BAHASA ARAB MTS KELAS IX_2020

BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IXi
iiBAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX BAHASA ARAB MTs KELAS IX Penulis : Yushi M. Mahmudah Editor : Muh. Wahib Dariyadi Cetakan ke-1, T...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IXiii KATA PENGANTAR Bismillahirrahmanirrahim Alhamdulillahi rabbil ‘alamin, puji syukur hanya milik A...
ivBAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX PEDOMAN TRANSLITERASI ARAB-INDONESIA Berikut ini pedoman transliterasi yang diberlakukan berdasar...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IXv 2. Vokal dan Diftong a. Vokal atau bunyi (a), (i), dan (u) ditulis dengan ketentuan sebagai beriku...
viBAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX 7. Lafz al-jalalah ( ‫اللة‬) Kata “Allah” yang didahului partikel seperti huruf jarr dan huruf la...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IXvii ‫فهرس‬ ‫امل‬‫قدمة‬.................................................................................
viiiBAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫الر‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬‫الطبيعة‬ ‫جمال‬ : ‫ابع‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬‫املفردات‬ :..........................
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX1 flickr.com ‫الهجرية‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ( ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ُ‫س‬ْ‫ر‬ َّ‫الد‬١)
2BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX No Kompetensi Inti 1 Menghargai dan menghayati ajaran agama yang dianutnya 2 Menunjukkan perilaku ...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX3 Dalam pembelajaran ini, peserta didik memahami fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan (...
4BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ترك‬-‫ي‬‫ترك‬َ‫ح‬‫ف‬‫ظ‬-ْ‫يح‬‫فظ‬ ‫وصل‬-‫يصل‬ َ ‫ن‬‫ى‬‫ج‬-‫ي‬َ‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ج‬ َ‫من‬‫ع‬-ْ‫يم‬َ‫ن‬‫ع‬َ‫قت...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX5 ١‫هاجر‬:.....................٦‫حفظ‬:.................. ٢‫ترك‬:.....................٧‫سنة‬:...........
6BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫جديدة‬ ‫هجرية‬ ‫سنة‬ .‫ة‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ‫ج‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫ه‬ ٍ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬‫ب‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX7 ‫ا‬!‫ذكر‬ ١.‫ب‬ ‫ن‬‫يحتفلو‬ ‫ن‬‫املسلمو‬‫ال‬‫سنة‬‫ال‬‫هجرية‬‫ال‬‫مضان‬‫ر‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫في...
8BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ثاني‬ ‫التركيب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫الفعل‬‫الفعل‬‫امل‬‫ضارع‬ ١‫ب‬ .‫من‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫في‬ ‫ن‬‫ا...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX9 ‫الضمائر‬‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫الفعل‬‫مثال‬ Kt. GantiKK. Lampau َ‫و‬‫ه‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫هاجر‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ه‬ َ ‫...
10BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX Kata keterangan untuk masa lampau ‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫الفعل‬ -‫اليوم‬ ‫صباح‬ -‫باألمس‬ ،‫أمس‬ -‫ي‬ ‫املا...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX11 =====‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫وكتبت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الكرس‬ ‫على‬ ‫جلست‬ ‫ثم‬ َ‫الفصل‬ ‫دخلت‬===== ‫ل‬ ‫وفقا‬‫الجمل‬‫ر‬ِ...
12BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ١.‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫هجرة‬‫ى‬‫بذكر‬ ‫نحتفل‬‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬(‫أمس‬–‫الن‬–‫اليوم‬ ‫صباح‬) .‫سة‬‫ر...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX13 ‫صالح‬َ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫اح‬ ْ‫ل‬ َ‫ه‬ :‫؟‬‫ة‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫جدي‬ ٍ‫نة‬ َ‫س‬‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫ب‬ ‫صادق‬‫ب...
14BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫هم‬‫فريق‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ن‬‫يجلسو‬ ‫التالميذ‬ ‫التالميذ‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫جماعيا‬ ‫يبات‬‫ر‬‫التد‬ ١.‫األنصار‬ ‫و‬ ...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX15 ١.‫نحتفل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نريد‬ ‫نحن‬‫ة‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫جدي‬ ٍ‫نة‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫ب‬‫هناك‬ ٢.‫كبير‬ ‫بإهتمام‬ ‫ا...
16BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX •‫ا‬: ‫ملثال‬‫وأصحابه‬ ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫أ‬/‫املدينة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫هاجر‬ ‫ماذا‬:‫أصحابه‬ ‫و‬‫ل‬‫الرسو‬...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX17 ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ابع‬‫ر‬ ١‫م‬‫محر‬.-‫جديدة‬–ْ‫ن‬‫م‬-‫في‬–‫املسلم‬‫ن‬‫و‬–‫هجرية‬–‫احتفل‬-‫بسنة‬–‫ل‬‫اأ...
18BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX -: ‫صديقي‬.... -... ‫ى‬‫بذكر‬ ‫احتفل‬‫ال‬‫في‬.. ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬..‫في‬... -‫بدأ‬ ‫و‬.. ‫حتى‬ ... ‫في‬ ...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX19 Bagi kaum muslimin, bulan Robi’ul Awal merupakan bulan yang agung. Karena pada tanggal 12 bulan i...
20BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX No Kompetensi Inti 1 Menghargai dan menghayati ajaran agama yang dianutnya 2 Menunjukkan perilaku...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX21 Dalam pembelajaran ini, peserta didik memahami fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan ...
22BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫غ‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ث‬َ‫ص‬‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫د‬َ‫ع‬‫ى‬ْ‫أس‬َ‫ر‬‫ى‬ ْ‫اح‬َ‫ت‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ل‬َ‫و‬‫ز‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫أ...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX23 ١َ‫ص‬‫د‬َ‫ق‬:.....................٦َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫غ‬:.................. ٢َ‫ح‬‫مى‬:...................
24BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫م‬ .‫ص‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫سيرة‬ ْ‫س‬‫األ‬ ‫في‬ َ ‫ال‬‫الت‬ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫اح‬ ،‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫وع‬‫ب‬‫ا‬ ‫د...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX25 ١..‫الفيل‬ ‫عام‬ ‫في‬ ، ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫بيع‬‫ر‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫الثاني‬‫االثنين‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫في‬ ‫ولد‬ ٢....
26BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX -- b -- -- a -- Keterangan: Perhatikan perubahan kalimat pada kedua kolom (a) dan (b). 1. Setelah...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX27 ١.‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬‫ل‬‫الرسو‬‫مولد‬ ‫ى‬‫بذكر‬ ‫الحفل‬‫للجنة‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫أمير‬ ٢.‫نشيط‬ ‫و‬...
28BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ثالث‬ َ‫وب‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ َ‫س‬‫ح‬ ‫م‬‫(يتكل‬ْ‫ع‬ْ‫ص‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ض‬‫د‬ َ ‫ق‬‫ائ‬‫تاذه‬ ْ‫س‬‫أ‬ ...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX29 ‫قم‬‫ر‬‫الترتيب‬‫البرنامج‬‫املسؤول‬ ١‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫البرنامج‬...... ٢‫الثان‬ ‫البرنامج‬‫ي‬...... ٣‫ال...
30BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ا‬: ‫ملثال‬ :(‫أنا‬–‫ئيس‬‫ر‬–‫الحفل‬‫لهذا‬) ‫الحفل‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫ا‬ ً‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬‫ك‬: !‫ميلك‬‫ز‬‫...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX31 ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ابع‬‫ر‬ ١.‫النبي‬-‫احتفل‬-‫مو‬‫لد‬-‫ـ‬ ‫من‬-‫في‬-١٢-‫بيع‬‫ر‬-‫ى‬‫بذكر‬-‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫التا‬...
32BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX 1- َ ‫ت‬‫هل‬ ... ‫يا‬َ‫ر‬‫شا‬َ‫ك‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫في‬ ْ ‫ش‬‫ك‬‫الل‬ ‫يل‬ْ‫ج‬‫نة؟‬.... 2-َ‫و‬ ‫ما‬‫ظ‬ْ‫ي‬ َ...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX33 ‫ل‬‫و‬‫نز‬‫القر‬‫آ‬‫العيدان‬‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ( ُ ‫ث‬ِ‫ال‬ َّ ‫الث‬ ُ‫س‬ْ‫ر‬ َّ‫الد‬٣) Dok.Pribadi Nuzulul ...
34BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX No Kompetensi Inti 1 Menghargai dan menghayati ajaran agama yang dianutnya 2 Menunjukkan perilaku...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX35 Dalam pembelajaran ini, peserta didik memahami fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan ...
36BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫يخلو‬َ‫ب‬‫ق‬‫ي‬ْ‫اس‬َ‫ت‬َ‫م‬‫ر‬ ْ ‫اق‬ ْ ‫أ‬‫ر‬ َ ‫ذ‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫األض‬‫ح‬‫ية‬‫ن‬‫و‬‫د‬ْ‫ه‬‫ي‬‫ج‬ْ‫...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX37 ْ ‫أ‬‫ر‬‫اق‬‫ي‬‫يصل‬‫رون‬‫يكب‬‫عشرة‬ ‫السابعة‬‫األضحية‬‫صالة‬ ١‫مضان‬‫ر‬ ‫من‬ ...‫الليلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫آ...
38BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬(١)‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬ِ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬(٢)‫م‬ َ‫ر‬ْ‫ك‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫ُ...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX39 Silahkan kalian pilih salah satu dari tugas dibawah ini! 1. Cari dan bacalah artikel di internet ...
40BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ ْ‫م‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬‫ي‬‫الد‬ ‫عزيز‬َ‫س‬‫ر‬ ‫ع‬‫تم‬ ْ‫يج‬‫ا‬ْ‫و‬‫قاعة‬ ‫في‬‫سة‬‫ر‬‫املد‬ ‫ي‬‫تست...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX41 * Perhatikan tabel perubahan fi’il mudhori’ dibawah ini! ‫املضارع‬ ‫الفعل‬ +‫لم‬ ‫املضارع‬ ‫الفعل...
42BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ن‬‫ه‬...... ‫لم‬- َ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬...... ‫لم‬.. ‫ال‬. ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬...... ‫لم‬... ‫ال‬ ...
BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX43 ‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫الفعل‬‫املضارع‬ ‫الفعل‬ ‫الفعل‬ +‫لم‬ ‫املضارع‬ ‫النا‬‫ال‬‫هية‬‫الفعل‬ + ‫املضارع‬‫ل...
