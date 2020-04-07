Successfully reported this slideshow.
Overzealous Criminalization: Adverse Effects on Safety? Christopher A. Hart Former Chairman of the U.S. National Transport...
The Problem –Systems are getting more complex –Most accidents involve inadvertent error by good people trying to do the ri...
The Challenge –Criminal or intentional wrongdoing should be punished –Issue: Does criminalization help prevent error that ...
Potential Undesirable Results of Overzealous Criminalization – Actual or threatened criminalization: • Discourages front-l...
Strasbourg, France –Risk factors • Night, mountainous terrain • No ground radar • No ground-based glideslope guidance • No...
Human Factors Challenge –“3.2” in the window, with a decimal, means descend at a 3.2 degree angle (about 700 fpm at 140 kn...
Criminal Charges: Acquittal ⎼ Manslaughter charges brought against representatives from the air navigation service provide...
– Chain of Events: Takeoff from Paris CDG • During takeoff, main gear tire shredded from rolling over piece of metal that ...
Outcome ‒ French appeals court cleared Continental Airlines of criminal charges ‒ Court also dropped charges against the t...
Criminal Prosecution Does Not Address System Issues –Robustness of connection for part that fell off? –Mechanics fatigued,...
Another Example: GOL, 2007 – Chain of Events, Flight from Brazil to New York • Embraer eastbound, FL370 (per international...
Outcome ‒ Two Embraer pilots and four air traffic controllers charged with “exposing an aircraft to danger” ‒ Embraer pilo...
System Issues Addressed? – Adequacy of ATC surveillance equipment and processes? – Adequacy of warning to ATC re “disappea...
U.S. Example: ValuJet, 1996 – Airplane crashed in Florida Everglades after being disabled by cargo compartment fire, fatal...
Outcome – Federal Court of Appeals reversed SabreTech guilty verdict in part • Federal law could not support conviction fo...
System Issues Identified by the NTSB – Failure of maintenance contractor (SaberTech) to prepare, package and identify oxyg...
Variation on the Theme: Collateral Criminal Proceedings – Teterboro, NJ, 2005 • Airplane nose heavy, unable to rotate on t...
Initially Unclear if Criminal? TWA 800 – TWA 800 crashed shortly after takeoff from JFK due to explosion of center-fuselag...
Result: FBI/NTSB MOU – Presumption that accident was caused by inadvertent error rather than criminal or intentional wrong...
Effect on Criminalization of Two Major Human Factors Challenges? ⎼ Ongoing • Pilots encountering problem that they have ne...
Conclusions – Few would argue against criminalization of intentional wrongdoing – Overzealous criminalization, however, ma...
Questions? Thank You!! Christopher A. Hart Hart Solutions LLC chris@hartsolutionsllc.com 202-680-4122
  1. 1. Overzealous Criminalization: Adverse Effects on Safety? Christopher A. Hart Former Chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Presentation to Eurocontrol November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC
  2. 2. The Problem –Systems are getting more complex –Most accidents involve inadvertent error by good people trying to do the right thing under sometimes difficult circumstances –Most criminal statutes require specific intent to harm, inadvertent error is not enough –Nonetheless, post-accident public outcry and political response: PUNISH! November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 2
  3. 3. The Challenge –Criminal or intentional wrongdoing should be punished –Issue: Does criminalization help prevent error that is inadvertent? –Difference of objectives: • Purpose of criminalization is punishment for intentional wrongdoing • Purpose of safety investigation is finding out why mishaps occur and preventing them from happening again November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 3
  4. 4. Potential Undesirable Results of Overzealous Criminalization – Actual or threatened criminalization: • Discourages front-line employees from participating in proactive programs to collect and analyze safety data • Delays and/or hinders safety (NTSB) accident investigations, thereby undermining efforts to determine the cause and make recommendations ASAP to prevent recurrences • Eliminates investigation transparency • Reduces the likelihood of identifying and addressing system issues that caused or contributed to the accident because it focuses primarily upon individual(s) • Is often a lose-lose because the criminal proceedings cause all of the above problems even though they are often “unsuccessful,” i.e., lack of requisite intent frequently results in acquittal November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 4
