Research paper ppt

Stock Mispricing and Investment Decisions: Evidence from Pakistan Presenting a research paper was published in Journal of ...
• We are participants of course “Investment analysis and portfolio management” • We are here to present a subjected resear...
FR • Stock mispricing is a phenomenon that can be encountered in rational as well as irrational environments. • However, w...
FR 1. The first theory states that the stock market affects investments through its influence on the cost of external fina...
FR Stock mispricing is represented into two ways; the current price above its fundamental value is called overvaluation a...
7 • The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) measures the price of a stock relative to annual earnings per share (EPS) gene...
Literature Review • There are some studies available on mispricing in the context of Pakistan like Haque and Naeem • (2016...
Hypothesis On the basis of given literature, we have concluded following Hypothesis: Hypothesis 1: Stock mispricing affect...
Basic Model Mispricing Financial Constrained Corporate Investment Control Variable
www.yourwebsite.com  Population: All the firms listed on Pakistan stock exchange. There are a total of 559 listed firms. ...
Methodology To measure the mispricing, this study decomposes the market to book ratio into mispricing and growth component...
www.yourwebsite.com • Findings of the study indicate that both the mispricing and growth component of market affect the co...
www.yourwebsite.com • This study will help in promoting investment culture in Pakistan by providing empirical evidence on ...
www.yourwebsite.com • Firstly, policy makers should focus on creating awareness among the investors so they can understand...
May. 18, 2021

  1. 1. Stock Mispricing and Investment Decisions: Evidence from Pakistan Presenting a research paper was published in Journal of Financial Reporting and Accounting This study examines the impact of stock mispricing on corporate investment decisions by taking the sample of Non-financial firms listed on the PSX during the period of 2008-2014.
  2. 2. • We are participants of course “Investment analysis and portfolio management” • We are here to present a subjected research paper under the instructions of our honorable teacher Sir Dr. Shakeel. Gro up members: M uha mmad So ha il Ha sna in Zo ra in A sif About Us
  3. 3. 03 Presentation Plan 02 01 04
  4. 4. FR • Stock mispricing is a phenomenon that can be encountered in rational as well as irrational environments. • However, with the numerous theoretical and empirical studies that address mispricing in the stock market, the question of whether information asymmetry or investor biases causes stock mispricing is still under debate in the finance literature. • Rather than trying to determine the cause of stock mispricing, this study considers a more important aspect of stock mispricing, which is the effect of stock mispricing on corporate investment. • The purpose of this study is to analyze the effect of stock market mispricing on corporate investment decisions. Particularly, this study addresses the three possible explanations of the relation between mispricing and corporate investments
  5. 5. FR 1. The first theory states that the stock market affects investments through its influence on the cost of external financing. 2. The second theory states that when managers make their investment decisions, they are forced to cater to shareholders’ opinions in order to protect their jobs. 3. The third theory states that managers use the stock market as a source of information about the state of the economy, the condition of the industry, and the value of the firm. Such information is intended to help managers in making their investment decisions. 3 theories that can explain the relation between investments and stock mispricing.
  6. 6. FR Stock mispricing is represented into two ways; the current price above its fundamental value is called overvaluation and the price below its fundamental value is called undervaluation. Not everyone believes a stock can be mispriced, particularly those who are proponents of the efficient markets hypothesis. 6 EMH Stock Mispricing
  7. 7. 7 • The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) measures the price of a stock relative to annual earnings per share (EPS) generated by a company. • The price-to-book (P/B) ratio: and it is also useful for identifying the level of speculation present in a stock’s valuation. • Enterprise value (EV) to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is another popular valuation. • The EV/EBITDA ratio can help when evaluating firms that operate in different industries. Relative Valuation How to Identify Mispriced Stocks Intrinsic Value Technical Analysis • Some investors ascribe to the theories of Columbia Business School’s Benjamin Graham and David Dodd, who contend that stocks have an intrinsic value independent of the market price. • Discounted cash flow (DCF) is one of the most popular intrinsic valuation methods. • Residual income valuation is another popular method for calculating intrinsic value. • Some investors forgo analyzing the specifics of a stock’s underlying business, opting instead to determine value by analyzing the behaviors of market participants. This method is called technical analysis, and many technical investors assume market pricing already reflects all available information regarding a stock’s fundamentals. Technical analysts forecast future stock price movements by forecasting future decisions of buyers and sellers.
