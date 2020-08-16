Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Associations   Over the past decade, we have helped numerous ​associations ​with their  online marketing strategy. Each as...
1) Create a Visually Appealing Website on a Strong CMS Platform Associations ​need to maintain a strong web presence. As a...
your association is producing. This is especially true if it affects them  directly. Use social media to focus on creating...
willing to spread your news in turn. This is a crucial strategy for all  associations ​to follow.  3) Allow Brand Enthusia...
section should also be explanatory. For example, a brief description  could read “Learn more about our news and events wit...
in the text field is large enough to read, so the email address is entered  correctly.  5) Be Consistent and Timely Consis...
● Do you reach out to your renewals and abandon ​prospects ​with  powerful messages that are customized and personalized? ...
cell-carrier, that 97% of all marketing messages are opened and 83%  are opened in the first hour.    These statistics are...
9) Continually Monitor Your Brand Brand ​monitoring ​is a way to find out where conversations are taking  place and what i...
These tools can also help you keep an eye on your competitors and stay  current on other industry topics. The information ...
free service to build goals in your GA dashboard and send yourself  weekly comparison reports of the traffic on your websi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Associations

53 views

Published on

Over the past decade, we have helped numerous associations with their online marketing strategy. Each association faces different challenges due to budget constraints, staff size and the evolving online marketing space. With all the options on the web today, our team has put together a list of 10 valuable ways to help associations promote their brand, market their events and, most importantly, encourage membership.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Associations

