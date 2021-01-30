Nano technology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A R Mankodi Faculty- NIIT IFBI JAIIB-CAIIB (SSBF) URICM -HDCM EX Faculty- GLS University IPPB IBPS Ex Director- Karnavati ...
શું છે ? What it is? આણ્વિક કે પરમાણ્વિક સ્તરે કાર્યદક્ષ તંત્રની પુનઃ ગોઠિણનુએન્જિનનર્રીગ એટલે નેનો ટેક્નોલોજી રાસાર્ણણક પ...
માઈક્રોસ્કોપ (1) સ્કેટટિંગ ટનલલગ માઈક્રોસ્કોપ (STM) : નોબેલ નિજેતા ગાર્ય ણબનનગ્સ અને હેનક્રરક રોહરેર ૧૯૮૬ માં સંયુક્ત રીતે...
નેનો પાટીકલ (૧) Zero D પદાર્સ : ત્રણે પક્રરમાણ 3D 100 nm થી ઓછી દા.ત નેનોકણ,ફુલરીન નિ (૨) 1 D પદાર્સ : માત્ર એક પક્રરમાણ 1...
કાબયન આઘારીત નેનો પદાથય કાબયનના પરમાણુ એકબીજા સાથે સહસંર્ોિક બોજર્ બનાિી મોટી સાકળ બનાિી શકે છે. અજર્ તત્િો જેિાકે ઓણ્ક્સિ...
નળાકાર ફુલરીન નામછે છે િો બકીબોલપણ માં થી બનાિાર્ તો બકીટયુબ કહેિાર્ સીગલ િોલ પણ હોર્ અને મલ્ટી િોલપણ હોર્ આની તાણક્ષમતા સ...
ઊપયોગો નિદ્યુત,ઉમમા, ર્ાંત્રીક,પ્રકાશીર્, રાસાર્ણણક ગુણોથી તમામ ક્ષેત્રે ઉપર્ોગી આરોગ્ય : નનદાન અને ઉપચાર બન્ને ઉપર્ોગ. કે...
જોખમો (૧) નિનાશક હનથર્ારો અને આતંકિાદ (૨) દૂર ઉપર્ોગ આરોગ્ર્, પર્ાયિરણ ને નુકશાન કરી શકે (૩) િેિસાંની બીમારી જેમકે સોિો, ર...
ભારતમાં ણ્સ્થનત ડીપાટસમેન્ટ ઓફ ર્ાયન્ર્ એન્ડ ટેકનોલોજી (DST) હેઠળ ૨૦૦૧મા નેનો સાર્જસ એજર્ ટેકનોલોજી ઈનીશ્ર્ેટીિ- NSTI –શરૂ...
યાદ રાખો (૧) પ્રો રીચાર્ય પી રેઈનમેનને ફાઘર ઓફ નેનો ટેકનોલોજી કહે છે (૨) ભારતમાં આ સજમાન પ્રો.ર્ી એન આર રાવને મળેલ છે (૩) ...