  5. 5. Strasbourg, France –Risk factors • Night, mountainous terrain • No ground radar • No ground-based glideslope guidance • No airborne terrain alerting equipment –Sophisticated autopilot –Autopilot mode ambiguity November 19, 2019 5Hart Solutions LLC
  6. 6. Human Factors Challenge –“3.2” in the window, with a decimal, means descend at a 3.2 degree angle (about 700 fpm at 140 knots) –“32” in the window, without a decimal, means descend at 3200 fpm –Clue re potential problem: Quick changes in autopilot mode may suggest mode selection error –Flight data recorder readout program could have helped safety experts identify and address this problem proactively, before it resulted in a crash November 19, 2019 6Hart Solutions LLC
  7. 7. Criminal Charges: Acquittal ⎼ Manslaughter charges brought against representatives from the air navigation service provider, the airline, and the French BEA (aviation safety agency) ⎼ Compensation ordered, but all six defendants acquitted of criminal charges November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 7
  8. 8. – Chain of Events: Takeoff from Paris CDG • During takeoff, main gear tire shredded from rolling over piece of metal that fell on the runway from previous (Continental Airlines) airplane • Fragments from tire hit wing, punctured fuel tank • Plane caught fire, crashed, fatal to all 109 in airplane, 4 on ground • Involuntary manslaughter charges brought against Continental Airlines, two Continental mechanics Example: Concorde, 2000 November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 8
  9. 9. Outcome ‒ French appeals court cleared Continental Airlines of criminal charges ‒ Court also dropped charges against the two Continental mechanics ‒ Issue: Requisite intent by mechanics? November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 9
  10. 10. Criminal Prosecution Does Not Address System Issues –Robustness of connection for part that fell off? –Mechanics fatigued, distracted, impaired? –Training of mechanics adequate? –Work environment suitable? –Necessary tools available? –Parts inventory adequate? –Adequacy of airport FOD procedures? –Other? November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 10
  11. 11. Another Example: GOL, 2007 – Chain of Events, Flight from Brazil to New York • Embraer eastbound, FL370 (per international convention) • Assigned route turned westbound at navigation waypoint • Go to even thousand (FL 380 or 360) per international convention? • Pilots tried to contact controllers, unsuccessful, so remained at FL370 • For unknown reasons, Embraer transponder was on “Standby” for about an hour prior to the collision, hence  Embraer was invisible to ATC  It was also invisible to Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) in eastbound airliner at FL370 • Airplanes collided, airliner crashed, fatal to all 154 on board, damaged Embraer landed safely at nearby airport November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 11
  12. 12. Outcome ‒ Two Embraer pilots and four air traffic controllers charged with “exposing an aircraft to danger” ‒ Embraer pilots sentenced to 4 years, 4 months in prison, commuted to community service to be served in the US ‒ One controller sentenced to a prison term of up to 3 years, 4 months, eligible to do community service in Brazil – Possible theory: Pilot’s foot on footrest accidentally hit transponder “Standby” button, no obvious indication that transponder was not transmitting – Requisite intent by pilots or controllers? November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 12
  13. 13. System Issues Addressed? – Adequacy of ATC surveillance equipment and processes? – Adequacy of warning to ATC re “disappeared” airplane? – Adequacy of ATC communications capability? – Adequacy of ATC staffing? – Design of transponder controls? – Adequacy of warning to pilots re transponder not transmitting? – Other? November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 13
  14. 14. U.S. Example: ValuJet, 1996 – Airplane crashed in Florida Everglades after being disabled by cargo compartment fire, fatal to all 110 on board – Expired oxygen generators were placed in cargo compartment in violation of FAA regulations forbidding transport of hazardous materials in cargo holds – SabreTech employees indicated on the cargo manifest that the canisters were "empty" (rather than expired) – ValuJet employees thought canisters were empty – Federal and state criminal charges against SabreTech, vice president and two mechanics November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 14
