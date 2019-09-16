Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
best tech biographies Campaigning with
Grant
best tech biographies Campaigning with Grant | autobiography audiobooks read by Horace Porter
Campaigning with Grant | best audiobooks Campaigning with Grant
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
best tech biographies Campaigning with
Grant
Horace Porter served as lieutenant colonel on Ulysses S. Grant's staff
from April 1864 to the end of the Civil War. He accompanied Grant into battle in the
Wilderness, Cold Harbor, and Petersburg campaigns, and was present at Lee's
surrender at McLean's house. Throughout the war, he kept extensive notes that
capture Grant's conversations, as well as his own observations of military life.
Porter's portrait of Grant is the most comprehensive first-hand account that we have.
We see Grant as a soldier and hear in his own words the tactical evaluations that led
to many of the war's key decisions. We also hear of Grant's dealings with Lincoln, of
the close relationship between Sherman and Grant, and of Lee's noble bearing at his
surrender. This is a stirring account of our country's most memorable conflict.
3.
best tech biographies Campaigning with
Grant
Written By: Horace Porter
Narrated By: Noah Waterman
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: May 2008
Duration: 12 hours 22 minutes
4.
best tech biographies Campaigning with
Grant
Download Full Version
Campaigning with GrantAudio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment