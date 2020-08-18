Successfully reported this slideshow.
A dentist, also known as a dental surgeon, is a surgeon who specializes in dentistry, the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases and conditions of the oral cavity.

  1. 1. Clinic Dental   A ​dentist​, also known as a dental surgeon, is a surgeon who specializes  in dentistry, the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases and  conditions of the oral cavity. The dentist's supporting team aids in  providing oral health services. The dental team includes dental  assistants, dental hygienists, dental technicians, and sometimes dental  therapists.  History Middle Ages In China as well as France, the first people to perform dentistry were  barbers. They have been categorized into 2 ​distinct ​groups: guild of 
  2. 2. barbers and lay barbers. The first group, the Guild of Barbers, was  created to distinguish more educated and qualified dental surgeons  from lay barbers. Guild barbers were trained to do complex surgeries.  The second group, the lay barbers, were qualified to perform regular  hygienic services such as shaving and tooth extraction as well as basic  surgery. However, in 1400 France made decrees prohibiting lay barbers  from practicing all types of surgery. In Germany as well as France from  1530 to 1575 publications ​completely ​devoted to dentistry were being  published. Ambroise Paré, often known as the Father of Surgery,  published his own work about the proper maintenance and treatment  of teeth. Ambroise Paré was a French barber surgeon who performed  dental care for multiple French monarchs. He is often credited with  having raised the status of barber surgeons.  AddressBazar.com is an Bangladeshi Online Yellow Page. From here you will find important and necessary information of various ​Clinic Dental related organizations in Bangladesh. Modern dentistry Pierre Fauchard​ of France is often referred to as the "father of modern  dentistry" for being the first to publish a scientific textbook (1728) on  the techniques and practices of dentistry. Over time, trained dentists  immigrated from Europe to the Americas to practice dentistry, and by  1760, America had its own native born practicing dentists. Newspapers  were used at the time to advertise and promote dental services. In 
  3. 3. America from 1768–1770 the first application of ​dentistry ​to verify  forensic cases was being pioneered; this was called forensic dentistry.  With the rise of dentists there was also the rise of new methods to  improve the quality of dentistry. These new methods included the  spinning wheel to rotate a drill and chairs made specifically for dental  patients.    In the 1840s the world's first dental school and national dental  organization were established. Along with the first dental school came  the establishment of the Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, often  referred to as a DDS degree. In response to the rise in new dentists as 
  4. 4. well as dentistry ​techniques​, the first dental practice act was  established to regulate dentistry. In the United States, the First Dental  Practice Act required dentists to pass each specific state's medical  board exam in order to practice dentistry in that particular state.  However, because the dental act was rarely enforced, some dentists did  not obey the act. From 1846–1855 new dental techniques were being  invented such as the use of ester anesthesia for surgery, and the  cohesive gold foil method which enabled gold to be applied to a cavity.  The American Dental Association was established in 1859 after a  meeting with 26 dentists. Around 1867, the first university associated  dental school was ​established​, Harvard Dental School. Lucy Hobbs  Taylor was the first woman to earn a dental degree.  In the 1880s, tube toothpaste was created which replaced the original  forms of powder or liquid toothpaste. New dental boards, such as the  National Association of Dental Examiners, were created to establish  standards and uniformity among dentists. In 1887 the first dental  laboratory was established; dental laboratories are used to create  dentures and crowns that are specific to each patient. In 1895 the  dental X-ray was ​discovered ​by a German physicist, Wilhelm Röntgen.  In the 20th century new dental techniques and technology were  invented such as: the porcelain crowns (1903), Novocain (a local  anesthetic) 1905, precision cast fillings (1907), nylon toothbrushes  (1938), water ​fluoridation ​(1945), fluoride toothpaste (1950), air driven 
  5. 5. dental tools (1957), lasers (1960), electric toothbrushes (1960), and home  tooth bleaching kits (1989) were invented. Inventions such as the air  driven dental tools ushered in a new high-speed dentistry.  Responsibilities   By nature of their general training, a licensed dentist can carry out  most ​dental treatments​ such as restorative (dental restorations,  crowns, bridges), orthodontics (braces), prosthodontic (dentures,  crown/bridge), endodontic (root canal) therapy, periodontal (gum) 
  6. 6. therapy, and oral surgery (extraction of teeth), as well as performing  examinations, taking radiographs (x-rays) and diagnosis. Additionally,  dentists can further engage in oral surgery procedures such as dental  implant placement. ​Dentists ​can also prescribe medications such as  antibiotics, fluorides, pain killers, local anesthetics,  sedatives/hypnotics and any other medications that serve in the  treatment of the various conditions that arise in the head and neck.  All DDS and DMD degree holders are legally qualified to perform a  number of more complex procedures such as gingival grafts, bone  grafting, sinus lifts, and implants, as well as a range of more invasive  oral and maxillofacial surgery procedures, though many choose to  pursue ​residencies ​or other post-doctoral education to augment their  abilities. A few select procedures, such as the administration of General  anesthesia, legally require postdoctoral training in the US. While many  oral diseases are unique and self-limiting, poor conditions in the oral  cavity can lead to poor general health and vice versa; notably, there is a  significant link between periodontal and cardiovascular disease.  Conditions in the oral cavity may also be indicative of other systemic  diseases such as osteoporosis, diabetes, AIDS, and various blood  diseases, including malignancies and lymphoma.  Several studies have suggested that dentists and dental students are at  high risk of burnout. During burnout, dentists experience exhaustion,  alienate from work and perform less efficiently. A systemic study 
  7. 7. identified risk factors associated with this condition such as  practitioner's young age, personality type, gender, status of education,  high job strain and / or working hours, and the burden of clinical  degrees requisites. The authors of this study concluded that  intervention programs at an early stage during the undergraduate level  may provide practitioners with a good strategy to prepare for / cope  with this condition.    Regulations Depending on the country, all dentists are required to register with  their national or local health board, ​regulators ​and a professional 
  8. 8. indemnity insurance​, in order to practice dentistry. In the UK, dentists  are required to register with the General Dental Council. In Australia, it  is the Dental Board of Australia, while in the United States, ​dentists ​are  registered according to the individual state board. The main role of a  dental regulator is to protect the public by ensuring only qualified  dental practitioners​ are registered, handle any complaints or  misconduct and develop national guidelines and standards for dental  practitioners to follow.   

