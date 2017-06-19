The Prodigy's 'Smack My Bitch Up' analysis
What camera shot is used?  A point of view shot is used throughout the video. Using only one shot throughout the video re...
What do you notice about the use of sound?  The music within 'Smack My Bitch Up' has a very fast tempo and it has a very ...
What happens in the video?  Within the video the audience see a night out from a unknown character's perspective. We firs...
How does the song and the image work together?  The song and the image of the music video work together as shown to the a...
Conclusion  From analysing the 'Smack My Bitch Up' video I have learnt that there it is direct links between the narrativ...