  1. 1. A R Mankodi Faculty- NIIT IFBI JAIIB-CAIIB (SSBF) URICM -HDCM EX Faculty- GLS University IPPB IBPS Ex Director- Karnavati Coop Bank Ex CEO- Guj State Coop Union Ex DGM- A D C Bank AMCO Bank Secretary- Ahmadabad Bankers’ Club નેનો ટેકનોલોજી
  2. 2. શું છે ? What it is? આણ્વિક કે પરમાણ્વિક સ્તરે કાર્યદક્ષ તંત્રની પુનઃ ગોઠિણનુએન્જિનનર્રીગ એટલે નેનો ટેક્નોલોજી રાસાર્ણણક પ્રક્રિર્ા નથી.પણ ક્િોજટમ મીકેનનક્સ છે ૧ નેનો મીટર(nm) = 10 -9 (એક અબિમો ભાગ) આિો પાટીકલ જે પક્રરિહન અને અજર્ ભૌનતક ગુણધમો માટે સમગ્ર રૂપે એક કટક જેમ િતે છે. સામાજર્ રીતે કદ ૧-100 nm ની િચ્ચે હોર્ માનિ આંખ ૧૦૦૦૦nm એટલે ૧૦ માઈિોનમટરથી નાનુિોઈ ન શકે આના માટે ખાસ માઈિોસ્કોપ િોઈએ
  3. 3. માઈક્રોસ્કોપ (1) સ્કેટટિંગ ટનલલગ માઈક્રોસ્કોપ (STM) : નોબેલ નિજેતા ગાર્ય ણબનનગ્સ અને હેનક્રરક રોહરેર ૧૯૮૬ માં સંયુક્ત રીતે કરી 3D ઈમેિ દશાયિતા ઈલેક્રોન માઈસ્િોસ્કોપનો િ પ્રકાર છે (2) એટોમમક ફોર્સ માઈક્રોસ્કોપ (AGM): પોણલમર, સીરાનમક્ષ, કોષની ક્રદિાલો, બેક્ટેક્રરર્ા ગ્લાસીઝ જેિાનો અભ્ર્ાસ કરિા િપરાર્ છે આ બન્નેની મદદથી અણુ કે પરમાણુની ઈન્ચ્છત અને કાર્યક્ષમ ગોઠિી િરૂર મુિબનુંનેનો બંઘારણ રચી શકાર્ છે. આ પ્રમાણે બનાવી શકાય (૧) ગ્રાઈજર્ીગ (૨) ઊણ્મમર્ પ્લાઝમા (૩) નનષ્ક્મિર્ િાયુકજર્ેજશેશન (૪) કેનમકલ સોલ્યુશન ર્ીપોઝીશન
  4. 4. નેનો પાટીકલ (૧) Zero D પદાર્સ : ત્રણે પક્રરમાણ 3D 100 nm થી ઓછી દા.ત નેનોકણ,ફુલરીન નિ (૨) 1 D પદાર્સ : માત્ર એક પક્રરમાણ 1D નેનો સ્કેલથી મોટી હોર્ દા.ત નેનો ટયુબ, નેનો રોર્,નેનોિાર્ર (૩) 2 D પદાર્સ : બે પક્રરમાણ 2D નેનો સ્કેલથી મોટા હોર્ દા.ત નેનો ક્રિલ્્સ , ગ્રાટફન,, નેનો કોટીગ (૪) 3 D પદાર્સ : ત્રણેર્ પક્રરમાણ ૩D નેનો સ્કેલથી મોટા હોર્ દા.ત પોણલિીસ્ટલ્સ
  5. 5. કાબયન આઘારીત નેનો પદાથય કાબયનના પરમાણુ એકબીજા સાથે સહસંર્ોિક બોજર્ બનાિી મોટી સાકળ બનાિી શકે છે. અજર્ તત્િો જેિાકે ઓણ્ક્સિન, નાઈરોિન, હાઈડ્રોિન સાથે પણ િટીલ બંઘારણ થી અણુ બનાિે છે ર્ાર્મજર્, ગ્રેિાઈટ,ગ્રાક્રિન, ફુલરીન એિા અનેક  કાબયન આઘારીત નેનો બંઘારણનુનામછે.  પોલો ગોળો,લંબવૃત કે નળાકાર જેવુંહોર્.  આમાં કાબયનના ૬૦ અણુ એટલે C 60 િોર્ાર્ેલા હોર્ છ  ગોળાજેિા પોલા ફૂટબોલ જેિા ને બકીબોલ પણ કહેછે ફુલરીન :
