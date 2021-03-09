Successfully reported this slideshow.
Description 'An honest, hopeful book, coming at a propitious moment in the meth epidemic.' Publishers Weekly'An excellent ...
  2. 2. Description 'An honest, hopeful book, coming at a propitious moment in the meth epidemic.' Publishers Weekly'An excellent book that all parents can relate to whatever their children's situation.' Library Journal Starredâ€œThose of us who love an addict â€” or are addicts ourselves â€” will find BEAUTIFUL BOY a revelation.' â€” Martin Sheen, actor'A welcome balm to millionsâ€¦who thought they were making this journey alone.'â€” Armistead Maupin, author of The Night Listener'This book is going to save a lot of lives, and help healâ€¦hearts.' â€” Anne Lamott, author of Grace (Eventually)â€œâ€¦moving, timely, and sobering. Itâ€™s also startlingly beautiful.' - Sir Richard Branson, chairman, Virgin Groupâ€œAn extraordinary story of pain, perseverance and hope.â€• â€” William C. Moyers, author of Broken â€œâ€¦honest, reflective and deeply moving. BEAUTIFUL BOY is about: truth and healing.â€• â€” Mary Pipher, author of Reviving Ophelia 'Forâ€¦any one who has ever wrestled with holding on and letting go.â€• â€” Thomas Lynch, author of The Undertakingâ€œA masterpiece of description and feelingâ€¦immediate, informative and heartbreaking.â€• â€” Susan Cheever, author of Note Found in a BottleDAVID SHEFF is the author of several books, including the #1 New York TimesÂ best-selling memoir Beautiful Boy. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, the New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, Playboy, Wired, and many other publications. His ongoing research and reporting on the science of addiction earned him a place on Time magazine's list of the World's Most Influential People. Sheff and his family live in the San Francisco Bay Area. Visit David at DavidSheff.com, and on Twitter @david_sheff. Â
