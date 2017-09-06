Assignment front sheet - ATHE Qualification Unit number and title ATHE L4/5 Extended Diploma in Management (240 Credit) 5....
3.4 Update the development plan based on feedback and evaluation LO4 Be able to demonstrate acquired interpersonal and tra...
Assignment brief Qualification ATHE L4/5 Extended Diploma in Management (240 Credit) Unit number and title 5.9 Personal & ...
Task 3 The next section of the log should be produced as a detailed record of progress against your plan. You should: • Un...
strategies used. The learner must show what feedback and evaluation has been obtained and how this has been used to develo...
ASSESSMENT RECORD SHEET Programme ATHE L3 Diploma in Business Management (120 Credit) Learner name Learner No: Unit no. & ...
2 3.1 3 3.2 3 3.3 3 3.4 4 4.1 4 4.2 3 4.3 General comments (tutor) – Please comment on the quality of student work, report...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

management winc help Australia

10 views

Published on

We are a premier academic writing agency with industry partners in UK, Australia and Middle East and over 15 years of experience. We are looking to establish long-term relationships with industry partners and would love to discuss this opportunity further with you.

Thanks & Regards

visit our website.
www.onlineassignmenthelp.com.au
www.freeassignmenthelp.com
www.btechndassignment.cheapassignmenthelp.co.uk
www.cheapassignmenthelp.com
cheapassignmenthelp.co.uk - Top Assignment Help | Buy Online Assignment Writing Help Services UK|Assignment Help UK

