES MC – EM03 ESTADILLO CUESTIONARIO DETECCION DE NECESIDADES ENTIDADES MC – EM04 ENCUESTA CLIMA LABORAL MPE - ECL CUADRO DE MANDO MC – CM
  14. 14. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 14 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 7. POLÍTICA DE CALIDAD 7.1 ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LA POLITICA DE CALIDAD La Política de Calidad se establece como la guía que debe orientar todas las acciones que la Asociación Resurrección realiza. La Junta Directiva establece la política de calidad de la entidad, en coherencia con la misión, visión y valores de la Asociación Resurrección, que se refleja en el correspondiente documento de POLITICA DE CALIDAD (MC – PC), siendo ratificada y firmada: “La Asociación Resurrección busca mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas por medio de diferentes programas y servicios. Partiendo de la anterior premisa, y en total alineamiento con nuestra Misión, Visión y Valores se definen las siguientes bases de nuestra Política de Calidad: • Adoptar una cultura orientada al desarrollo y el servicio a través del reconocimiento continuo de las características, necesidades y expectativas de sus grupos de interés. • Satisfacer las expectativas de la comunidad con la que trabajamos a través del cumplimiento de las obligaciones asumidas y el constante agregado de valor en la prestación de nuestro servicio. • Aplicar la innovación, creatividad y mejora continua en el enfoque de los temas logrando un mayor impacto en la comunidad. • Actitud y entrega hacia el trabajo en equipo, haciendo de ello un compromiso permanente de todos y cada uno de nosotros. • Actuamos con integridad y humildad, manteniendo una conducta transparente, honesta y responsable acorde con nuestra realidad; generando confianza y respeto en todas nuestras relaciones.” 7.2 COMPROMISO DE LA JUNTA DIRECTIVA CON LA POLITICA DE CALIDAD La Junta Directiva de la Asociación Resurrección expresa su compromiso de cumplir y hacer cumplir dicha política, estableciéndose las medidas de control necesarios para ello. 7.3 OBJETIVOS DE CALIDAD Se establece como Objetivos de Calidad en consonancia con la misión y líneas estratégicas de la Asociación Resurrección. Los Objetivos de Calidad son evaluados anualmente para conocer su nivel de cumplimiento a través de la revisión de sus resultados y estableciendo las acciones de mejora oportunas para su consecución. • Aumentar el nivel de satisfacción de los grupos de interés. • Fortalecer los niveles de clima y cultura organizacional. • Mejorar la eficacia, eficiencia y efectividad de los procesos de la entidad. 7.4 LINEAS ESTRATÉGICAS Las Líneas Estratégicas que conforman parte del SGC que la Asociación Resurrección recoge en el documento SGC – LE. El compromiso de la Asociación Resurrección con la calidad la llevó a certificación en el año 2.012 bajo los parámetros del Modelo EFQM, para ello se recogieron de forma estructurada propuestas de trabajo en forma de líneas estratégicas y objetivos que sirvieron para orientar la labor de la entidad. Las actuales líneas estratégicas parten de las líneas estratégicas elaboradas para la anterior documentación necesaria para dicha certificación. Para su determinación actual se ha procedido a la revisión de dicha documentación y se han elaborado y adaptado nuevas líneas
  15. 15. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 15 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC estratégicas a fin de estar en consonancia con la realidad actual por la que pasa la Asociación Resurrección y suponen parte de la Mejora Continua del compromiso de esta con la calidad. De las cinco líneas estratégicas que han marcado la labor de la entidad durante los años anteriores se han resumido en tres a fin de posibilitar un sistema más fluido y cercano, tanto a la realidad por la que atraviesa la entidad como para las personas que componen la entidad. La determinación de las actuales Líneas Estratégicas ha pasado por un proceso de trabajo realizado por el equipo de calidad: - Lectura y revisión de las Líneas Estratégicas elaboradas para la certificación de calidad bajo el Modelo EFQM. - Priorización de dichas líneas estratégicas, esta priorización se ha conforme la realidad actual de la entidad (posicionamiento de la entidad en su comunidad de referencia y entornos próximos, personas que componen la entidad – voluntariado, personal laboral, junta directiva, personas destinatarias, …, recursos actuales tanto financieros como con especial relevancia a los recursos financieros, servicios y programas, …) - Incorporación de nuevos elementos y calendarización a un año, nuevo formato (para facilitar su lectura, comprensión e incorporación al cuadro de mando) LÍNEAS ESTRATÉGICAS SISTEMA DE CALIDAD ANTERIOR SISTEMA DE CALIDAD ACTUAL 1. GESTIÓN INTERNA - Conjunto de herramientas que engloba las líneas de trabajo a seguir para la organización de la entidad y la mejora de sus servicios. 2. COMUNICACIÓN EXTERNA E IMAGEN - Conjunto de relaciones externas que se establecen con los diferentes agentes de la comunidad para instaurar una vía de retroalimentación de información. COMUNICACIÓN 3. RECURSOS MATERIALES Y FINANCIEROS - Conjunto de medios que conforman el soporte básico para el desarrollo de la labor que la entidad desempeña. 4. INTERVENCIÓN PSICOSOCIAL - Conjunto de los medios técnicos planificados y utilizados para prestar los servicios de la entidad a todas aquellas personas que pudieran beneficiarse de ello, de manera que se adecuen a sus necesidades reales. DESARROLLO DE LA ENTIDAD 5. PERSONAS - Conjunto de integrantes (socios, junta directiva, voluntarios y trabajadores) que componen y dan vida a la entidad. PERSONAS 7.5 PARTES INTERESADAS Las identificación, clasificación y priorización de las partes interesadas en la Asociación Resurrección ha servido para determinar quiénes son las personas beneficiarias finales de la intervención social que realiza la entidad y otras partes interesadas que participan directa o indirectamente de los beneficios de la actividad de la entidad. VER ANEXO – PARTES INTERESADAS
  16. 16. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 16 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 7.6 MAPA DE PROCESOS, PROCESOS Y PROCEDIMIENTOS El Mapa de Procesos es la representación grafica donde se visualizan todos los procesos que existen en la Asociación Resurrección y la interrelación existente entre ellos. Por medio de este se podrá conocer mejor y más profundamente el funcionamiento y el desempeño de los procesos y las actividades de la Asociación Resurrección. La definición del Mapa de Procesos se inicia con la identificación de todos los procesos que se incluirían en cada uno de los tres grandes bloques de procesos: estratégicos, operativos y de soporte, y culmina en la elaboración de una ficha por cada proceso identificado, en la que se relacionan los aspectos clave del mismo y los elementos principales que lo conforman. 8. POLITICA DE PERSONAS Las personas constituyen la base del éxito y del crecimiento futuro de la entidad. La Política de Personas que esta entidad establece se encuentra alineada con su Misión, Visión y Valores, así como con su cultura organizacional. Esta se encuentra desarrollada en el Manual de Personas (MPE), en su documento relacionado MPE – PP (POLITICA DE PERSONAS) 9. PERSONAL INVOLUCRADO Todo el personal que se encuentra incluido en el organigrama descripto en el presente Manual de Calidad, se encuentra alcanzado por el Sistema de Gestión de Calidad. Manejo de documentación - Los documentos del SGC se encuentran disponibles para todo el personal incluido en el alcance bajo el sistema de distribución de documentos. La distribución de la documentación se realiza en varios formatos, en mano y en formato electrónico. El responsable de la documentación del SGC es el Coordinador de Calidad. 9.1 FUNCIONES DEL EQUIPO La entidad para posibilitar una mejor corresponsabilidad orientada a que todos los miembros del equipo funcionen como tal, establece una descripción de los puestos de trabajo.
