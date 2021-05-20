Successfully reported this slideshow.
IJ<# K :)-72(3/8&/#(<+$L#2(>#'#+$%*(M#$,&%#'
N#9(*&0*8&0*2(O P*-(4#(+$# !"#$ %&'()$'($*)+,-%$.($/' 01-2$('-$&$1-*)'*,031.4 G*'/)1)-*')$$'2H*'(5,C*&2>',?' #,2H',1$%1*')...
3/8&/#(.+$L#2($#'#+$%*(O :7;&#/%# 6'&7,='&"=')&JBB:BBB&-'->')+&$,/#"$K8#3'&87"&,)'&',%')&/"&+7,)'&/7'#)& ".#$#"$+5&L<)&3,/...
3558&/#(.+$L#2($#'#+$%*(O Q-,#$+0# E")'&/7,$&NBB&8'11K'3<*,/'3&0#'138")D')+&$,/#"$K8#3'&8#/7&/7'&)',1K/#-'& *"$$'*/#"$+&=#...
37$ +;,+/2+0# K I7&%L 4&2* R7+8&29 6#/7&*"->#$#$%&/7'&/'*7$"1"%4&8#/7&/7'&8'11K/),#$'3&7<-,$'&".'),/#"$+:&STE' .)"=#3'+ +'...
37$ %7'2-.#$' A,,I'T'U*D*5)-* AF0R F)1"?)&2"5%1- =*&H1,$,-. A%1)1&* E2H*5> V*2)%$
Q&Me is provided by Asia Plus Inc. https://qandme.net Contact us: Tel: 028 39 100 043 Email: info@qandme.net
Survey about Vietnamese exercise behaviors

Doing exercise is an important part of people’s daily day. With the growth of Vietnamese economy, health / exercise is one of the items that Vietnamese put their investment on, with their increased interests in physical and mental benefits.

This survey was made in order to understand exercise behaviors of Vietnamese people. This survey was conducted among 1406 respondents who make exercises on the regular basis

