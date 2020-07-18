Clinical 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LECTURE NOTES ON CLINICAL PHARMACY (Subject Code: 14T00403) 2018 – 2019 IV PHARM.D (JNTUA-R17) KRISHNA TEJA PHARMACY COLLE...
PHARM D-IV YEAR CLINICAL PHARMACY UNIT-I:DEFINITIONS,DEVOLOPMENT AND SCOPE OF CLINICAL PHARMACY DEFINITION: Clinical pharm...
Clinical pharmacy has emerged as one of the latest branches of pharmacy in 21st Century.[1] It is where pharmacists deal w...
Pharmacotherapy Specialist (BCPS), a Board Certified Oncology Pharmacist (BCOP), Board Certified Nuclear Pharmacist (BCNP)...
patient history and gaining confidence. As drug therapy is an ongoing process it needs to be checked by the clinical pharm...
utilization and retrieval of drug literature by the clinical pharmacist can enable in the proper understanding of the fact...
Drug therapy monitoring should be routine but is not always done consistently or systematically. In a recent paper, resear...
technology that is less than ideal and not integrated among members of the health care team, and conflicting evidence in t...
* you feel a fool when asked a question you weren’t expecting which you can’t answer * its painful * it can make people mo...
digoxin, diuretics, hypoglycemics, antineoplastics, and nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs, which are responsible for abo...
 Evaluate new symptoms as possible ADRs, looking into health conditions, labs, or other factors which may explain the sym...
 ™ The drug information centre provides authenticate, unbiased information to healthcare professionals, provide tailor-ma...
• Computer systems • Tertiary resources >>>Secondary resources >>>Primary resources Primary resources: • Primary literatur...
* Human and Experimental Toxicology. Secondary sources: secondary sources consists of reviews of primary reports. These pr...
•HarrisonsPrinciples of Internal Medicine •Martindale, Pharmacopoeias, Physicians desk ref •Merck index, Merck manual, •BN...
Step 5: Ask about the name, strength, dose, route, and frequency of their medications. This question may be overwhelming f...
G.DRUG UTILISATION EVALUATION(DUE) AND REVIEW(DUR): Drug use studies using aggregate data or health facility indicators ma...
drug therapy. A DUE is drug- or disease-specific and can be structured so that it will assess the actual process of prescr...
STEP 1 Establish responsibility It is the responsibility of the DTC to establish procedures for the implementation of a DU...
• drugs with a high incidence of ADRs • critically important therapeutic categories, for example cardiovascular, emergency...
• interactions: absence of interactions - drug-drug, drug-food, drug-laboratory • preparation: steps involved with prepari...
questions (see annex 6.2). Sources of data include patient charts, dispensing records, medication administration records, ...
• using another DUE or continuing the present one. STEP 7 Follow-up In every DUE, follow-up is critical to ensure appropri...
 Therapeutic drug monitoring  Therapeutic guideline preparation. Assuring the quality through ‘customers’ who may be  ...
The point to be made here is that both comprehensive care and specific care require an accurate diagnosis. Comprehensive c...
When new patients enter the typical chiropractic office, they are greeted, seated comfortably, handed a clip board to whic...
drug or food sensitivities, congenital difficulties, past medical and chiropractic care and the results obtained. Family h...
is to instruct the patient in how to fill out a questionnaire must be sure to stress the importance of the information to ...
many doctors prefer to design their own to meet personal goals and specifications. Still other doctors do not desire a res...
The structure of the diagnostic process in the typical chiropractor's office consists of: (1) developing a patient profile...
of the diagnoses are based on the physical examination alone. Laboratory, x-ray, and other procedures contribute 20%, with...
In the text CLINICAL METHODS, H.K. Walker, MD, states: "Therapy begins when the patient and physican first set eyes on one...
help. It is the response to such questions as "What seems to be the matter?" or "How can I help you?" Deep probing into th...
You now have a list of the patient's problems--some possibly related to the chief complaint and others that are probably n...
(1) keeping silent when the patient pauses, (2) ask, "Go on!" or nod in agreement, (3) have the patient reaffirm his own w...
The interview is not complete unless you are confident that you understand: (1) the beginning and course that the patient'...
illness, there is a flood of fears --some based on fact, many on assumption or unwarranted beliefs. There are fears of per...
As a general rule, organic diseases present clear-cut symptoms, while emotional or mental disorders are apt to be poorly d...
analysis and evaluation of all symptoms, signs, and findings. To seek the cause of the ailment is to seek the diagnosis. T...
rationalize in error at times. The doctor may be able to identify with a patient's story, but his experience can never be ...
and orthopedic signs and reflexes and methods of muscle testing. While these methods are vital to complete assessment of t...
tabulated, it must be reviewed in light of the doctor's basic science knowledge and clinical experience. The doctor must w...
never seen her in such distress as she was this day. The adjustments that I usually made in that region couldn't be perfor...
The purpose of the patient profile is for the doctor to form a picture of the patient's present lifestyle: home, work, and...
control should be discussed. Excessive noise, arc lights, job boredom, stymied promotion, salary level, poor job benefits,...
Loosening of pelvic supports and the adominal weight of pregnancy is a well-recognized cause of backache. Less recognized ...
is well-suited for 'natural' or catastrophic stresses, but has difficulty with long drawn-out stress found in modern civil...
A lack of interests may indicate a physical impairment or be a barometer of emotional health (eg, depression). Such knowle...
The patient history consists of the: (1) presenting symptom, (2) present illness, (3) personal history, including past sic...
Previous hospitalizations may give clues to active conditions. Surgery for a ruptured appendix several years ago may resul...
degree of trauma, the diagnostic tests taken and the care administered. For example, many allopathic whiplash cases are di...
Hematology often looks at red and white blood cell levels Complete Blood Count Test and Components A complete blood count ...
RBC values are increased in those with anxiety or stress, bone marrow failure, and dehydration. A decreased RBC value will...
Clinical 1

  1. 1. LECTURE NOTES ON CLINICAL PHARMACY (Subject Code: 14T00403) 2018 – 2019 IV PHARM.D (JNTUA-R17) KRISHNA TEJA PHARMACY COLLEGE(AF) Chadalawada Nagar, Renigunta Road, Tirupati – 517 506
  2. 2. PHARM D-IV YEAR CLINICAL PHARMACY UNIT-I:DEFINITIONS,DEVOLOPMENT AND SCOPE OF CLINICAL PHARMACY DEFINITION: Clinical pharmacy is defined as the branch of pharmaceutical science dealing with utilization of pharmacist knowledge, skills and judgments related to biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences, to prove the safety, the cost and the precision of the drug usage in the patient care. DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PHARMACY: In developed countries like United States of America. Canada etc.  Clinical Pharmacy has already taken good shape. In India, it is in the infancy stage.  The role of the retail pharmacist is viewed by many people as simply transferring pills from a large bottle to a small one - counting tablets, typing labels and calculating the price.  Much of his time is seen as devoted to routine merchandising of cosmetics, shaving supplies, stationery and other commodities which have little or no relation to health care.  India stands among top fifteen in the world in pharmaceutical market with respect to pharmaceutical production, exports, imports etc.  There is still a need to develop the concept of clinical pharmacy.  Today there is 'drug-explosion' and 'information explosion' in relation to the drugs.  On one hand there is development of newer and more-effective drugs and on other hand their potential hazards of side effects are on rise. SCOPE OF CLINICAL PHARMACY:
  3. 3. Clinical pharmacy has emerged as one of the latest branches of pharmacy in 21st Century.[1] It is where pharmacists deal with various aspects of patient care, dispensing of drugs and advising patients on the safe and rational use of drugs. It can also be explained as a part of pharmacy in which the clinical pharmacist provides patient care that optimizes the use of medication and promotes health, wellness, and disease prevention. To elaborate the story we can say that clinical pharmacy is to use drug control and the effective application of the knowledge. Professional skills and ethics assure the optimal safety in the distribution and use of medicine. The purpose of the Professional Education in Clinical Pharmacy and Public Health is to qualify each pharmaconomist (expert in pharmaceuticals) to practice clinical pharmacy at a higher and more professional level. [2,3] Hence, ensures the patient’s maximum well-being during the drug therapy. Clinical pharmacy describes the new role of the 21st Century’s pharmacists. It doesn’t restrict the role of a pharmacist merely to good manufacture practices, easy procurement, proper preparation, distribution and control of drug products. In addition, it also comprises functions necessary to discharge a particular set of social responsibilities related to proper therapeutic use of drugs in the aspects like prescribing, dispensing and administrating drugs, documenting professional services, direct patient involvement, Reviewing drug use, Education, Consultation and Counseling. The aim of clinical pharmacy practice is to ensure the patient’s maximum well-being and to play a meaningful role in the safe and rational use of the drugs. These goals are to enable the physician do a better job of prescribing and monitor the drug therapy for patient. Further, to help the medical and para-medical staff to enable effective drug therapy. Clinical pharmacy practice also deals with proper maintenance of the documentation regarding the medication incidents effectively to maximize the patient’s compliance in drug use process. Building up a Clinical Pharmacist Internationally, particularly in the countries like the US, Canada, Australia etc clinical pharmacists have extensive education in the biomedical, pharmaceutical, socio-behavioural and clinical sciences.[4] Most clinical pharmacists have a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree and many have completed one or more years of post-graduate training (e.g. a general and/or specialty pharmacy residency). Many clinical pharmacists also choose to become Board Certified through the Board of Pharmacy Specialties (BPS) which was organized in 1976 as an independent certification agency of APhA (American Pharmacists Association). A pharmacist may become a Board Certified
  4. 4. Pharmacotherapy Specialist (BCPS), a Board Certified Oncology Pharmacist (BCOP), Board Certified Nuclear Pharmacist (BCNP), Board Certified Nutrition Support Pharmacist (BCNSP), or a Board Certified Infectious Disease. [5] It is denoted as an "Added Qualification" or AQ. In order to obtain one of these specialties you must first be a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist and then submit a portfolio to the Board of Pharmacy Specialties for review to determine if they will grant you the added qualifications. In India, M.Pharm (Clinical Pharmacy) is a two-year post graduate Psychiatric Pharmacist (BCPP) through the Board of Pharmacy Specialties (BPS). There are also sub specialties within the Pharmacotherapy specialty: Cardiology and degree course, after B.Pharm. In this course, the Graduates of Pharmacy are provided with the opportunity to acquire knowledge about all the tasks performed by a pharmacist in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics or any other such places. The course focuses on the study of the patterns of use and effects of drugs on patients and deal with the correct and appropriate use of medicinal products and devices. In order to seek admission into the course, one has to appear for GATE/GPAT Entrance examination or any other State or University entrance examination. Qualities of clinical pharmacist Clinical pharmacists care for patients in all health care settings but the clinical pharmacy movement initially began inside hospitals and clinics. Often collaborate with physicians and other healthcare professionals. Pharmacists should be well-versed with the common language used by the people in order to communicate with the patient and co-professionals easily and effectively. Pharmacists are also expected to have thorough knowledge of the etiology of the disease, its signs, symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnostic tests, pharmacokinetics, etc. Proper clinical training should be given to the clinical pharmacist to provide information regarding rational drug use, drug therapy and drug doses. [6] Condition for a clinical pharmacy -A clinical pharmacy professional should appreciate the role of medical and para-medical staff. There should be enough bondage between the physician and the pharmacist to visit the patients together. All of the medical staff should develop an inter-professional relationship to enhance the quality of patient care. Further, there should be a deep sense of responsibility in the clinical pharmacist with respect to medical care. It helps in maintaining proper