  1. 1. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IXi
  2. 2. iiBAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX BAHASA ARAB MTs KELAS IX Penulis : Yushi M. Mahmudah Editor : Muh. Wahib Dariyadi Cetakan ke-1, Tahun 2020 Hak Cipta © 2020 pada Kementerian Agama RI Dilindungi Undang-Undang Disklaimer: Buku siswa ini dipersiapkan pemerintah dalam rangka mengimplementasikan KMA Nomor 183 Tahun 2019 tentang Kurikulum PAI dan Bahasa Arab pada Madrasah. Buku ini disusun dan ditelaah oleh berbagai pihak di bawah koordinasi Kementerian Agama, dan dipergunakan dalam proses pembelajaran. Buku ini merupakan “Dokumen Hidup” yang senantiasa diperbaiki, diperbaharui, dan dimutakhirkan sesuai dengan dinamika perubahan zaman. Masukan dari berbagai kalangan diharapkan dapat meningkatkan kualitas buku ini. ISBN 978-623-6687-39-0 (jilid lengkap) ISBN 978-623-6687-42-0 (jilid 3) Diterbitkan oleh: Direktorat KSKK Madrasah Direktorat Jenderal Pendidikan Islam Kementerian Agama RI Jl. Lapangan Banteng Barat No 3-4 Lantai 6-7 Jakarta 10110 MILIK NEGARA TIDAK DIPERDAGANGKAN
  3. 3. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IXiii KATA PENGANTAR Bismillahirrahmanirrahim Alhamdulillahi rabbil ‘alamin, puji syukur hanya milik Allah SWT yang telah menganugerahkan hidayah, taufiq dan inayah sehingga proses penulisan buku teks pelajaran PAI dan Bahasa Arab pada madrasah ini dapat diselesaikan. Shalawat serta salam semoga tercurah keharibaan Rasulullah SAW. Amin. Seiring dengan terbitnya KMA Nomor 183 Tahun 2019 tentang Kurikulum PAI dan Bahasa Arab pada Madrasah, maka Kementerian Agama RI melalui Direktorat Jenderal Pendidikan Islam menerbitkan buku teks pelajaran. Buku teks pelajaran PAI dan Bahasa Arab pada madrasah terdiri dari al-Qur’an Hadis, Akidah Akhlak, Fikih, SKI, dan Bahasa Arab untuk jenjang MI, MTs dan MA/ MAK semua peminatan. Keperluan untuk MA Peminatan Keagamaan diterbitkan buku Tafsir, Hadis, Ilmu Tafsir, Ilmu Hadis, Ushul Fikih, Ilmu Kalam, Akhlak Tasawuf, dan Bahasa Arab berbahasa Indonesia, sedangkan untuk peminatan keagamaan khusus pada MA Program Keagamaan (MAPK) diterbitkan dengan menggunakan Bahasa Arab. Perkembangan ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi dan komunikasi di era global mengalami perubahan yang sangat cepat dan sulit diprediksi. Kurikulum PAI dan Bahasa Arab pada madrasah harus bisa mengantisipasi cepatnya perubahan tersebut disamping menjalankan mandat mewariskan budaya- karakter bangsa dan nilai-nilai akhlak pada peserta didik. Dengan demikian, generasi muda akan memiliki kepribadian, berkarakter kuat dan tidak tercerabut dari akar budaya bangsa namun tetap bisa menjadi aktor di zamannya. Pengembangan buku teks mata pelajaran pada madrasah tersebut di atas diarahkan untuk tidak sekedar membekali pemahaman keagamaan yang komprehensif dan moderat, namun juga memandu proses internalisasi nilai keagamaan pada peserta didik. Buku mata pelajaran PAI dan Bahasa Arab ini diharapkan mampu menjadi acuan cara berpikir, bersikap dan bertindak dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, yang selanjutnya mampu ditransformasikan pada kehidupan sosial-masyarakat dalam konteks berbangsa dan bernegara. Pemahaman Islam yang moderat dan penerapan nilai-nilai keagamaan dalam kurikulum PAI di madrasah tidak boleh lepas dari konteks kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara yang berdasarkan Pancasila, berkonstitusi UUD 1945 dalam kerangka memperkokoh Negara Kesatuan Republik Indonesia yang Bhinneka Tunggal Ika. Guru sebagai ujung tombak implementasi kurikulum harus mampu mengejawantahkan prinsip tersebut dalam proses pembelajaran dan interaksi pendidikan di lingkungan madrasah. Kurikulum dan buku teks pelajaran adalah dokumen hidup. Sebagai dokumen hidup memiliki fleksibilitas, memungkinkan disempurnakan sesuai tuntutan zaman dan implementasinya akan terus berkembang melalui kreativitas dan inovasi para guru. Jika ditemukan kekurangan maka harus diklarifikasi kepada Direktorat Jenderal Pendidikan Islam Kemenag RI c.q. Direktorat Kurikulum Sarana Kelembagaan dan Kesiswaan Madrasah (KSKK) untuk disempurnakan. Buku teks pelajaran PAI dan Bahasa Arab yang diterbitkan Kementerian Agama merupakan buku wajib bagi peserta didik dan pendidik dalam melaksanakan pembelajaran di Madrasah. Agar ilmu berkah dan manfaat perlu keikhlasan dalam proses pembelajaran, hubungan guru dengan peserta didik dibangun dengan kasih sayang dalam ikatan mahabbah fillah, diorientasikan untuk kebaikan dunia sekaligus di akhirat kelak. Akhirnya ucapan terima kasih disampaikan kepada semua pihak yang terlibat dalam penyusunan atau penerbitan buku ini. Semoga Allah SWT memberikan pahala yang tidak akan terputus, dan semoga buku ini benar-benar berkah-manfaat bagi agama, nusa, dan bangsa. Amin Ya Rabbal ‘Alamin. Jakarta, Agustus 2020 Direktur Jenderal Pendidikan Islam Muhammad Ali Ramdhani
  4. 4. ivBAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX PEDOMAN TRANSLITERASI ARAB-INDONESIA Berikut ini pedoman transliterasi yang diberlakukan berdasarkan Keputusan Bersama Menteri Agama dan Menteri Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan Republik Indonesia nomor 158 Tahun 1987 dan nomor 0543b/U/1987. A. Transliterasi 1. Konsonan Huruf-huruf bahasa Arab ditransliterasi ke dalam huruf sebagai berikut: No. Arab Latin No Arab Latin 1. ‫ا‬ : a 16. ‫ط‬ : t 2. ‫ب‬ : b 17. ‫ظ‬ : z 3. ‫ت‬ : t 18. ‫ع‬ : ‘ 4. ‫ث‬ : s 19. ‫غ‬ : g 5. ‫ج‬ : j 20. ‫ف‬ : f 6. ‫ح‬ : h 21. ‫ق‬ : q 7. ‫خ‬ : kh 22. ‫ك‬ : k 8. ‫د‬ : d 23. ‫ل‬ : l 9. ‫ذ‬ : z 24. ‫م‬ : m 10. ‫ر‬ : r 25. ‫ن‬ : n 11. ‫ز‬ : z 26. ‫و‬ : w 12. ‫س‬ : s 27. ‫هـ‬ : h 13. ‫ش‬ : sy 28. ‫ء‬ : ’ 14. ‫ص‬ : s 29. ‫ي‬ : y 15. ‫ض‬ : d Hamzah (‫)ء‬ yang terletak di awal kata mengikuti vokalnya tanpa diberi tanda apapun. Jika terletak di tengah atau diakhir, maka dengan tanda (’).
  5. 5. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IXv 2. Vokal dan Diftong a. Vokal atau bunyi (a), (i), dan (u) ditulis dengan ketentuan sebagai berikut: Vokal Pendek Panjang Fathah Kasrah Dammah a i u a i u b. Diftong yang sering dijumpai dalam transliterasi ialah (ai) dan (au), misalnya bain (‫بين‬) dam qaul (‫ل‬‫قو‬). 3. Syaddah Syaddah atau tasydid yang dalam sistem tulisan Arab dilambangkan dengan sebuah tanda tasydid ( ّ ), dalam transliterasi ini dilambangkan dengan perulangan huruf (konsonan ganda) yang diberi tanda syaddah. Contoh: ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ـنا‬ : rabbana ‫ـج‬ َ ‫ن‬ َ ‫ـنا‬‫ـ‬ْ‫ي‬ : najjaina Jika huruf ‫ى‬ ber-tasydid di akhir sebuah kata dan didahului oleh huruf kasrah (‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬), maka ia ditransliterasi seperti huruf maddah (i). Contoh: ‫ـى‬‫ـل‬َ‫ع‬ : ‘Ali (bukan ‘Aliyy atau ‘Aly) ‫ـى‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬َ‫ـر‬َ‫ع‬ : ‘Arabi (bukan ‘Arabiyy atau ‘Araby) 4. Kata sandang Kata sandang dalam sistem tulisan Arab dilambangkan dengan huruf ‫ال‬ (alif lam ma‘arifah) ditransliterasi seperti biasa, al-, baik ketika ia diikuti oleh huruf syamsiah maupun huruf qamariah. Kata sandang ditulis terpisah dari kata yang mengikutinya dan dihubungkan dengan garis mendatar (-). Contohnya: ‫د‬ َ ‫ـال‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫ـ‬ ْ ‫ـ‬‫ل‬ َ ‫ا‬ : al-biladu 5. Ta’ marbutah Transliterasi untuk ta’ marbutah ada dua, yaitu: ta’ marbutah yang hidup atau mendapat harkat fathah, kasrah, dan dammah, transliterasinya adalah [t]. Sedangkan ta’ marbutah yang mati atau mendapat harkat sukun, transliterasinya adalah [h]. Kalau pada kata yang berakhir dengan ta’ marbutah diikuti oleh kata yang menggunakan kata sandang al- serta bacaan kedua kata itu terpisah, maka ta’ marbutah itu ditransliterasikan dengan ha (h). Contoh: ‫ـة‬‫ـ‬ َ‫ـم‬ ْ ‫ـك‬‫ح‬ ْ ‫ـ‬‫ل‬ َ ‫ا‬ : al-hikmah 6. Hamzah Aturan transliterasi huruf hamzah menjadi apostrof (’) hanya berlaku bagi hamzah yang terletak di tengah dan akhir kata. Namun, bila hamzah terletak di awal kata, ia tidak dilambangkan, karena dalam tulisan Arab ia berupa alif. Contohnya: َ‫ن‬ ْ‫و‬‫ـر‬‫أم‬ َ ‫ـ‬‫ت‬ : ta’muruna ‫ء‬ ْ‫و‬ َ ‫ـ‬‫ـن‬ ْ ‫ـ‬‫ل‬ َ ‫ا‬ : al-nau’ ‫ء‬ ْ‫ـي‬ َ ‫ش‬ : syai’un
  6. 6. viBAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX 7. Lafz al-jalalah ( ‫اللة‬) Kata “Allah” yang didahului partikel seperti huruf jarr dan huruf lainnya atau berkedudukan sebagai mudaf ilaih (frasa nominal), ditransli-terasi tanpa huruf hamzah. Contoh: ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ـ‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫للا‬ dinullah ‫ا‬‫ب‬‫للا‬ billah Adapun ta’ marbutah di akhir kata yang disandarkan kepada lafz al-jalalah, ditransliterasi dengan huruf [t]. Contoh: ْ‫ـم‬‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬‫ف‬‫ة‬ َ‫ـم‬ ْ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬َ‫ر‬‫للا‬ hum fi rahmatillah B. Singkatan Beberapa singkatan yang dibakukan adalah: swt. = subhanahu wa ta‘ala saw. = sallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam a.s. = ‘alaihi al-salam H = Hijrah M = Masehi S.M. = Sebelum Masehi l. = Lahir tahun (untuk orang yang masih hidup saja) w. = Wafat tahun Q.S. …/…: 4 = Quran, Surah …, ayat 4 H.R. = Hadis Riwayat
  7. 7. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IXvii ‫فهرس‬ ‫امل‬‫قدمة‬..................................................................................................................................iii iv .….………… …………………………………… Pedoman Transliterasi Arab-Indonesia ‫فهرس‬....................................................................................................................................vii ‫الهجرية‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬: ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬‫املفردات‬ :.......................................................................................................٤ ‫النص‬ ‫تقديم‬.................................................................................................٦ ‫الثاني‬‫النشاط‬‫اكيب‬‫ر‬‫والت‬ ‫النص‬‫فهم‬ :...................................................................................٨ ‫الثالث‬‫النشاط‬‫ا‬‫جماعي‬ ‫املوجه‬‫التعبير‬ :................................................................................١٣ ‫ا‬‫النشاط‬‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫فردي‬ ‫املوجه‬ ‫التعبير‬:......................................................................................١٧ : ‫الثاني‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬‫ص.م‬ ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫بمولد‬ ‫الحفل‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬‫املفردات‬ :........................................................................................................٢٢ ‫النص‬ ‫تقديم‬................................................................................................٢٤ ‫الثاني‬‫النشاط‬‫اكيب‬‫ر‬‫والت‬ ‫النص‬‫فهم‬ :...................................................................................٢٦ ‫الثالث‬‫النشاط‬‫ا‬‫جماعي‬ ‫املوجه‬‫التعبير‬ :................................................................................٢٨ ‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫النشاط‬‫ا‬‫فردي‬ ‫املوجه‬ ‫التعبير‬:.....................................................................................٣١ : ‫الثالث‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬‫الق‬ ‫نزول‬‫رآ‬‫العيدان‬‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬‫املفردات‬ :........................................................................................................٣٦ ‫النص‬ ‫تقديم‬)‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫(النص‬.........................................................................٣٧ ‫الثاني‬ ‫النص‬.................................................................................................٣٩ ‫الثاني‬‫النشاط‬‫اكيب‬‫ر‬‫والت‬ ‫النص‬‫فهم‬ :...................................................................................٤٠ ‫الثالث‬‫النشاط‬‫ا‬‫جماعي‬ ‫املوجه‬‫التعبير‬ :................................................................................٤٤ ‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫النشاط‬‫ا‬‫فردي‬ ‫املوجه‬ ‫التعبير‬:.....................................................................................٤٧ ‫التمربنات‬‫ي‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫الفصل‬ ‫الختبار‬‫ل‬‫األو‬.............................................................................٤٩