  6. 6. નળાકાર ફુલરીન નામછે છે િો બકીબોલપણ માં થી બનાિાર્ તો બકીટયુબ કહેિાર્ સીગલ િોલ પણ હોર્ અને મલ્ટી િોલપણ હોર્ આની તાણક્ષમતા સ્ટીલ કરતા અને ઊમમાિાહક ચાંદી કરતાં ૧૦૦ ગણી અને ક્રહરાથી પણ િઘુ હોર્ છે કોપર કરતા ૧૦૦૦ ગણી હોર્ છે. કાબયન નેનો ટયુબ – CNT : ગ્રાક્રિન : એક સ્તક્રરર્ ગ્રેિાઈટ છે. સૌથી પાતળં,સુિાહક અને સ્ટીલ કરતા ૧૦૦ ગણુ મિબુત છે LCD ,LED ષ્ક્સ્કન, સક્રકિટ,સોલર સેલ, સેજસસય એના ઉદાહરણ છે. ઊજાય ઉત્પાદન, િોટર પ્યુરી િાર્ર માં ઉપર્ોગી છે ૨૦૧૫ માં સૌથી નાનો બંલ્બ “ગ્રાક્રિન બલ્બ” તરીકે બહાર પણ પર્યો છે. ક્િોજટમ ર્ોટ્સ : િીસ્ટલ જેિા સેનમકજર્ક્ટર પાટીકલ હોર્ છે પ્રકાશીર્ અને નિઘ્યુનતર્ ના અદ્દભુત ગુણોને કારણે િોટોન ઉત્સર્જન થી પ્રકાશ જેવુંદ્રશ્ર્માન બંને ઇજરારેર્ તથા અલ્રાિાર્ોલેટ ક્રકરણો માં પણ ઉપર્ોગમાં લેિાર્ છે
  7. 7. ઊપયોગો નિદ્યુત,ઉમમા, ર્ાંત્રીક,પ્રકાશીર્, રાસાર્ણણક ગુણોથી તમામ ક્ષેત્રે ઉપર્ોગી આરોગ્ય : નનદાન અને ઉપચાર બન્ને ઉપર્ોગ. કેજસર,AIDS, ર્ાર્ાણબટીસ જેિા રોગોમાં ઉપચારથી અદ્દભુત પક્રરણામ. નેનો સેજસર ચીપ્સ ઈજજેક્ટ કરી નનદાન સરળ, સચોટ.DNA ચાટય માં સિળતા મેક્રર્કલ રાજસપ્લાજટ જેિાકે કૃનત્રમ હ્રદર્ જેિા માં નેનો િીસ્ટલાઈન નસણલકોન કાબાયઈર્ ઉપર્ોગમાં લેિાર્ છે પયાસવરણ અને ઊર્જસ : LED (લાઈટ એમીનેટીગ ર્ાર્ોર્) કે જયુન્ક્લર્ર એનિી માં નેનો ક્રિલ્ટર, ઊજાય વ્ર્ર્ અટકાિિા કોટીગ,સોલર સેલ, રોકેટનુબળતણ ,કાગળ જેટલા પાતળી બેટરી, પિનચક્કી ની બ્લેર્,ટાર્રો, પોલ્યુશન સામે ગેસ કજિઝયન, િોટર ક્રિલ્ટર એિા અનેક ઉપર્ોગ છે સ્પેશ અને ડીફેન્ર્ : હલકી િિનની ટેકો, નેિીગેશનના ભાગનો, રોકેટ પ્રોપલ્શન સીસ્ટમ,રોબોટીક્સ થી અંતરીક્ષ રીસચય,બુલેટ પ્રુિ જેકેટ,નાઈટ નેનિગેશન,ભૂસેલા િીગરનપ્રજટની ઓળખ, માઈિો સેજસરથી બોર્યર પર સિેલજસ જેિા અનેક ઉપર્ોગો થાર્ છે ઈલેક્ટ્રોમનક: માઈિો સકીટ,પ્રોસેસર, ટેણલકોમ ક્ષેત્રે, હાઈપાિર મેગ્નેટથી િનરેટર,ઈલેક્રીક મોટર, MRI (મેગ્નેટીક રીઝોનજસ ઈમેિ), ક્િોજટમ કો્યુટર,ટીિી ટયુબ,RAM ને બદલે