  17. 17. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 17 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC El documento MPE – DPT (Descripción de Puestos de Trabajo) describe los puestos y funciones que incluyan las competencias necesarias para cada puesto y se encuentra recogido en el MANUAL DE PERSONAS (MP). 9.2 SELECCIÓN DE PERSONAL, ACOGIDA Y FORMACIÓN La Asociación Resurrección garantizará en el proceso en la selección la igualdad de oportunidades La selección del personal se realizará conforme a los perfiles establecidos, mediante un sistema documentado que garantice el principio de no discriminación y la competencia profesional en las funciones que debe desempeñar. La acogida en la Asociación Resurrección supone un momento de espacial importancia ya que se trata de la vinculación de la persona con la entidad y su misión, visión y valores. PROCESO DE SOPORTE – GESTIÓN DE PERSONAS (PS 04 – GP) De acuerdo con la política de la calidad, la Junta Directiva de la Asociación Resurrección, una vez realizado el estudio de necesidades formativas, establecerá un Plan de Formación adecuada, mediante cursos, seminarios o charlas específicos sobre materias relacionadas con perfiles de trabajo y personas voluntarias. (PR02 – SELECCIÓN, FORMACIÓN PARA PERSONAL REMURERADO Y VOLUNTARIADO) 10.EVALUACIÓN Y MEJORA CONTINUA Clave del éxito de la calidad en la gestión, es fruto de la información que aporta el empleo de diferentes herramientas que el Sistema de Calidad pone a nuestro alcance. Ya sea a través de auditorías, internas o externas, no conformidades, evaluación de la satisfacción,..., estas herramientas nos proporcionan: • información que nos facilita la identificación de los incumplimientos de los procesos y oportunidades de mejora, • información del grado de implantación del sistema de calidad, aportando las herramientas para su mejora. • Identifica las desviaciones reales o potenciales, tomando acciones para eliminarlas. • Identifica oportunidades de mejora. • Revisa y verifica la eficacia de los sistemas de gestión de calidad. • Controla los cambios en la gestión. • Evalúa la satisfacción del usuario, del voluntario y del personal de Asociación Resurrección. Las herramientas utilizadas se estructuran de la siguiente forma: NOMBRE DOCUMENTO CODIFICACIÓN DOCUMENTO REGISTRO DE PERCEPCIONES DE ACTIVIDADES EN LA COMUNIDAD MC – EM01 CUESTIONARIO DE SATISFACCIÓN MC – EM02 CUESTIONARIO DETECCION DE NECESIDADES MC – EM03 ESTADILLO CUESTIONARIO DETECCION DE NECESIDADES ENTIDADES MC – EM04 ACTA DE REUNIONES MC – EM05 ENCUESTA CLIMA LABORAL MPE - ECL De igual manera se ha establecido un cuadro de mando para que ayudara a la entidad a controlar los progresos y descubrir las oportunidades de mejora. Este cuadro de mando presenta la siguiente codificación: NOMBRE DOCUMENTO CODIFICACIÓN DOCUMENTO CUADRO DE MANDO MC – CM
  18. 18. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 18 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC La Asociación Resurrección tiene un compromiso claro con las acciones de mejora para ello ha establecido un grupo de mejora como equipo de trabajo dedicado a la mejora continua, donde tienen como misión identificar, analizar y proponer soluciones a ineficiencias del propio trabajo o actividad, ya que la calidad es competencia de todos: • Detectar e investigar posibles áreas de mejora. • Plantearse alternativas de solución a problemas propios de la organización. • Promover la participación de todos los niveles organizativos, teniendo en cuenta las ideas de cada uno de los miembros y consiguiendo un buen ambiente de trabajo. Este equipo se reunirá una vez al trimestre y de su reunión se levantará un documento de registro de las decisiones tomadas. 11.AUDITORÍAS INTERNAS Para medir el grado conformidad del S.G.C. con los requisitos de la norma, los procedimientos de la entidad, sus procesos y normas internas se llevan a cabo a intervalos planificados por Auditorías Internas y cuyo desarrollo se halla en el Procedimiento de Auditorías Internas (PR 04 – AI). En este procedimiento se incluye su planificación, ejecución, seguimiento, … 12.NO CONFORMIDADES, QUEJAS Y SUGERENCIAS La No conformidad en el proceso de intervención que realiza la entidad podría presentarse cuando exista el incumplimiento de los puntos en los descritos en este Manual y aquellos documentos que sustentan el S.G.C. El S.G.C. ha definido un procedimiento específico para el control de no conformidades, quejas y sugerencias, codificado como PR 03 NC e incluido en el Manual de Procedimientos, donde se describen los controles, las responsabilidades y las autoridades relacionadas con el tratamiento del S.G.C.. 13.ACCIONES CORRECTIVAS Y PREVENTIVAS La Asociación Resurrección revisa las no conformidades detectadas por las auditorias internas y externas, el análisis de los datos del S.G.C., quejas y sugerencias, la satisfacción de las personas para eliminar las causas de las no conformidades y así evitar su recurrencia o prevenir su ocurrencia. Para ello se ha establecido un procedimiento de acciones correctivas y preventivas (PR 05 – AC) para evitar su reincidencia o prevenir que ocurran.