  8. 8. viiiBAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫الر‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬‫الطبيعة‬ ‫جمال‬ : ‫ابع‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬‫املفردات‬ :.......................................................................................................٥٧ ‫النص‬ ‫تقديم‬................................................................................................٥٩ ‫الثاني‬‫النشاط‬:‫اكيب‬‫ر‬‫والت‬ ‫النص‬‫فهم‬...................................................................................٦١ ‫الثالث‬‫النشاط‬:‫ا‬‫جماعي‬ ‫املوجه‬‫التعبير‬................................................................................٦٣ ‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫النشاط‬:‫ا‬‫فردي‬ ‫املوجه‬ ‫التعبير‬.....................................................................................٦٦ ‫العالم‬ ‫خلق‬ : ‫الخامس‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬‫املفردات‬ :........................................................................................................٧١ ‫النص‬ ‫تقديم‬................................................................................................٧٣ ‫ا‬‫النشاط‬‫لثاني‬:‫اكيب‬‫ر‬‫والت‬ ‫النص‬‫فهم‬...................................................................................٧٥ ‫الثالث‬‫النشاط‬:‫ا‬‫جماعي‬ ‫املوجه‬‫التعبير‬................................................................................٧٧ ‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫النشاط‬:‫ا‬‫فردي‬ ‫املوجه‬ ‫التعبير‬.....................................................................................٨٠ ‫البيئة‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬ : ‫السادس‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬‫املفردات‬ :........................................................................................................٨٥ ‫النص‬ ‫تقديم‬................................................................................................٨٧ ‫الثاني‬‫النشاط‬:‫اكيب‬‫ر‬‫والت‬ ‫النص‬‫فهم‬...................................................................................٨٩ ‫الثالث‬‫النشاط‬:‫جماع‬‫املوجه‬‫التعبير‬‫ا‬‫ي‬................................................................................٩١ ‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫النشاط‬:‫ا‬‫فردي‬ ‫املوجه‬ ‫التعبير‬.....................................................................................٩٤ ‫التمربنات‬‫ي‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫الفصل‬ ‫الختبار‬‫الثاني‬............................................................................٩٦ ‫املفردات‬ ‫قائمة‬.....................................................................................................................١٠٠ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬..................................................................................................................................١٠٥
  9. 9. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX1 flickr.com ‫الهجرية‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫أس‬‫ر‬ ( ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ُ‫س‬ْ‫ر‬ َّ‫الد‬١)
  10. 10. 2BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX No Kompetensi Inti 1 Menghargai dan menghayati ajaran agama yang dianutnya 2 Menunjukkan perilaku jujur, disiplin, tanggung jawab, peduli (toleran, gotong royong), santun, percaya diri dalam berinteraksi secara efektif dengan lingkungan sosial dan alam dalam jangkauan pergaulan dan keberadaannya 3 Memahami dan menerapkan pengetahuan (faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural) berdasarkan rasa ingin tahunya tentang ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya terkait fenomena dan kejadian tampak mata 4 Mengolah, menyaji, dan menalar dalam ranah konkret (menggunakan, mengurai, merangkai, memodifikasi, dan membuat) dan ranah abstrak (menulis, membaca, menghitung, menggambar, dan mengarang) sesuai dengan yang dipelajari di sekolah dan sumber lain yang sama dalam sudut pandang/teori Kompetensi Dasar 3.1 Memahami fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan (bunyi, kata, dan makna) dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫السنة‬‫الهجرية‬ yang melibatkan tindak tutur menyatakan kejadian di masa lampau dengan memperhatikan susunan gramatikal ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫تص‬‫الفعل‬‫املجرد‬‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ 4.1 Mendemonstrasikan tindak tutur menyatakan kejadian di masa lampau dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫تص‬‫الفعل‬‫املجرد‬‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ baik secara lisan maupun tulisan. 3.2 Menganalisis gagasan dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫السنة‬‫الهجرية‬ dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫تص‬‫الفعل‬‫املج‬‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬‫رد‬ 4.2Menyajikan hasil analisis gagasan dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫السنة‬‫الهجرية‬ dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫تص‬‫الفعل‬‫املجرد‬‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ Ungkapan komunikatif: ‫ل‬ ْ‫ه‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ ْ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫س‬‫[ا‬]‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ر‬‫اج‬َ‫ه‬‫امل‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬ َ ‫ث‬َ‫ع‬َ‫[ب‬]‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ر‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ه‬‫ر‬ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ َ‫ن‬ َ ‫كا‬َ‫و‬ ً ‫ال‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ي‬‫ب‬ َ ‫ن‬ ً ‫دا‬‫م‬ َ‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫للا‬ ]!‫د‬ْ‫ي‬‫ع‬ ْ ‫ال‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬‫ص‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫[ال‬
  11. 11. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX3 Dalam pembelajaran ini, peserta didik memahami fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan (bunyi, kata, dan makna) dan menganalisis gagasan dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫السنة‬‫الهجرية‬ yang melibatkan tindak tutur menyatakan kejadian di masa lampau dengan memperhatikan susunan gramatikal ‫تصريف‬‫الفعل‬‫املجرد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ sekaligus memiliki keterampilan dalam mendemonstrasikan tindak tutur menyatakan kejadian di masa lampau dan menyajikan hasil analisis gagasan dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫أس‬‫ر‬‫السنة‬‫الهجرية‬ dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫تصريف‬‫الفعل‬‫املجرد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬
  12. 12. 4BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ترك‬-‫ي‬‫ترك‬َ‫ح‬‫ف‬‫ظ‬-ْ‫يح‬‫فظ‬ ‫وصل‬-‫يصل‬ َ ‫ن‬‫ى‬‫ج‬-‫ي‬َ‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ج‬ َ‫من‬‫ع‬-ْ‫يم‬َ‫ن‬‫ع‬َ‫قت‬‫ل‬-ْ‫يق‬‫تل‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫امل‬‫فردات‬ ْ‫د‬ِ‫وأع‬ ْ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬ َ ‫است‬
  13. 13. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX5 ١‫هاجر‬:.....................٦‫حفظ‬:.................. ٢‫ترك‬:.....................٧‫سنة‬:.................. ٣‫منع‬:.....................٨‫التقويم‬:.................. ٤‫ى‬‫نج‬:.....................٩‫املحاضرة‬:.................. ٥‫أل‬‫ق‬‫ى‬:.....................١٠‫ا‬‫حتفل‬:.................. ‫الهجرة‬‫املحاضرة‬‫ترك‬‫الهجرة‬‫يوم‬‫ل‬‫حاو‬‫حفظ‬ ١‫وأموالهم‬ ‫وطنهم‬ ‫وأصحابه‬ ‫النبي‬... ٢..‫من‬ ‫وأصحابه‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫يمنعوا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الكفار‬ ‫ل‬‫حاو‬.. ٣‫ي‬‫الهجر‬ ‫العام‬ ‫تقويم‬ ‫في‬ ‫يوم‬‫ل‬‫أو‬ ... ٤‫الهجرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫واملهاجرين‬‫النبي‬‫للا‬ ‫اه‬‫نج‬ ‫و‬ ... ٥...‫إلى‬ ‫املحاضرون‬‫يستمع‬. ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬-١‫املفر‬ ‫هذه‬‫معنى‬‫ما‬‫ا‬ ‫اللغة‬‫في‬‫دات‬‫ل‬‫ندونيسية؟‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬-٢! ‫املناسبة‬‫بالكلمة‬ ‫الفرغات‬ ‫امأل‬
  14. 14. 6BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫جديدة‬ ‫هجرية‬ ‫سنة‬ .‫ة‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ‫ج‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫ه‬ ٍ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬‫ب‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ح‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬‫م‬‫ل‬ ْ‫س‬‫وامل‬ ،‫م‬‫ر‬ َ‫ح‬‫م‬‫ر‬ْ‫ه‬ َ ‫ش‬ ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬‫هو‬ ‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫الي‬ ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬َ‫و‬ ،‫د‬‫ج‬ ْ‫س‬ َ ‫امل‬ ‫في‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬‫ع‬‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ج‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬‫ه‬‫إن‬.‫ر‬ َ ‫ك‬َ‫ب‬‫و‬‫أب‬ ‫اذ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫األس‬ ‫يها‬‫لق‬‫ي‬‫التي‬‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫الد‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬َ‫اض‬ َ‫ح‬‫امل‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫إل‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫ع‬‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ‫األ‬ َ‫ال‬ َ ‫ق‬‫ح‬‫"سأ‬ :‫ه‬‫ت‬َ‫ر‬َ‫اض‬ َ‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫في‬ ‫اذ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫س‬‫علي‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫ل‬‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬ ‫رة‬ ْ‫ج‬‫ه‬ ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫اليوم‬ ‫م‬‫ك‬‫ث‬‫د‬ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ينة‬‫املد‬‫إلى‬ َ ‫ة‬‫مك‬. ‫مك‬ ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ه‬‫اب‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫وأص‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫ل‬‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬ ‫ر‬ َ‫اج‬ َ‫ه‬‫م‬‫ه‬َ‫وت‬‫ي‬‫وب‬ ْ‫م‬‫ه‬َ‫ن‬ َ ‫ط‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ْ‫و‬‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ت‬ ،‫املدينة‬ ‫الى‬ َ ‫ة‬ .‫ة‬‫مك‬ ‫في‬ ‫هم‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ر‬‫ا‬ َ‫ج‬‫وت‬ ‫لهم‬ َ ‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬،‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫بي‬‫الن‬ ‫وا‬‫ل‬‫ت‬ ْ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ار‬‫ف‬‫الك‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫او‬ َ‫ح‬َ‫وح‬َ‫او‬‫ل‬‫وا‬ْ‫أن‬ ،‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫ه‬ ْ ‫ال‬ ‫من‬ ‫ابه‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫أص‬ ‫وا‬‫ع‬َ‫من‬َ‫وي‬ ‫وه‬‫ع‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫بي‬‫الن‬ َ ‫ظ‬‫ف‬ َ‫ح‬ َ‫للا‬ ْ‫ن‬‫ك‬ َ ‫ول‬‫اه‬‫ونج‬ ‫سلم‬ ‫امل‬ َ ‫ة‬َ‫حاب‬‫الص‬ ‫للا‬ ‫ى‬‫ج‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫عنه‬ ‫للا‬ َ‫ي‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬ ٍ‫بكر‬ ‫أبا‬ ‫الهجرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬‫صاح‬ ‫ى‬‫ج‬ َ ‫ون‬َ‫ه‬‫اج‬‫ر‬‫لهم‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫وج‬ ‫ين‬ . َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫امل‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫املد‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ل‬‫إ‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ص‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫م‬‫ل‬ ْ‫س‬ ْ ‫امل‬ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ذ‬‫ل‬ ‫؛‬‫ي‬‫م‬ َ ‫ال‬ ْ‫س‬‫ال‬ ‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫الت‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ً ‫ة‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫ي‬‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ ً ‫ة‬ َ ‫ث‬‫اد‬ َ‫ح‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬ٍ‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ل‬‫و‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬ َ‫م‬ ‫في‬‫العام‬ ‫م‬ْ‫ي‬‫و‬ ْ‫ق‬ َ ‫ت‬‫ل‬‫أو‬َ‫و‬ .‫ي‬‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬ْ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬‫ع‬َ‫وض‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ي‬‫و‬ ْ‫ق‬‫الت‬‫و‬‫ه‬ ‫ي‬‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬‫ر‬ َ‫م‬‫ع‬‫بن‬‫اب‬‫ط‬ َ ‫الخ‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ض‬َ‫ر‬.‫للا‬ ‫و‬ ْ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬ َ ‫است‬‫النص‬ ‫اقرأ‬
