The Automobile Manufacturers Association was a trade group of automobile manufacturers which operated under various names in the United States from 1911 to 1999.

  Automobile body Manufacturer   The ​Automobile Manufacturers​ Association was a trade group of  automobile ​manufacturers which operated under ​various ​names in  the United States from 1911 to 1999. A different group called the ​Automobile ​M​anufacture​rs' ​Association  was active in the very early 1900s, but then dissolved. Another early  group was the Association of Licensed ​Automobile ​Manufacturers,  formed in 1903 and which was involved in licensing and collecting 
  2. 2. royalties from the George Baldwin Selden engine patent. Henry  Ford effectively defeated the patent in court in 1911 and the  Association of Licensed ​Automobile ​Manufacturers dissolved.  However, the same manufacturers regrouped later in 1911 and  formed the ​Automobile ​Board of Trade. In 1913, this became the  National ​Automobile ​Chamber of Commerce.  In 1934, this group renamed itself to the ​Automobile ​Manufacturers  Association. This was the name the group had the longest and  became the best known by. It focused upon establishing a code for  fair competition. In 1939, it moved its headquarters from New York  City, where it had been close to bankers, to Detroit, where the  manufacturers were all based. The organization had a budget of $1  million at the time. During the early stages of World War II, the  association played a role in adapting American automotive  manufacturing capabilities towards arms production efforts,  especially regarding large aircraft engines. Within hours of the  December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, the association invited all  companies in the larger automotive industry, regardless of whether  they were association members, to join a new cooperative  undertaking, the Automotive Council for War Production. Some 654  manufacturing companies joined, and produced nearly $29 billion  in output, including tremendous numbers of motorized vehicles,  tanks, engines, and other products for the Allied military forces. 
  3. 3. Between a fifth and a quarter of all U.S. wartime production was  accounted for by the automotive industry. In 1950, the association  published the book, Freedom's Arsenal: The Story of the  Automotive Council for War Production, to document this  achievement.    Following the 1955 Le Mans disaster and the 1957 NASCAR Mercury  Meteor crashes into the grandstands, the ​Automobile  Manufacturers Association placed a ban on factory-supported  racing. As a result, the automotive industry essentially disappeared  from the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).  The ban began to end in 1962 when Henry Ford II announced that 
  4. 4. the Ford Motor Company would again begin participating openly in  NASCAR.    In August 1972, the group ​changed ​its name to the Motor Vehicle  Manufacturers Association, to reflect the growing importance of  truck makers. A major issue then developed over whether  foreign-owned automakers with operations and in some cases  manufacturing within the U.S. could join the group. In 1986 the  association ruled that foreign transplants had to manufacture half  their American sales within the country in order to join; a  grandfather clause allowed Honda and Volvo to stay in. In May  1988, Toyota's attempt to join was rejected on this line. By 1992, 
  5. 5. Toyota and Nissan were able to meet the membership mark and  qualify to join.  In late 1992, the group expelled Honda, Volvo, and heavy truck  makers and changed its name to the American ​Automobile  Manufacturers Association. The association now was back to its  traditional stance of representing the "Big Three" manufacturers.  They also moved their headquarters from Detroit to Washington,  D.C., in order to have a stronger governmental presence.  However, their situation became problematic with the  DaimlerChrysler merger of 1998, which meant there were only two  American-only manufacturers, too few for an organization. The  American ​Automobile ​Manufacturers Association was thus phased  out in January 1999, and a new and different successor group, the  Alliance of ​Automobile ​Manufacturers, was formed and included  many foreign-owned manufacturers.   

