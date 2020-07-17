Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 Myths about CA exams
There are many misconceptions prevailing about CA, before you start preparing for the ca exams you need to remove these myths from your mind.

  1. 1. 5 Myths about CA exams
  2. 2. ASPIRING TO BECOME A CA ? Chartered Accountancy (CA) is one of the most desired career options in India. There are many misconceptions prevailing about CA, before you start preparing for the CA exams you need to remove these myths from your mind.
  3. 3. 1st MYTH Students who scored more than 90 % in 10th and 12th standard have a high chance of clearing the CA exams The marks you scored in 10th and 12th standard won’t be the deciding factor of whether you can study CA or how your performance will turn out. It lies on the efforts you put now for the exams.
  4. 4. 2nd MYTH Students need to study at least 15 hours a day to succeed. Quality over quantity matters here. Give your soul while studying for 5 to 10 hours a day, this is more than enough. You need to take breaks in between, and you can definitely balance your personal life with your preparations for exams.
  5. 5. 3rd MYTH CA is one of the toughest exams to crack CA is not tough it is not impossible, but it is a vast course. Think about it if you thought clearing this exam is impossible, there wouldn’t be any Chartered Accountants now.
  6. 6. 4th MYTH Students who fail in the first attempt are likely to not clear the exams in the future too The number of attempts we take to clear the exam indicates our learning process. Not all the students can cover and understand all the topics in one go. We all know the gravity of our hard work we put into preparation.
  7. 7. 5th MYTH Students can clear the exams if they join a top CA coaching Institute Joining an institute is good, you will acquire all the knowledge you need from the instructors, this is the learning phase. Self study is the key to success, the teachers will do their best to deliver the content, but it is in your hands to understand the content, for this you need to put effort.
  If you're a student starting your preparation for the CA exams and need guidance, check out Fundazone a CA Academy that offers online classes as well as recorded video lectures for all courses.

