Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IS40 THENEW 60? George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik How popular media portrays the employability of older ...
George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of old...
language: English, location: US 100 topmost hits +published on a blog platform +published on a news site - job ads - colle...
language: English, location: US 100 topmost hits +published on a blog platform +published on a news site - job ads - colle...
language: English, location: US 100 topmost hits +published on a blog platform +published on a news site - job ads - colle...
* MIND MAP * growing as a software engineer and changing the work environment: moving to a management role, and masterin...
HOWOLDISOLD? 30 or older 4 35 or older 3 35-40 or older 2 40 or older 7 45 or older 2 50 or older 1 Not stated explicitly ...
Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020, to appear...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers

103 views

Published on

Talk at the second Software Development Diversity & Inclusion workshop. The article presented is to appear in IEEE Software. Preprint: https://www.win.tue.nl/~aserebre/IEEESWAge.pdf

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers

  1. 1. IS40 THENEW 60? George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers Masako Wakamiya 84 year old app developer Patrick Morrison & Emerson Murphy-Hill: We observe that programmer reputation scores increase relative to age well into the 50’s, and that there is not a strong correlation between age and scores in speciﬁc knowledge areas
  2. 2. George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020 Quora is full of questions “am I too old to become a software developer?”
  3. 3. language: English, location: US 100 topmost hits +published on a blog platform +published on a news site - job ads - collections of statistics - short forum posts 24 articles 3 raters per paragraph George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020 Medium TechCrunch
  4. 4. language: English, location: US 100 topmost hits +published on a blog platform +published on a news site - job ads - collections of statistics - short forum posts 24 articles 3 raters per paragraph Employability George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020 A major topic emerged from this study: Employability. So we have relabelled the texts two identify employability strategies
  5. 5. language: English, location: US 100 topmost hits +published on a blog platform +published on a news site - job ads - collections of statistics - short forum posts 24 articles 3 raters per paragraph Employability x George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020
  6. 6. * MIND MAP * growing as a software engineer and changing the work environment: moving to a management role, and mastering * modern technologies also discussed by T. D. Comeau and C. L. Kemp * Morrison and Murphy-Hill “do not have strong evidence against older programmers learning new technologies. It appears that older programmers do learn new technologies.” * mastering modern technologies is controversial among developers on Hacker News: while some commenters indicate the importance of keeping up to date with technology development, others stress that learning new technology cannot counter the “cultural mismatch” but also that there “are skills past simply becoming proﬁcient in new tools”. * more in agreement with transition to management as a viable strategy * NEW adapting expectation covers strategies based on the premise of “you’re old, get over it” (A5). * NEW appearing young, which captures controversial strategies such as modifying your résumé to disguise age-related aspects as well as undergoing plastic surgery to look younger, an aspect that has recently been picked up by major US news outlets. This category further contains adopting patterns of youthful behavior, including working overtime or during weekends, which are strategies known to conﬂict with other responsibilities such as family. * NEW company-based strategies
  7. 7. HOWOLDISOLD? 30 or older 4 35 or older 3 35-40 or older 2 40 or older 7 45 or older 2 50 or older 1 Not stated explicitly 5 George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020 All these strategies have been proposed for “older developers”, but how old is old? Still, even the highest number, 50+ years, which is a common threshold in scientiﬁc papers [6], is far away from a typical retirement age in industrialized countries.
  8. 8. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020, to appear George Park s_baltes aserebrenik https://www.win.tue.nl/~aserebre/IEEESWAge.pdf To summarise…

×