Group - 5
What is Competition ?
Competition with each other provide us various benefits like • Promotes Growth • Advances the Human Civilization • Forces ...
Apple and Samsung: The Smartphone War Both the Samsung and apple are largest manufacturer of smartphones in the world and ...
Result: These competing factors among the organisation helps in the development of both organisation and society. It helps...
The Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Act, 1969 • Government of India in April, 1964 appointed Monopolies Inquiry...
1991: Economic Reforms • Balance of Payments (B.O.P) Crisis, due to unsustainable Borrowing and High expenditure • Increas...
1991 Reforms • 1991 that India took the Initiative in favour of economic reforms • India entered the phase of Liberalizati...
Need for Reforms Despite of certain changes: - • MRTP act post 1991 did not prohibit merger, amalgamation and takeovers. M...
Indian Competition Act, 2002 • Enacted by the Parliament of India. • Replaced the archaic The Monopolies and Restrictive T...
Implements: • Enforce competition Policy • Prevent and Punish anti Competitive practices by firms • Unecessary Government ...
Competition Act Comprises of THREE Major Headings Competition Act, 2002 Abuse of Dominant Position Position and Regulatiio...
Prohibition on Agreements Anti Competitive Agreements section (3) • Agreements in which two or more companies operating to...
CASE:-
• Jet Airways, IndiGo and Spicejet together were accused of concerted actions in fixing and revising Fuel Surcharge (FSC) ...
Types of Anti Competitive Agreements Horizontal agreements Vertical agreements Horizontal Agreements:- • Horizontal Agreem...
Vertical agreements: - • A vertical agreement usually involves one enterprise at the upstream level supplying an input to ...
Case:- Ajay devgn films pvt. Yash Raj Films Pvt. ( Ek Tha Tiger + jab Tak Hai Jaan)
Dominant Position Dominant arises where an enterprise indulges – • Directly or indirectly imposing discriminatory conditio...
Abuse of Dominant Position • Section 4 of the competition act prohibits any enterprise or group from abusing its dominant ...
CASE Reliance Jio vs Rivals: Under Scanner of CCI • Mukesh Ambani led firm Reliance Jio filed against other telecom operat...
Result :- Under the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002, the CCI is mandated, inter-alia, to impose penalties and/ or ...
Regulation of Combination (SECTION 5) • Worldwide term used for this concept is Merger review/Merger control, which is don...
Type of combination A vertical combination can happen . When a firm acquires another firm which produces raw materials use...
REVISED THRESHOLDS FOR COMBINATION REGULATIONS The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India (“MCA”) has recently...
Competition Advocacy A commonly accepted definition of competition advocacy is that it includes all activities of a compet...
COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA (CCI) The objectives of the Act are sought to be achieved through the Competition Commissi...
Amendments in the Competition Act, 2002 The Competition Act, 2002 after its enactment has been amended with a view to fine...
Latest Amendments A. Power given to Chairperson of the CCI to authorize dawn raids: Past Position under the act Present po...
B. Collective Dominance Past Position under the ACT Present Position under the act Section 4(1): Abuse of Dominance No ent...
C. Definition of Turnover Past Position under the act Present Position under the ACT Section 2(y): Definition of Turnover ...
European Competition Law
Need for European COMPETITION POLICY  Low prices  Better Quality  More choice  Innovation  Better competitors in glob...
MAIN POLICY AREAS  Cartels  Market dominance  Mergers  State aid
CASE:- Car battery recycling cartel  From 2009 to 2012, 4 recycling companies took part in a cartel to fix the purchase p...
 EU Commission fined Campine, Eco-Bat Technologies and Recylex a total of €68 million  Johnson Controls, was not fined b...
MERGERS  A merger is a legal consolidation of 2 entities into 1 entity, whereas an acquisition occurs when one entity tak...
CASE:- Commission approves acquisition of WhiteWave by Danone  EU cleared under the EU Merger Regulation the proposed acq...
 Commission indicated that the proposed transaction would leave only 1 other competitor, Nestlé, on the market for "growi...
 Danone offered to divest a large part of its "growing-up milk" business in Belgium.  Therefore, the Commission conclude...
STATE AID  Control of direct and indirect aid given by Member States of the European Union to companies under TFEU articl...
CASE:- Commission green-lights German green cars infrastructure  Germany's scheme to roll out a network of user- friendly...
 Scheme is open to all, including companies, individuals and local authorities, and support will be awarded progressively...
Difference between European Antitrust Policy and Indian Competition Act
Conclusion The Competition Commission of India (Commission) established under the Competition Act, 2002. has been resulted...
competition act 2002

include full description about competition act 2002,2007,2009,2012 .MRTP ACT ETC

    • competition act 2002

    ×