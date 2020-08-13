Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Scribd will begin operating the SlideShare business on September 24, 2020As of this date, Scribd will manage your SlideShare account and any content you may have on SlideShare, and Scribd's General Terms of Use and Privacy Policy will apply. If you wish to opt out, please close your SlideShare account. Learn more.
Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers
1.
IS40
THENEW
60?
George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik
How popular media
portrays the employability
of older software
developers
Masako Wakamiya 84 year old app developer
Patrick Morrison & Emerson Murphy-Hill: We observe that programmer reputation scores increase relative to age well into the 50’s, and that there is not a strong
correlation between age and scores in speciﬁc knowledge areas
2.
George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020
Quora is full of questions “am I too old to become a software developer?”
3.
language: English, location: US
100 topmost hits
+published on a blog platform
+published on a news site
- job ads
- collections of statistics
- short forum posts
24 articles
3 raters per paragraph
George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020
Medium TechCrunch
4.
language: English, location: US
100 topmost hits
+published on a blog platform
+published on a news site
- job ads
- collections of statistics
- short forum posts
24 articles
3 raters per paragraph
Employability
George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020
A major topic emerged from this study: Employability. So we have relabelled the texts two identify employability strategies
5.
language: English, location: US
100 topmost hits
+published on a blog platform
+published on a news site
- job ads
- collections of statistics
- short forum posts
24 articles
3 raters per paragraph
Employability
x
George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020
6.
* MIND MAP
* growing as a software engineer and changing the work environment: moving to a management role, and mastering
* modern technologies also discussed by T. D. Comeau and C. L. Kemp
* Morrison and Murphy-Hill “do not have strong evidence against older programmers learning new technologies. It appears that older programmers do learn new
technologies.”
* mastering modern technologies is controversial among developers on Hacker News: while some commenters indicate the importance of keeping up to date with
technology development, others stress that learning new technology cannot counter the “cultural mismatch” but also that there “are skills past simply becoming
proﬁcient in new tools”.
* more in agreement with transition to management as a viable strategy
* NEW adapting expectation covers strategies based on the premise of “you’re old, get over it” (A5).
* NEW appearing young, which captures controversial strategies such as modifying your résumé to disguise age-related aspects as well as undergoing plastic surgery
to look younger, an aspect that has recently been picked up by major US news outlets. This category further contains adopting patterns of youthful behavior, including
working overtime or during weekends, which are strategies known to conﬂict with other responsibilities such as family.
* NEW company-based strategies
7.
HOWOLDISOLD?
30 or older 4
35 or older 3
35-40 or older 2
40 or older 7
45 or older 2
50 or older 1
Not stated explicitly 5
George Park, Sebastian Baltes, Alexander Serebrenik. Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays the employability of older software developers. IEEE Software 2020
All these strategies have been proposed for “older developers”, but how old is old?
Still, even the highest number, 50+ years, which is a common threshold in scientiﬁc papers [6], is far away from a typical retirement age in industrialized countries.
8.
Is 40 the new 60? How popular media portrays
the employability of older software developers.
IEEE Software 2020, to appear
George Park
s_baltes
aserebrenik
https://www.win.tue.nl/~aserebre/IEEESWAge.pdf
To summarise…
Be the first to comment