  15. 15. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX7 ‫ا‬!‫ذكر‬ ١.‫ب‬ ‫ن‬‫يحتفلو‬ ‫ن‬‫املسلمو‬‫ال‬‫سنة‬‫ال‬‫هجرية‬‫ال‬‫مضان‬‫ر‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫في‬ ‫جديدة‬. ٢.‫ن‬‫املسلمو‬‫با‬ ‫الدينية‬ ‫املحاضرة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ن‬‫يستمعو‬‫كبير‬ ‫هتمام‬. ٣.‫ه‬‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫اجر‬‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬‫إلى‬‫مكة‬ ‫من‬‫وأصحابه‬‫القاهرة‬. ٤.‫املدينة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ذهبوا‬ ‫و‬ ‫وطنهم‬ ‫تركوا‬ ‫الكافرون‬. ٥.‫اد‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫من‬ ‫وأصحابه‬ ‫النبي‬‫يمنعوا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الكفار‬.‫لهجرة‬ ٦‫استطاع‬ ..‫وأصحابه‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫يقتلوا‬‫أن‬ ‫ار‬‫الكف‬ ٧.َ‫ل‬‫و‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬‫يوم‬‫ن‬‫املسلمو‬ ‫جعل‬ٍ‫يوم‬‫من‬‫التقويم‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫ر‬ ْ‫هج‬. ٨‫بيوت‬ ‫للمهاجرين‬ ‫كان‬ .‫املدينة‬ ‫في‬. ٩.‫ى‬‫نج‬ ‫و‬ ‫اه‬‫نج‬ ‫للا‬‫ألن‬ ،‫ساملين‬ ‫املدينة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫وأصحابه‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫وصل‬.‫أصحابه‬ ١٠. َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ان‬‫اله‬ ‫ت‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ر‬‫ة‬َ‫ح‬‫اد‬ َ ‫ث‬ ً ‫ة‬َ‫ع‬‫ظ‬ ً ‫ة‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫ي‬‫ف‬‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫الت‬ ‫ي‬‫ي‬‫م‬ َ ‫ال‬ ْ‫س‬‫ال‬. ‫ق‬ !‫النص‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬‫اق‬‫كانت‬ ‫إذا‬ )‫ل(ص‬‫صحيحة‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العبا‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العبا‬‫كانت‬ ‫إذا‬ )‫(خ‬ ‫وقل‬‫خطيئة‬! َ‫ر‬ِ‫ب‬ْ‫ي‬‫ع‬‫ال‬‫ر‬ ِ‫خ‬ َ‫ر‬ِ‫ب‬ْ‫ي‬‫ل‬‫األو‬‫ع‬ َ‫ص‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ر‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫ح‬َّ‫ر‬‫م‬ َ ‫ش‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬‫ان‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ج‬‫ب‬ ‫ج‬َ‫م‬َ‫اد‬‫ى‬ ‫ال‬‫رة‬‫خ‬ ‫ج‬َ‫م‬َ‫اد‬‫ى‬‫األولى‬ ِ‫الح‬‫ذو‬َّ‫ج‬‫ة‬ ْ‫القع‬ ‫ذو‬َ‫د‬‫ة‬ َ ‫ش‬‫و‬‫ال‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬َ‫ض‬‫ان‬ ‫القمرية‬ ‫ر‬‫الشهو‬ ‫أسماء‬
  16. 16. 8BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ثاني‬ ‫التركيب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫الفعل‬‫الفعل‬‫امل‬‫ضارع‬ ١‫ب‬ .‫من‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫في‬ ‫ن‬‫املسلمو‬‫يحتفل‬‫ماذا‬‫محرم؟‬ ٢.‫ن‬ َ‫م‬‫ل‬‫أو‬ْ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬‫وضع‬‫التقويم‬‫ي‬‫الهجر‬‫؟‬ ٣.‫النبي‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫ملاذا‬‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬‫يهاجروا‬ ‫أن‬‫وأصحابه‬‫إ‬‫لى‬‫امل‬‫دينة؟‬ ٤.‫ملاذا‬‫الك‬‫يستطع‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬‫امل‬ ‫يمنعوا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ار‬‫ف‬‫سلمين‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫املدينة؟‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يهاجروا‬ ‫أن‬ ٥.‫ن‬‫املسلمو‬‫جعل‬ ‫ملاذا‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬ ‫يوم‬ٍ‫يوم‬‫في‬‫التقويم‬‫اله‬‫ي‬‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫؟‬ !‫األسئلة‬ ‫عن‬‫وأجب‬‫النص‬ ‫اقرأ‬
  17. 17. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX9 ‫الضمائر‬‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫الفعل‬‫مثال‬ Kt. GantiKK. Lampau َ‫و‬‫ه‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫هاجر‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ه‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫هاج‬ ْ‫م‬‫ه‬‫وا‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫هاجروا‬ ‫ه‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ت‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬ْ‫هاجرت‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫هاجرتا‬ ‫ه‬‫ن‬َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫هاجر‬ َ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫هاجر‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫هاجرت‬ ْ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬ْ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬ْ‫م‬‫هاجرت‬ ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ت‬ْ‫هاجر‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ت‬ْ‫هاجر‬ ‫ن‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ن‬‫ت‬ْ‫هاجر‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ت‬ْ‫هاجر‬ ‫ن‬ ْ‫ح‬ َ ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ْ‫هاجر‬ *Fi’il Madhi : kata kerja yang menunjukkan perbuatan yang telah terjadi dimasa lalu seperti yang terdapat pada contoh dibawah ini ‫الهجرة‬ ‫من‬ ‫وأصحابه‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫يمنعوا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الكفار‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫ساملين‬ ‫املدينة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫أصحابه‬ ‫و‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫و‬ ‫اقرأ‬‫الحظ‬‫النص‬!
  18. 18. 10BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX Kata keterangan untuk masa lampau ‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫الفعل‬ -‫اليوم‬ ‫صباح‬ -‫باألمس‬ ،‫أمس‬ -‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫األحد‬ ‫يوم‬ -‫يومين‬ ‫قبل‬ -‫حة‬‫ر‬‫البا‬ ‫التلم‬ ‫كتب‬‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫يذ‬ ‫نحن‬ ‫أنا‬ ‫أنتن‬ ‫أنتما‬ ِ‫أنت‬ ‫م‬ ُ ‫أنت‬ َ ‫أنت‬ َّ‫هن‬ ْ‫هم‬ ‫هو‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ‫حفظ‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ْ ‫وصل‬َ‫ن‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ‫ترك‬ْ‫م‬ ُ ‫ت‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ‫منع‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ ُ ‫ت‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ْ‫ع‬ َ ‫ض‬َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ت‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ْ‫ع‬ِ‫سم‬ َ ‫ت‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... َ ‫قت‬ِ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ج‬َّ‫ن‬ ُ ‫ت‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ُ ‫ق‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ل‬ ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ‫لوا‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫ح‬ِ‫ا‬ ... ‫الحظ‬! !‫الفرغات‬‫وامأل‬ ‫التركيب‬ ‫الحظ‬
  19. 19. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX11 =====‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫وكتبت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الكرس‬ ‫على‬ ‫جلست‬ ‫ثم‬ َ‫الفصل‬ ‫دخلت‬===== ‫ل‬ ‫وفقا‬‫الجمل‬‫ر‬ِ‫وغي‬‫التركيب‬‫الحظ‬!‫ضمائره‬
  20. 20. 12BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ١.‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫هجرة‬‫ى‬‫بذكر‬ ‫نحتفل‬‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬(‫أمس‬–‫الن‬–‫اليوم‬ ‫صباح‬) .‫سة‬‫ر‬‫املد‬ ‫قاعة‬ ‫في‬ ٢.،‫ا‬ ً‫غد‬َ‫س‬(‫أذهب‬-َ‫ذهبت‬–‫ذهب‬).‫عائلتي‬‫مع‬‫جاكرتا‬ ‫إلى‬ ٣.‫وصلنا‬‫إ‬‫لى‬‫ي‬‫جد‬ ‫بيت‬(‫يومين‬‫قبل‬–‫في‬‫القادم‬ ‫األحد‬ ‫يوم‬–‫ا‬ ً‫غد‬) ٤.‫امل‬‫ن‬‫يعملو‬ ‫ن‬‫سلمو‬َ‫الخير‬(‫اليوم‬‫صباح‬–‫أيام‬ ‫ثالثة‬ ‫بعد‬–‫يوم‬‫كل‬) ٥.‫األستاذ‬ ،‫انظر‬(‫دخل‬–‫دخلوا‬–‫يدخل‬)‫ندخل‬ ‫ا‬‫هي‬ ،‫الفصل‬! ٦.‫املدعوين‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الدعوة‬‫بطاقات‬ ‫عت‬‫ز‬‫و‬(‫اليوم‬‫مساء‬–‫باألمس‬–‫الغد‬‫بعد‬) ٧.‫العربية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫ن‬‫سو‬‫ر‬‫يد‬‫التالميذ‬(‫أسبوع‬‫كل‬–‫حة‬‫ر‬‫البا‬–‫األس‬ ‫في‬‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫بوع‬)‫في‬ .‫سة‬‫ر‬‫املد‬ ٨.(‫يذاكر‬–‫أذاكر‬–‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫كرت‬)‫الدرو‬.‫الن‬ ‫املذاكرة‬ ‫غرفة‬‫في‬‫أختي‬‫مع‬ ‫س‬ ٩.‫هل‬(َ‫ت‬ْ‫ي‬‫صل‬–‫ى‬‫صل‬–‫ى‬‫تصل‬)‫؟‬ ‫ان‬ َ‫فرح‬ ‫يا‬ ‫باألمس‬ ‫الصبح‬ ١٠.‫س‬‫ر‬‫املد‬(‫شرح‬–‫يشرح‬–َ‫شرحت‬)‫نس‬‫نحن‬‫و‬ ،‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬‫ت‬‫إليه‬ ‫مع‬. !‫الصحيح‬‫واختار‬ ‫التركيب‬ ‫الحظ‬
  21. 21. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX13 ‫صالح‬َ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫اح‬ ْ‫ل‬ َ‫ه‬ :‫؟‬‫ة‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫جدي‬ ٍ‫نة‬ َ‫س‬‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫ب‬ ‫صادق‬‫ب‬ ْ‫س‬‫األ‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫اح‬ ، ْ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ن‬ :.‫ة‬ َ‫س‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬‫ة‬َ‫اع‬ َ ‫ق‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ،‫ي‬ ‫اض‬ َ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ْ‫و‬ ،‫يها‬‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اس‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫الك‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫م‬‫ظ‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫ائي‬ َ ‫ق‬‫د‬ْ‫أص‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫أن‬ ‫ة‬ َ ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬‫م‬ َ‫الج‬ ‫ات‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬ُّ‫الر‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ار‬ َ‫ه‬ْ‫ز‬‫األ‬‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫اه‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫صالح‬‫ة؟‬َ‫ر‬َ‫اض‬ َ‫ح‬‫امل‬ ‫ع‬ْ‫و‬‫ض‬ْ‫و‬ َ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ة؟‬‫ي‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫الد‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬َ‫اض‬ َ‫ح‬‫امل‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ق‬ ْ ‫أل‬ ْ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬ : ‫صادق‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ‫اذ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫س‬‫األ‬ :‫ح‬‫الر‬ ‫د‬" :‫وع‬‫ض‬ْ‫و‬ َ ْ ‫امل‬ َ‫و‬ . ‫يم‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫ه‬"‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫ل‬ ‫صالح‬‫؟‬‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫ه‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ف‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫اذ‬ َ‫م‬ : ‫صادق‬َ‫ح‬ ْ‫ص‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬ َ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ت‬ :َ‫و‬ ‫م‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫و‬‫ي‬‫وب‬ ْ‫م‬‫ه‬َ‫ن‬ َ ‫ط‬َ‫و‬‫ابه‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫مك‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫م‬‫ه‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫أ‬‫رو‬ َ‫هاج‬‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬‫ى‬ َ ‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫هلل‬ ‫خلصين‬‫م‬.‫ل‬‫وحاو‬‫ار‬‫ف‬‫الك‬َ‫م‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬ َ‫ع‬‫ابه‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫ص‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬‫ن‬‫م‬،‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬‫إلى‬ ‫وا‬‫ر‬‫اج‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬ َ‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬ ‫وا‬‫ل‬‫ت‬ ْ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ار‬‫ف‬‫الك‬ َ‫اد‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫أ‬ ْ‫بل‬، ‫ل‬‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬‫ى‬‫ج‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫للا‬‫ن‬‫ك‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬َ‫و‬ ، َ ‫امل‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ل‬‫إ‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ َ‫و‬.‫ابه‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫أص‬ َ‫ك‬‫ل‬ َ ‫ذ‬ َ ‫ك‬ ‫و‬ ،‫ا‬ ً ‫امل‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ ‫صالح‬ َ ‫ك‬ ْ‫ل‬ َ‫ه‬ :‫ب‬‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ْ ‫امل‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ َ‫ان‬‫ت‬ْ‫و‬‫ي‬‫ين؟‬‫ر‬‫اج‬َ‫ه‬‫م‬ ْ ‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫صادق‬، َ ‫ال‬ :،‫بيوتهم‬ ‫في‬ ‫األنصار‬ ‫استضافهم‬‫بل‬‫و‬ْ‫و‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬‫وت‬‫ي‬‫ب‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ر‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬‫ين‬‫ر‬‫اج‬َ‫ه‬‫م‬ ْ ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ً‫ت‬ ،‫ار‬َ‫ص‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أل‬ ْ ‫ا‬َ‫و‬َ‫و‬‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬‫ت‬َ‫ر‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬‫ا‬ً‫أيض‬.‫ار‬َ‫ص‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫األ‬ َ‫و‬‫ين‬‫ر‬‫اج‬َ‫مه‬ ْ ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ً‫ن‬ َ ‫ط‬َ‫و‬ ‫األنصار‬ ‫مع‬ ‫املهاجرون‬ ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ش‬ َ ‫ت‬َ‫و‬َ‫و‬ ‫ال‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫األ‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬.‫ة‬َ‫ر‬‫ا‬ َ‫ج‬‫الت‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬‫م‬‫ل‬ ْ‫س‬‫امل‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ ‫مي‬ َ ‫ال‬ ْ‫س‬‫ال‬‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫الت‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫ة‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫ي‬‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ ً ‫ة‬ َ ‫ث‬‫اد‬ َ‫ح‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬ ْ‫ت‬ َ ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬‫أو‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬ ‫في‬.‫ي‬‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬‫م‬ْ‫ي‬‫و‬ ْ‫ق‬‫الت‬ ‫صالح‬‫؟‬‫ي‬‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫اله‬ َ‫يم‬‫و‬ ْ‫ق‬‫الت‬‫ع‬‫اض‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬ : ‫صادق‬.‫عنه‬ ‫للا‬‫ي‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬ ‫الخطاب‬‫بن‬ ‫ر‬ َ‫م‬‫ع‬ : ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ثالث‬ ‫الحوار‬ Hababireu.wordpress.co m !‫واستمع‬ ‫اقرأ‬
  22. 22. 14BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫هم‬‫فريق‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ن‬‫يجلسو‬ ‫التالميذ‬ ‫التالميذ‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫جماعيا‬ ‫يبات‬‫ر‬‫التد‬ ١.‫األنصار‬ ‫و‬ ‫املهاجرون‬ ‫تآخى‬ ٢.‫األنصار‬ ‫و‬ ‫للمهاجرين‬‫ا‬ً‫بيوت‬‫املدينة‬ ‫بيوت‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫صا‬ ٣.‫ا‬ًّ‫ر‬‫حا‬ ً ‫استقباال‬ ‫املهاجرين‬‫األنصار‬ ‫استقبل‬ ٤."‫إخوة‬‫ن‬‫املؤمنو‬‫إنما‬" ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫وقال‬ ٥.‫ا‬ً‫سريع‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ر‬‫شا‬‫انت‬ ‫السالم‬ ‫انتشر‬ ‫الهجرة‬ ‫وبعد‬ ٦.‫أيضا‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫التجا‬ ‫و‬ ‫األموال‬ ‫في‬ ‫تشاركوا‬ ‫وهم‬ ١.‫للهجرة‬‫املدينة‬‫الى‬ ‫ذهبوا‬ ‫هم‬ ٢.‫مكة‬ ‫من‬ ‫يهاجروا‬‫أن‬ ‫وأصحابه‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ٣.‫وطنهم‬ ‫أصحابه‬ ‫و‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫ترك‬ ٤.‫ى‬‫نج‬‫و‬ ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫للا‬‫نجى‬‫أصحابه‬‫الهجرة‬ ‫من‬ ‫يمنعوهم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الكفار‬‫يستطع‬‫لم‬ ‫و‬ , ٥.‫هناك‬ ‫وأموالهم‬ ‫بيوتهم‬ ‫وتركوا‬ ٦.‫ساملين‬ ‫املدينة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫ووصلوا‬ !‫مفيدة‬ ‫فقرة‬ ‫ن‬‫لتكو‬ ‫التية‬‫الجمل‬‫ب‬ِ‫ت‬‫ر‬
  23. 23. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX15 ١.‫نحتفل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نريد‬ ‫نحن‬‫ة‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫جدي‬ ٍ‫نة‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫ب‬‫هناك‬ ٢.‫كبير‬ ‫بإهتمام‬ ‫املحاضرة‬‫إلى‬ ‫ن‬‫ويستمعو‬ ٣.‫صل‬ ،‫الذهاب‬‫قبل‬‫جماعة‬‫املغرب‬‫ينا‬ ٤.‫ص.م‬ ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫"هجرة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫املحاضرة‬ ‫وموضوع‬ ٥.‫أسرتي‬ ‫مع‬ ‫القرية‬‫مسجد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫أذهب‬ ٦.‫املنظمة‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫الك‬ ‫على‬ ‫املحاضرون‬ ‫يجلس‬
  24. 24. 16BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX •‫ا‬: ‫ملثال‬‫وأصحابه‬ ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫أ‬/‫املدينة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫هاجر‬ ‫ماذا‬:‫أصحابه‬ ‫و‬‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫؟‬ :‫املدينة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫يهاجروا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ادوا‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ !‫ميلك‬‫ز‬‫مع‬ ‫والجواب‬‫السؤال‬‫تبادل‬
  25. 25. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX17 ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ابع‬‫ر‬ ١‫م‬‫محر‬.-‫جديدة‬–ْ‫ن‬‫م‬-‫في‬–‫املسلم‬‫ن‬‫و‬–‫هجرية‬–‫احتفل‬-‫بسنة‬–‫ل‬‫األو‬ ٢‫الن‬ .–‫شهر‬-‫نحن‬-‫م‬‫محر‬-‫في‬ ٣‫ة‬ َ‫س‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬ .–‫حضر‬-‫ة‬َ‫قاع‬–‫الحفل‬–‫التالميذ‬–‫في‬–‫ا‬ َ ‫ذ‬َ‫ه‬‫ل‬ ٤‫ير‬‫ب‬ َ ‫ك‬.-‫ر‬ َ‫م‬‫ع‬–‫املحاضرة‬-‫و‬–‫إلى‬–‫الدينية‬–‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫اس‬–ٍ‫باهتمام‬–‫ان‬ َ‫م‬ ْ ‫ث‬‫ع‬ ٥‫في‬ .-‫ثالثة‬-‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫اح‬-‫هجرة‬–‫قبل‬-‫ى‬‫بذكر‬-‫ل‬‫الرسو‬-‫ام‬‫أي‬–‫املسجد‬ ٦‫ي‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫الك‬ .-‫همزة‬-‫في‬-‫خالد‬–‫وا‬‫م‬‫نظ‬-‫مكان‬-‫ان‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫وع‬-‫الحفل‬ ٧‫هو‬.-‫موضوع‬-‫هذا‬-‫ل‬‫الرسو‬-‫الحفل‬-‫هجرة‬-‫في‬-‫املحاضرة‬ ٨‫و‬.-‫الجميلة‬-‫هار‬‫ز‬‫باأل‬-‫التلميذات‬-‫مكان‬-‫ت‬ َ ‫ن‬‫ي‬َ‫ز‬-‫الحفل‬-‫الرسومات‬ ٩‫الفصل‬ .-‫ي‬ ‫الكرس‬-‫التلميذ‬-‫على‬-‫و‬-‫جلسوا‬-‫في‬-‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫للد‬–‫التلميذة‬ ١٠.‫بطاقات‬-‫الى‬-‫الدعوة‬-‫ت‬ْ‫ع‬‫ز‬‫و‬-‫املدعو‬‫ين‬ ١.... ‫يا‬‫ب‬.. ‫؟‬ َ‫احتفلت‬ ‫ماذا‬.. ٢.... ‫احتفلت؟‬ ‫أين‬ . ٣.‫أي‬ ‫في‬.... ‫احتفلت؟‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ٤.‫ساعة‬ ‫أي‬ ‫في‬‫أ‬ َ‫د‬َ‫ب‬..‫؟‬ ‫الحفل‬.. ‫الحفل؟‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫ج‬ ‫كيف‬ .... ٥.... ‫؟‬ ‫املحاضرة‬ ‫ألقى‬ ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬. ٦.... ‫املحاضرة؟‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫ما‬. ٧.... ‫كيف؟‬‫و‬.... ‫الحفل؟‬ ‫مكان‬‫إلى‬ َ‫ذهبت‬ ‫من‬ ‫مع‬. ٨.... ‫املحاضرة؟‬ ‫إلى‬ َ‫استمعت‬ ‫كيف‬. ٩.. ‫املدعوون؟‬ ‫جلس‬ ‫أين‬... ‫الكتابة‬ !‫مفيدة‬ ‫جملة‬‫ن‬‫لتكو‬ ‫الكلمات‬‫ب‬ِ‫ت‬‫ر‬ !‫التالية‬‫األسئلة‬‫عن‬ ‫ميلك‬‫ز‬‫اسأل‬
  26. 26. 18BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX -: ‫صديقي‬.... -... ‫ى‬‫بذكر‬ ‫احتفل‬‫ال‬‫في‬.. ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬..‫في‬... -‫بدأ‬ ‫و‬.. ‫حتى‬ ... ‫في‬ ‫الحفل‬.. -.. ‫الحفل‬ ‫في‬ ‫و‬.. -.. ‫املحاضرة‬ ‫ألقى‬.. -.. ‫هو‬ ‫املوضوع‬ ‫و‬.. -..‫ب‬ ...‫إليه‬ ‫ذهبت‬.. -.. ‫املحاضرة‬ ‫استمعت‬.. -. ‫املدعوون‬ ‫جلس‬... : ‫املثال‬ ‫احتفلنا‬ٍ‫نة‬ َ‫س‬‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫ب‬‫هجرية‬‫ة‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫جدي‬‫سة‬‫ر‬‫املد‬ ‫في‬‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫وأنا‬ ، ‫بدأ‬ .‫محرم‬‫شهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحفل‬ ‫كان‬ ،‫الحفل‬ ‫في‬ ‫اللجنة‬ ....‫الحفل‬ ‫جديدة‬‫هجرية‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫ى‬‫بذكر‬ ‫أنشطتك‬ ْ ‫صف‬ ‫بيتك‬ ‫في‬/‫شف‬‫ستك‬‫ر‬‫مد‬!‫ا‬ًّ‫تجريري‬‫أو‬‫ا‬ًّ‫وي‬
  27. 27. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX19 Bagi kaum muslimin, bulan Robi’ul Awal merupakan bulan yang agung. Karena pada tanggal 12 bulan itulah Nabi Muhammad SAW, nabi yang menjadi suri tauladan umatnya lahir. Sehingga pada hari itu, kaum muslimin di seluruh penjuru dunia memperingatinya sebagai bentuk penghormatan serta mengingat dan mengikuti risalahnya. Pernahkah kalian terlibat dalam peringatan maulid nabi di sekolah ataupun di lingkungan tempat tinggal kalian? ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ‫بمولد‬ ‫الحفل‬‫ص.م‬ ( ‫اني‬‫الث‬ ُ‫س‬ْ‫ر‬ َّ‫الد‬٢)
  28. 28. 20BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX No Kompetensi Inti 1 Menghargai dan menghayati ajaran agama yang dianutnya 2 Menunjukkan perilaku jujur, disiplin, tanggung jawab, peduli (toleran, gotong royong), santun, percaya diri dalam berinteraksi secara efektif dengan lingkungan sosial dan alam dalam jangkauan pergaulan dan keberadaannya 3 Memahami dan menerapkan pengetahuan (faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural) berdasarkan rasa ingin tahunya tentang ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya terkait fenomena dan kejadian tampak mata 4 Mengolah, menyaji, dan menalar dalam ranah konkret (menggunakan, mengurai, merangkai, memodifikasi, dan membuat) dan ranah abstrak (menulis, membaca, menghitung, menggambar, dan mengarang) sesuai dengan yang dipelajari di sekolah dan sumber lain yang sama dalam sudut pandang/teori Kompetensi Dasar 3.3 Memahami fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan (bunyi, kata, dan makna) dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫الحفل‬‫بمولد‬‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ yang melibatkan tindak tutur mendeskripsikan kejadian dengan memperhatikan susunan gramatikal ‫كان‬‫واسمها‬‫وخبرها‬‫املفرد‬ 4.3 Mendemonstrasikan tindak tutur mendeskripsikan kejadian dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫كان‬‫واسمها‬‫وخبرها‬‫امل‬‫فرد‬ baik secara lisan maupun tulisan. 3.4 Menerapkan kaidah tentang bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari gramatikal ‫كان‬‫واسمها‬‫وخبرها‬‫املفرد‬ dalam menyusun teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫الحفل‬‫بمولد‬‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ 4.4 Menyusun teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫الحفل‬‫بمولد‬‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫كان‬‫واسمها‬‫وخبرها‬‫املفرد‬ Ungkapan komunikatif: ]‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ر‬‫اج‬َ‫ه‬‫امل‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬ ‫ل‬ ْ‫ه‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ ْ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫س‬‫[ا‬ َ ‫ث‬َ‫ع‬َ‫[ب‬‫ا‬ًّ‫ي‬‫ب‬ َ ‫ن‬ ً ‫دا‬‫م‬ َ‫ح‬‫م‬‫للا‬]‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ر‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ َ‫ن‬ َ ‫كا‬َ‫و‬ ً ‫ال‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬ ]!‫د‬ْ‫ي‬‫ع‬ ْ ‫ال‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬‫ص‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫[ال‬
  29. 29. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX21 Dalam pembelajaran ini, peserta didik memahami fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan (bunyi, kata, dan makna) dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫الحفل‬‫بمولد‬‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ yang melibatkan tindak tutur mendeskripsikan kejadian dengan memperhatikan susunan gramatikal ‫كان‬‫واسمها‬‫وخبرها‬‫املفرد‬ dan menerapkan kaidah tentang bentuk, makna, dan fungsi dari gramatikal ‫كان‬‫واسمها‬‫وخبرها‬‫املفرد‬ dalam menyusun teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema serta terampil mendemonstrasikan tindak tutur mendeskripsikan kejadian dan menyusun teks naratif sederhana dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫كان‬‫واسمها‬‫وخبرها‬‫املفرد‬ baik secara lisan maupun tulisan