  19. 19. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 19 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 14.CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CALIDAD DE LOS PROYECTOS, SERVICIOS O PRODUCTOS Los servicios y programas que la Asociación Resurrección realiza en el marco de las Áreas de Intervención establecidas son los siguientes: La Asociación Resurrección aboga por que el desarrollo de un buen servicio y que contempla los siguientes elementos: • Competencia Profesional • Diligencia • Cortesía • Información, Asesoramiento y Orientación • Fiabilidad • Crear Confianza • Flexibilidad • Empatía • Conocimiento de las Expectativas del Usuario • Escucha Activa • Conocimiento por parte del personal de sus funciones y servicio/programa. La Asociación Resurrección dispone de métodos para identificar y determinar los requisitos relacionados con el servicio: a) los requisitos establecidos en función de las necesidades de los clientes b) los requisitos que no dependen del usuario, pero necesarios para el uso específico previsto c) los requisitos legales y reglamentarios relacionados con el servicio. Para la implantación de nuevos servicios se ha establecido un documento guía “Aceptación de Servicios” – MC – AS. La implantación de un nuevo servicios y/o actividad requiere de una serie de consideraciones, en primer lugar el Equipo de Trabajo de la Asociación Resurrección plantea en base a experiencias previas y/o detección de necesidades un nuevo servicio, rellenando el documento de aceptación de servicios, esta propuesta posteriormente es planteada a la Junta Directiva de la entidad para su aprobación o no. Posteriormente la Junta Directiva deberá comunicar su decisión. 15. COMUNICACIÓN La Junta Directiva de la entidad posibilita el fomento de la comunicación interna eficaz entre el personal de la Asociación Resurrección, para integrar la misión de la entidad, la eficacia del sistema implantado y la satisfacción de los profesionales, la cual es básica para ofrecer un buen servicio. La comunicación externa supone una apertura a la comunidad de referencia de la entidad. Tanto la comunicación interna como externa se establece en el Plan de Comunicación de la entidad, codificado con como MC – PC. ➢ ADICCIONES ➢ COCINA SOLIDARIA ➢ ARMARIO SOCIAL ➢ ECONOMATO INFANTIL ➢ ASEO Y DESAYUNO ➢ MATERIAL ESOLAR ➢ ASESORAMIENTO SOCIOJURIDICO ➢ ORIENTACIÓN LABORAL ➢ ATENCIÓN PSICOLÓGICA ➢ VIH – SIDA ➢ TALLERES ➢ VOLUNTARIADO o TALLER MANUALIDADES o TEATRO o TALLER REFUERZO o FORMACIÓN o TALLER CERÁMICA ➢ OTROS – ATENCIONES FUERA DE PROGRAMA o TALLER PINTURA ➢ o TALLER INGLÉS ➢
  20. 20. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 20 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 16.COMPRAS La Asociación Resurrección establece una serie de criterios para la selección y evaluación de proveedores para satisfacer las necesidades de la entidad, sus programas y servicios y a las partes interesadas, especialmente a las personas beneficiarias de la intervención social que la entidad desarrolla: • Proveedores del mercado local preferentemente, sólo acudiendo a proveedores externos bajo los siguientes parámetros: o Relación calidad – precio. o No existir en el mercado local 17.POLITICA DE FINANCIACIÓN La política de financiación de la Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección”, vendrá determinada por dos fuentes diferenciadas Fuentes Propias y Ajenas. Partiendo de estas dos vertientes, cualquier vía de financiación será adecuada mientras estas vías: 1. No vulneren los Derechos Humanos (sociales y/o individuales) de la ciudadanía. 