The survey was conducted in May, 2021

Survey about Vietnamese exercise behaviors

  1. 1. !"#$ %& '()%($ *+,-$. ,$&$+,/0 1,'2%3$3 45 6&%+ 7)8& 9(/: !"#$%&'#()#*+,&-$'(+.-/0(1&#2/+.#'# !"#$%&'("%)*+,%
  2. 2. 3,#$,&#4 !"#$%&'(')*#+'&#+&,$&#-.")/,$/&.,)/&"0&.'".1'2+&3,#14& 3,45&6#/7&/7'&%)"8/7&"0&9#'/$,-'+'&'*"$"-4:& 7',1/7&;&'(')*#+'&#+&"$'&"0&/7'&#/'-+&/7,/& 9#'/$,-'+'&.</&/7'#)&#$='+/-'$/&"$:&8#/7&/7'#)& #$*)',+'3&#$/')'+/+&#$&.74+#*,1&,$3&-'$/,1&>'$'0#/+5 ?7#+&+<)='4&8,+&-,3'&#$&")3')&/"&<$3')+/,$3& '(')*#+'&>'7,=#")+&"0&9#'/$,-'+'&.'".1'5&?7#+& +<)='4&8,+&*"$3<*/'3&,-"$%&@ABC&)'+."$3'$/+& 87"&-,D'&'(')*#+'+&"$&/7'&)'%<1,)&>,+#+ ?7'&+<)='4&8,+&*"$3<*/'3&#$&E,4:&FBF@
  3. 3. 1&#2/+.#'#(5&2/#''()#*+,&-$'
  4. 4. !"#$%&'#(6-678+$&29 28% 33% 38% 61% 66% Workout Gym Cycling Running Walking 23% 34% 37% 53% 56% Athletics Swimming Volleyball Badminton Football 21% 24% 25% 33% 33% Muay Thai Vovinam Boxing Karate Taekwondo Fitness remains the top choice of exercise (85%), with Walking and Running as mostly favorable. While Sports come after (37%), with Football and Badminton as mostly favorable. Martial arts are less popular (11%), with Taekwondo and Karate as top choices. Q. Please choose the types of the exercise you do; Please select what you do for Fitness; Please select what you do for Martial Arts; Please select what you do for Sports 83% 17% 37% 63% 11% 89% Fitness Sport Martial art
  5. 5. :%2&-/'(2-(&.6$-,#(6*9'&%+8(%-/;&2&-/' Q. Besides doing exercises, what do you do to improve your physical conditions? 60% 54% 51% 48% 46% 37% 35% 34% Eat a healthy diet Drink more water and fewer sugary drinks Sleep early Pay attention to food nutrition Maintain a healthy weight Take supplements and vitamins Minimize stress Quit smoking / less heavy drinking Besides doing exercise, people also focus on Eating a healthy diet (60%), Drinking more water and fewer sugary drinks (54%), and Sleeping early (51%) to have better physical conditions.
  6. 6. <+&/(-)=#%2&,#'(-5(;-&/0(#"#$%&'# Q. What are the objectives of you to do exercise? 43% 40% 40% 40% 39% 39% 36% 34% 27% 27% 27% 23% 1% R e d u c e s t r e s s H e l p t o m a n a g e w e i g h t l o s s I m p r o v e s l e e p p a t t e r n s B o o s t p r o d u c t i v i t y R e d u c e t h e r i s k o f i l l n e s s e s I m p r o v e e a t i n g h a b i t s B o o s t m y m o o d I m p r o v e s e l f e s t e e m P e r s o n a l i n t e r e s t I n c r e a s e l i f e s p a n I m p r o v e s k i n t o n e I m p r o v e m e m o r y O t h e r s Strengthen bones (48%), Reduce stress (43%), Help to manage weight loss (40%), Improve sleep patterns (40%), Boost productivity (40%) comes at top 5 objectives for Vietnamese people when doing exercise.
  7. 7. Q. How much do you spend for exercise activities / sports per month? 72% are the paid users, while 28% are the free users. <-/2*89('6#/;&/0(-/(#"#$%&'# 28% 32% 26% 7% 6% Free Below 300,000 VND 301,000 - 500,000 VND 501,000 - 700,000 VND Above 700,000 VND
  8. 8. &-.('$/%0#1*2""%'-+$1#-*" 46% 33% 7% 6% 3% 4% Public place (e.g. park) Local gym Cultural center / Community center / Sport center Gym chain Specialized school / class Others Public place is the most favorite venue for Fitness activities with 46% of choices. Local gym comes after with 33%. Q. Where do you do Fitness the most?
  9. 9. >#+'-/'(2-(7'#(2*#(5&2/#''(8-%+2&-/' G"-0")/,>1'&,/-"+.7')':&H',)&-4&7"<+':&,$3&I1'(#>1'&/#-'&,)'&/7'&-"+/& *"--"$&0,*/")+&87'$&9#'/$,-'+'&*7""+'&87')'&/"&3"&I#/$'++&,*/#=#/#'+5 Comfortable atmosphere 74% Near my house 65% Comfortable atmosphere 70% Near my house 67% Good facilities 49% Good facilities 45% Flexible time 50% Comfortable atmosphere 47% Near my house 57% My families/ friends go there 23% Flexible time 46% Various types of sports 39% Various types of sports 15% Flexible time 54% Affordable cost 41% !"#$%&'($)&* +,&)$'-./ 0,//"1%2.3'4(,52'&*12*5 6,78 6,79 6,7: 6,7; 6,7< Q. What are the reasons of choosing that place for Fitness the most?; Where do you do Fitness the most?
  10. 10. &-.('$/%0#1*2""%+3$#*" The top 3 popular gym chains are City Gym (23%), California Fitness & Yoga (23%), and Fit24 Fitness & Yoga (19%). Q. For those choosing gym chain, where do you go for gym? 23% 23% 19% 10% 10% 6% 6% 3% City Gym California Fitness & Yoga Fit24 - Fitness & Yoga Getfit Gym & Yoga Newlife Gym Advance Fitness & Gym Vincharm Healthy Club Others
  11. 11. ?&2/#''(+/;('6-$2(4+2%*&/0()#*+,&-$'
