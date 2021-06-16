Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Ashwani Dhingra Associate Professor GGSCOP, Yamunanagar
MEANING OF DRUG REGULATION • Drug “All medicines for internal or external use of human beings or animals and all substance...
WHY REGULATE? “All substances are poisons; there is none which is not a poison. The right dose differentiates a poison and...
Role of Regulatory Affairs What is this? Registration documents to regulatory agency. To keep track on every change in leg...
Major Regulatory Agencies of the world are: INDIA: Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) USA : Food and Drug...
Functions of Drug regulatory affairs By whom? (the authority) no (=does not belong to drug regulatory affairs) yes Prior a...
Product Life Cycle - Regulatory Affairs Perspective Development Phase • Advice on development • Scientific Advice • Clinic...
DRUGS REGULATORY SYSTEM IN INDIA
DRUG REGULATION SYSTEM IN INDIA • When a company wants to manufacture/import a new drug in India, it has to apply to seek ...
Goa New Delhi Chennai CDSCO North Zone (Ghaziabad) Kolkata . CDSCO West Zone (Mumbai) CDSCO South Zone (Chennai) CDSCO Eas...
Functions of CDSCO Approval of new drugs and clinical trials Import Registration and Licensing License approving of Blood ...
Functions of State Licensing Authorities Licensing of Manufacturing Site for Drugs including API and Finished Formulation ...
Functions of Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB)  Is a group of technical experts and they advice the central and state ...
DRUG APPROVAL PROCESS
Drug Approval Process (Continued….)  As per section 2.4(a), of Schedule Y of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945, ...
Timeline and Fees for NDA  It generally takes one year to scrutinize these documents by Data Associates/Drug Inspectors o...
Expanded Programme on Immunization.
Thank you
  1. 1. Dr. Ashwani Dhingra Associate Professor GGSCOP, Yamunanagar
  2. 2. MEANING OF DRUG REGULATION • Drug “All medicines for internal or external use of human beings or animals and all substances intended to be used for diagnosis, treatment, mitigation or prevention of any disease or disorder in human beings or animals” • Regulation “To regulate means to control something so that it functions properly” • Key functions of drug regulatory agency o Product registration o Regulation of drug manufacturing, importation, and distribution o Regulation & Control of drug promotion and information o Adverse drug reaction (ADR) monitoring o Licensing of premises, persons and practices o To guarantee the safety, efficacy and quality of drugs available to public
  3. 3. WHY REGULATE? “All substances are poisons; there is none which is not a poison. The right dose differentiates a poison and a remedy (medicine)”- Anonymous Need for Regulation: • To ensure quality, safety and efficacy of drug products in order to assure the continued protection of Public Health. • No drug product is completely safe or efficacious in all circumstances, but there is a moral, as well as legal, expectation that appropriate steps are taken to assure optimal quality, safety and efficacy by the producers concerned. “BENEFIT VERSUS RISK”
  4. 4. Role of Regulatory Affairs What is this? Registration documents to regulatory agency. To keep track on every change in legislation. To give strategic & technical advice to R&D, Production & QC Dept.
  5. 5. Major Regulatory Agencies of the world are: INDIA: Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) USA : Food and Drug Administration (FDA) EUROPE: European Medicines Agency (EMA) JAPAN: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) UK: Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) AUSTRALIA: Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) CANADA: Health Canada International Conference on Harmonization (ICH) • A network of the authorities in EU, US, Japan and industry organizations • Provide guideline on Quality, Safety, Efficacy and CTD • No authority – recommendations which will have to be regionally implemented
  6. 6. Functions of Drug regulatory affairs By whom? (the authority) no (=does not belong to drug regulatory affairs) yes Prior authorisation needed? Based on which (objective and subjective) criteria? Subject to regular control (quality, inspection)? By whom? (the authority) Based on which (objective and subjective) criteria?
  7. 7. Product Life Cycle - Regulatory Affairs Perspective Development Phase • Advice on development • Scientific Advice • Clinical Trial Applications • Project management / Strategy • Product Information - Claims Approval Phase • Application Procedure • Authority meetings/hearings • Electronic submission • Readability Testing / Labeling Support Post Approval Phase • Life Cycle Management/ Compliance • Post-approval Commitments • Clinical Trial Applications • New Indications
  8. 8. DRUGS REGULATORY SYSTEM IN INDIA
  9. 9. DRUG REGULATION SYSTEM IN INDIA • When a company wants to manufacture/import a new drug in India, it has to apply to seek permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) by filing, Form 44 along with the data mentioned in Schedule Y of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Rules 1945 DRUG APPROVAL IN INDIA • Drug Regulatory Authority ensures that of medicinal products are of acceptable Quality, Safety and Efficacy which are Approved, Manufactured and Imported • Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is the head of Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) which regulates Drugs & Device in India
  10. 10. Goa New Delhi Chennai CDSCO North Zone (Ghaziabad) Kolkata . CDSCO West Zone (Mumbai) CDSCO South Zone (Chennai) CDSCO East Zone (Kolkata) CDSCO, HQ • Hyderabad Ahmedabad *New Zonal Offices : 2 (Ahmedabad & Hyderabad) *Sub- Zonal Office : 3 *Port Offices/Airports : 11 *Central Laboratories : 6 35 SLAs= 29 States+ 6 UTs Bengaluru Geographical Location of CDSCO Chandigarh J&K HQ
  11. 11. Functions of CDSCO Approval of new drugs and clinical trials Import Registration and Licensing License approving of Blood Banks, LVPs, Vaccines, r-DNA Prdts. & Medical Devices (Central Licensing Approval Authority) Amendment to D &C Act and Rules Banning of drugs and cosmetics Grant of Test License, Personal License, NOCs for Export Testing of New Drugs
  12. 12. Functions of State Licensing Authorities Licensing of Manufacturing Site for Drugs including API and Finished Formulation Licensing of Establishment for sale or distribution of Drugs Approval of Drug Testing Laboratories Monitoring of Quality of Drugs and Cosmetics marketed in the country Investigation and prosecution in respect of contravention of legal provision Recall of sub-standard drugs
  13. 13. Functions of Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB)  Is a group of technical experts and they advice the central and state governments on all technical matters arising out of the enforcement of drug control  No rules can be made by the central government without consulting DTAB
  14. 14. DRUG APPROVAL PROCESS
  15. 15. Drug Approval Process (Continued….)  As per section 2.4(a), of Schedule Y of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945, drug substances that are discovered in India are required to perform all phases of trials.  As per section 2.4(b), of Schedule Y of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945, drug substances that are discovered in countries other than India, the applicant is to produce data available from other countries and licensing authority may require him to repeat the study or permit him to proceed to Phase III clinical trials.  As per section 2.8, of Schedule Y of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945 says that the licensing authority may require pharmacokinetic studies (Bioequivalence studies) first to show that the data generated in Indian population is equal to data generated abroad and then require him to proceed with Phase III trials.
  16. 16. Timeline and Fees for NDA  It generally takes one year to scrutinize these documents by Data Associates/Drug Inspectors of CDSCO and during this period clarification if any, are required by them are answered and thereafter the importer gets the approval.  Treasury Challan of Rs 50,000 – For fresh application  Treasury Challan of Rs 15,000 – For subsequent application
  17. 17. Expanded Programme on Immunization.
  18. 18. Thank you

