Approach to a case of dementia

APPROACH TO DEMENTIA PRESENTER: DR. ASHUTOSH RATH MODERATOR: PROF. DR. M. DAS .
NORMAL AGEING • BEFORE 60: general knowledge and vocabulary are stable Problem solving & reasoning decline • Age related...
Neuroanatomical changes •Entorhinal cortex damaged •Dentate preserved Alzheimer’s disease •Dentate damaged •Entorhinal cor...
MCI • A SYNDROME between normal ageing and dementia • Independence in community & ADL preserved • DSM V- MILD NEUROCOGNITI...
•ADaMCI • DLB • FTD • VaD • AD naMCI
• Biomarkers predict the probability of conversion to dementia • Risk factors for conversion: 1. APO E4 allele 2. Temero-p...
SUBJECTIVE COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT(SCI) • Pts with cognitive complaints,good insight and normal cognitive testing • 3 times h...
DIAGNOSTIC APPROACH 1. History 2. Cognitive assessment 3. General neurological examination 4. Laboratory evaluation 5. Neu...
HISTORY • The most important component • From the pt or the informant(majority) 1. Premorbid functional status 2. Are the ...
• The questions we seek an answer to: • True or pseudodementia • Cortical or subcortical dementia • Reversible or irrevers...
PSEUDO-DEMENTIA 1. Acute ,non-progressive 2. Better at night 3. Self referred 4. Impaired attention early 5. Orientation i...
SUBCORTICAL CORTICAL LANGUAGE NORMAL APHASIA SPEECH DYSARTHRIC NORMAL ARTICULATION ATTENTION IMPAIRED LATE ALERTNESS SLOW ...
• AD,FTD,CJDCORTICAL • PDD,HIV,HD,VaD(binswanger’s) ,NPH SUBCORTICAL • DLB,VaD,CBD, Luetic diseaseMIXED
REVERSIBLE DEMENTIA’S
MODE OF ONSET • Acute onset-stroke,effect of medications or psychosocial stress, delirium • Sub-acute onset(weeks to month...
RPD VITAMINS
• CNS vasculitis,Susac syndrome, neurosracoidosisVascular • HIV,Neurosyphillis, Whipples d,Prion diseasesInfectious • B1 d...
DOMAIN AFFECTED 1ST DOMAIN DISEASE MEMORY AD VISUOSPATIAL AD EXECUTIVE FTD,VaD,DLB,HD LANGUAGE FTD(PPA,SEMANTIC DEMANTIA),...
ASSOCIATED FEATURES Features diseases PARKINSONISM SYNUCLEINOPATHIES,TAUOPATHIES MND FTD PYRAMIDAL INVOLVEMENT VaD,NPH,PSP...
Medical history • Head injury(single or repeated) • h/o stroke,DM,HTN,AF, smoking or other vascular risk factors-vascular ...
FAMILY HISTORY 1. Genetic cause or RF 2. Not on only first degree rel. 3. Not only h/o dementia(parkinsonism,AL S or psych...
Neuropsychiatric history • Purpose: potenetially treatable symptoms & narrowing down the DD. • All pts. Should be screened...
Cognitive assessment • MMSE and MOCA etc. • Role: • Domains affected • Brain structures involved • Severity of impairment ...
ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE EPIDEMIOLOGY PREVALENCE  70% of dementia  MCI-men & dementia –women  Prevalence increases with incr...
Risk factors • Hypertension • Diabetes and elevated glucose • Head injury • Others: smoking, cerebrovascular disease, anem...
Protective factors • Leisure activities • Early life cognitive abilities • COGNITIVE RESERVE HYPOTHESIS Education • Improv...
Clinical features EARLY PRESENTATION • Episodic memory impairment • s/o vulnerability of the medial temporal lobe PATTERN ...
• Early(but after episodic m imp.) • Temporal neocortex • Category fluency test SEMANTIC MEMORY • Mild until late as compa...