2. No suponga un daño medioambiental, ni ponga en peligro el sostenimiento y mantenimiento del entorno. 3. No entre en contraposición con los objetivos de la Entidad, recogidos en su documento estatutario. 4. No fomente actividades de carácter adictivo (sorteos, venta de alcohol,…). 5. No ir en contraposición del marco legal autonómico, español y europeo, sirviéndose de la transparencia como ejercicio básico de gestión de la calidad. • Fuentes Propias o Cuotas asociados/as. o Cuotas de simpatizantes o socios colaboradores. o Recaudaciones a pequeña escala (Voluntariado, cuestaciones,…). o Organizaciones de eventos. ▪ Galas conmemorativas. ▪ Jornadas Formativas de Interés Social. ▪ Obras de Teatro. • Fuentes Ajenas. o Públicas. ▪ Subvenciones. ▪ Convenios de colaboración. ▪ Prestaciones de Servicios. o Privadas. ▪ Subvenciones. ▪ Donaciones. ▪ Patrocinios. ▪ Organización de eventos. 17.1 *PRESUPUESTO La Asociación Resurrección establece cada año un Presupuesto Anual, donde se recogen los ingresos y gastos que la entidad prevé realizar durante el año en curso. Este presupuesto estará en control continuado para comprobar la correspondencia entre dichos ingresos y gastos. El presupuesto anual es representado en el documento MC – PA (PRESUPUESTO ANUAL).
  21. 21. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 21 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC De igual forma se articula un documento de control de presupuesto por programas que permitirá comprobar si los gastos de estos se ajuntan a lo establecido. Este documento se ha codificado como MC – CP (CONTROL DE PRESUPUESTO)
  22. 22. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 22 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 18.ANEXOS: 18.1 ANEXO - PARTES INTERESADAS: 1. PARTES INTERESADAS La Asociación Resurrección ha creado este documento referente al Procedimiento referente a las Partes Interesadas a fin de recoger las instrucciones de actuación en relación a la identificación de las partes interesadas y como se relacionan con otras partes de la actividad de la entidad conforme a los requisitos generales del Sistema de Gestión de Calidad – Norma ONG CALIDAD. 1.1. IDENTIFICACIÓN Y PRIORIZACIÓN DE LAS PARTES INTERESADAS A través del trabajo grupal se ha realizado las siguientes tareas, que ha llevado al equipo de trabajo a consensuar la identificación y priorización de las partes interesadas: 1. Identificación y clasificación de las partes interesadas en base a las siguientes preguntas: • ¿A quién se dirige nuestra acción? • ¿Quién nos apoya/ayuda a conseguir nuestros objetivos? • ¿Quién compone la entidad? 2. Priorización de las partes interesadas por medio de puntuación. 3. Elaboración de un mapa de relaciones de las partes interesadas en base a dos criterios de valoración: • Nivel de Importancia para el cumplimiento de la misión. • Nivel de importancia para el sostenimiento/mantenimiento de la entidad (criterio de sostenibilidad). PARTES INTERESADAS CUMPLIMIENTO DE LA MISIÓN CRITERIO DE SOSTENIBILIDAD PUNTUACIÓN FINAL JUNTA DIRECTIVA PERSONAS SOCIAS PERSONAS VOLUNTARIAS PERSONAL REMUNERADO COMUNIDAD PERSONAS USUARIAS DESTINATARIAS FINANCIADORES ALIANZAS – ENTIDADES DONANTES MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN 4. Redacción de documento final en base a los siguientes ítems: • ¿QUÉ SE LE OFRECE? • ¿QUÉ RECIBIMOS? • ¿ATRAVÉS DE QUÉ MEDIO SE RECOGE SUS EXPECTATIVAS Y NECESIDADES? • REGISTRO • CALENDARIZACIÓN