  5. 5. patient history and gaining confidence. As drug therapy is an ongoing process it needs to be checked by the clinical pharmacist timely. It may be changed according to the patient’s condition and requirement. Health care team and a clinical pharmacist There are certain laid roles and responsibilities of a clinical pharmacist in a health care team that consists of several medical and para-medical professionals. These responsibilities should be executed by the clinical pharmacist with immense care. The clinical pharmacist should interact with the patients and maintain their complete and exhaustible medical history. The clinical pharmacist should also do proper documentation of the hypersensitivities or allergy to certain drugs, food habits, drug dependence or intoxications to certain chemical substances, side effects of some drugs, incorrect drug administration, etc about the patient.[7] The prescribed drugs may interact with certain OTC drugs; therefore, after receiving the prescription the clinical pharmacist should check the patient’s medical history for drug related interactions and patient’s habits. This helps in effective and accurate medical therapy. In the selection of a proper drug product/generic formulation (depending on the bio-availability and equivalence of such products) the clinical pharmacist can help the physician. Clinical pharmacist can help in monitoring of drug therapy to ensure safety and efficacy. Monitoring of the drug therapy is very important particularly for those drugs that have narrow therapeutic index or administered chronically.[8] Various pharmacokinetic parameters can also be checked by the clinical pharmacist based on: plasma concentration of drug, enzymes and measurement of glucose quantity in blood, etc. Patients with kidney impairment or hepatic disorders are more prone to adverse drug reactions. Clinical pharmacist can help in detection, prevention and reporting of adverse drug reactions. He may advice the physician for alternate drug therapy for the concerned patients. Clinical pharmacists may play a major role in designing health and drug policies, and assist as a source of information for the health care professionals and to the public. The drug management greatly relies on the clinical pharmacist to check the selection, requirement, procurement, distribution and use of the drugs. Also, Research and development in the field of biological availability of active ingredients requires active participation by the clinical pharmacists. The clinical pharmacist can help in executing clinical trials and based on standard principles and bio-statistical evaluation. A clinical pharmacist is an expert to provide detailed information to the health professionals and the general public. Effective selection,
  6. 6. utilization and retrieval of drug literature by the clinical pharmacist can enable in the proper understanding of the facts by the medical team. He can also abstract information from periodic bulletins, newsletters or other pharmacy literature. Scope of clinical pharmacy in India In hospitals the services regarding clinical pharmacy are of considerable value because the concerned clinical pharmacist serves as a guide to the physician for safe and rational use of drugs.[9] He also assists to achieve economy in the hospital by planning safe drug policies, suggestive means of reduction of waste, by preventing misuse or pilferage of drugs. In addition to it the preparation of preventing forecasting future drug requirements of the hospital, based upon their drug utilization patterns. Therefore, scope of clinical pharmacy covers areas to foster innovation, improve public health and provide a knowledge exchange. Clinical pharmacist enables rational drug use by providing correct drug information including the proper utilization of the drugs utilized as drug therapy, along with all the precautions to be taken as indicated or asked by the pharmacist or the physician. [10] It discourages any irrational or reckless use of drugs and also, concerns with the procurement of the drugs into the market from the industry and their channelization to the patient for use. Clinical pharmacy also deals with ensuring safety and efficacy of the drugs after marketing. Safety can be evaluated by means of non-experimental research, whereas evaluation of efficacy in a variety of settings representing normal medical practice generally requires experiments, randomized and blinded. National or International markets are flooded with tens of drug combinations, low therapeutic value products or duplicate brand names[11] . Thus, under this study it is clarified how to choose the correct drug for administration or treatment. INTRODUCTION TO DAILY ACTIVITIES OF A CLINICAL PHARMACIST a.DRUG THERAPY MONITERING: Drug therapy monitoring is an ongoing process in which pharmacists actively review patients’ records, identify and resolve drug therapy problems such as adverse drug events (ADEs), and communicate with prescribers when problems occur. Pharmacists educate patients and their caregivers about potential adverse effects and work with patients to ensure adherence to therapy and attainment of therapeutic goals.
  7. 7. Drug therapy monitoring should be routine but is not always done consistently or systematically. In a recent paper, researchers discussed the importance of medication monitoring, the deficiencies of our current system, and three steps to take when monitoring drug therapy to improve patient outcomes.1 Key points: In reducing problems with drug therapy, appropriate prescribing has received more attention than ongoing monitoring. Appropriate prescribing—selecting the most appropriate medication for a particular patient—is an important aspect of patient care; monitoring therapy to detect and mitigate medication-related problems is just as important. Patients’ responses to medications are complex. With multiple medications, the complexity increases. Even if the right medication was prescribed, the patient may still suffer from an adverse drug event. Drug therapy monitoring uncovers problems as they occur. In turn, health care providers take actions that resolve the problems. Medication monitoring is optimized by a team approach that includes pharmacists. Following are the three steps of monitoring: 1. Educate patients about their therapy, potential adverse effects, and actions to take if problems occur. Make patients active partners in their medication management and their own health decisions. 2. Regularly assess patients’ drug therapy. Ensure that patients take their medications as prescribed, proactively identify and resolve ADEs as they occur, and assess therapeutic effectiveness. Ensure that appropriate labs are done and assessed. 3. Adjust drug therapy as needed based on information from the monitoring process. The authors provided compelling statistics demonstrating that inadequate monitoring of drug therapy leads to increased ADEs and hospital admissions. They also indicated that many such ADEs could be identified and resolved at an early stage with appropriate patient assessment. The authors noted that a number of factors make drug therapy monitoring challenging, including fragmentation of the health care system, lack of a team-based approach, health information
  8. 8. technology that is less than ideal and not integrated among members of the health care team, and conflicting evidence in the literature on appropriate monitoring of medications. b. ward round participation: It is very difficult to generalise about a ward round as their nature and purpose are generally determined by the consultant involved. Common to all ward rounds is that it is conducted in a multidisciplinary setting generally with the user present. Ward rounds are generally conducted once a week with the progress of the user for the previous week reviewed and the various inputs of the professionals concerned put into the meeting. Anticipated contributions from all those concerned with the users care for the next week are then discussed and agreed upon. A ward round can vary from the involvement of the nurse, consultant and user to a large group of people. The grouping of professionals involved in a ward round varies from consultant to consultant. If a user is anxious about a ward round they are sometimes invited in after most of the professionals have left, or the nurse may act as their advocate / representative and sometimes, especially if the user has been unable to attend the ward round, the consultant and nurse will meet with the user to debrief them on what has happened on a ward round on the same day. Sometimes a consultant will see the user outside of the ward round on a one to one basis to discuss the user`s concerns. Although on other occasions (a situation that occurred more frequently in the past) the only contact some consultants have with 2 the user is during ward rounds. This is sometimes attributed to their activities in the community taking away from the time they could spend in the hospital. It is widely acknowledged that users can experience distress through experiencing ward rounds although ways of making them more user friendly have not been established with exception of the suggestion from some nursing staff that all consultants do make an effort to see a user individually outside a ward round at a specified time. The great majority of people involved in the HUG discussion described ward rounds as a negative experience. Once people are told that they are going onto a ward round it is easy to become anxious. During the often considerable wait to be asked in, they go over and over their feelings and the possible questions you may be asked. This can make them feel more ill. The words people used to describe their experience ranged from – * overwhelming,
  9. 9. * you feel a fool when asked a question you weren’t expecting which you can’t answer * its painful * it can make people more ill * in anticipation of it, during it and reflecting on it afterwards, it can be terrifying * it feels totally uncomfortable * it can be overpowering * there is no empathy for the sufferer * it is intimidating * it is embarrassing * you are put under pressure in a group * there is too little information (although other people said that there is too much information to take in especially if you are feeling ill.) Some people had never experienced a ward round or even heard of one. Many people were very unclear as to the reason for holding a ward round. People`s perceptions of the purpose of ward rounds included: * to assess someone’s mental health. * to discuss your case and assess you * to find out what progress you are making and whether your medication is working. C.ADVERSE DRUG REACTION MANAGEMENT: Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, accounting for up to 30% of hospital admissions in the United States,1 and costing approximately $170 billion annually.2 Elderly patients are at highest risk of experiencing ADRs, many of which are preventable.1 The most commonly-implicated medications include antibiotics, anticoagulants,
  10. 10. digoxin, diuretics, hypoglycemics, antineoplastics, and nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs, which are responsible for about 60% of hospital admissions.1 Actual, perceived, or even fear of ADRs increases the likelihood for medication nonadherence, leading to suboptimal treatment efficacy and adding to the burden of disease.1-3 Actual ADRs can result from medication pharmacology, whereas perceived or fear of ADRs are influenced by psychological factors such as predetermined medication views, lack of belief in treatment necessity, anticipation of ADRs, conditioning based on past experiences, and misattributing symptoms as ADRs.1-3 Clinician awareness of these factors will help to reduce risk for ADRs and optimize management, ultimately allowing patients to benefit from intended treatment. The American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP) provides guidelines and emphasizes the role of pharmacists in comprehensive ADR management.4 Here are some tips:4-6 Risk Minimization  Understand patient views about medication therapy.  Educate about the benefits of treatment.  Inform patients about potential ADRs and management strategies should any occur.  Ensure an updated and accurate medication list.  Utilize decision support software to help prevent ADRs.  Start with low doses and frequencies and slowly titrate as tolerated.  Initiate less-potent agents, agents with direct mechanisms of action, or alternatives with lower adverse event incidence.  Avoid or reduce the use of interacting medications.  Prescribe dosage forms with minimal systemic exposure (eg creams, patches). Recognition, Detection  Be familiar with known ADRs of the medication as well as the patient’s pre-existing symptoms.