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

management winc help Australia

  1. 1. Assignment front sheet - ATHE Qualification Unit number and title ATHE L4/5 Extended Diploma in Management (240 Credit) 5.9 Personal & Professional Development Learner name Student No Assessor name MARY EC ZAFRA Date issued Hand in deadline Submitted on First Submission 20/06/2017 08/08/2017 Re-Submission 10/08/2017 21/0/2017 Note: students must get feedback within 15 days. Students have 10 working days to resubmit Assignment No. & title 1 of 1– Personal and Professional Development In this assessment you will have opportunities to provide evidence against the following criteria. Indicate the page numbers where the evidence can be found. LOs Criteria reference To achieve the criteria the evidence must show that the learner is able to: Task no. Evidence/Page No. LO1 - Understand how self- managed learning can enhance lifelong development 1.1 Evaluate approaches to self-managed learning 1.2 Propose ways in which lifelong learning in personal and professional contexts could be encouraged 1.3 Evaluate the benefits of self-managed learning to the individual and organisation LO2 - Be able to take responsibility for own personal and professional development 2.1 Evaluate own current skills and competencies against professional standards and organisational objectives 2.2 Identify own development needs and the activities required to meet them 2.3 Identify development opportunities to meet current and future defined needs 2.4 Devise a personal and professional development plan based on identified needs LO3 Be able to implement and continually review own personal and professional development plan 3.1 Discuss the processes and activities required to implement the development plan 3.2 Undertake and document development activities as planned 3.3 Reflect critically on own learning against original aims and objectives set in the development plan
  2. 2. 3.4 Update the development plan based on feedback and evaluation LO4 Be able to demonstrate acquired interpersonal and transferable skills 4.1 Select solutions to work-based problems 4.2 Communicate in a variety of styles and appropriate manner at various levels 4.3 Evaluate and use effective time management strategies Learner declaration I certify that the work submitted for this assignment is my own. I have clearly referenced any sources used in the work. I understand that false declaration is a form of malpractice. Learner signature: Date:
  3. 3. Assignment brief Qualification ATHE L4/5 Extended Diploma in Management (240 Credit) Unit number and title 5.9 Personal & Professional Development Assessor name Mary EC Zafra Date issued Hand in deadline Submitted on First Submission 20/06/2017 08/08/2017 Re-Submission 10/08/2017 21/08/2017 Note: students must get feedback within 15 days. Students have 10 working days to resubmit Assignment No. & Title 1 of 1– Personal and Professional Development Context It will have become evident to you from your time as a student, from your experience in employment and indeed from life in general that personal and professional development is on-going. An important aspect of this is making progress, fulfilling your potential and achieving success in life. In order to take this forward you have decided to produce a learning log which will consider theory and capture your plans and progress in relation to future career progression. You must carry out a number of tasks: Task 1 In the first section of the log you wish to understand how self-managed learning can enhance lifelong development. • Evaluate approaches to self-managed learning • Evaluate the benefits of self-managed learning to the individual and organisation. This provides evidence for LO1 AC 1.1, 1.3 Task 2 : Before completing the second section of the log you must carry out some research relating to the role and industry sector, where you are interested in progressing your career. This research will provide information on likely professional standards which you can benchmark yourself against and the organisational objectives of the business. You must state these in the log. Using this information: • Evaluate your own current skills and competencies against professional standards and organisational objectives • Identify own development needs and the activities required to meet them • Devise a personal and professional development plan with clear aims and objectives and timescales based on identified needs • Discuss the processes and activities required to implement the development plan including effective time management strategies. This provides evidence for LO2, AC 2.1, 2.2, 2.4, 3.1, 4.3
  4. 4. Task 3 The next section of the log should be produced as a detailed record of progress against your plan. You should: • Undertake and document the development activities as planned • Reflect critically on your own learning against the original aims and objectives set in the development plan • Evaluate the time management strategies used • Update the development plan based on feedback and evaluation. This provides evidence for LO3, AC 3.2, 3.3, 3.42, 4.3 Task 4 In the log you wish to demonstrate some of the interpersonal and transferable skills you have acquired. • Using the information provided below you should select solutions to these typical work based problems. o A conflict has developed at a personal level between members of a team which are delivering an important project for the business. o A manager is concerned about the poor time keeping of a junior manager who directly reports to her. This is both arrival times and the late delivery of completed work. o There is poor liaison between the front and back offices of the organisation and this is leading to poor customer service, with billing and customer complaints. • Using the information provided below you should develop communications in the appropriate style and manner. o A manager has received an email from a customer complaining that the goods received were damaged. This was discovered by the customer after the delivery van had departed. o A manager wishes to inform her team about a training day for them which details all of the relevant information. o A manager wishes to make a formal presentation for the introduction to a session on personal development planning. This provides evidence for LO4, AC 4.1, 4.2 Task 5 In the final section of the log you should reflect on all the work completed to date and: • Propose ways in which lifelong learning in professional and personal contexts could be encouraged • Identify development opportunities to meet current and future defined needs This provides evidence for LO4, AC 4.1, 4.2 Suggested Evidence Task No Assessment Criteria Suggested Evidence 1. 1.1, 1.3, The log must be organised and laid out in sections. The first section must include an evaluation of various approaches to self managed learning. There should be a balanced evaluation of the benefits which must cover both individuals and organisations. 2. 2.1, 2.2, 2.4, 3.1 4.3 (part) There must be a clear statement of the standards used for the evaluation and the business objectives. The evaluation of own skills and competencies must be specific and related to the standards and objectives. The development needs must show a link with the above evaluation and the activities required to meet them. The plan should be clearly set out with relevant sections and linked to the needs. The learner must show an understanding of the processes and activities required to implement the plan including effective time management strategies. 3 3.2,3.3,3.4, 4.3(part) There must be a detailed record of the application of the plan with a critical and incisive reflection of the learning achieved. In addition there must be an evaluation of the time management
  5. 5. strategies used. The learner must show what feedback and evaluation has been obtained and how this has been used to develop the plan. 4 4.1, 4.2 The solutions to the given problems must be appropriate, realistic and practical. The material produced for the communications must be of the correct standard in relation to style, manner and level for the given situation. 5 1.2, 2.3 The proposals must be convincing and cover several ways of encouraging lifelong learning. The identification of opportunities must be realistic, wide ranging and explained clearly. Sources of information Cottrell, S. Skills for Success: Personal Development and Employability (Palgrave Macmillan, 2010) Cottrell, S. Skills for Success: Personal Development and Employability (Palgrave Macmillan, 2010) Megginson, D. and Whitaker, V. Continuing Professional Development, (CIPD 2007) Pedler,M., Burgoyne, J., Boydell, T A Manager’s Guide to Self Development (McGraw Hill 2006) Gold J, Thorpe R and Mumford A – Leadership and Management Development, (CIPD, 2010) ISBN 1843982447 The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. Stephen Covey. 2004. 25th Ed. Simon & Shuster Pub. New York USA First Things First. Covey, S., Merrill A.R., Merrill, R.R. 1994 1st Ed. Simon & Shuster Pub. New York USA Planning and Organising Personal & Professional Development. Chris Sangster. 2000. Routlege Pub. UK Journals Management Today (Haymarket Business Media) People Management (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) Professional Manager (Chartered Management Institute) Training Journal (www.trainingjournal.com) Websites www.businesslink.gov.uk Interactive tools for creating a personal development plan through assessment of management and leadership skills www.cipd.co.uk Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development Self-Managed Learning. Meabh Harvey 2014 Available at: https://prezi.com/ttofl1bpbux5/self-managed-learning/ Types of Learning Styles Model. Peak Performance. N.D. Available at: http://thepeakperformancecenter.com/educational-learning/learning/preferences/learning-styles/types-learning- style-models/ Accessed 9 June 2017 Future of Jobs Report. World Economic Forum N.D. Available at: http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Future_of_Jobs.pdf Accessed at 9 June 2017 Guidelines for Submission of Assignments - Submit hardcopy of assignment report and presentation slides with assignment front sheet and signed declaration.
  6. 6. ASSESSMENT RECORD SHEET Programme ATHE L3 Diploma in Business Management (120 Credit) Learner name Learner No: Unit no. & title 45.9 Personal & Professional Development Assessor name Mary EC Zafra Assignment No. & title 1 of 1– Personal and Professional Development Plan Target learning aims LO1, LO2, LO3, LO4 1st Submission Issue Date 20/06/2017 1st Submission Due date 08/08/2017 Resubmission Issue Date 10/08/2017 Resubmission Due Date 21/08/2017 Resubmission authorisation (Name) by Lead Internal Verifier* Date Resubmission authorised by LIV** * All resubmissions must be authorised by the Lead Internal Verifier. Only one resubmission is possible per assignment, providing: • The learner has met initial deadlines set in the assignment, or has met an agreed deadline extension. • The tutor considers that the learner will be able to provide improved evidence without further guidance. • Evidence submitted for assessment has been authenticated and accompanied by a signed and dated declaration of authenticity by the learner. **Any resubmission evidence must be submitted within 10 working days of receipt of results of assessment. Task No Target criteria Criteria achieved? (Yes / No) 1st Submission tutor comment Criteria achieved? (Yes / No) Resubmission tutor comment 1st Submission Resubmission 1 1.1 5 1.2 1 1.3 2 2.1 2 2.2 5 2.3 2 2.4
  7. 7. 2 3.1 3 3.2 3 3.3 3 3.4 4 4.1 4 4.2 3 4.3 General comments (tutor) – Please comment on the quality of student work, report structure and referencing. Assessor declaration I certify that the evidence submitted for this assignment is the learner’s own. The learner has clearly referenced any sources used in the work. I understand that false declaration is a form of malpractice. Assessor signature Date Learner comments Learner signature Date

×