  23. 23. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 23 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC 5. Identificación documental por medio de registro, de esta forma se da cumplimiento con el requisito general del sistema. (Documento Partes Interesadas) 1.2. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE NECESIDADES Y EXPECTATIVAS DE LAS PARTES INTERESADAS Para la identificación de las necesidades tanto de las personas usuarias destinatarias como del resto de partes interesadas se han establecido los siguientes registros: • PROGRAMAS DONDE SON ATENDIDOS – EXPEDIENTE INDIVIDUAL • REGISTRO DE LAS NECESIDADES DETECTADAS REALIZADO PARA CADA PARTE INTERESADA • CUESTIONARIO DE SATISFACCIÓN - • LIBRO DE ACTAS • TABLÓN DE ANUNCIOS Se han se han establecido diferentes espacios de tiempo en la calendarización para la recogida de la información, esta información posteriormente será analizada según el marco donde se encuadren, es decir, si es para impulsar un nuevo servicio propuesto por las partes interesadas, servir como base para la fundamentación de proyectos para su solicitud a convocatorias de subvenciones, …, de igual forma se ha establecido un espacio de tiempo para la realización del informe final de resultados a fin de que se puedan incorporar las necesidades y expectativas a los diferentes programas y proyectos. Para ello se tendrá en cuenta la Tipología de Bradshaw para la clasificación de las necesidades sociales: TIPO DE NECESIDAD REGISTRO • NECESIDAD NORMATIVA, es la que define el experto, el profesional o el administrador en relación a una determinada norma deseable u óptima. • • NECESIDAD SENTIDA, se refiere a la percepción de la población sobre sus problemas o los servicios que desean. • Cuestionario de Satisfacción • NECESIDAD EXPRESADA, equivale a la demanda de servicios o prestaciones, a la necesidad sentida que finaliza en una búsqueda de servicios. • Hoja de demanda • NECESIDAD COMPARATIVA, es la necesidad que una persona o grupo debería tener puesto que presenta las mismas características que otra persona o grupo al que se ha identificado una necesidad concreta. • 1.3. RESPONSABLES La identificación de las necesidades y expectativas de las partes interesadas requiere de la asignación de personas responsables para: • Pasar herramientas e instrumentos de recogida de información. • Realizar el registro en su correspondiente ubicación. • Análisis de los datos obtenidos • Realización de Informe Final de Resultados. • Traslado de informe final según donde se deban incorporar los resultados. Esta documentación se pondrá a disposición de las personas responsables por la figura del Coordinador/a de Calidad, así como una calendarización anual.
  24. 24. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 24 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC PARTES INTERESADAS ¿QUÉ SE LE OFRECE? ¿QUÉ RECIBIMOS? ¿ATRAVÉS DE QUÉ MEDIO SE RECOGE SUS EXPECTATIVAS Y NECESIDADES? REGISTRO CALENDARIZACIÓN PERSONAS USUARIAS • ATENCIÓN INDIVIDUALIZADA. • ATENCIÓN GRUPAL. • ATENCIÓN ANTE LA URGENCIA SOCIAL. • CUBRIR NECESIDADES ESPECÍFICAS. • ACOMPAÑAMIENTO. • ESTABLECIMIENTO DE PERTENENCIA A LA ENTIDAD. • QUEJAS. • SATISFACCIÓN. • DONACIONES. • SER REFERENTES. • CUIDADO DE LA ENTIDAD. • CUESTIONARIOS DE SATISFACCIÓN. • OBSERVACIÓN DIRECTA Y DEL EQUIPO. • ATENCIONES INDIVIDUALIZADAS. • REUNIÓN DE EQUIPO. • REUNIONES INFORMATIVAS. • PROGRAMAS DONDE SON ATENDIDOS. • REGISTRO DE LAS NECESIDADES DETECTADAS • DIARIAMENTE. • AL FINALIZAR EL PROGRAMA ENTIDADES FINANCIADORAS (PÚBLICAS Y PRIVADAS) • CUMPLIR CON LOS REQUISITOS LEGALES COMO ENTIDAD. • CUMPLIR CON LOS REQUISITOS DE CARA A LAS CONVOCATORIAS DE SUBVENCIONES. • EXPERIENCIA. • INSTRUMENTO PARA ATENDER NECESIDADES Y PROGRAMAS. • MEMORIA GENERAL DE ACTUACIONES ANUAL. • MEMORIA POR PROGRAMAS. • FINANCIACIÓN ECONÓMICA Y MEDIOS (MATERIALES, INFRAESTRUCTURA, INMUEBLES, …) • RECONOCIMIENTO PÚBLICO. • CONFIANZA. • CONTINUIDAD. • REUNIONES DE COORDINACIÓN. • CUESTIONARIO DE NECESIDADES. • ESTADILLO DE CUESTIONARIOS DE DETECCIÓN DE NECESIDADES • REGISTRO DE LAS NECESIDADES DETECTADAS • PRIMER TRIMESTRE DEL AÑO. PERSONAS JUNTA DIRECTIVA • INFORMACIÓN. • ESPACIO DE DECISIÓN • REIVINDICACIÓN DE NUESTRA MISIÓN. • APOYO • PROFESIONALIDAD EN LA GESTIÓN • TOMA DE DECISIONES • APOYO • COMPROMISO • EXPERIENCIA PERSONAL • REPRESENTACIÓN • REUNIÓN DE JUNTA DIRECTIVA. • REUNIÓN DE EQUIPO • • LIBRO DE ACTAS • TABLÓN DE ANUNCIOS • REGISTRO DE LAS NECESIDADES DETECTADAS • MENSUAL
  25. 25. Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “RESURRECCIÓN” MANUAL DE CALIDAD CÓDIGO MC VERSIÓN 00 FECHA DE CREACIÓN 12 – 12 - 2016 ÚLTIMA FECHA REVISIÓN 01 – 06 - 2020 Página 25 de 25 Asociación de Familiares de Drogodependientes “Resurrección” - CIF- G21148739 Urb. 20 de Mayo, Blq. 7, Portal 4 - Bajo, 21100 – Punta Umbría (Huelva) - 959 31 56 78 asociacion_resurreccion@hotmail.com www.facebook.com/AsociacionResurreccion https://twitter.com/ONG_RESURRECC PARTES INTERESADAS ¿QUÉ SE LE OFRECE? ¿QUÉ RECIBIMOS? ¿ATRAVÉS DE QUÉ MEDIO SE RECOGE SUS EXPECTATIVAS Y NECESIDADES? REGISTRO CALENDARIZACIÓN VOLUNTARIADO • FORMACIÓN • ORIENTACIÓN • ESPACIO Y RECURSOS • IDENTIDAD/ROL • CRECIMIENTO PERSONAL • AUTOREALIZACIÓN • APOYO • AUTONOMÍA • EXPERIENCIAS • APOYO • EXPERICIENCIAS • MEDIACIÓN • OBTENCIÓN DE PROPUESTAS DE MEJORA • OPORTUNIDADES DE FINANCIACIÓN • IMAGEN CORPORATIVA • CREATIVIDAD • REFUERZO POSITIVO O NEGATIVO • CANAL DE COMUNICACIÓN • ESTIMULACIÓN • CUESTIONARIOS DE SATISFACCIÓN • REUNIONES SEMANALES • CUADRANTE DE TRABAJO VOLUNTARIO • REGISTRO DE LAS NECESIDADES DETECTADAS • SEMANAL PERSONAS SOCIAS • ESPACIO PARA COMPARTIR Y PARTICIPAR EN ACTIVIDADES • APOYO • INFORMACIÓN • ESPACIO DE DECISIÓN • REIVINDICACIÓN EN NUESTRA MISIÓN • MEJORA CONTINUA • APOYO • COMPROMISO • TOMA DE DECISIONES • SOPORTE ECONÓMICO • REUNIONES • ASAMBLEAS • CUESTIONARIO DE SATISFACCIÓN • ATENCIÓN DIRECTA • ACTAS DE LA ASAMBLEA GENERAL Y EXTRAORDINARIA • • ANUAL • COMUNIDAD • REFERENTE SOCIAL • GAMA DE PROGRAMA PARA LA MEJORA DE LA CALIDAD DE VIDA • ESPACIO DE EDUCACIÓN • ESPACIO DE FORMACIÓN • ESPACIO DE SENSIBILIZACIÓN • DONACIONES • INFORMACIÓN DE NECESIDADES • APOYO • DIVULGACIÓN • BOCA A BOCA • REDES SOCIALES • CUESTIONARIOS DE SATISFACCIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES • OBSERVACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES • REGISTRO DE LAS NECESIDADES DETECTADAS • ANUAL