  11. 11.  Evaluate new symptoms as possible ADRs, looking into health conditions, labs, or other factors which may explain the symptoms.  Consider the temporal relationship between medication initiation and symptom onset.  Challenge concepts like stopping the medication to see if the symptom subsides in absence of the medication, and restarting to see if symptoms return.  Utilize lab tests for more evidence to identify an ADR.  Apply probability tools7-9 such as the Naranjo Adverse Drug Reaction Probability Scale or 4Ts for heparin induced thrombocytopenia.10  Express empathy and maintain a trusting relationship with the patient.  Reduce dosing or discontinue the offending medication.  Switch to another agent or dosage form less likely to cause ADRs.  Treat side effects when necessary (beware of prescribing cascades).  Document the ADR in the patient’s medical record.  If working from a care setting separate from pharmacy, notify the patient’s pharmacy to document the ADR in the pharmacy records.  Report ADRs through appropriate channels such as your organization’s reporting system, the drug manufacturer, FDA MedWatch11 or Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.12  Track and trend ADRs for ongoing process improvement. D.DRUG INFORMATION AND POISONS INFORMATION: DRUG INFORMATION:  ™ Drug information means providing clinically relevant information on any aspect of drug use relating to individual patients, or general information on how best to use drugs for populations.  ™ Drug information service can be applied to any activity where information about drug use is transferred, and includes patientrelated aspects of pharmaceutical care.  ™ A Drug information center is an area where pharmacists(or other health care professionals) specialise in providing information to health professionals or public.
  12. 12.  ™ The drug information centre provides authenticate, unbiased information to healthcare professionals, provide tailor-made counselling and health information to patients/consumer as well as monitor and document adverse drug reactions. INTRODUCTION DRUG INFORMATION:  The first drug information centre was opened in 1962 at the university of Kentucky medical centre and was intended to be utilised as a source of selected, comprehensive drug information.  A drug information centre can also contribute to pharmacovigilance( adverse drug reaction reporting), drug use reviews, health education programmes and clinical research. POISON INFORMATION: Poison information is a specialised area of drug information which includes information about the toxic effects of chemicals and pesticides, hazardous material spills , household products , overdose, of therapeutic medicines including mushrooms, animal toxins from bites of snakes , spiders and other venomous creature and stings. The objectives of DIC are: • To provide an organized database of specialized information on medicines and therapeutics to meet the drug information needs of practitioners. • To educate pharmacy students to serve as effective providers of medicines information. • To provide accurate and unbiased medicines information service to the pharmacists, physicians and other health care professionals in the hospital and community. • To promote patient care through rational use of medicines. DRUG INFORMATION RESOURCES: • Textbooks, newsletters, journals, • Newsletters, microfiche reader, • Optical discs,
  13. 13. • Computer systems • Tertiary resources >>>Secondary resources >>>Primary resources Primary resources: • Primary literature describes unique experiences which change the world in terms of available knowledge. • They are the foundation on which all other drug information is based. These include journal publications on drug-related subjects, such as reports of clinical drug trials, case reports, and pharmacological research. Evaluating primary literature is difficult. • The most reliable evidence comes from reports on randomized controlled trials. Proper evaluation of these trials requires considerable experience, and systematic reviews of combined trials (meta-analyses) may be necessary. • Sources: ¾ Medical and therapeutics Journal: *annals of internal medicine. * british medical journal. *journal of the medical association. * New England Journal of Medicine. Pharmacy journals: * American Journal of Hospital Pharmacy. * Clinical Pharmacy. * DICP-Annals of pharmacotherapy. * Journal of Clinical and Hospital Pharmacy. ¾ Drug and Toxicology Information and Pharmacology Journal. * British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.
  14. 14. * Human and Experimental Toxicology. Secondary sources: secondary sources consists of reviews of primary reports. These provide a personal perspective of the literature and can include cooments on how the author might apply the information in practice. •Medline •International PharamaceuticalAbstracts •Chemical Abstracts •IOWA drug Information Service •DRUGDEX •Martindale •POISINDEX Tertiary resources: Tertiary resources are summaries of the primary and secondar published literatre. Printed textbooks are the main example and these ar characterised by a slow rate of revision compared to secondary sources. •AHFS-Drug information Book;AustralianMedicine Handbookook; Meylersside effect of drugs • Avery’s Drug Treatment •Basic skills in interpreting Lab data •Drug information handbook •Drug interactions Stockley/ Facts and comparison •Handbook of injectables
  15. 15. •HarrisonsPrinciples of Internal Medicine •Martindale, Pharmacopoeias, Physicians desk ref •Merck index, Merck manual, •BNF, USP, Australian formulary E.MEDICATION HISTORY: Taking medication histories can be difficult. Many patients don’t manage their own medications, and many of those who do struggle with drug names, doses, and indications. Using a standardized method for taking medication histories is vital to minimizing errors. Here are 10 steps to do so: Step 1: Introduce yourself to patients and ask for permission to discuss their home medications. If there are guests in the room, offer to come back later instead of asking whether it’s ok to speak in front of others. This takes the burden off of patients and gives them an easy avenue to decline discussing their medications in front of guests. Step 2: Check each patient’s name and date of birth. Step 3: Ask whether they came to the hospital from their home or a facility, if you’re uncertain. Oftentimes, patients coming from a nursing home or other care facility will have a W-10 form that can be used to obtain their current medications. Step 4: Ask whether they manage their own medications or if someone helps them. Before spending a significant amount of time trying to obtain a medication history from patients unfamiliar with their medications, ask if someone assists them. For example, many patients have family members who set up their medication box. It may also be a good idea to inquire about a visiting nurse who assists with their medications.
  16. 16. Step 5: Ask about the name, strength, dose, route, and frequency of their medications. This question may be overwhelming for patients on many different medications, so encourage them to start anywhere they remember. Although it may be tempting to read their current medication list and ask whether it’s correct, there’s a lot of room for error in this method. Instead, try prompting the patient by asking, “Do you take any medications to lower your cholesterol?” Step 6: Ask about OTC products, vitamins, and any medications taken less often. Aspirin is an important medication that patients might forget to mention. Step 7: Ask about inhalers, injectables, creams/ointments, eye drops, ear drops, nasal sprays, patches, and medication samples. Patients often associate the word “medication” with pills, so prompting them with other dosage forms can remind them of medications they might have missed. Step 8: Ask which pharmacy/pharmacies they use and inquire about allergies. Step 9: Thank them and ask whether they have any questions. Using the phrase “I have the time” has been proven to increase a patient’s willingness to ask questions. Step 10: Evaluate the medication history obtained against at least one additional source. The sources should contain the same medication names, strengths, dosages, routes, and frequencies. Any discrepancies should be further investigated. Some examples of secondary sources are previous medication list, prescription bottles, pharmacy records, and insurance records. F.PATIENT COUNSELLING: 1 Ensure prescription has been screened by pharmacist. Obtain handover information from pharmacist
  17. 17. G.DRUG UTILISATION EVALUATION(DUE) AND REVIEW(DUR): Drug use studies using aggregate data or health facility indicators may indicate that there is over- or under-consumption of medicines, and qualitative studies may indicate why certain health staff and patients behave the way they do. However, such studies do not provide detail about the exact nature of the irrational use. Such details may concern incorrect medicine choices, incorrect dose, prescribing drugs that cause ADRs or drug interactions, and the use of expensive drugs when cheaper ones would do. Drug use evaluation (DUE) is a system of ongoing, systematic, criteria-based evaluation of drug use that will help ensure that medicines are used appropriately (at the individual patient level). If therapy is deemed to be inappropriate, interventions with providers or patients will be necessary to optimize 2* Name and type of drug 3* Dosage schedule eg, dose, frequency, quantity, duration, how to take it and additional warning 4* Compliance chart/ steroid card/ warfarin booklet 5* Technique 6 Patient information leaflet/ side effects 7† Special precautions/ storage conditions 8† Missed a dose 9* Ancillary equipment Any other question should be referred to a pharmacist * To mention in a counselling session † To mention if appropriate or if patient asks this question
  18. 18. drug therapy. A DUE is drug- or disease-specific and can be structured so that it will assess the actual process of prescribing, dispensing or administering a drug (indications, dose, drug interactions, etc.). DUE is the same as drug utilization review (DUR) and terms are used synonymously. Medication use evaluation (MUE) is similar to DUE but emphasizes improving patient outcomes and individual quality of life; it is, therefore, highly dependent on a multidisciplinary approach involving all professionals dealing with drug therapy. An MUE will assess clinical outcomes (cured infections, decreased lipid levels, etc.). The goal of a DUE or MUE is to promote optimal medication therapy and ensure that drug therapy meets current standards of care. Additional objectives may include: • creating guidelines (criteria) for appropriate drug utilization • evaluating the effectiveness of medication therapy • enhancing responsibility/accountability in the medicine use process • controlling medicine cost • preventing medication related problems, for example adverse drug reactions, treatment failures, over-use, under-use, incorrect doses and non-formulary medicine use • identifying areas in which further information and education may be needed by health-care providers. Once the main problem areas have been identified, (from aggregate data, health facility indicators, qualitative studies, other DUE studies, or even recommendations from DTC members), a DUE system can be established relatively quickly. 6.5.1 The steps of a DUE The steps of a DUE are as follows. An example is shown in box 6.7.
