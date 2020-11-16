In The Book of Water, award-winning astrologer Steven Forrest completes his epochal investigation of the four astrological elements. In this fourth volume of the series, he focuses on how people bounce back from hurt and tragedy. In the opening pages, he invokes the haunting image of an old woman dancing on a moonlit beach. He writes, ?Every line on the dancer?s face tells a story. Many of those stories are sad ones . . . and yet we are confronted with an inexplicable miracle: the old woman still dances. Of all of life?s mysteries, is there a deeper one? Not that terrible things happen, but that we dance anyway. That we can recover. That spirit regenerates . . . Finding our way back to that dancer is what this book is about. Let?s meet the good medicine of the Water signs ? the guardians of the sacred mysteries of healing, regeneration, and recovery.? In these pages, Forrest offers a detailed exploration of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, along with their planetary rulers and their

