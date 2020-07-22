Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TOP 10 BENEFITS OF ENGINEERED STONE BENCHTOPS Web: www.asestone.com.au
Properties Of Engineered Stone Benchtops Generally, consisting of 93% crushed or powdered stone and 7% bonding agent, engi...
Benefits STRONGER THAN NATURAL STONES, SUCH AS GRANITE OR MARBLE WIDE RANGE OF LIGHT COLORS AVAILABLE TO SUIT YOUR DECOR A...
Benefits STAIN RESISTANT, IF MAINTAINED AT REGULAR INTERVALS ABSENCE OF VEINING MAKES THESE STONE BENCHTOPS MORE RESISTANT...
Benefits THE CRUSHED STONES HAVE A LESSER ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT IN COMPARISON TO NATURAL STONE SLABS BEING ENGINEERED, T...
Let's Talk EMAIL ADDRESS info@asestone.com.au PHONE NUMBER +61 420 532 228 MAILING ADDRESS 16-18 Bendix Drive, Clayton Vic...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Highly durable engineered stone benchtops in melbourne

24 views

Published on

Home is a place that needs to be maintained and requires a good amount of time along with efforts. If you are someone who hardly gets time to check on your home fittings unless it gets noticed naturally then you must try installing engineered stone benchtops for your property. They are durable and highly stable products for constant use. ASE Stone provides top notch quality products in the category of engineered stone benchtops in Melbourne. To know more about our products, visit https://www.asestone.com.au/engineered-stone-benchtops/ or call +61 420 532 228.

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Highly durable engineered stone benchtops in melbourne

  1. 1. TOP 10 BENEFITS OF ENGINEERED STONE BENCHTOPS Web: www.asestone.com.au
  2. 2. Properties Of Engineered Stone Benchtops Generally, consisting of 93% crushed or powdered stone and 7% bonding agent, engineered stone benchtops provide aesthetically appealing, durable, hard-wearing surfaces like natural stones. Having the engineered stone benchtops comes with many added advantages, such as,
  3. 3. Benefits STRONGER THAN NATURAL STONES, SUCH AS GRANITE OR MARBLE WIDE RANGE OF LIGHT COLORS AVAILABLE TO SUIT YOUR DECOR AVAILABLE IN A WIDE RANGE OF CUSTOMISED SHAPES THESE STONES HAVE STRONG UNIFORMITY IN COLOR TONES AND SHADES
  4. 4. Benefits STAIN RESISTANT, IF MAINTAINED AT REGULAR INTERVALS ABSENCE OF VEINING MAKES THESE STONE BENCHTOPS MORE RESISTANT TO CRACKS HIGHLY STABLE PRODUCT FOR CONSTANT INDOOR USE HIGHLY COST-EFFECTIVE, WITH STANDARD SLAB SIZES KEEPING THE OFFCUTS TO MINIMUM
  5. 5. Benefits THE CRUSHED STONES HAVE A LESSER ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT IN COMPARISON TO NATURAL STONE SLABS BEING ENGINEERED, THEY ALSO OFFER GUARANTEED REPEATABILITY AND CONSISTENCY IN PATTERN AND COLOURS
  6. 6. Let's Talk EMAIL ADDRESS info@asestone.com.au PHONE NUMBER +61 420 532 228 MAILING ADDRESS 16-18 Bendix Drive, Clayton Victoria 3168 Australia

×