  19. 19. STEP 1 Establish responsibility It is the responsibility of the DTC to establish procedures for the implementation of a DUE programme; this includes appointing a responsible member of the DTC or a subcommittee to monitor and supervise the DUE process in the hospital or clinics. Ideally the DTC should establish annual plans, outlining which medicines or clinical conditions will be a part of the DUE process. STEP 2 Develop the scope of activities and define the objectives The DTC should decide upon the objectives of the DUE and the scope of the activities necessary. The scope can be very extensive or it can focus on a single aspect of drug therapy and will depend upon the type of problem identified, for example: • overuse of a more expensive medicine when a cheaper equivalent is available, as revealed in aggregate data • incorrect use (indication, dosage, administration) of a particular drug, as revealed in patient charts, medication error reports, ADR reports • inappropriate choices of antibiotic, as revealed in antibiotic sensitivity reports • a poor dispensing process, as revealed by patient complaints or feedback. Due to the large number of medicines available at a hospital or clinic, the DTC must concentrate on those medicines with the highest potential for problems in order to get the most return on the work involved. These high-priority areas include: • high-volume drugs • expensive drugs • drugs with a narrow therapeutic index
  20. 20. • drugs with a high incidence of ADRs • critically important therapeutic categories, for example cardiovascular, emergency, toxicology, intravenous drugs, chemotherapy and narcotic analgesics • antimicrobial drugs, prophylactic and therapeutic • drugs undergoing evaluation for addition to the formulary • drugs used for non-labelled indications • drugs used in high-risk patients • common clinical conditions often poorly treated. STEP 3 Establish criteria for review of the medicine Establishing DUE criteria is extremely important, and is the responsibility of the DTC. DUE criteria are statements that define correct drug usage with regard to various components, as shown in box 6.6. Criteria for the use of any medicine should be established using the hospital’s STGs (assuming that they have been correctly developed). In the absence of hospital STGs, criteria may be based on recommendations from national or other locally available satisfactory drug use protocols, other relevant literature sources, and/or recognized international and local experts. Credibility, and staff acceptance, of the DUE relies on using criteria that have been developed from reading established evidence-based medicine information from reputable sources and that have been discussed with prescribers. BOX 6.6 COMPONENTS OF DRUG USE FOR DUE CRITERIA • uses: appropriate indication for drug, absence of contraindications • selection: appropriate drug for clinical condition • dosing: indication-specific dosing, intervals and duration of treatment
  21. 21. • interactions: absence of interactions - drug-drug, drug-food, drug-laboratory • preparation: steps involved with preparing a drug for administration • administration: steps involved in administration, quantity dispensed • patient education: drug and disease-specific instructions given to patients • monitoring: clinical and laboratory • outcome, for example: decreased blood pressure, blood glucose, asthma attacks Reviewing many criteria will make the DUE process more difficult, and may impair successful completion of the review. Therefore the number of criteria established for each medicine is often between 3 and 5. Once the criteria are established, thresholds or benchmarks are decided for each criterion in order to define the expectations or goals for compliance with the criteria. Ideally one would like 100% of all cases to comply with the criteria, but in reality this may not be possible, and a DTC might decide to set a threshold of 90-95% compliance below which they would instigate corrective action. STEP 4 Data collection Data may be collected retrospectively, from patient charts and other records, or prospectively, at the time a medicine is prepared or dispensed. Retrospective data collection may be quicker and is best accomplished away from the patient care areas and distractions. The advantage of a prospective review is that the reviewer can intervene at the time the medicine is dispensed to prevent errors in dosage, indications, interactions or other mistakes. A particular example of this is the computerized systems used in some pharmacies; here the computer warns the pharmacist if patient data being entered into the computer fails to meet established criteria and requires them to correct the problem(s) noted. Such a system can also provide a large database for use retrospectively. Data must be collected from a suitable random sample of charts or prescription records from the health-care facility, usually selected by pharmacy personnel, but also by nurses or medical records personnel. The treatment of at least 30 patients, or 100 patients for common clinical conditions, should be reviewed per health facility or hospital. The larger the facility and the more practitioners, the larger the number of records needed for review and analysis. Data collection forms based on the criteria can be configured into simple ‘yes/no’ questions or may involve the filling in of open
  22. 22. questions (see annex 6.2). Sources of data include patient charts, dispensing records, medication administration records, laboratory reports, ADR reports, medication error reports, antimicrobial sensitivity reports, and documented staff and patient complaints. STEP 5 Data analysis Data are tabulated in a form that corresponds to the criteria chosen for the DUE. The percentages of cases that meet the threshold for each criteria should be calculated and summarized for presentation to the DTC. A report of all DUE programmes that are being conducted should be prepared on a quarterly basis. STEP 6 Feedback to the prescribers and making a plan of action After information is presented (for example on inappropriate drug use or unacceptable patient outcome), the DTC should develop conclusions about the differences between actual and desired results. In other words, how do the actual results vary from the desired benchmark or threshold levels? The DTC should then decide what follow-up action is necessary and whether to continue, discontinue or expand the functions of the DUE in question. Recommendations should include specific steps to correct any drug use problem that is evident from performing the DUE. For example, if a specific medicine is being prescribed at too high a dose, the recommendations need to specify in detail how the dosing of this medicine can be improved. Interventions to improve drug use would include feedback to the prescribers and may also include: • education, for example letters, in-service education, workshops, newsletters, face-to-face discussions • institution of drug order forms • institution of prescribing restrictions • changing the formulary list and/or manual • changing the standard treatment guidelines
  23. 23. • using another DUE or continuing the present one. STEP 7 Follow-up In every DUE, follow-up is critical to ensure appropriate resolution of any problems. Did an intervention achieve its objective? If an intervention is not evaluated, or drug use problems are not resolved, then the DUE will have been of no use. As a part of a follow-up plan the DTC must assess the need to continue, modify or discontinue the DUE. Thus, DUE activities should be evaluated regularly (at least annually) and those that do not have a significant impact on drug use should be redesigned in order to provide measurable improvements. Common problems associated with DUEs include unclear responsibilities for different activities, poor prioritization of problems, lack of documentation, lack of personnel and inadequate follow-up. If follow-up is adequate, prescribers are likely to improve their performance in all areas knowing that they may be reviewed in the future! H.QUALITY ASSURANCE OF CLINICAL SERVICES: Quality assurance is a management technique used to ensure the quality of practice and its outcome.  PATIENT COUNSELLING  ADR reporting  Ward round participation  Drug information services  Patient interview  Case note review  Medication chart review  Therapeutic consultation  Drug interactions pharmacoeconomics  Poison management  News letter initiation & conducting pharmaceutical research & development  Hospital formulary  Dosage adjustment calculations
  24. 24.  Therapeutic drug monitoring  Therapeutic guideline preparation. Assuring the quality through ‘customers’ who may be  Patients  Carers  Clients or  Other health care professionals. PATIENT DATA ANALYSIS: Providers have to watch over different dimensions simultaneously, balancing quality care delivery with moderate costs while tracking workforce and financials. Keeping all these dimensions effective is impossible without custom analytics, since only tailored, agile tools can accommodate both established processes and changing conditions (such as the transition to a value-based care environment). The analytics that helps to improve value, keep up with the competition and evolve care quality is based on 5 interconnected dimensions: outcomes, costs, patient-generated health data (PGHD), financial management and internal processes. THE PATIENT’S CASE HISTORY: Practice Goals It is the privilege of any physician to set his own practice goals. Such goals usually take one of two major directions: comprehensive care or specific care. Comprehensive care implies the discovery of all the patient's problems, forming a plan of action for each problem, putting that plan of action into effect, and monitoring the progress results and revising the plan as necessary. On the otherhand, specific care is restrictive care in which a doctor of specialized skill and interest concentrates on only a part of the patient's problem or problems. Family practice is an example of comprehensive care; chiropractic orthopedics is an example of specific care.