  1. 1. Associations   Over the past decade, we have helped numerous ​associations ​with their  online marketing strategy. Each association faces different challenges  due to budget constraints, staff size and the evolving online marketing  space. With all the options on the web today, our team has put together  a list of 10 valuable ways to help ​associations ​promote their brand,  market their events and, most importantly, encourage membership.  AddressBazar.com is an Bangladeshi Online Yellow Page. From here you will find important and necessary information of various ​Associations related organizations in Bangladesh​. 
  2. 2. 1) Create a Visually Appealing Website on a Strong CMS Platform Associations ​need to maintain a strong web presence. As an online hub,  websites have become the center of interaction between the  organization and its members. Make sure your site is branded with the  organization’s activities, cause and mission, and that it leads visitors to  the desired call to action. Having a website that is up-to-date with  event information, blogs, tweets, and photography will enhance the  user’s experience.  A great ​Content Management​ System (CMS) should facilitate  syndicating your organization’s information on the appropriate pages  throughout the site. Advanced CMS platforms may even capture and  report on the visitor’s clicks and search terms/keywords that brought  them to the site. Always find ways to encourage your visitors to come  back by providing the message that makes your association unique.  When choosing a CMS, put together a list of all the features you want  instead of choosing one based on name recognition or your developer’s  preference. Make sure your staff tests the CMS and finds it easy to use  without having to know any ​programming​. Great content management  systems should easily enable syndication and allow you to follow the  business rules put in place to sustain your strategy. Your webmaster  should just populate the system, thus keeping your cost of ownership  very low.  2) Use Social Media In order to survive and build membership, your organization must do  positive things in the community. This reinforces your value  proposition. Stakeholders enjoy reading about the results and impact 
  3. 3. your association is producing. This is especially true if it affects them  directly. Use social media to focus on creating opportunities for these  direct connections to flourish, and to build online testimonials and  shares via other users.    Spread the word about your ​association’s ​work by promoting them on  social networking tools like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Quora, Google  Hotpot, Yelp and other industry-related websites. By sharing your  association’s work across different platforms, you increase the odds of  reaching potential new members. The key to social networking is not to  post blurbs about just your association’s events and news, but to post  and share other association’s noteworthy news as well. This will help  build a relationship with those ​organizations​, so they will be more 
  4. 4. willing to spread your news in turn. This is a crucial strategy for all  associations ​to follow.  3) Allow Brand Enthusiasts to Become Creators Associations​ which achieve the best brand enthusiasm often do so  because the members have a personal stake in the organization’s  success. These brand enthusiasts become what we call “creators”  because they will define your brand’s voice on the internet. These  brand enthusiasts will create blogs, publish personal websites, and even  create videos and podcasts that will promote news and activities of  your organization. The key for the organization is to give brand  enthusiasts the proper tools to spread the word on its behalf. Tools  such as RSS feeds, widgets, and maybe even a connection via an API to  specific information will provide brand enthusiasts with the resources  needed to convey your message easily. By offering this platform to  brand enthusiasts, you are essentially allowing them to become  creators for your association. Give your advocates the power to  advocate for you! Being an association does not mean being passive.  Keep reading and to learn more ways to help your association reach out  to online visitors and encourage them to stay connected with your  organization easily and effectively!  4) Enable Simple, Easy and Prominent Email Newsletter Sign-Up Newsletters are key for ​associations ​to deliver news to stakeholders.  Make sure your sign-up form is simple and easy to use. The call to  action should say “Sign Up” or “Join our Newsletter” instead of the  generic “Go” or “Submit” buttons commonly seen. The newsletter 
  5. 5. section should also be explanatory. For example, a brief description  could read “Learn more about our news and events with our monthly  online newsletter” or “Keep up to date with our bi-weekly digital  newsletter.”    Asking for just an email address versus a first name, last name and email  will generate more opt-ins. Once the user signs up, direct them to a  page that confirms their request to receive the newsletter, thanks them  for subscribing, and gives them the option to view the current  newsletter and other information about your organization.  Adding a social media widget to the newsletter will widen your reach by  encouraging members to instantly share the article. Make sure the font 
  6. 6. in the text field is large enough to read, so the email address is entered  correctly.  5) Be Consistent and Timely Consistency is critical for users to believe in the ​organization ​and build  trust. If a user signs up for a monthly newsletter, your organization  needs to deliver. If your company plans to implement a social media  strategy, it must be consistent, interactive and ongoing. Most  importantly, if you plan on having news and information on your  homepage, make sure your news is fresh and not more than two weeks  old. Consistency and timely content are essential for making users trust  that your association is active and working hard to serve the  community.  6) Improve Membership Registration and Renewal Process How easy is our ​membership ​process? Online forms make it easy to join  and even easier for administrators to track and analyze membership  data. Take advantage of the online form information, data, and  personalization to help drive the membership process.  ● Ask ​yourself ​the following questions to help improve your  registration and renewal process:  ● Can prospects easily find and complete the membership  registration​/renewal form?  ● Do you provide your users with an easy and secure online  payment method to pay membership dues?  ● Do your forms collect all the information you need without having  the user take extra steps?  ● Do new and returning members receive confirmation immediately  after ​submitting ​the form? 
  7. 7. ● Do you reach out to your renewals and abandon ​prospects ​with  powerful messages that are customized and personalized?  7) Create Viral Programs Viral programs are a great way to raise awareness of your association.  They are a form of marketing using social media and allowing users to  easily replicate your message or carry out your requested action, and  prompt others to do the same.  As stated earlier, brand enthusiasts are great for creating and  syndicating content about your association. To create a viral campaign,  simply offer a one-click or extremely easy method to help users share  information about your association. For instance, ask users to change  their avatar or profile picture on a particular social networking site.  Another initiative might place a badge or share button on an engaging  story that your association supplies.  Whether you plan to promote your organization, or a particular event,  viral programs are a great way to let others spread awareness. The web  is a great resource that provides organizations with tools that don’t just  reach out, but are also a tried-and-true means of letting users reach in.  8) Go Mobile eMarketer research’s latest report finds that 5 Billion people will use  mobile phones by 2017. Your website should have a mobile presence  that works on the top mobile platforms such as iPhone and Android.  In addition to creating a mobile site, text messaging campaigns are  becoming the new norm and, in some cases, slowly replacing  newsletters. The New York Times stated, via research from a 
  8. 8. cell-carrier, that 97% of all marketing messages are opened and 83%  are opened in the first hour.    These statistics are too powerful for any organization to ignore and  speak to the need to include this kind of approach in your overall  marketing plan. Text-message marketing can be used for events,  donations, promotions and important news updates. Companies like  MobiQpons offer great options to start incorporating this strategy.  Keep in mind that mobile phone numbers are considered extremely  personal and, as such, are well-guarded—more so than email addresses  or home phone lines. Make sure your users opt in for this kind of  contact and that your organization uses it sparingly. 
  9. 9. 9) Continually Monitor Your Brand Brand ​monitoring ​is a way to find out where conversations are taking  place and what is being said about your firm. Following social media  sites along with other blogs and websites will enable you to keep a close  tab on how your organization is perceived.  While some tools are free, you will need to acquire a combination of  monitoring tools to get the full picture. Below are a few resources we  find work best on a limited budget:  ● Google ​Alerts: Email updates of the latest relevant Google results  (web, news, etc.) based on your choice of query or topic.  ● Tweet Alarm: More than 5,000 tweets are shared every second.  You can search the ones that are about you via Twitter Search,  but if you want to create an automatic monitoring system, Tweet  Alarm is the perfect solution.  ● Hyper Alerts: If your Facebook page is an important part of your  strategy and digital presence, there is an online tool that will help  you monitor their activity and get instant email notifications.  ● Social ​Mention: If you have a large company with hundreds of  daily mentions across the web and a recognized brand, Social  Mention can not only help you track them, but also analyze data  from several sources to understand their sentiment and origin.  ● Pin Alerts: Pinterest is becoming an increasingly influential  platform, especially in some industries. Knowing what’s being  shared about you can impact your reputation. Do you want to  know when someone pins something from your website?  ● Topsy: A great social analytics tool, Topsy allows you to scan the  web looking for mentions of your interest. What sets this service  apart is the fact that it has indexed every tweet ever posted. 
  10. 10. These tools can also help you keep an eye on your competitors and stay  current on other industry topics. The information gained from these  tools can provide you with opportunities to promote your  organization’s comparative strengths. I call this reverse brand  monitoring and it’s powerful!  10) Track Your Progress   Once you have built a strategy with all the options detailed above, and  have begun implementation, make sure you put methods in place to  track and analyze traffic.  Google Analytics (GA) is a great tool to help you measure your  advertising return on investment (ROI) as well as track video, social  networking sites’ reach and usage of particular applications. Use this 
  11. 11. free service to build goals in your GA dashboard and send yourself  weekly comparison reports of the traffic on your website. By tracking  activity, you will be able to make better decisions with regard to  investing your organization’s resources and directing your online  efforts.  Conclusion Whether you use all 10 of the ​strategies ​described or just a few, it is  critical that your effort is sustained over an extended period to  generate the most return on your time and investment. As with any  marketing strategy, a consistent approach will create the opportunity  for a loyal following, and ultimately, a steady stream of online  conversation about you. And as new online ​marketing ​opportunities  present themselves—and they will—be flexible and ready to try different  methods of reaching out, branding on new platforms, and empowering  your users to be your voice on the World Wide Web.   

×