• Knowing how but knowing what. • Episodic memory loss ,anomia,executive dysfunction and visuospatial difficulty with pres...
Diagnostic criteria uncertain intermediate high NIA-AA CRITERIA FOR AD DEMENTIA
IWG-2 CRITERIA FOR TYPICAL AD
Biomarkers CSF BIOMARKERS • Reduction in CSF Ab 42 and elevation in CSF tau protein (sens 85%,spec 86%) NEUROIMAGING BIOMA...
Neuroimaging(structural) • MRI>>CT scan • Medial temporal lobe atrophy of the hippocampus and the entorhinal cortex with d...
Functional imaging • Decreased blood flow on SPECT and hypometabolism on FDG-PET in tempero- parietal distribution. • Hypo...
Longitudinal tracking of biomarkers • Appearence of biomarkers years before clinical manifestation. 20 yrs • CSF Ab 42 dec...
Genetics Early onset • APP- chr 21-first • Presenilin 1(PSEN1)-most common • Presenilin 2(PSEN2) Late onset • APO E(20% of...
• Myoclonus, seizures • Early dyscalculia, corticospinal tract signs • Cerebral white matter changes APP(amyloid precursor...
Atypical AD • Focal cortical syndromes without initial memory impairment POSTERIOR CORTICAL STROPHY LOGOPENIC APHASIA FRON...
POSTERIOR CORTICAL ATROPHY • Parieto- occipital atrophy • NFT -occipital lobe • Balint syn. • Gerstmann syn • Visual field...
FRONTOTEMPORAL DEMENTIA FTD • Clinical syndrome characterized by degeneration of frontal and temporal lobe FTLD • Spectrum...
• 3 clinical variants 1. Behavioural variant FTD(bvFTD) 2. Semantic variant primary progressive aphasia(svPPA) 3. Progress...
bvFTD The characteristic clinical features  Change in personality and behavior such as disinhibition  Executive dysfunct...
• Motor neuron disease(10-15%) more common with bvFTD than PPA. NEUROPSYCHOLOGICAL TESTING • Early in the disease testing ...
PPA bvFTD svPPA non fluent PPA bvFTD svPPA Nonfluent PPA
PROGRESSIVE AGRAMMATIC NONFLUENT APHASIA • Word knowledge relatively spared • Non-fluent, hesitant speech • Agrammatism: t...
Neuroimaging(MRI and FDG PET) • Orbitofrontal ,insula ,anterior cingulate, medial & dorsolateral prefrontal lobesbvFTD • L...
Genetics • 40% of FTD have a positive family history • Autosomal dominant inheritance(3 MAJOR genes) • 20% OF FAMILIAL CAS...
NEURODEGENERATIVE DEMENTIAS WITH PARKINSONISM Synucleinopathy • DLB • PDD • MSA Tauopathies • CBD • PSP • FTD with parkins...
DLB • 2nd m.c.c. of dementia • Prodromal DLB:  loss of smell  RBD  Autonomic dysfunction  Mean Age of onset of RBD(61....
Clinical features • Dementia: attention, frontal executive and visuospatial >> AD • Episodic memory <<AD
NEUROIMAGING(vs AD) • MRI: Inf. Frontal ,Parietotemporal Atrophy • FOCAL ATROPHY : midbrain • Preserved hippocampal volume...
VASCULAR DEMENTIA • VASCULAR COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT: all forms of cognitive impairment related to vascular disease. • 60-64 ...
DIAGNOSIS & CLINICAL FEATURES (NINDS- AIREN)
LARGE VESSEL STROKE • STRATEGIC INFARCTS:  PCA infarcts, basal forebrain ,angular gyrus • MULTI-INFARCT DEMENTIA:  multi...
NPH • Enlarged ventricles dispropotionate to the degree of cortical atrophy with a normal opening pressure • Idiopathic /s...
• Neuroimaging:  Ventriculomegaly disproportionate to atrophy  Evan’s index>0.3(s/o ventriculomegaly) • Tests:  Purpose...
THANK YOU