  25. 25. The point to be made here is that both comprehensive care and specific care require an accurate diagnosis. Comprehensive care requires the discovery of all the patient's problems to direct problem- oriented therapy. Specific care also requires the discovery of all the patient's problems so that all problems can be considered in relation to the specific area of interest. Obviously, one cannot be specific unless he has an appreciation for the whole. To do so would be like the story of the blind men examining the elephant: all describing the animal according to the parts (ears, tail, tusk, legs, etc) they were near without understanding the relationship of the parts to the whole. Clinical Records Good decisions are the result of accurate, complete facts being at hand from which a logical course of action can be planned. This means that the health of the practice is determined to a great extent by the quality of the doctor's data gathering and retrieval systems. Every office requires certain basic information on every new patient. To be aware of the patient's problems is the first step in logical health care. The second step is to have systematically developed complete records of the patient's problems and the care administered to monitor progress. More is needed besides a comprehension of the problems for it is extremely doubtful if all the problems could be remembered without a written record. Total recall from visit to visit of existing problems and their ramifications over a period of weeks or months is incredible. Quality health care is the result of accurate observation, analysis and synthesis of information, and appropriate action. Good records safeguard the quality of these functions. Clinical records concern the health-care aspects of the practice. Examples are the entering patient data form, the patient history form, the case history and examination form, case progress records, clinical laboratory reports, and x-ray reports. Administration records concern the business side of the practice. Entering Patient Data
  26. 26. When new patients enter the typical chiropractic office, they are greeted, seated comfortably, handed a clip board to which has been attached a card or slip, and requested to fill out the necessary information. Much of this information is for administrative purposes such as the patient's address and telephone number, employer's name and address, referral and insurance data. However, some of the information is of a clinical nature and will be transferred to other records such as date of birth, chief complaint, number and ages of children, and occupation. Patient History Form After the entering data are obtained, the next step is to obtain a record of the patient's health history. A chiropractic assistant may be responsible for the initial gathering of this information which records when symptoms first appeared, how long the disorder has existed, what the patient has previously done about the condition, and other facts helpful in case evaluation. Such information may be gathered by an assistant, and is usually restricted to that concerning the patient's chief and minor complaints; the patient's medical, surgical, obstetrical histories; family, social, and accident histories. Other points covered are: record of past patient illnesses, operations, miscarriages, births,
  27. 27. drug or food sensitivities, congenital difficulties, past medical and chiropractic care and the results obtained. Family history will concern: the health status of siblings and parents, offering possible clues to hereditary influences. The patient's social history relates to where the patient lives, marital status, number and ages of children, type of work and work environment, smoking and drinking habits, activity excesses and inhibitions. The history of accidents and their effects are recorded. The doctor will later go over each point in detail with the patient during the interview. Questionnaires Programmed questionnaires and direct questioning comprise the two most common methods used in gathering a case history. A screening device such as a preprinted form does not minimize the doctor's role in taking the history. It is just an efficiency means of supplying non-critical data and serving as reference points from which the doctor will investigate further. The time saved in asking routine questions can be used in more personal aspects of the case. To save patient and office time, many doctors utilize a type of personal history form which requires only a simple "Yes" or "No" answer which can be checked or encircled by the patient. These forms are usually designed so that a group of questions refers to a particular body system. A questionnaire gives the doctor an opportunity to review the data prior to seeing the patient so that he may formulate some of the basic questions in his mind prior to contact. The person whose duty it
  28. 28. is to instruct the patient in how to fill out a questionnaire must be sure to stress the importance of the information to the patient so that the form will be completed with sincerity. The patient should be assured that all information will remain in confidence. If a question is not clear to a patient, there should be someone available to help. Obviously, a patient that is severely ill should not be asked to fill out a multi-page questionnaire. An acutely ill patient is far too disturbed to be confronted with a printed form. Many doctors feel that a questionnaire should be presented to the patient only after the initial history has been obtained and a positive rapport has been established between doctor and patient. The approach must be designed to the patient and problem at hand as well as to office philosophy. Case History and Examination Form The doctor's actual examination has begun with a review of the initial data. During the interview, the doctor will further investigate this information, probing deeper and wider, and arrive at a judgment as to what type examination procedures would be best suited for the particular patient and complaints involved. At the completion of the patient interview, the doctor will propose the type of examination necessary; and upon patient agreement, the examination will proceed. After examination, the doctor will record or dictate the results of his physical examination, spinal analysis, laboratory findings, and other data necessary to profile the patient's condition. In a simple acute case, this whole process may be completed in a matter of minutes. In a severe chronic condition of an obscure nature, the process may take from several days to several weeks before a working diagnosis and prognosis is arrived at. Regardless, after the examination and evaluation of the patient's history and examination findings, the doctor will meet with the patient to discuss his opinions and recommendation for treatment or referral. Although professional printing houses have a large selection of case history forms to choose from,
  29. 29. many doctors prefer to design their own to meet personal goals and specifications. Still other doctors do not desire a restricted format and prefer to develop clinical records on an open basis through dictation which is later typed. Case Progress Records Once a patient enters therapy, his condition is recorded, together with changes in treatment or to previously given instructions. Progress notations constitute a permanent record of what was done and offer a chronological patient status. While the patient's history indicates the patient's status at the time of the initial visit, the progress records indicate the patient's state of health at subsequent points in time. Elements in the Diagnostic Process In the broad sense, the word symptom is used to label any manifestation of disease. In the diagnostic sense, however, symptoms are thought of as being only subjective, appreciated only by the affected person. Pain and itching are pure symptoms. Signs are detectable by another person and sometimes by the patient himself. Faint cardiac murmurs and pulmonary rales are pure signs. Some features are symptoms and signs as the same time such as fever and swelling. Conditions vary in classification. Alcoholism, for instance, may be a diagnosis or it may be a symptom and/or sign of a severe neurosis. There is one basic reason for studying signs, symptoms, and, for that matter, the case history: to determine the pathophysiological processes involved. Memorizing specific symptoms of specific disease entities has little clinical value unless the processes involved are understood. Knowing "why" a certain sign or symptom is present is vital for comprehension and competent therapy. A sign or a symptom is never an isolated phenomenon but has multiple interrelationships, some physiological and some psychological, which can be of a major or minor importance. The patient's problems can only be interpreted and a diagnosis made possible when the clinical significance of the patient's signs and symptoms are understood.
  30. 30. The structure of the diagnostic process in the typical chiropractor's office consists of: (1) developing a patient profile, (2) recording the history, (3) conducting the physical examination and spinal analysis, and (4) interpreting necessary laboratory reports and x-ray films. These procedures may be directed either to specific problems such as low back pain, hypertension, asthma, or they may be directed in a comprehensive manner which identifies all the patient's problems even if some are not a concern to the patient at the time. Thus, the direction that these procedures will take will be determined by both patient and practice goals. It is these first two elements, patient profile and history, that are the major subject of discussion in this chapter. These two elements are the components of the patient's initial interview with the doctor. The Art of Clinical Inquiry Several years ago, Dr. David C. Pamer offered a description of the need for the case history in an article which appeared in "The Chiropractic Internist": "An accurate, complete, usable, and at times laborious and exhausting case history is the essential foundation that all practitioners must first obtain before they can build piece by piece the true diagnosis. And only after a diagnosis has been reached should therapy be initiated. The case history must be accurate and complete, thus warning the physician of conditions and protecting the patient from possible detrimental diagnostic procedures which may be encountered within the realm of a diagnostic 'work-up'. A complete case history will protect the fetus of a young 'surprised' female with 'low back pain' from x-ray irradiation. An accurate case history will protect the traumatized patient from possible further injury or aggravation of injury during physical examination. A 'good' case history of patient data must regulate and mandate diagnostic studies and aid in the interpretation of the same. McBryde and Blacklow (SIGNS & SYMPTOMS, Lippincott, 1970) state that 50% of the diagnoses made are possible solely on the data obtained from a complete case history. Another 25%
  31. 31. of the diagnoses are based on the physical examination alone. Laboratory, x-ray, and other procedures contribute 20%, with 5% of the cases nondeterminable." An understanding of the goals of the interview, how to handle the presenting symptom and present illness during the interview, how to develop communications leadership and control, how to cope with patient anxiety, what notes to take, and recognition of the pitfalls in interviewing are prerequisites to developing the art of clinical inquiry. Goals of the Interview The patient's first interview is the first part, as well as the foundation, of the doctor-patient relationship. This vital interview can be considered to have three basic content objectives: an emotional substance, a factual substance, and a therapeutic substance. Thus, feelings, facts, and direction are the primary goals of the interview. The emotional substance is that atmosphere of developing good human relations. Interest, courtesy, understanding, the development of rapport, and all the other social manners and arts of interpersonnel communications will be tested here as they are in any meaningful social contact. Shewd assessment of various personalities and the ability to adapt to a wide variety of personalities offer an optimal climate for the doctor to gain knowledge of the individual and the person's full cooperation. This is the time when first impressions and most lasting impressions are made. This is the period when doctor and patient "size up" one another. The emotional substance is human reality. However, balance is the key. One can show not enough interest in the emotional substance, or show too much. The factual substance is that information about the patient's problem and its history. Here, the doctor's knowledge of the basic and clinical sciences help the examiner to direct his questions with skill, correlating the patient's symptoms with his clinical knowledge and experience. If backache is the chief complaint, for instance, what is its possible pathophysiology and etiology? If the complaint is chronic in nature, the doctor will reflect on what he has learned of the natural progression of such a syndrome in a similar situation. The factual substance is one of data gathering, sifting, correlation, and evaluation --without prejudgment that could cloud objectivity.
  32. 32. In the text CLINICAL METHODS, H.K. Walker, MD, states: "Therapy begins when the patient and physican first set eyes on one another." There can be little therapy if there is little desire to cooperate. Thus it is important that the examiner establish and cultivate a climate which informs the patient that the doctor is interested in the person first as a human being, and second as a patient; and the patient is instilled with the conviction that the doctor knows what he is doing. These factors are the product of the emotional and factual substance of the interview. The value of this first interview and the patient's history cannot be overestimated. It is the point in which doctor and patient first have contact and attempt to construct a bond. It elicits valuable information about the person as an individual and establishes the first steps toward the later diagnosis. It designs the physical examination which is to follow and makes certain signs to be found more meaningful. It provides an index to the seriousness of the illness. It indicates probable laboratory tests, and it begins to direct the role of future therapy. In the majority of instances, following physical and laboratory examinations will: (1) confirm an accurate case history, or (2) indicate case history inadequacy. The value of a case history is directly proportional to its completeness and accuracy. Thus, in questioning a patient, the doctor must accomplish two tasks: (1) convince the patient of the importance of the interview and questioning, and (2) establish the complete sequence and relationship of events up to the present illness. Unless the first task is accomplished, the second can never be achieved. As the history-taking develops, the doctor must begin to formulate tentative ideas about the pending diagnosis. The Presenting Symptom The presenting symptom is the chief complaint or major problem for which the patient is seeking
  33. 33. help. It is the response to such questions as "What seems to be the matter?" or "How can I help you?" Deep probing into the patient's chief complaint will frequently uncover diseases and disorders that were predestined in years past and could have been avoided or minimized if an efficient case history had been obtained at that time. The doctor's role should be as much preventive as it is therapeutic. Once the chief problem has been defined, the patient should be encouraged to offer more details of the situation. Most patients will do this spontaneously. After the patient has "told his story", the doctor is in a position to direct specific questions to profile the patient's problem in greater detail. Remember that the patient's symptoms represent what the patient feels to be wrong and what the patient is concerned with. The doctor may find a very severe problem that is asymptomatic, but this should not be an excuse to minimize the patient's concern. If the patient is in pain, then the doctor will limit his questions at this time by asking something to the effect, "What's bothering you the most?" In most instances of pain, it is practical to concentrate on the acute condition during the first visit. The Present Illness If the patient is not in pain, then the doctor should proceed to ask, "What else has been troubling you lately?" Your goal is to encourage the patient to relate all his problems so that you can arrive at a description of the present illness. It is also good to have the patient describe his symptoms on following visits. The re-telling will invariably add new facts not previously revealed or recently remembered. It takes time to build trust --and almost impossible to obtain a thorough case history in the first visit. If the patient has been involved in trauma, shock, or a crisis, it is not unusual for a degree of amnesia or faulty recall to be present. At the end of the interview, you should feel confident that the emotional and factual substance of the interview was to your liking and confident that the patient has been open and truthful with you. If not, the data are most likely incomplete or misleading.
