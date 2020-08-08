Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Housekeeping   Housekeeping ​refers to the management of duties and chores involved  in the running of a household, such a...
A ​housekeeper ​is a person employed to manage a household and the  domestic staff. According to the 1861 Victorian era Mr...
unwanted personnel, methods or policies in an effort at reform or  improvement.  House ​Cleaning ​is done to make the home...
invented for dust ​removal​: feather dusters, cotton and polyester dust  cloths, furniture spray, disposable paper "dust c...
Many household chemicals are used in cleaning, scrubbing, and  washing surfaces in the kitchen and bathroom.  Tools Brooms...
and work life, as well as ​industries ​that sell chemicals and household  goods.  A survey conducted by the U.S. Bureau of...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Housekeeping

36 views

Published on

Housekeeping refers to the management of duties and chores involved in the running of a household, such as cleaning, cooking, home maintenance, shopping, and bill payment.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Housekeeping

  1. 1. Housekeeping   Housekeeping ​refers to the management of duties and chores involved  in the running of a household, such as cleaning, cooking, home  maintenance, shopping, and bill payment. These tasks may be  performed by members of the ​household​, or by other persons hired for  the purpose. The term is also used to refer to the money allocated for  such use. By extension, an office or ​organization​, as well as the  maintenance of computer storage systems.  AddressBazar.com is an Bangladeshi Online Yellow Page. From here you will find important and necessary information of various ​House Keeping Services related organizations in Bangladesh.
  2. 2. A ​housekeeper ​is a person employed to manage a household and the  domestic staff. According to the 1861 Victorian era Mrs Beeton's Book of  Household Management, the housekeeper is second in command in the  house and "except in large establishments, where there is a house  steward, the housekeeper must consider his/herself as the immediate  representative of her mistress".  House Cleaning   Housekeeping includes housecleaning, that is, disposing of rubbish,  cleaning dirty surfaces, dusting and vacuuming. It may also involve  some outdoor chores, such as removing leaves from rain gutters,  washing windows and sweeping doormats. The term housecleaning is  often used also figuratively in politics and business, for the removal of 
  3. 3. unwanted personnel, methods or policies in an effort at reform or  improvement.  House ​Cleaning ​is done to make the home look and smell better and to  make it safer and easier to live in. Without housecleaning, lime scale  can build up on taps, mold grows in wet areas, smudges appear on glass  surfaces, dust forms on surfaces, bacterial action makes the garbage  disposal and toilet smell and cobwebs ​accumulate​. Tools used in house  cleaning include vacuums, brooms, mops and sponges, together with  cleaning products such as detergents, disinfectants and bleach.  Removal of litter Disposal of rubbish is an important aspect of house cleaning. Plastic  bags are designed and ​manufactured ​specifically for the collection of  litter. Many are sized to fit common waste baskets and trash cans.  Paper bags are made to carry aluminum cans, glass jars and other  things, although most people use plastic bins for glass since it could  break and tear through the bag. Recycling of some kinds of litter is  possible.  Dusting Over time dust ​accumulates ​on household surfaces. As well as making  the surfaces dirty, when dust is disturbed it can become suspended in  the air, causing sneezing and ​breathing ​trouble. It can also transfer  from furniture to clothing, making it unclean. ​Various ​tools have been 
  4. 4. invented for dust ​removal​: feather dusters, cotton and polyester dust  cloths, furniture spray, disposable paper "dust cloths", dust mops for  smooth floors and vacuum cleaners. Vacuum cleaners often have a  variety of tools to enable them to remove dirt not just from carpets and  rugs, but also from hard surfaces and upholstery. Dusting is very  important in hospital environments.  Removal of dirt   Examples of dirt or "soil" are detritus and common spills and stains in  the home. ​Equipment ​used with a cleaner might include a bucket and  sponge or a rag. A modern tool is the spray bottle, but the principle is  the same. 
  5. 5. Many household chemicals are used in cleaning, scrubbing, and  washing surfaces in the kitchen and bathroom.  Tools Brooms​ remove debris from floors and dustpans carry dust and debris  swept into them, buckets hold ​cleaning ​and rinsing solutions, vacuum  cleaners and carpet sweepers remove surface dust and debris, chamois  leather and ​squeegees ​are used for window-cleaning, and mops are  used for washing floors. To ensure safety, protective apparel including  rubber gloves, face covers, and protective eyewear are also sometimes  used when dealing with chemical cleaning products.    Yard A home's yard and exterior are sometimes subject to cleaning. Exterior  cleaning also occurs for safety, upkeep and usefulness. It includes  removal of paper litter and grass growing in sidewalk cracks.  Social significance While ​housekeeping ​can be seen as an objective activity that can be  done by either men or women, some people have argued that  housekeeping is a site of historical oppression and gender division  between men and women. Housekeeping also has a role in maintaining  certain parts of the capitalist economy, including the division of home 
  6. 6. and work life, as well as ​industries ​that sell chemicals and household  goods.  A survey conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2014 came  to the result that ​approximately ​43 percent of men did food preparation  or cleanup on any given day, compared with approximately 70 percent  of women. In addition, 20 percent of men did housekeeping chores  (including cleaning and laundry) on any given day, compared to  approximately 50 percent of women.  The Swedish ​practice ​of dö städning (literally "death cleaning") is a  simple living ethic and aesthetic which, while being primarily focused  on not burdening those who survive you with your possessions,is also  used as a permanent form of householding organization which  secondarily focuses on keeping only those possessions which have  strong value     

×