  12. 12. 425#$%#6.$+1%1-%7$1+3%8%'2$/*%".-/1%8% 0#1*2""%./-9/$6 45% 45% 8% 2% I often watch it I sometimes watch it I rarely watch it I never watch it 90% watch videos about sport or fitness online Q. For those doing sports or fitness, do you use any online videos to know the skills / techniques of your sport/ fitness learning?
  13. 13. :$;-/#12%".-/1%8%0#1*2""%625#$ Among those often or sometimes watch online video above, the most favorite platform is YouTube with 78%. 78% 40% 29% 28% 23% 18% YouTube Facebook Health and fitness TV programs Health and fitness mobile apps Online news/ magazines Specialized websites for courses and lessons Q. For those often or sometimes watch online video to know the skills/ techniques of Sports/ Fitness learning, what media do you use to watch those online videos?
  14. 14. :$;-/#12%-*'#*2%+-*12*1 Everyday workout lessons (57%), Coaching for a specific part of body (44%), and Healthy diet (44%) are top 3 factors Q. For those often or sometimes watch online video to know the skills/ techniques of Sports/ Fitness learning, please share us what kind of content you follow for fitness / sport skill learning 20% 25% 30% 32% 33% 36% 38% 44% 44% 57% Reviews of sport products Lifestyle Eat clean Manage weight loss Tips to improve mental health Food nutrition Workout tips Healthy diet Coaching for a specific part of body Everyday workout lessons
  15. 15. ?+,-$&2#('6-$2'(+/;(5&2/#''(2-(4+2%* Q. Please select if there are any sport / fitness that you like to watch 47% 31% 28% 27% 26% 25% 21% 16% 12% 12% 12% 12% 10% 7% 6% 4% F o o t b a l l B a d m i n t o n C y c l i n g Y o g a V o l l e y b a l l S w i m m i n g A t h l e t i c s B a s k e t b a l l T e n n i s T a b l e t e n n i s W o r k o u t A e r o b i c S p o r t d a n c e G o l f C a r d i o P i l a t e s Top 3 favorite sports and fitness that are liked to watch include Football (47%), Badminton (31%), and Cycling (28%).
  16. 16. =.(*>',?'*@*5&%>* Females have less interest in sports and martial arts than males but higher interest in Fitness. =,(':'A%21*>> Running and walking are the most popular. But males enjoy cycling while females enjoy yoga more. B@*5&%>*',#C*&2%D*> E1$%1*'$*)51%1-'&,12*12> @#*+,&-$(;&55#$#/%#'()9(0#/;#$ 77% 94% 42% 29% 13% 7% Male Female Fitness Sports Martial arts 66% 62% 41% Male Running Walking Cycling 73% 54% 45% Female Walking Running Yoga =,(':'4(,52> Males like footballs the most, while females like badminton the most. 69% 45% 35% Male Football Badminton Volleyball 72% 40% 39% Female Badminton Volleyball Swimming =,(':'F)52%)$')52> Males like boxing while females like vovinam more. 33% 32% 26% Male Taekwondo Karate Boxing 37% 33% 30% Female Karate Taekwondo Vovinam Main objective for males is strengthening bones, while it is managing weight loss for females. 48% 39% 39% Male Strengthen bones Improve eating habits Reduce stress 53% 51% 48% Female Help manage weight loss Reduce stress Improve sleep patterns Males and females have same interests in learning contents. 55% 41% 38% Male Everyday workout lessons Coaching for a specific part of body Healthy diet 62% 55% 50% Female Everyday workout lessons Healthy diet Coaching for a specific part of body
  17. 17. >#'6-/;#/2(6$-5&8#(ABCDEFGH !!"#$%" &'()*+" ,-. !,/!-+" !0. ,1"#$%" #&)2'+" ,3. 6;$ 4#('+" 5,. 6'7#('+" ,0. <$(3$, 8#$)9+" !5. 8:4:+" !-. ;<='>?+" 3@. =%.5
  IJ<# K :)-72(3/8&/#(<+$L#2(>#'#+$%*(M#$,&%#'
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
  20. 20. 3/8&/#(.+$L#2($#'#+$%*(O :7;&#/%# 6'&7,='&"=')&JBB:BBB&-'->')+&$,/#"$K8#3'&87"&,)'&',%')&/"&+7,)'&/7'#)& ".#$#"$+5&L<)&3,/,&.)"=#+#"$+&,)'&M<#*D'+/&3<'&/"&/7#+&=,+/&3#)'*/&.,$'1&+4+/'-5 0% 1% 18% 31% 22% 14% 7% 3% 3% 1% A - B 1 / B 3 B @ / B - ! 1 / ! 3 ! @ / ! - , 1 / , 3 , @ / , - 3 1 / 3 3 3 @ / 3 - @ 1 / Q-* !"# !$# %# &# '# '# &(# 0%2. 8:4 8#$)9 :#$"C=) D#"E#$F 8#9"G=)$F D)$F"E=#9 ;<='>? )%# &&# R*1I*5 #+)$ >$*+)$
  21. 21. 3558&/#(.+$L#2($#'#+$%*(O Q-,#$+0# E")'&/7,$&NBB&8'11K'3<*,/'3&0#'138")D')+&$,/#"$K8#3'&8#/7&/7'&)',1K/#-'& *"$$'*/#"$+&=#,&"<)&3'3#*,/'3&-">#1'&,..&0")&7#%7')&M<,1#/4&3,/,&*"11'*/#"$+&& OGEP&@NB& G,$&?7"P&AB& !,&H,$%&P&AB&& O,$"#&P&QB& H7, ?),$%&P&FB& O,#&R7"$% P&@B& !,D1,D P&@B& Fieldworker deployment
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
  23. 23. 37$ %7'2-.#$' A,,I'T'U*D*5)-* AF0R F)1"?)&2"5%1- =*&H1,$,-. A%1)1&* E2H*5> V*2)%$
  24. 24. Q&Me is provided by Asia Plus Inc. https://qandme.net Contact us: Tel: 028 39 100 043 Email: info@qandme.net

