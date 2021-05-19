403 Competing in Global Markets

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COURSE: Competing in Global Markets Course Code:403 Unit 2 International Segmentation Session 1
• INTERNATIONAL MARKET SEGMENTATION
MARKET • Refers to a set of all ACTUAL AND POTENTIAL BUYERS of a product. • It means that BUYERS IN THE SAME MARKET SEEK P...
MARKET • Within the same market there are SUBMARKETS that differ significantly from one another. • This LACK OF HOMOGENEIT...
International Market Segmentation • is the process of identifying groups or set of potential customers at national or inte...
International Market Segmentation • Segmenting helps in DESIGNING THE MARKETING MIX as per requirements of the customers w...
International Market Segmentation • There are certain target segments with similar interest and response patterns that can...
INTERNATIONAL MARKET SEGMENTATION • Businessmen and women from different‘ countries often exhibit similar preferences with...
International market segmentation • Indian 'immigrants into the UK have retained traditional food consumptions patterns an...
Relationship of a Segment to the Market • A market segment consists of buyers who seek (occasionally or often) the same as...
Geographic Segmentation Demographic Segmentation Behaviour Segmentation Psychographic Segmentation
Geographic Segmentation • Global segmentation IDENTIFIES GROUPS OF CONSUMERS with similar needs and wants in multiple coun...
Geographic Segmentation • JAPAN'S NISSIN INSTANT NOODLES is sold in most parts of Asia • But Customized regionally. • In I...
Geographic Segmentation • When a company does business in more than one country • Target markets can be identified as: (1)...
Demographic Segmentation • Demographic segmentation is based on measurable characteristics of population such as AGE, GEND...
Demographic Segmentation • Global teenager (young people between the ages of 12-19) has been a major variable to segment t...
Psychographic Segmentation • Divided into different groups on the basis of attitudes, values, lifestyles • NESTLE introduc...
Behaviour Segmentation • Behaviour segmentation focuses on whether or not people buy and use a product as well as how ofte...
Behaviour Segmentation-Survey • An annual survey of consumer life styles, attitudes, and purchasing patterns of over 15,00...
Benefit Segmentation
Essentials of Effective Segmentation • The process of segmentation must clearly • measurability, accessibility, profitabil...
Advantages of Segmentation • Understand potential customers better • Pay better attention to specific areas of marketing s...
Export Market Selection: Strategies and Assessment
INVEST/GROW COUNTRIES:  Such countries call for a high level marketing commitment.  They represent a large market size w...
DOMINANT/DIVEST COUNTRIES:  Such countries rank high on country attractiveness but low on competitive strengths.  The ch...
 SELECTIVITY COUNTRIES:  Such countries fall in the center of the matrix representing the fact .that thev are neither hi...
HARVEST/DIVEST/COMBINE/ COMBINE COUNTRIES:  A country must be harvested.  A growth of market share in such a market woul...
• Discusses the consumption pattern of the product in many countries. • Pass through several stages of the product life cy...
International Product Life Cycle 1. Export strength is evident by innovator country 2. Foreign production starts 3. Foreig...
EXPORT STRENGTH IS EVIDENT BY INNOVATOR COUNTRY Innovated in the developed countries They possess the resources , have t...
FOREIGN PRODUCTION STARTS The importing firms in the middle income country realise the demand potential of the product in...
FOREIGN PRODUCTION BECOMES COMPETITIVE IN EXPORT MARKET The firms in low income country also realise the demand potential...
IMPORT COMPETITION BEGINS The producers in the low income importing country gain sufficient experience in producing and m...
IMPLICATIONS FOR INTERNATIONAL PRODUCT PLANNER Innovative products improve the staying power of the international firm. ...
  2. 2. • INTERNATIONAL MARKET SEGMENTATION
  3. 3. MARKET • Refers to a set of all ACTUAL AND POTENTIAL BUYERS of a product. • It means that BUYERS IN THE SAME MARKET SEEK PRODUCTS BROADLY FOR THE SAME FUNCTION. • But different buyers have DIFFERENT EVALUATIVE CRITERIA about what constitutes the right product for performing the same function
  4. 4. MARKET • Within the same market there are SUBMARKETS that differ significantly from one another. • This LACK OF HOMOGENEITY within the same market may be due to the differences in buying habits, the ways in which the product is used, motives for buying, etc. • It is necessary to divide the market into HOMOGENEOUS SUBMARKETS for successfully marketing the product.