  15. 15. Outcome – Federal Court of Appeals reversed SabreTech guilty verdict in part • Federal law could not support conviction for mishandling hazardous materials • Government did not prove SabreTech intended to cause harm – Conviction for improper training upheld • Eventual $500,000 fine, three years' probation – State charges against SabreTech for 110 counts of manslaughter, third-degree murder: • Settled by plea of no contest to state charge of mishandling hazardous waste, donation of $500,000 to an aviation safety group and another charity – Note issues re lack of requisite intent November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 15
  16. 16. System Issues Identified by the NTSB – Failure of maintenance contractor (SaberTech) to prepare, package and identify oxygen generators before presenting them to ValuJet for shipment – Failure of ValuJet to properly oversee contract maintenance program – Failure of the FAA to require smoke detection and fire suppression equipment in cargo holds – Failure of the FAA to monitor ValuJet’s oversight of its maintenance contractors – Failure of the FAA to respond to prior oxygen generator fires and address potential hazards – Failure of ValuJet and its maintenance contractors to ensure adequate employee training re hazardous materials November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 16
  17. 17. Variation on the Theme: Collateral Criminal Proceedings – Teterboro, NJ, 2005 • Airplane nose heavy, unable to rotate on takeoff, overran runway, crossed road and crashed into building, pilot killed • Charter company’s former president, chief operating officer and chief pilot convicted of endangering the safety of an aircraft, defrauding the FAA, filing false flight logs – Weaverville, CA, 2008 • Helicopter overweight, crashed on takeoff, two crew and seven firefighters killed • Operator convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, making false statements (including in materials to pilots) to procure helicopter firefighting contracts – Both situations involved false statements, other intentional wrongdoing – Collateral criminal proceedings are not so harmful to safety improvement efforts November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 17
  18. 18. Initially Unclear if Criminal? TWA 800 – TWA 800 crashed shortly after takeoff from JFK due to explosion of center-fuselage fuel tank, 1996 – Fatal to all 230 on board – Immediate speculation re missile – FBI or NTSB in charge? • FBI in charge: No public disclosure of evidence, criminal investigation comes first • NTSB in charge: Daily public disclosure of evidence – Difficult to determine validity of missile theory until fuselage pieces recovered from ocean and assembled in hangar – NTSB probable cause: Explosion, due to internal spark of unknown origin, of nearly empty center-fuselage fuel tank that was already heated near flash point November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 18
  19. 19. Result: FBI/NTSB MOU – Presumption that accident was caused by inadvertent error rather than criminal or intentional wrongdoing, so NTSB will lead investigation unless clearly criminal (e.g., 9/11) – If NTSB investigation uncovers criminal activity, NTSB will ask FBI to lead, whereupon NTSB will provide technical assistance as requested November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 19
  20. 20. Effect on Criminalization of Two Major Human Factors Challenges? ⎼ Ongoing • Pilots encountering problem that they have never seen before, even in training  Turkish Airlines, Amsterdam (2009)  Rio to Paris (2009)  Asiana, San Francisco (2013)  737MAX (2018-9)  Exception: Landing in the Hudson River (2009)  Exception: Hydraulic failure, Sioux City, IA (1989) • Exacerbated by automation becoming more complex and more reliable ⎼ Future • As automation becomes increasingly capable, expecting highly trained, highly skilled, proud, competent pilots to become mere monitors November 7, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 20
  21. 21. Conclusions – Few would argue against criminalization of intentional wrongdoing – Overzealous criminalization, however, may adversely affect safety improvement efforts – Successful in the U.S.: Primacy of safety investigation, criminal enforcement only if safety investigators find evidence of intent to harm – Needed: Model Policy, developed collaboratively – but not in the heat of battle – by all who may be involved in or affected by the process, regarding how best to address important and sometimes competing interests – One size may not fit all, but possibility of U.S. model being adopted elsewhere? November 19, 2019 Hart Solutions LLC 21
  22. 22. Questions? Thank You!! Christopher A. Hart Hart Solutions LLC chris@hartsolutionsllc.com 202-680-4122