  34. 34. You now have a list of the patient's problems--some possibly related to the chief complaint and others that are probably not. Clinical judgment will determine their priority consideration. The quality of this judgment is determined to a great extent in how thoroughly you understand the beginning and course of the problem, where the problem is located and its radiation, the problem's quantity and quality, what circumstances aggravate or aid the problem, and what manifestations are associated. Answers to these questions should be at hand for each complaint. Leadership in Communicating After the doctor is introduced to the patient and before the formal interview begins, it is always good practice to start the conversation with a few social comments not related to health or sickness to put the patient at ease. Don't be in a hurry to begin the actual interview. Let the person first understand that you recognize him as an individual. Inquire into the patient's comfort, then explain your professional role: family practitioner, specialist, practice goals. Good answers come from tactful questions that are asked in a manner the patient understands. If you ask most lay people, "Have you ever had jaundice?", most will respond, "No". If you then ask them, "Do you understand what jaundice is?", most will reply, "Not exactly". And of those who say they do understand, most will have an erroneous understanding. Thus, be sure to speak in terms that are understandable and descriptive, and watch the responding body language as well as listen to the words. Use similes and analogies whenever you think you might be misunderstood otherwise. Time will be saved and continuity will be maintained by avoiding hopping between unrelated areas. Poor transitions result in a disorganized picture. Try to avoid Yes-No patient answers to your questions. They relate little information. Spontaneous paragraphs are what you are seeking for they will most likely be closer to the relevant truth you seek. A good rule of thumb is that three-fourths of the talking should be done by the patient. You can keep the patient talking by:
  35. 35. (1) keeping silent when the patient pauses, (2) ask, "Go on!" or nod in agreement, (3) have the patient reaffirm his own words such as asking "It hurts only in the right leg, right?" or (4) have the patient clarify something he said earlier. Your job is to lead the patient so that he will not leave anything important out of his story. Such control usually necessitates privacy and enough quiet so that both patient and doctor can concentrate. Relatives and friends should not be present except in situations such as a pre-adolescent, mental retardation, or when language interpretation is necessary. You can lead the patient in several ways and maintain control of the situation; for example, by frequent eye contact, offering undivided attention, changing the subject when the patient wanders, and in the manner in which you frame your questions. Non-threatening questions as "Tell me more about your...." or "Would you say your pain is sharp or burning?" elicit more information than simple direct questions that require a mere yes or no response. A simple "Anything else?" or "What do you mean by ...? often brings forth important information. The facts you gain during the interview will become your basis for making a therapy decision when they are correlated with physical and laboratory findings. And of all these procedures, most diagnosticians feel that the history during the initial interview is the most important. It should never be rushed. Science and humanity are not incompatible. There is no substitute for a physician's interest, acceptance, recognition, and empathy, from the patient's viewpoint. Studies have shown that these qualities are more important to the patient in selecting a doctor than the physician's technical and scientific ability. Galen told us centuries ago: "He heals the best in whom the most people have the greatest confidence." To understand why a patient thinks and acts as he does, the doctor must first learn why he thinks and acts as he does. Each physician has a unique "anatomy and physiology" in his decision process, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses.
  36. 36. The interview is not complete unless you are confident that you understand: (1) the beginning and course that the patient's problem has followed, (2) where the problem is located and its nature, (3) the quality and quantity of the problem, (4) under what circumstances the problem is aggravated and relieved, and (5) the problem's associated manifestations. Patient Anxiety Every illness has an emotional component. Sometimes this component is slight, and sometimes it may amount to an emotional crisis. Health and well being cannot become complete unless there is both physical and emotional recovery. Young and inexperienced physicians have a tendency to negate, minimize, and sometimes even ridicule psychological manifestations. This is probably the result of academic over-emphasis upon objective technical data rather than upon the patient as a whole. It is also much easier to interpret laboratory data than it is to evaluate subjective responses during the diagnostic work up. The technical and scientific aspects of health science can be learned through books and courses; however, the art of clinical practice can only be learned in the doctor-patient relationship of heath "care". For this reason, the diagnostic process can never become fully computerized. To diagnose means to thoroughly understand, and one cannot fully understand unless the human elements are taken into consideration. A computer may be helpful in the accumulation and sorting of data, but it can never be programmed to interpret correctly in light of human problems. An individual becomes a patient when he or she seeks health care from a professional. The term "patient" comes from the Latin word "pati" which means to suffer. This suffering, mental or physical, must be remembered at all times. Self-preservation is one of our strongest urges. Thus, in matters of health, every patient feels emotional discomfort. There is not always pain, but there is always anxiety. In the wake of any
  37. 37. illness, there is a flood of fears --some based on fact, many on assumption or unwarranted beliefs. There are fears of personal survival, financial concerns, social worries. There are fears of pain from examination or therapy, of the doctor's competency, and of embarrassment in exposing private areas to a stranger. Recognize these fears: they deserve understanding and recognition, never a minimizing "put-down". Quite often, delicate topics will have to be explored such as in sexual difficulties, menstruation disorders, a history of venereal disease, or signs of illegal drug use. Such areas should not be covered too early. Let a rapport be developed first, and the information will be more open and credible. Anxiety is expressed in a wide variety of behavioral patterns --the angry patient, the hostile patient, the dependent patient, the crying patient, the embarrassed patient, the depressed patient, the affectionate patient, the uncooperative patient and the overly cooperative patient. A cultured sympathetic objectivity is the best way to calm the angry and hostile, avoid dependency attachment, sublimate the affectionate, ease the embarrassed, give hope to the depressed, and maintain necessary cooperation in a professional atmosphere. Take care not to act too friendly or not friendly enough. The doctor must be sincerely concerned, yet he must maintain a degree of detachment. If objectivity is lost, judgment becomes biased, and acts become controlled by emotions rather than by reason. By being calm, sympathetic, showing interest and acting human, the doctor tends to reduce those anxiety forces within the patient that would not be in the best interests of case management or honest communications. One of the easiest methods of revealing unwarranted anxiety is one of the most overlooked; that is, to simply ask the patient how he interprets his symptoms. If the patient's beliefs are in error, never imply that he's ignorant. ust state your interpretation and how you will determine the facts. Each patient has his own way of coping. Regardless of it's expression, it is the doctor's responsibility to try to understand why the patients feels and thinks the way he or she does. This is the first diagnosis --and the act, the first therapy. Complacency and a "matter of fact" or judgmental attitude are negative forces in the doctor-patient relationship.
  38. 38. As a general rule, organic diseases present clear-cut symptoms, while emotional or mental disorders are apt to be poorly defined and presented as seemingly unrelated complaints until the trouble for the organ language is discovered. Today we realize that there is a close relationship between psyche and soma. While one aspect may be far more important in a particular case, it is never alone and the other aspect should not be neglected. It is important to realize in both diagnosis and therapy that symptoms in chronic cases may have become a fixed part of the personality and sublimated to have certain positive benefits. For instance, a crutch may have been developed into an instrument to gain attention and sympathy. Periodic episodes of pain may be used to keep a spouse nearby and restricted to the house. Thus, the doctor must consider not only a symptom or sign and its pathophysiologic consequences but also question what a symptom or sign means to a specific patient. Note Taking During the Interview Except for specific dates, numbers, and key-word reminders, note taking during the interview is poor practice for several reasons. It distracts the doctor in giving careful concentration to the patient. It makes it appear to the patient that the doctor is more interested in cold data than the warm person who is undoubtedly hurting. Although the information gathered during the interview will be a basis for the development of the case record, interview information is far from suitable as it is presented. When entered into the case record, this information must be greatly condensed, sifted and filtered, and put in proper sequence and professional terminology before it is formally recorded. Errors in Technique The interview conversation should be designed to be subjective; that is, an account of the patient's feelings and beliefs. A symptom can never be a diagnosis: a headache is a symptom, even if you call it cephalgia. Anything that is an effect of something such as pain, immobilization, dystonia, myopia, and so forth, cannot be a diagnosis. The cause of the effect is the diagnosis, and this is arrived at by
  39. 39. analysis and evaluation of all symptoms, signs, and findings. To seek the cause of the ailment is to seek the diagnosis. Thus, to fail to arrive at a diagnosis or arrive at a wrong diagnosis is to fail to determine the cause. Since chiropractic's inception, practitioners have been directed to "look to the cause". To seek the cause is to seek the diagnosis. Many errors in diagnosis can be traced to errors in data collection such as: (1) failure to ask important questions, (2) failure to obtain adequate patient response to questions, (3) failure to adequately explore important leads, or (4) failure to place information in proper perspective. Some patients over-emphasize symptoms while others tend to de-emphasize them depending upon their emotional state and motivations. Only is most rare instances can a few symptoms arrive at a clear diagnosis. Most clinical diagnoses will be comprised of a syndrome, supported by physical signs observable to or elicited by the examiner, and correlated with laboratory and roentgenological data interpretations. It is frequently stated that a good clinician is a good observer, critic, communicator, decision-maker, and a good student --now and throughout his career. One symptom by itself usually means very little. It is its relationship to other symptoms that is significant. For instance, vomiting accompanied by abdominal pain in the lower right quadrant may indicate appendicitis, while vomiting with headache and failing vision would lead one to suspect something causing intracranial pressure. The art of diagnosis is developed by learning to recognize characteristic symptom and sign groups and their anatomical and pathophysiologic relationships. Biorck reminds us in THE PROBLEM-ORIENTED SYSTEM that good clinical communications require awareness that any one patient is three patients in the practical sense: there is the patient as he is; the patient which develops within the doctor's mind; and the patient that develops in the doctor's records. The patient within the doctor's mind may be quite different from the patient as he really is. This is because patients will never tell you everything. They may be withholding information, they may have forgotten something, or they might not understand what information is important to you. In addition, doctor's are human beings, and human beings cannot help but project, identify, and