  5. 5. International Market Segmentation • is the process of identifying groups or set of potential customers at national or international level who exhibit similar buying behaviour. According to Philip Kotler Marketing segmentation is dividing a market into distinct groups of buyers with different needs, characteristics, or behaviour who might require separate products or marketing mixes
  6. 6. International market segmentation • Is the process of dividing total market into one or more parts (submarkets or segments) each of which tends to be homogeneous in all significant aspects. • A market segment refers to a submarket (a part) of the market which is homogeneous in all significant aspects.
  7. 7. International Market Segmentation • Segmenting helps in DESIGNING THE MARKETING MIX as per requirements of the customers which is beneficial not only to the marketers but also to the customers.. • Markets in industrialized countries/regions such as the USA or Western Europe are often highly segmented while those in developing or emerging countries are more likely to be unsegmented
  8. 8. International Market Segmentation • There are certain target segments with similar interest and response patterns that can be identified across countries and region
  9. 9. INTERNATIONAL MARKET SEGMENTATION • Businessmen and women from different‘ countries often exhibit similar preferences with regard to expensive pens, watches and other personal items and are prime targets for the international business media such as fortune and business week. • The same cartoon characters from disney films such 'as batman, superman and aladdin and toys such as barbie dolls attract children worldwide.
  10. 10. International market segmentation • Indian 'immigrants into the UK have retained traditional food consumptions patterns and are prime targets for Indian spices and pulses. This promotes a range of firms to develop products suited to their tastes.
  11. 11. Relationship of a Segment to the Market • A market segment consists of buyers who seek (occasionally or often) the same aspects of a product. • The concept of a market as a set and a segment as a subset is the basis on which the process of segmentation is carried out. • But the relationship of a segment to a market is also one of the means to achieving certain goals
  14. 14. Geographic Segmentation Demographic Segmentation Behaviour Segmentation Psychographic Segmentation
  15. 15. Geographic Segmentation • Global segmentation IDENTIFIES GROUPS OF CONSUMERS with similar needs and wants in multiple country markets. • They may come from different countries, have different backgrounds, and speak different languages, but they do have commonalties -THEY HAVE SIMILAR SETS OF NEEDS FOR A PRODUCT. • Consumers in a global market segment share common characteristics that make them a RELATIVELY HOMOGENEOUS OF BUYERS.
  16. 16. Geographic Segmentation • JAPAN'S NISSIN INSTANT NOODLES is sold in most parts of Asia • But Customized regionally. • In India, unlike the Japanese, where people do not use CHOPSTICKS, the noodles come in a shorter version. • They are also given SPICIER FLAVOUR and is vegetarian- based because of a large population of vegetarians.
  17. 17. Geographic Segmentation • When a company does business in more than one country • Target markets can be identified as: (1) All consumers within the borders of a country; or (2) global market segments - all consumers with the same needs and wants in groups of country markets
  18. 18. Demographic Segmentation • Demographic segmentation is based on measurable characteristics of population such as AGE, GENDER, INCOME, EDUCATION AND OCCUPATION • Most popular bases & variables are easier to measure • For most consumer and industrial products, national income and per capita income constitute the single most important segmentation variable and indicator of market potential
  19. 19. Demographic Segmentation • Global teenager (young people between the ages of 12-19) has been a major variable to segment the international market • SOCIAL CLASS- Elites represent older, more affluent consumers who are widely travelled and have money to spend on prestigious products with an image of exclusivity
  20. 20. Psychographic Segmentation • Divided into different groups on the basis of attitudes, values, lifestyles • NESTLE introduced a special brand of decaffeinated coffee for "late nighter • In the late 1950s, ford and CHEVROLET (car Brands were promoted as having different personalities. • FORD buyers were identified as independent, impulsive, masculine, alert to change and self-confident. • Chevrolet owners were conservative, thrifty, prestige conscious, less masculine and seeking to avoid extreme
  21. 21. Behaviour Segmentation • Behaviour segmentation focuses on whether or not people buy and use a product as well as how often, and how much they use it. • Behavioural variables such as occasions, user status, usage rate, loyalty status, and buyer readiness stage enables the companies to segment the market accordingly.