  30. 30. 22BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫غ‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ َ ‫ث‬َ‫ص‬‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫د‬َ‫ع‬‫ى‬ْ‫أس‬َ‫ر‬‫ى‬ ْ‫اح‬َ‫ت‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ل‬َ‫و‬‫ز‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫أع‬َ‫ض‬‫اء‬‫الل‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬‫ة‬ْ‫اس‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ب‬‫ل‬َ‫ز‬‫ي‬َ‫ن‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫امل‬‫فردات‬ Cyberdakwah.comEbookanak.com Parstoday.co m ! ْ‫د‬ِ‫وأع‬ ْ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬ َ ‫است‬
  31. 31. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX23 ١َ‫ص‬‫د‬َ‫ق‬:.....................٦َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫غ‬:.................. ٢َ‫ح‬‫مى‬:.....................٧َ‫بع‬ َ ‫ث‬:.................. ٣‫ل‬‫و‬َ‫د‬:.....................٨‫ت‬‫و‬‫في‬:.................. ٤ْ‫أس‬‫ى‬‫ر‬:.....................٩‫الت‬َ‫ج‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ة‬:.................. ٥َ‫د‬‫عى‬:.....................١٠ َ ‫ت‬َ‫ز‬‫و‬‫ج‬:.................. ‫ج‬‫تزو‬‫بعث‬‫للا‬‫عبد‬‫اج‬‫ر‬‫املع‬‫دعى‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫للتجا‬ ١‫شهرين‬ ‫ابن‬‫النبي‬ ‫وكان‬ ... ‫توفي‬. ٢...‫الشام‬‫إلى‬ ‫ه‬‫عم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫ذهب‬. ٣‫خديجة‬ ...،‫سنة‬‫عشرين‬ ‫و‬ ‫خمسا‬ ‫عمره‬ ‫بلغ‬‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫مل‬‫و‬. ٤‫عمره‬ ‫وكان‬ ‫سوال‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫نبي‬‫ا‬ ً‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫للا‬ ...٤٠.‫سنة‬ ٥.... ‫قبل‬‫الطائف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫أصحابه‬ ‫مع‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫خرج‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬-١‫ا‬ ‫اللغة‬‫في‬‫املفردات‬ ‫هذه‬‫معنى‬‫ما‬‫ل‬‫ندونيسية؟‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬-٢! ‫املناسبة‬‫بالكلمة‬ ‫الفرغات‬ ‫امأل‬
  32. 32. 24BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫م‬ .‫ص‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫سيرة‬ ْ‫س‬‫األ‬ ‫في‬ َ ‫ال‬‫الت‬ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫اح‬ ،‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫وع‬‫ب‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫ل‬ْ‫و‬ َ‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫كر‬‫ذ‬‫ب‬ ‫يذ‬‫م‬‫إلى‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫ع‬‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬‫ه‬ .‫ل‬‫و‬‫س‬‫لر‬‫رة‬َ‫اض‬ َ‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫ية‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫الد‬" ‫م‬.‫ص‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫سيرة‬" ‫عن‬ ‫ه‬‫رت‬‫اض‬ َ‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫في‬ ‫اذ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫األس‬ ‫ث‬‫د‬ َ‫ح‬ َ ‫ت‬َ‫و‬ .‫يس‬‫ر‬ْ‫إد‬ ‫د‬‫م‬ َ‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫اذ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫األس‬ ‫اها‬ َ ‫ألق‬ http://mencarijalanmenujuislam.blogspot.com/20 saw.html-muhammad-rasulullah-nasab/15/11 https://bangka.tribunnews.com/2018/11/20/inilah-12-peristiwa- mengagumkan-jelang-hari-lahir-nabi-muhammad-saw ‫د‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ‫يه‬‫ب‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫اسم‬ .‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫يع‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ْ‫ه‬ َ ‫ش‬ ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ش‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬‫ان‬ َ ‫الث‬ ،‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ْ ‫ال‬ ‫ام‬َ‫ع‬ ‫في‬ ،‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ث‬‫اال‬ ‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ َ‫د‬‫ل‬‫و‬ ْ‫د‬ َ ‫ق‬ َ‫ي‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫فقد‬ ،‫ا‬ ً‫يتيم‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ َ‫د‬‫ل‬‫و‬ .‫ب‬ َ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ْ ‫بن‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬‫آم‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬‫أ‬َ‫و‬ ،‫ب‬‫ل‬ َ ‫ط‬‫امل‬ ‫د‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ب‬ ‫للا‬ ‫م‬‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ط‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬َ‫و‬ ‫ه‬ْ‫و‬‫ب‬ َ ‫أ‬.‫ب‬‫ل‬ َ ‫املط‬ ‫د‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ه‬ ُّ‫د‬ َ‫ج‬ ‫اه‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ ،‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ن‬‫س‬ ‫ت‬‫س‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ه‬ ُّ‫م‬‫أ‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫م‬‫ث‬،‫ه‬ .‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ن‬‫س‬ ‫ان‬ َ‫م‬ َ ‫ث‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ‫و‬ .‫ب‬‫طال‬ ‫و‬‫أب‬ ‫ه‬ ُّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ‫اه‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ،‫ب‬‫ل‬ َ ‫ط‬‫امل‬‫د‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ه‬ ُّ‫د‬ َ‫ج‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫مل‬‫و‬ ‫م‬َ‫ن‬ َ ‫غ‬ ْ ‫ال‬ ‫ة‬َ‫اي‬َ‫ع‬‫ر‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫د‬‫م‬ َ‫ح‬‫م‬ َ‫ل‬‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ،‫ر‬ َ ‫غ‬‫الص‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬،‫ة‬َ‫ر‬‫ا‬ َ‫ج‬‫لت‬‫ل‬ ‫الب‬ َ ‫ط‬ ‫ي‬‫ب‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬ ‫ام‬‫الش‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫إل‬ َ‫ب‬ َ‫ه‬ َ ‫ذ‬ ‫م‬‫ث‬ ، .‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫ها‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ َ‫و‬ ،‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ر‬ ْ ‫ش‬‫ع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ً‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫خ‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ‫و‬ ،‫ك‬‫ل‬ َ ‫ذ‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬‫يجة‬‫د‬ َ ‫خ‬ َ‫ج‬‫و‬َ‫ز‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬‫ث‬ ‫علي‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫ا‬ ً‫د‬‫حم‬‫م‬ ‫للا‬ َ ‫ث‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ ،‫ة‬َ‫سن‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ َ ‫غ‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ َ ‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫مل‬َ‫و‬ ً ‫ال‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ي‬‫ب‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬‫ث‬ ،‫ي‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫ه‬‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫م‬‫ث‬ ،‫ة‬َ‫سن‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫خ‬ ‫ه‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬َ‫و‬ ‫ش‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ذ‬ َ ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬‫م‬ ْ‫ح‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬‫ذ‬‫ال‬ ‫الب‬ َ ‫ط‬ ‫و‬‫أب‬ ‫ه‬ ُّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ‫د‬َ‫ص‬ ٍ‫أة‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫أو‬َ‫و‬‫ه‬‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬ ‫اهلل‬‫ب‬ َ‫ن‬ َ‫آم‬ ْ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬ ‫ل‬‫أو‬ َ‫ي‬‫ه‬ َ‫و‬ ،‫ة‬ َ‫ج‬ْ‫ي‬‫خد‬ ‫ه‬‫ت‬ َ‫ج‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ز‬.‫ه‬ َ ‫ت‬‫و‬‫ب‬‫ن‬ ْ‫ت‬ َ ‫ق‬ ،‫وا‬‫م‬‫ل‬ ْ‫س‬‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ف‬ ‫السالم‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬ ْ‫ه‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬‫دع‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬‫ائ‬‫الط‬ ‫لى‬‫إ‬ ‫ه‬‫اب‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫أص‬ َ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬ ‫ل‬‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬ َ‫ج‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫خ‬ ‫ك‬‫ل‬ َ ‫ذ‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬َ‫و‬ .‫اج‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ع‬‫امل‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫ات‬َ‫و‬ َ‫م‬‫الس‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫إل‬ ‫و‬ ،‫ى‬ ‫ص‬ ْ ‫ق‬ َ ‫األ‬ ‫د‬‫ج‬ ْ‫س‬ َ ‫امل‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫إل‬ ‫ام‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫الح‬ ‫د‬‫ج‬ ْ‫س‬ َ ‫امل‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ ً ‫ال‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ل‬ ‫ه‬‫ل‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬َ‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫للا‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫س‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫م‬‫ث‬ ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ين‬‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫والخ‬ ‫الثة‬‫الث‬ ‫نة‬‫الس‬ ‫في‬ ‫ه‬‫ت‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫ه‬ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ‫و‬ ‫نة‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ْ ‫امل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ة‬‫مك‬ ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ه‬‫اب‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫وأص‬ ‫ل‬‫و‬‫س‬‫الر‬ ‫ر‬ َ‫اج‬ َ‫ه‬ ‫م‬‫ث‬ َ‫و‬ .‫ه‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬‫ه‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ َ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ج‬‫ه‬ ْ ‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬‫اد‬ َ‫الح‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬‫الس‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫ع‬ْ‫ي‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ْ‫ه‬ َ ‫ش‬ ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫ي‬‫ان‬‫الث‬ ‫في‬ ‫ه‬‫ات‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫و‬ ُّ‫ت‬‫س‬‫و‬ ‫ثالث‬.‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬ !‫النص‬‫واقرأ‬ ْ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬ َ ‫است‬
  33. 33. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX25 ١..‫الفيل‬ ‫عام‬ ‫في‬ ، ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫بيع‬‫ر‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫الثاني‬‫االثنين‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫في‬ ‫ولد‬ ٢.‫ه‬‫أم‬ ‫بطن‬ ‫في‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫أبوه‬ ‫توفي‬ ‫و‬ ٣.‫ه‬ ُّ‫جد‬ ‫اه‬‫ب‬َ‫فر‬‫ب‬‫املطل‬ ‫عبد‬ َ ‫مل‬ ‫و‬ .‫ف‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬‫طالب‬ ‫أبو‬ ‫ه‬ ُّ‫عم‬ ‫اه‬‫ب‬‫ر‬ ،‫ب‬‫املطل‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫ه‬‫جد‬ ‫ي‬ ٤.‫الغنم‬ ‫عاية‬‫ر‬ ‫في‬ ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫عمل‬ ،‫ر‬ َ ‫غ‬‫الص‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ٥.‫سنة‬ ‫عشرين‬ ‫و‬ ‫خمسا‬ ‫عمره‬ ‫كان‬ ‫و‬ ‫خديجة‬ ‫ج‬‫تزو‬ ١.‫ماذا‬‫ر‬ َ ‫غ‬‫الص‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫ه‬‫عم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫عمل‬‫؟‬ ٢.‫ال‬‫إلى‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫ذهب‬ ‫هل‬‫للهجرة؟‬‫شام‬ ٣.‫ملاذا‬‫طالب‬ ‫أبو‬‫ه‬ ُّ‫عم‬ ‫ا‬ ً‫محمد‬ ‫ى‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫؟‬ ٤.‫سنة‬ ‫بعين‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫عمره‬ ‫كان‬ ‫حين‬ ‫د‬‫ملحم‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫ماذا‬‫؟‬ ٥.‫املدينة؟‬ ‫في‬ ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫مكث‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫كم‬ ‫النص‬ ‫اقرأ‬‫التية‬ ‫األسئلة‬ ‫عن‬‫وأجب‬!