  40. 40. rationalize in error at times. The doctor may be able to identify with a patient's story, but his experience can never be exactly similar. The doctor's mental image of the patient might contain information that is not in the records. In the same token, the records might contain facts that have been forgotten by the doctor. Both patients and doctors are often guilty of prejudice. A patient's previous experiences with doctors affect his perception of every doctor. A doctor's reaction to a patient of a certain age, sex, lifestyle, or ethnic group can influence his clinical decisions. Such factors should not be a part of health care; but they are, because patients and doctors are human. Symptoms usually appear quite early before marked physical signs of disease are evident and before laboratory data are useful in detecting malfunction. For this reason if for no other, a high-quality gathered and interpreted case history is necessary to lead the doctor to correct conclusions. The presence or lack of a symptom may be of great interest during the case history just as the presence or lack of a sign may be of great interest during the physical examination. For this reason, both the presence of or the lack of symptoms and signs should be recorded. To record only positive symptoms and signs is to record only half the facts and may falsely indicate an ommission of inquiry. A doctor may have certain routines he uses in certain situations in taking a case history and conducting a physical examination. However, there should be no such process as a "routine" examination, and routine or mechanical recording of data does not constitute a case history. Regardless of how carefully an impersonal inquiry into a patient's illness has been designed (eg, a questionnaire or routine procedure), it can never take the place of personal interest in the uniqueness of the patient. Several studies in teaching hospitals have revealed that there is a direct correlation between therapeutic results and the amount of effort and time spent with the patient during the initial interview. In recent years, there appears to be an over-emphasis in both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in teaching the mechanical aspects of physical diagnosis such as of the various neurological
  41. 41. and orthopedic signs and reflexes and methods of muscle testing. While these methods are vital to complete assessment of the patient, there is danger that the doctor will become more concerned with the study of disease than the study of patients. Scientific knowledge without wisdom in application is folly. Our technical knowledge is expanding at a rapid rate. This is well, but we must be alert that it should not be at the expense of the ill person, else we become better technicians and poorer physicians. The most important diagnostic skill is that which is the least taught and most difficult to learn: how to talk with patients and obtain not just adequate but significant information. Elements in Diagnostic Logic Before the doctor can take rational action, such action should be preceded by careful observation and description, interpretation and verification, and diagnosis and review. Observation and Description The first two steps are to observe and describe. Much of the purpose of the doctor's observation is to understand and appreciate the patient's background, habitus, note the degree of functional difficulties and pathological processes evident, and grade the scope and pertinence of abnormal findings found within the interview, physical examination, and associated laboratory studies. The doctor describes when he tabulates his obervations. This is a sifting of pertinent facts from irrelevant information that results in condensed, logically organized, patterns of data. A typical patient will present a number of abnoralities that will be non-related to his present illness, and a decision must be made as to what is pertinent and what is not. Interpretation and Verification The next two steps are interpretation and verification. When information about the patient has been
  42. 42. tabulated, it must be reviewed in light of the doctor's basic science knowledge and clinical experience. The doctor must weigh and differentiate the pattern of the patient's problem with the pattern of known disease processes. Once an initial and possible determination(s) is made, logical diagnostic procedures are selected, given a priority, and scheduled to verify this opinion. As the examinations and tests are conducted, their findings must be tabulated, interpreted, and judged against the particular patient and his situation at hand. Diagnosis and Review Diagnosis means more than applying a label to a disease process. While it means to identify disease(s) accounting for a patient's illness, it means to a greater extent to determine the nature of the patient's distress. While a label helps in identification and is necessary for various legal and communications reasons, it may not always accurately predict therapy or prognosis even if it predicts the course of initial therapy. If, however, patient progress does not show expected results, then the working diagnosis and course of treatment based upon it must be modified. The tendency to jump to conclusions based upon a few facts must be avoided. For many reasons, interpretation of history, physical, and laboratory findings may be faulty. The patient may not be perfectly open and honest during the interview. Symptoms being subjective are a mixture of emotional and physiological factors. Physical findings may be misleading. Positive or negative laboratory tests are not always accurate. All standard diagnostic procedures are helpful, none are perfect. Example: Dr. Richard H. Tyler tells the story of how diagnostic procedures, in this instance a physical sign and lab work, can indicate that something is wrong, yet not specifically identify the cause. He reports in an article titled "Thinking Before Diagnosing" which appeared in the May 1979 issue of THE CHIROPRACTIC FAMILY PHYSICIAN the following account. It is not unfamiliar to that experienced by many doctors of chiropractic. "Several years ago I had a patient come to me complaining of severe pain on the right side of the lower thoracic--upper lumbar spine. She had been a patient of mine for quite some time but I had
  43. 43. never seen her in such distress as she was this day. The adjustments that I usually made in that region couldn't be performed due to the acute pain. I examined the abdominal area and found McBurney's point exceptionally sensitive. Something was radically wrong. Appendicitis was the first condition I thought of. 'It's probably just gas', said my patient. 'Why don't I just go home', she continued, 'and call you in the morning'. I hesitated. I had a full schedule of patients so such a plan would be easier on me. I looked at her for a long time. No, I decided to send her to the lab in the building for a CBC. I put a stat on the order and within the hour the report came back with an extremely high WBC count. I referred her immediately to the surgeon in the building. Soon he was on the phone asking me for the CBC differential. 'I believe it's a hot appendix', he said. 'I'd like to put her in the hospital right away.' That evening my patient underwent surgery for appendicitis. The following morning the surgeon called me and told me that we both had made a misdiagnosis. 'We found that she had a ruptured ovarian cyst and was bleeding to death internally. Had she gone home to call you in the morning, as she wanted, she undoubtedly would have died in her sleep.'" Patient Profile The patient profile is the opening statement in the patient's record. It usually consists of a brief narrative about the patient's way of life: (l) life history, including usual day's activities, and education, (2) marital status, (3) occupation, (4) finances, (5) personality, (6) habits, (7) hobbies and special interests, (8) religion, and last but not least, (9) posture.
  44. 44. The purpose of the patient profile is for the doctor to form a picture of the patient's present lifestyle: home, work, and recreational activities to see: (1) if anything therein may be the cause of or contributing to the patient's health status, and (2) gain insight into the impact of the patient's problems on his daily activities. Any of these factors may be a contributor of stress leading to lowered resistance and disease. Life history may indicate certain socioeconomic burdens or recent relocation frustrations. Marital status may present a mate incompatibility or a divorce maladjustment. The occupation may contain peer or superior friction, postural strains, or chemical or physical work hazards. A financial strain may be causing abnormal tension in a personality that is habitually "high strung" without the added pressures of money worries. Habits in diet, sleeping, or exercise may be a factor. Habits and addictions to tobacco, alcohol, diet fads, laxatives, and drugs may be causative or contributing factors. Religion may have an influence on diet, on fears behind anxiety, or on guilt behind depression. Activities By inquiring into a patient's usual day's activities, you deepen rapport with the patient and gain additional insight into specific problem areas. Such knowledge gives an understanding of how the patient is coping with his or her environment: physically, mentally, emotionally. Inquiries should be directed to the patient's quantity and quality of sleep; how he feels upon arising; evacuation problems; ability to dress one's self, prepare meals, drive a car, do housework or yardwork; difficulty of work activities and amount of overtime worked; amount of recreation and exercise; and other such factors of lifestyle. Occupation Occupation is often associated with physical and mental stress. Inquire as to how the patient perceives his job, future career, and rapport with associates. Explore specific tasks and responsibilities. Try to determine if there is any link between the patient's symptoms and occupational hazards. Chemicals, dust, gases, postural strain, physical abuse, inadequate lighting or temperature
  45. 45. control should be discussed. Excessive noise, arc lights, job boredom, stymied promotion, salary level, poor job benefits, and deadline pressures may also be pertinent. Postural strains peculiar to the patient's line of work are always vital to a complete case history. Probe to see if musculoskeletal symptoms are related in any way to other somatic or visceral problems. Are any occupational stresses being superimposed on other complaints? Automobile seats have a tendency to place the pelvis lower than the knees and to flatten the lumbar curve. The smaller and lower cars create awkward stooping and bending motions upon entering and leaving. These factors must be considered in people who drive a lot such as traveling salesmen. Farmers who drive tractors and other large farm equipment, as well as workers who operate large construction equipment, frequently steer with one hand and twist their torso to view behind. This contributes to both lumbosacral and cervicodorsal strain, almost as much as shoveling and tossing dirt, gravel, or snow. Dentists are taught to work in the sitting position, but many still stand and work in a bent position causing lumbosacral strain and with their upper thorax rotated to one side causing middorsal strain. Forward bending and rotaion is also a common problem with barbers and beauticians. Each occupation has its postural features. Rare is the energetic housewife who does not complain of a nagging backache. Making beds, ironing, carrying groceries, vacuuming the rugs, picking up the children's toys, amount to about every bending, twisting motion imaginable. Assembly line workers maintain a stressful forward bending of head, neck, and upper dorsal spine. Typists and writers often assume the same posture while sitting. Packing and loading workers must constantly pick up a load from one side of their body, rotate their spine, and place the load on the other side. Musicians commonly have postural defects peculiar to their instrument. The cello player rotates his trunk slightly to the left. The violinist must hold his instrument by force of his rotated flexed neck. The pianist sits for hours on end in practice with his trunk and shoulders flexed. The bass viol player bends his thorax to the right and rotates left with the right shoulder anterior.