  22. 22. Behaviour Segmentation-Survey • An annual survey of consumer life styles, attitudes, and purchasing patterns of over 15,000 customers in 14 countries suggested classification of consumers into six distinct categories: • Strivers (28 per cent global average), • Achievers (22 per cent), • Adapters (18 per cent), • Traditional (16 per cent), • Pressured (13 per cent), and • Unassigned (3 per cent).
  23. 23. Benefit Segmentation
  24. 24. Essentials of Effective Segmentation • The process of segmentation must clearly • measurability, accessibility, profitability and actionality
  25. 25. Advantages of Segmentation • Understand potential customers better • Pay better attention to specific areas of marketing strategy • Formulate marketing programmes more effectively • Understand competition better • Deploy marketing resources efficiently • Promote the products more effectively • Appropriate designing of the marketing mix • In general, serve the customer better
  26. 26. Export Market Selection: Strategies and Assessment
  27. 27. INVEST/GROW COUNTRIES:  Such countries call for a high level marketing commitment.  They represent a large market size which can be tapped through investment in people and capital.  It becomes necessary to match the products with the marketing requirements.
  28. 28. DOMINANT/DIVEST COUNTRIES:  Such countries rank high on country attractiveness but low on competitive strengths.  The choice rest in either of the alternatives, to sell out or to develop competitive strength to reap the opportunities offered by such a market.  If one wants to reap such benefits then one must analyze the market more closely in terms of cash required to build the strength and the potential profits.  In such a decision, time frame and corporate profitability become important issues.
  29. 29.  SELECTIVITY COUNTRIES:  Such countries fall in the center of the matrix representing the fact .that thev are neither highly attractive countries nor highly unattractive.  They also represent in company terms, a position that can be built or broken.  In such situation the company can either unite the market or build the market by introducing new product. features, through technological upgradations
  30. 30. HARVEST/DIVEST/COMBINE/ COMBINE COUNTRIES:  A country must be harvested.  A growth of market share in such a market would demand an equal increase in marketing effort wiping out the gains if any.  Therefore, in such countries it makes more sense to sell out, to maintain a close watch of cash flow and to follow a pricing which will minimize the investment in such countries till the operations are abandoned.
  32. 32. • Discusses the consumption pattern of the product in many countries. • Pass through several stages of the product life cycle. • The product is innovated in country usually a developed country to satisfy the needs of the consumers. • The innovator country wants to exploit the technological break through • Gradually foreign country also starts production • As a'result, the innovator country starts losing its export market • In this way, the innovator country becomes the importer of the products.
  33. 33. International Product Life Cycle 1. Export strength is evident by innovator country 2. Foreign production starts 3. Foreign production becomes competitive in export market 4. Import Competition begins
  34. 34. EXPORT STRENGTH IS EVIDENT BY INNOVATOR COUNTRY Innovated in the developed countries They possess the resources , have the technological know how and sufficient capital to invest on the research and development activities Forces the production activities to be located near the market (ADAPTATION AND MODIFICATION) The customers are affluent in the developed countries The manufactures are attracted to Produce the goods in the developed country The goods are marketed in the home country and exploring foreign markets Phase exhibits the introduction and growth stage of the product life cycle.
  35. 35. FOREIGN PRODUCTION STARTS The importing firms in the middle income country realise the demand potential of the product in the home market manufacturers also become familiar in producing the goods The growing demand of the products attracts the attention of many firms start production in their country and gradually start exporting to the low income countries reduces the export from the innovating country
  36. 36. FOREIGN PRODUCTION BECOMES COMPETITIVE IN EXPORT MARKET The firms in low income country also realise the demand potential They gain expertise in manufacturing the commodity. start exporting the goods to other countries This exhibits the ,declining stage of product life cycle for the innovator country. This is the third phase of product life cycle where the products start becoming standardized.
  37. 37. IMPORT COMPETITION BEGINS The producers in the low income importing country gain sufficient experience in producing and marketing the products The innovator country finds the import from this country advantageous. In this fourth stage of product life cycle the product becomes completely standardized.
  38. 38. IMPLICATIONS FOR INTERNATIONAL PRODUCT PLANNER Innovative products improve the staying power of the international firm. The marketers whose products face declining sale in one foreign market may find another foreign market with encouraging demand for his product;  Innovative products carry significant export potential;