  34. 34. 26BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX -- b -- -- a -- Keterangan: Perhatikan perubahan kalimat pada kedua kolom (a) dan (b). 1. Setelah kalimat pada kolom (a) dimasuki ( ‫كان‬ ), maka kalimat tersebut berubah menunjukkan masa yang lampau. 2. Setelah kalimat pada kolom (a) dimasuki ( ‫كان‬ ), maka terjadi perubahan bunyi akhir pada khabarnya. Hal tersebut ditandai dengan harokat fathah(َ) bila mufrod dan (‫ين‬ ) bila berupa ‫السالم‬‫المذكر‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ثاني‬ ‫كان‬َ‫كنت‬ ْ‫كانت‬ ‫كانا‬‫ما‬‫كنت‬ ‫كانتا‬ ‫كانوا‬... ‫كن‬ ! ‫الحظ‬ ‫التر‬‫كيب‬ !‫والحظ‬ ‫اقرأ‬
  35. 35. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX27 ١.‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬‫ل‬‫الرسو‬‫مولد‬ ‫ى‬‫بذكر‬ ‫الحفل‬‫للجنة‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫أمير‬ ٢.‫نشيط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ماهر‬‫التلميذ‬ ٣.‫ا‬ً‫ي‬ ْ ‫ش‬ َ‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الدا‬‫من‬ ‫ن‬‫اجعو‬‫ر‬ ‫ن‬‫املوظفو‬ ٤.‫املدينة‬ ‫من‬ ‫قادم‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫املد‬ ٥.‫هم‬‫دروس‬‫في‬ ‫ن‬‫نشيطو‬‫التالميذ‬ ٦.‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫في‬ ‫د‬‫ه‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫مج‬ ‫د‬‫محم‬ ٧.‫و‬ ‫كبير‬‫الفصل‬‫واسع‬ ٨.‫دروسها‬ ‫مذاكرة‬ ‫في‬ ‫نشيطة‬‫التلميذة‬ ٩.‫سة‬‫ر‬‫املد‬‫الى‬ ‫الذهاب‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫السيا‬ ‫ن‬‫اكبو‬‫ر‬‫التالميذ‬ ١٠.‫جاكرتا‬ ‫من‬ ٌّ‫د‬‫ج‬‫م‬ ‫تاجر‬ ‫أحمد‬‫السيد‬ ١.‫الفصل‬ ‫في‬ ٌّ‫د‬‫مج‬ ‫تلميذ‬‫أنا‬ ٢.‫أختي‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ي‬‫جد‬ ‫بيت‬ ‫في‬ ‫أنا‬ ٣.‫لالمت‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬ ُّ‫د‬‫مستع‬ ‫أنتم‬‫حان‬ ٤.‫السالمية‬‫املتوسطة‬‫سة‬‫ر‬‫املد‬ ‫في‬ ‫تالميذ‬ ‫هم‬ ٥.‫العطلة‬ ‫بمجيئ‬ ‫مسرورون‬ ‫نحن‬ !‫الجمل‬ ‫على‬"‫"كان‬ ‫وادخل‬ ‫التركيب‬ ‫الحظ‬
  36. 36. 28BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ثالث‬ َ‫وب‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ َ‫س‬‫ح‬ ‫م‬‫(يتكل‬ْ‫ع‬ْ‫ص‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ض‬‫د‬ َ ‫ق‬‫ائ‬‫تاذه‬ ْ‫س‬‫أ‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬‫ل‬ ْ‫حف‬ ْ ‫ال‬‫عن‬)‫اليوم‬‫هذا‬ ‫األستاذ‬‫نحن‬ : َ ‫ن‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫ت‬‫ف‬‫ل‬‫ب‬‫ذ‬ ْ ‫ك‬َ‫م‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫د‬‫النبي‬َ‫الي‬ ‫هذا‬ْ‫و‬‫؟‬َ‫م‬ ‫حسين‬: َ ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ن‬ ،ْ‫ح‬َ‫ت‬‫ف‬‫به‬ ‫ل‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫اليو‬‫ذا‬َ‫م‬ ‫األستاذ‬ َ ‫ماذ‬ :َ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬ ْ ‫ل‬‫ت‬ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ق‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ه‬ ْ ‫ال‬ ‫ذا‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ف‬‫؟‬‫ل‬ ‫حسين‬‫ا‬ :ْ‫ج‬َ‫ت‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ن‬َ‫مال‬ْ‫ع‬ َ ‫األ‬ َ‫ع‬‫ز‬َ‫و‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫لى‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ض‬ْ‫أع‬‫اء‬ْ‫ج‬‫الل‬َ‫ن‬‫ة‬ َ‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬‫ك‬‫ئ‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫س‬‫الل‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬‫ة‬ َ‫حس‬ ‫وكان‬‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫ج‬‫الل‬ َ‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬‫ت‬َ‫ر‬ ْ ‫ك‬ َ‫س‬ ‫ن‬ ‫عائ‬ ْ‫كانت‬َ‫و‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫شة‬‫م‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬ُّ‫الص‬ َ ‫ة‬ْ‫ن‬‫د‬ْ‫و‬‫ق‬ َ‫ب‬ ‫وكان‬ْ‫ع‬‫ض‬ َ ‫األ‬ْ‫ص‬‫د‬ َ ‫ق‬ َ ‫الخ‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫ين‬‫اللجنة‬‫في‬ ‫أعضاء‬ ‫األستاذ‬َ‫و‬ :َ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ‫اذا‬‫م‬ ْ ‫ل‬‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ق‬‫دة‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ل‬ َ ‫هذ‬ ْ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ف‬‫ل؟‬ ‫فريدة‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ينة‬‫أم‬َ‫و‬ ‫ب‬ َ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫أنا‬ :ْ‫ر‬َ‫س‬ ْ ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬‫ات‬ َ ‫اق‬ َ ‫ط‬‫ب‬‫الد‬ْ‫ع‬‫وة‬ َ ْ ‫امل‬‫إلى‬ْ‫د‬‫ع‬‫و‬ َ ْ ‫وامل‬ ‫ين‬ْ‫د‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫ات‬ ‫األستاذ‬َ‫م‬ :‫ال‬‫ن‬‫ذ‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬‫ظ‬َ‫م‬ ْ ‫ال‬ َ ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬‫ف‬‫ي‬ ‫اس‬َ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ َ ‫ك‬‫ان‬َ‫الح‬ْ‫ف‬‫ل؟‬ ‫حامد‬‫ضوان‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫يوسف‬ : َ ‫ن‬‫ظ‬َ‫م‬ َ ‫الك‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ر‬‫اس‬ َ ‫ق‬ ‫في‬ ‫ي‬َ‫اع‬‫ة‬ َ ‫امل‬ْ‫د‬َ‫ر‬َ‫س‬‫ة‬ ‫أمين‬‫و‬ :‫ل‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ‫الح‬ ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬َ‫م‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ي‬ْ‫ز‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫في‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬‫ج‬‫م‬ ‫وا‬‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬‫ب‬ْ‫ز‬‫األ‬َ‫ه‬‫ار‬َ‫الج‬‫م‬ْ‫ي‬‫لة‬ ‫األستاذ‬َ‫م‬ :ْ‫ن‬‫س‬‫ي‬ ْ ‫ل‬‫ق‬ ْ ‫امل‬ ‫ي‬َ‫ح‬َ‫اض‬َ‫ر‬‫الد‬ َ ‫ة‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ذ‬ ‫في‬ َ ‫نية‬‫ل‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫الحف‬‫؟‬‫ل‬ ‫حامد‬:‫س‬‫ي‬ ْ ‫ل‬‫ق‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫األس‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ع‬ ‫اذ‬ْ‫ب‬‫د‬ْ‫ح‬‫الر‬ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫من‬‫سورابايا‬ ‫األستاذ‬َ‫م‬ :َ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ْ‫و‬‫ض‬ْ‫و‬‫ع‬ ْ ‫امل‬َ‫ح‬َ‫اض‬‫رة؟‬ ‫أمين‬" :‫من‬ ‫املأخوذة‬‫م‬ َ ‫ك‬‫الح‬‫ذ‬ ْ ‫ك‬َ‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫ر‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬‫د‬‫النبي‬" ‫حامد‬:‫ذ‬ْ‫ي‬‫م‬ َ ‫ال‬‫الت‬ ‫ع‬‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬‫سوف‬‫لى‬‫إ‬‫امل‬َ‫ح‬َ‫اض‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ْ‫باه‬‫ت‬َ‫م‬ َ ‫ك‬ ٍ‫ام‬‫ب‬ْ‫ي‬.ٍ‫ر‬ ‫الحوار‬ !‫واقرأ‬ ْ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬ َ ‫است‬
  37. 37. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX29 ‫قم‬‫ر‬‫الترتيب‬‫البرنامج‬‫املسؤول‬ ١‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫البرنامج‬...... ٢‫الثان‬ ‫البرنامج‬‫ي‬...... ٣‫الثالث‬ ‫البرنامج‬...... ٤‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫البرنامج‬...... ٥‫الخامس‬ ‫البرنامج‬...... ‫التالميذ‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫جماعيا‬‫التدريبات‬ ‫هم‬‫فريق‬‫مع‬‫ن‬‫يجلسو‬ ‫التالميذ‬ !‫قصيرة‬ ‫فقرة‬ ‫ن‬‫لتكو‬ ‫األتية‬‫الجمل‬‫تب‬‫ر‬ ‫الحوار‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬‫اق‬‫ث‬‫البرنامج‬ ‫ترتيب‬ ‫اكتب‬ ‫م‬ ‫ص.م‬ ‫ل‬‫الرسو‬‫مولد‬‫ى‬‫بذكر‬ ‫للحفل‬! ١.‫املحاضرة‬ ‫لالستماع‬ ‫القاعة‬ ‫في‬‫ن‬‫يجلسو‬ ‫هم‬ ،‫الن‬ ‫و‬ ٢.‫ل‬‫األو‬‫بيع‬‫ر‬ ‫من‬‫عشر‬ ‫الثاني‬‫اليوم‬ ‫هذا‬ ٣.‫الحفل‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫األعمال‬ ‫يع‬‫وز‬َ‫لت‬‫التالميذ‬‫اجتمع‬ ٤.‫املدعوين‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدعوة‬ ‫بطاقات‬ ‫عوا‬‫ز‬َ‫و‬ ‫بعضهم‬ ٥.‫التال‬‫الحفل‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫سة‬‫ر‬‫املد‬ ‫قاعة‬‫في‬ ‫ن‬‫يجتمعو‬‫ميذ‬ ٦.‫الحفل‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫نوا‬‫ي‬‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫موا‬‫نظ‬ ‫بعضهم‬ ‫و‬
  38. 38. 30BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ا‬: ‫ملثال‬ :(‫أنا‬–‫ئيس‬‫ر‬–‫الحفل‬‫لهذا‬) ‫الحفل‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫ا‬ ً‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬‫ك‬: !‫ميلك‬‫ز‬‫مع‬ ‫والجواب‬‫السؤال‬‫تبادل‬