  46. 46. Loosening of pelvic supports and the adominal weight of pregnancy is a well-recognized cause of backache. Less recognized is the awkward position during ottle feeding resulting in mid-dorsal strain. Bending from the waist and lifting the growing child frequently causes sacroiliac involvement if not lumbosacral strain. Carrying a toddler on one hip results in abnormal side bending and lower spine rotation with compensatory curves above. Some practitioners such as Nelson feel strongly that posture and position is not the cause of most musculoskeletal problems: "Experience indicates the muscle sensitized by reflex irritation and prolonged or repetitive effort merely raises the irritability to exceed the threshold. Functional visceral irritations are a frequent cause of a low-level unconscious hypertonicity waiting to be further irritated." Education Inquiries into a patient's educational background may indicate a low intelligence level which would make it difficult to follow normal instructions or to comprehend their significance. If normal explanations appear too complex for the patient, drawing pictures and using stories are helpful to get your points across. There also appears to be a relationship between educational level and effectiveness of treatment. The more a person comprehends his disorder, the more he is motivated to modify behavior. Finances Money worries can contribute significant stress, especially if a sudden loss or burden is recent. Questions regarding income must be asked with great tact and assured confidence. Once income level has been determined, inquiries as to size of household and debt responsibilities will help to profile the situation. Nelson feels that "Worry of considerable magnitude but of short duration does not seem to be as hard on the nervous system as long, continued, but lower-level anxiety. Our primitive nervous system
  47. 47. is well-suited for 'natural' or catastrophic stresses, but has difficulty with long drawn-out stress found in modern civilization." Diet While poor nutrition is usually regarded as the outcome of poor habits and conditioned tastes, other factors must be considered. Diet habits may be associated with income, poor storage or cooking facilities, ethnic food preferences, lack of planning or preparation knowledge, or anorexia associated with disease. While obtaining a dietary history appears burdensome, it is necessary in obtaining a complete patient profile. If a 24-hour recall appears inadequate, have the patient develop a food diary for a week so that you may assess caloric, vitamin, mineral, and protein intake. Inquire into snacks and "junk" food habits. Frequent use of peanuts, popcorn, and chips may be associated with sodium imbalance contributing to hypertension, for example. Food allergies, sensitivities, and food fads should be discussed. Nutrition commonly denotes food ingestion. While intake is important, facors of digestion, assimilation, transport, the regulation of metabolic end products, and elimination of metabolic and bulk wastes are also significant. The nutritional picture is complicated because almost all systems have some influence on nutrition. A comprehensive systems review helps to clarify the problems as long as it is recognized that the digestive, musculoskeletal, nervous, urinary, endocrine, circulatory, respiratory systems and psyche are interrelated. Hobbies and Special Interests Hobbies and recreational interests often give clues to emotional interests, intellectual level, and motor skills. Athletic participation assesses heart, lung, muscle, joint function, and coordination. Particularly significant is a recreational activity recently stopped such as an avid golfer who has recently given up the game. Inquire if any regular activity has recently been abandoned and why. Many hobbies require certain degrees of stamina, dexterity, visual acuity, and other functions that help to profile the patient.
  48. 48. A lack of interests may indicate a physical impairment or be a barometer of emotional health (eg, depression). Such knowledge is often helpful in establishing therapeutic goals. Posture Inquiries should be made about the patient's typical posture while lying, sitting, or standing. Occupational postures have been previously discussed, but may be probed into further if it is felt necessary. Discuss the amount of time spent in these positions and whether or not symptoms are eased or aggravated by certain positions and motions. Ask about the patient's mattress and the degree of rest noticed in the morning. Is the patient sleeping in a twisted position that would cause a pelvic torsion? Are the arms placed over the head, thus contributing to a brachial plexus condition? Are large pillows used in the supine position which tend to aggravate a dorsal kyphosis or strain the cervico-dorsal junction? Are the pillows too soft or too small to support the neck and head in the side position? If so, lateral cervical strain may be present. Does sitting ease or aggravate any discomfort? Discuss the type of chair used at home and at work. Is there firm back support? Discuss chair height to desk height. Desk height should be level with the undersurface of the forearm flexed 90 degrees. Chair height should allow 90-degree knee flexion with thighs parallel to the floor. It's best that knees be slightly higher than hip than below hip. Does poor lighting affect sitting posture? While standing, is weight shifting excessive? Is weight borne more on one side than the other? Which side? Does the heel of one shoe wear more or differently than the other? Do slacks or skirts have to be tailored so that they hang equal? Does one hip appear larger or one shoulder higher during tailoring? Women are often aware that one brassiere strap or slip strap seems to slide off a low shoulder frequently. Patient History
  49. 49. The patient history consists of the: (1) presenting symptom, (2) present illness, (3) personal history, including past sicknesses, hospitalizations, medications, (4) family history, (5) accident history, and (6) a systems review. The goal of the patient history is for the doctor to have an accurate record of, understanding of, and appreciation for these factors. The presenting symptom is the chief complaint; that is, the major problem for which the patient has sought relief. A detailed description of the patient's current problems developed chronologically is called the "present illness". Every symptom and sign has a beginning and a course of development that may be progressive or fluctuating. Symptoms and signs are products of the body that produced them. Each body creates symptoms and signs in an unique way, and each personality adapts to them in an unique way. The chief complaint consists of a brief statement, preferably in the patient's own words, concerning his reason for seeing the doctor. It also portrays the patient's sense of priorities about his problems. Actually, the term "present illness" is a relic of the past in which a patient saw a physician for a single illness. Years ago patients rarely sought relief for chronic, multiple, interacting problems as they do today. Thus, "active problems" would be a better descriptor, but "present illness" is commonly used today with a more modern interpretation. Ascertaining the presenting symptom and present illness has been previously discussed. Personal History To assess the patient's personal health history, inquiries should be directed toward childhood diseases, major illnesses, operations, pregnancies (deliveries and abortions), allergies (air-borne, contact, medications, food), serious accidents, immunizations and reactions to such.
  50. 50. Previous hospitalizations may give clues to active conditions. Surgery for a ruptured appendix several years ago may result in adhesion troubles today, for example. Record dates of surgery, hospitalizations, length of confinement, and complications. Chronic diseases may be superimposed upon an acute condition. For example, infections hamper diabetes control, a sudden rise in blood pressure may bring out a cardiac weakness, an acute abdominal strain may interfere with a compensated lordosis, or sneezing may aggravate a chronic cervical disorder. Medications direct attention to problems presently being treated or controlled. It is also well to remember that medications interact with other drugs. Some patients do not know what medications they are taking or why they are taking them. If this is the case, note the prescriptions and look up the drugs, their actions and side effects. Determine if the patient is following the instructions on the bottles. Inquire into use of non-prescription drugs. Overuse of aspirin, for example, is a common cause of gastritis, especially compounded with alcohol intake. Many drugs interfere with gastric pH, enzyme quality, normal renal excretion, intestinal bacteria, and normal blood chemistries. Drugs may also confuse the significance of certain signs and symptoms. For instance, a black tarry stool may be the result of bismuth powders or an iron tonic. Family History Genetic factors are sometimes involved in diabetes, renal disease, hypertension, mental illness, heart disease, cancer, and allergies. Inquiries should be directed toward the health status of grandparents, parents, and siblings. Ages and causes of death are important information. Determine if one or more members of the family is or has experienced symptoms similar to those presented by the patient. Genetic counseling may be advisable later with presymptomatic members of the family, and reproduction risks should be discussed if appropriate. Accident History A detailed accident history is vital to a complete patient history. Discuss in detail the where, when, and how each accident or severe strain occurred. Ascertain the care administered, the scope and
  51. 51. degree of trauma, the diagnostic tests taken and the care administered. For example, many allopathic whiplash cases are dismissed upon the relief of pain. Joint stiffness and fixation often result because of compensatory connective tissue effects of the over mobilization, similiar to traumatic arthritis effects. Proper manipulation would prevent this: if not completely, then to a large extent. In an automobile accident, for instance, it is important to know from which side the force came, the position of the patient at the time of impact and after. Was a seat belt or shoulder harness fastened? Did the patient's head strike anything? Was there unconsciousness? What were the immediate symptoms? What were the later manifestations? These and many more similar questions must be deeply probed. UNIT-II:CLINICAL LABORATORY TESTS USED IN EVALUATION OF DISEASE STATES AND INTERPRETATION OF TEST RESULTS A.HEAMATOLOGICAL,LIVER FUNCTION,RENAL FUNCTION,THYROID TESTS: HEAMATOLOGICAL TESTS: Say you had a blood test done. You call the laboratory to see if results are in, but the receiver says, ''This is chemistry; you need micro'' or ''Let me transfer you to hematology.'' Did you know there were labs within the lab? There are. Each department within a laboratory specializes in certain tests. Let's see just what's going on in the hematology department of the lab. Hematology ('hema-' is from the Greek word for 'blood') is the study of blood in regards to a person's health or disease. It includes blood, blood-forming organs, and the proteins involved in bleeding and clotting. Hematological tests can evaluate numerous conditions involving blood and its components. They can also be used to diagnose inflammation, anemia, infection, hemophilia, blood-clotting disorders, leukemia, and response to chemotherapy, among many other things. Let's take a look at some of these tests.
  52. 52. Hematology often looks at red and white blood cell levels Complete Blood Count Test and Components A complete blood count (CBC) measures several components and features of your blood. A CBC and its individual components are tested on whole blood. It can include measurements of the following: White Blood Cells White blood cells (WBC) make up the body's primary defense system and knowing their number is an important tool in diagnosing and monitoring infection and leukemic disorders. A normal WBC level is 4,500 - 11,000 per mm³ of blood. Increased WBC levels are most notably found in those with any type of infection, but are also found in anemia, collagen disorders, and those with physiologic stress, such as pregnancy. Low WBC levels are seen in malnutrition, rheumatic disorders (lupus, arthritis), some viral infections, and those undergoing chemotherapy or other forms of bone marrow suppression. Red Blood Cells Red blood cells (RBC) are responsible for the transport and exchange of oxygen. Measurement of RBCs is important in monitoring the effects of blood loss and the progression of chronic disease. Normal counts of RBCs are 3,900,000 - 5,800,000 per mm³ of blood.
  53. 53. RBC values are increased in those with anxiety or stress, bone marrow failure, and dehydration. A decreased RBC value will be found in those with chronic inflammatory diseases, chemotherapy patients, anemia, blood loss, and many cancers. In addition to a count of WBCs and RBCs, a complete blood count can include further tests to evaluate the size, weight, and shape, of those cells. These more detailed tests are helpful in diagnosing and monitoring therapy for cancer and anemic patients. A hematologist prepares a slide to check for RBC abnormalities Hemoglobin Hemoglobin (HgB) is the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells. Hemoglobin levels are a direct reflection of the amount of oxygen in the blood. A normal hemoglobin concentration is 11-15 grams per deciliter (g/dL) of blood. Increased HgB is seen in those with dehydration, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure (CHF), and those at high altitude. A decreased HgB value is seen in anemia, blood loss, liver disease, as well as leukemia and lymphomas.

×