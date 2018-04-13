TIPS TO BUY A USED CAR

Decide on budget for a car and the mode of payment i,e cash/ loan. Cash Payment is simple, if opting for a loan, compute the loan to get the best deal.Tip: It’s good to get preapproved for a car loan to get better interest rates & to simplify the buying process. Check the car’s engine as odometer will not reveal the extent of wear and tear to an engine. Ensure that the engine starts right away without any noises/vibrations. Tip: Take a Mechanic along with you to examine the car’s engine. Take the car for a test drive to detect any problems.

Pay attention to visibility, acceleration, brakes, ergonomics & gears. Ensure that the car meets your requirements during the test drive. Tip: Take a Mechanic for a test drive along with you for a second opinion. Look for a vehicle which is well maintained. Avoid old car’s & the one’s which are out of production as getting the spare parts would be tough. Tip: It’s better to buy cars from a manufacturer with established service networks and dealers. Check the vehicle’s service history as this will tell you if the car was involved in accident or had any major mechanical fault. A through check indicates how well the car was maintained. Tip: Check vehicle history report from Carfax and AutoCheck.Request for car documents from the previous owner. Documents include: original registration papers, valid pollution under control, certificate, insurance papers and tax tokens. Tip: Don’t buy a car without all the necessary documents.Negotiate a deal when everything is satisfactory. Do opt out from a deal if you sense something fishy. Tip: Don’t forget to negotiate for a discount from the car owner.