MRAM,ipods એિો ઉપર્ોગ મોટા પ્રમાણમાં થાર્ છે બાયોટેકનોલોજી : સારી જાતના બીર્ારણ, પેસ્ટીસાઈર્,િટીલાઈઝર,કેનમકલ્સ જેિો ઉપર્ોગ ખેતી િાજતી શક્ય બની. ખોરાકના પેક્રકિંગ પર નેનો કોટીગ કરિા માઈિોણબર્લ એિજટ િપરાર્ છે. પ્રોટીન, સ્ટાચય કે ચરબીમાં નેનો કક્ષાએ બંઘારણ પક્રરિતયન થાર્ છે. િમીન ની હેલ્થ િોિાર્ છે. જીન થેરેપી, એજટી એજીગ દિા એિા િાજતાકારી પક્રરિતયન થાર્ છે. ર્ાઘ કે કરચલી ન પર્ે એિા િેબ્રીક,લોશનો,એથલેટીક શુઝ,બ્રીિ,કાચ પર કોટીગ,પાણી શુણ્ઘ્ઘકરણ, િયૂઅલ કેટાણલસ્ટ,3D નપ્રજટ, સુપરસોનીક એરિાફ્ટ
  8. 8. જોખમો (૧) નિનાશક હનથર્ારો અને આતંકિાદ (૨) દૂર ઉપર્ોગ આરોગ્ર્, પર્ાયિરણ ને નુકશાન કરી શકે (૩) િેિસાંની બીમારી જેમકે સોિો, રંગ (Lung) ટયુમર, કોરોના જેિી આર્ અસર (૪) નેનો કણ પર્ાયિરણ માં છટકી જાર્ તો બ્રોકાઈટીશ, હાટય ર્ીઝીસ જેિી સંભિના ઊભી થાર્. (૫) માનિ સર્જર્જત નેનો કણ અમુક રસાર્ણના સંપકય થી પ્રાણઘાતક બની જાર્ (૬) નનિન પ્રકારના િાઈમ, કેમીકલ કે િાઈરસ બોંબ જેિા દુર ઉપર્ોગ સંભિે
  9. 9. ભારતમાં ણ્સ્થનત ડીપાટસમેન્ટ ઓફ ર્ાયન્ર્ એન્ડ ટેકનોલોજી (DST) હેઠળ ૨૦૦૧મા નેનો સાર્જસ એજર્ ટેકનોલોજી ઈનીશ્ર્ેટીિ- NSTI –શરૂ કરી નિશેષ કેજદ્રો શરૂ થર્ા અગાયારમી પુંચવર્ષીય યોજના અજિર્ે નેનો નમશન ની શરૂઆત થઈ આ નમશનમા પાંચ િરસ માટે ૧૦૦૦ કરોર્ની િાળિણી થઈ ભારતમાં આ ટેકનોલોજી ના િનક પ્રો.સી એન.આર રાિની અઘ્ર્ક્ષતામાં એક નેનો મમશન કાઊન્ર્ીલની ની રચના થઈ જેના ઉદેશ --- સંશોધન પ્રોત્સાહન --- સંબોધન માટે આંતરમાળખાકીર્ સુનિધા ઊભી કરિી ----માનિ સંસાધન નિકાસ ----- આંતરામરીર્ સહકાર બારમી પુંચવર્ષીય યોજના માં ૨૦૧૪ માં િઘુ૬૫૦ કરોર્ િાળિેલ છે ભારતે ૫૦૦૦ ઉપર રીસચય પત્રો પ્રગટ કર્ાય છે જે નિશ્વમાં ત્રીજા િમે છે
  10. 10. યાદ રાખો (૧) પ્રો રીચાર્ય પી રેઈનમેનને ફાઘર ઓફ નેનો ટેકનોલોજી કહે છે (૨) ભારતમાં આ સજમાન પ્રો.ર્ી એન આર રાવને મળેલ છે (૩) ક્રરચાર્ય ઈ સ્મોઈલી ને ૧૯૯૬ માં ફુલરીનની શોઘ માટે નોબેલ પ્રાઈઝ (૪) કોજસટેટીન નોિોસેલોિ અને આદ્રેજેમને ગ્રાટફન શોઘ માટે ૨૦૧૦ માં નોબેલ પ્રાઈઝ (5) ભારતમાં નેનો મમશન હેઠળ રચાર્ેલી નેનો કાઉન્ન્ર્લ ના પ્રર્મ અઘ્યક્ષ પ્રો સી એન આર રાિ