  8. 8. FR 8
  9. 9. Literature Review • There are some studies available on mispricing in the context of Pakistan like Haque and Naeem • (2016), Javeria and Hassan (2015) and Qureshi et al. (2012). But this study is different from • The study of Qureshi et al. (2015) found that institutional investors in Pakistan are prone to behavioral biases and make biased investment decision and these are behavioral biases that create mispricing. • Similarly, Javaira and Hassan (2015) found that during the liquidity crisis of 2005, the stock market showed the herding behavior. Both the studies depict the investors‘ irrational decision making that raises question like: “Is this irrational decision making causing mispricing? • Haque and Naeem (2016) found the impact of stock mispricing on corporate investment. They measured stock mispricing by using discretionary accruals. Their focus has been on the overvalued firms only and they did not identify the effect of undervalued firm. • Like other studies, for instance Gilchrist et al. (2005) and Baker et al. (2003), Haque and Naeem (2016) could only manage to find the impact of the one-sided, overvaluation, effect of mispricing on investment. • Stein (1996) found the relationship between mispricing and investment by using model consistent with Morck et al. (1990). Their model fails to identify the managerial time horizon and financial constraint level. • Stein (1996) also found that investment and stock mispricing sensitivity is high when the firms depend more on equity. If the firm is in a position to use the retained earnings and raise debt, then the firm will be less likely to respond to the changes in prices.
  10. 10. Hypothesis On the basis of given literature, we have concluded following Hypothesis: Hypothesis 1: Stock mispricing affects corporate investments positively through corporate equity transactions that are driven by market-timing strategies Hypothesis 2: The more the firm depends on equity (financially constrained,) the higher the sensitivity of corporate investments to stock mispricing.
  11. 11. Basic Model Mispricing Financial Constrained Corporate Investment Control Variable
  12. 12. www.yourwebsite.com  Population: All the firms listed on Pakistan stock exchange. There are a total of 559 listed firms.  Sample: all the firms on PSX 100 index as sample for this study, covering a time period from 2008 to 2014. Financial firms are excluded from study There are total of 80 non-financial firms counted on PSX 100 index during the sample period.  Sectors: The sectors which are included in final sample are; Oil & Gas, Electricity, Chemical, Cement, Food, General Industries, Automobile & parts, Pharmacy and Bio Tech. There are total of 447 firm year observations after excluding the extreme values. Data Data Collection Method This study uses annual reports, published by firm, to collect relevant data. These annual reports are obtained from company’s official websites. The data of share prices is collected from business recorder and the official website of PSX. Business recorder is the first financial and business daily news paper in Pakistan.
  13. 13. Methodology To measure the mispricing, this study decomposes the market to book ratio into mispricing and growth components, and measures corporate investment by capital expenditures.
  14. 14. Results and Findings
  15. 15. www.yourwebsite.com • Findings of the study indicate that both the mispricing and growth component of market affect the corporate investment decisions. • Firms listed on PSX time the market by issuing overvalued equity but they do not always issue the equity in response to overvaluation and repurchases in case of undervaluation. • Investment mispricing sensitivity is significantly higher in firms which are more financially constrained. • Cash flow investment sensitivity is also determined by considering the existence of financing constraints. The most financially unconstrained and constrained firms exhibit less cash flow investment sensitivity while the less healthy and constrained firms show greater sensitivity. Findings
  16. 16. www.yourwebsite.com • This study will help in promoting investment culture in Pakistan by providing empirical evidence on the issue. Investors, in Pakistan, are not aware of these issues and incur losses by making investment in overvalued stocks. This has discouraged investors and has become a serious hurdle in promotion of investment culture in Pakistan. • We believe that these findings have interesting implication for further research in the literature of corporate finance, and also help in economic policy making. Practical Implications
  17. 17. www.yourwebsite.com • Firstly, policy makers should focus on creating awareness among the investors so they can understand the psychological areas causing the effect on the investment decisions and market prices. • In this way, they can better understand the mispricing of securities and form their decisions based on fundamentals and correct information, which leads to increase the market efficiency and their returns. • Secondly, Authorities should make efforts to provide greater market transparency because this mispricing arises only when the economic agents do not know about the economic fundamentals. Suggestions