  39. 39. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX31 ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ابع‬‫ر‬ ١.‫النبي‬-‫احتفل‬-‫مو‬‫لد‬-‫ـ‬ ‫من‬-‫في‬-١٢-‫بيع‬‫ر‬-‫ى‬‫بذكر‬-‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫التا‬-‫ل‬‫األو‬ ٢.‫سة‬‫ر‬‫املد‬-‫الطالب‬-‫الحفل‬-‫الطالبات‬-‫اجتمع‬-‫في‬-‫و‬-‫لهذا‬-‫قاعة‬ ٣.‫أعضاء‬-‫لحفل‬-‫مولد‬-‫نحن‬-‫اللجنة‬-‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ٤.‫في‬- َ ‫أ‬ْ‫و‬-‫ى‬‫بذكر‬-‫ن‬‫املسلمو‬-‫مولد‬-‫املساجد‬-‫ل‬‫مناز‬-‫ن‬‫يقيمو‬–‫ل‬‫الرسو‬ ٥.َ‫ر‬‫سة‬ْ‫ي‬‫ئ‬-‫عزيزة‬-‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫ج‬ َ ‫ل‬‫ل‬-‫كانت‬-‫الحفل‬ 1. Nabi Muhammad dilahirkan pada bulan robiul awal, tanggal 12 2. Abdul muthalib meninggal dan umur Nabi saat itu 8 tahun 3. Nabi Muhammad menikah dengan khodijah pada saat umurnya 25 tahun 4. Nabi wafat ketika berumur 63 tahun di Madinah 5. Setelah peristiwa Isra’ Mi’raj, Nabi dan sahabatnya hijrah ke Madinah ‫الكتابة‬ !‫مفيدة‬ ‫جملة‬‫ن‬‫لتكو‬ ‫الكلمات‬‫ب‬ِ‫ت‬‫ر‬ !‫العربية‬‫اللغة‬‫إلى‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العبا‬‫هذه‬‫ترجم‬
  40. 40. 32BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX 1- َ ‫ت‬‫هل‬ ... ‫يا‬َ‫ر‬‫شا‬َ‫ك‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫في‬ ْ ‫ش‬‫ك‬‫الل‬ ‫يل‬ْ‫ج‬‫نة؟‬.... 2-َ‫و‬ ‫ما‬‫ظ‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ف‬‫الل‬ ‫في‬ ‫تك‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬.‫ة؟‬... 3-‫أي‬ ‫في‬َ‫ساع‬ٍ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫د‬ْ‫الحف‬ ‫أ‬. ‫ل؟‬... 4-َ‫ح‬ ‫كيف‬َ‫ض‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫امل‬ْ‫د‬‫ع‬ُّ‫و‬..‫ون؟‬.. 5- ْ ‫أل‬ ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬ َ ‫ق‬‫امل‬‫ى‬َ‫ح‬َ‫اض‬.... ‫؟‬ ‫رة‬ 6-َ‫م‬ ‫ما‬ ‫و‬ْ‫و‬‫ض‬ْ‫و‬‫ع‬. ‫ها؟‬... ‫ا‬ َ ‫ش‬‫م‬ ‫هو‬... ‫ه‬‫م‬ ْ‫اس‬ ... ‫قي‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬َ‫ص‬ ‫هذا‬ ْ ‫تش‬ ‫في‬ ‫ك‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫يل‬‫الل‬ْ‫ج‬‫نة‬ ‫نة‬ ْ‫ج‬‫الل‬ ... ‫كان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ‫الح‬ ‫أ‬ َ‫د‬ْ‫يب‬.... ‫ة‬َ‫اع‬‫الس‬ ‫في‬ .... ‫ون‬ُّ‫و‬‫ع‬ ْ‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬ .... ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬َ‫اض‬ َ‫املح‬ !‫التالية‬‫األسئلة‬‫عن‬ ‫ميلك‬‫ز‬‫اسأل‬ ‫باعك‬ِ‫ات‬‫صف‬/‫ا‬ًّ‫شفوي‬‫اللجنة‬ ‫في‬‫وظيفتك‬ !‫ا‬ًّ‫تحريري‬‫أو‬
  41. 41. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX33 ‫ل‬‫و‬‫نز‬‫القر‬‫آ‬‫العيدان‬‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ( ُ ‫ث‬ِ‫ال‬ َّ ‫الث‬ ُ‫س‬ْ‫ر‬ َّ‫الد‬٣) Dok.Pribadi Nuzulul Qur’an merupakan salah satu peringatan Hari Besar Islam yang dirayakan pada bulan Ramadhan. Pada awal bulan berikutnya, tepatnya tanggal 1 Syawal, umat islam merayakan Hari Raya ‘Idul Fitri, yaitu hari kemenangan setelah sebulan lamanya berpuasa. Kemudian pada bulan Dzulhijjah, kaum muslimin merayakan Hari Raya ‘Idul Adha.
  42. 42. 34BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX No Kompetensi Inti 1 Menghargai dan menghayati ajaran agama yang dianutnya 2 Menunjukkan perilaku jujur, disiplin, tanggung jawab, peduli (toleran, gotong royong), santun, percaya diri dalam berinteraksi secara efektif dengan lingkungan sosial dan alam dalam jangkauan pergaulan dan keberadaannya 3 Memahami dan menerapkan pengetahuan (faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural) berdasarkan rasa ingin tahunya tentang ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya terkait fenomena dan kejadian tampak mata 4 Mengolah, menyaji, dan menalar dalam ranah konkret (menggunakan, mengurai, merangkai, memodifikasi, dan membuat) dan ranah abstrak (menulis, membaca, menghitung, menggambar, dan mengarang) sesuai dengan yang dipelajari di sekolah dan sumber lain yang sama dalam sudut pandang/teori Kompetensi dasar 3.5 Memahami fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan (bunyi, kata, dan makna) dari teks sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫نزول‬‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬‫والعيدان‬ yang melibatkan tindak tutur melarang melakukan suatu pekerjaan dengan memperhatikan susunan gramatikal ‫ال‬‫الناهية‬/‫لم‬+‫الفعل‬‫املضارع‬-‫املزيد‬‫من‬‫الفعل‬‫الثالثي‬ (‫ماض‬‫ومضارع‬‫ومصدر‬) 4.5 Mendemonstrasikan tindak tutur melarang melakukan suatu pekerjaan dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫ال‬‫الناهية‬/‫لم‬+‫الفعل‬‫املضارع‬-‫املزيد‬‫من‬‫الفعل‬‫الثالثي‬ (‫ماض‬‫ومضارع‬‫ومصدر‬) baik secara lisan maupun tulisan 3.6 Menganalisis gagasan dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫نزول‬‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬‫والعيدان‬ dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫ال‬‫الناهية‬/‫لم‬+‫الفعل‬‫املضارع‬- ‫املزيد‬‫من‬‫الفعل‬‫الثالثي‬(‫ماض‬‫ومضارع‬‫ومصدر‬) 4.6 Menyajikan hasil analisis gagasan dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫نزول‬‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬‫والعيدان‬ dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫ال‬‫الناهية‬/‫لم‬+‫الفعل‬‫املضارع‬- ‫املزيد‬‫من‬‫الفعل‬‫الثالثي‬(‫ماض‬‫ومضارع‬‫ومصدر‬) Ungkapan komunikatif: ‫ر‬‫اج‬َ‫ه‬‫امل‬‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬‫ل‬ ْ‫ه‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ ْ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫س‬‫[ا‬]‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ث‬َ‫ع‬َ‫[ب‬]‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫س‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ر‬ َ ‫أ‬‫ه‬‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬‫ع‬ َ‫ن‬ َ ‫كا‬َ‫و‬ ً ‫ال‬ْ‫و‬‫س‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ًّ‫ي‬‫ب‬ َ ‫ن‬ ً ‫دا‬‫م‬ َ‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫للا‬ ]!‫د‬ْ‫ي‬‫ع‬ ْ ‫ال‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬‫ص‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫[ال‬
  43. 43. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX35 Dalam pembelajaran ini, peserta didik memahami fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan (bunyi, kata, dan makna) dan menganalisis gagasan dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema: ‫نزول‬‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬‫والعيدان‬ yang melibatkan tindak tutur melarang melakukan suatu pekerjaan dengan memperhatikan susunan gramatikal ‫ال‬‫الناهية‬/‫لم‬+‫الفعل‬‫املضارع‬-‫املزيد‬‫من‬‫الفعل‬‫الثالثي‬(‫ماض‬‫وم‬‫ضارع‬‫ومصدر‬) Serta terampil mendemonstrasikan tindak tutur melarang melakukan suatu pekerjaan dan menyajikan hasil analisis gagasan dari teks naratif sederhana yang berkaitan dengan tema dengan memperhatikan bentuk, makna dan fungsi dari susunan gramatikal ‫ال‬‫الناهية‬/‫لم‬+‫الفعل‬‫املضارع‬-‫املزيد‬‫من‬‫الفعل‬‫الثالثي‬(‫ماض‬‫ومضارع‬‫ومصدر‬) baik secara lisan maupun tulisan
  44. 44. 36BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫يخلو‬َ‫ب‬‫ق‬‫ي‬ْ‫اس‬َ‫ت‬َ‫م‬‫ر‬ ْ ‫اق‬ ْ ‫أ‬‫ر‬ َ ‫ذ‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫األض‬‫ح‬‫ية‬‫ن‬‫و‬‫د‬ْ‫ه‬‫ي‬‫ج‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ر‬‫ان‬ ١‫أ‬‫ل‬‫نز‬-‫ل‬‫ينز‬:.....................٦‫ر‬‫كب‬-‫ر‬‫يكب‬:.................. ٢‫د‬‫تعب‬-‫د‬‫يتعب‬:.....................٧‫سأل‬-‫يسال‬:.................. ٣‫أ‬‫ر‬‫ق‬-‫أ‬‫ر‬‫يق‬:.....................٨‫قال‬-‫ل‬‫يقو‬:.................. ٤‫ى‬‫صل‬-‫ي‬‫يصل‬:.....................٩‫أكل‬-‫ياكل‬:.................. ٥‫ار‬‫ز‬-‫يزور‬:.....................١٠‫أمر‬-‫يأمر‬:.................. ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النشاط‬ www.merdeka.com ‫امل‬‫فردات‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬-١‫ا‬ ‫اللغة‬‫في‬‫املفردات‬ ‫هذه‬‫معنى‬‫ما‬‫ل‬‫ندونيسية؟‬ ! ْ‫وأعد‬ ْ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬ َ ‫است‬
  45. 45. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX37 ْ ‫أ‬‫ر‬‫اق‬‫ي‬‫يصل‬‫رون‬‫يكب‬‫عشرة‬ ‫السابعة‬‫األضحية‬‫صالة‬ ١‫مضان‬‫ر‬ ‫من‬ ...‫الليلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬ ‫بنزول‬‫نحتفل‬ ٢"..." ‫قال‬‫و‬ ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫على‬ ‫جبريل‬ ‫ل‬‫نز‬ ٣‫في‬‫العيد‬ ‫...صالة‬‫أحمد‬ ،‫العيد‬‫يوم‬،‫اليوم‬‫امليدان‬ ٤‫يذب‬‫األضحى‬ ‫عيد‬ ‫صالة‬‫بعد‬... ‫القادرون‬‫ح‬ ٥‫للا‬...‫و‬ ‫املساجد‬ ‫في‬ ‫ن‬‫يجتمعو‬‫ن‬‫املسلمو‬ ،‫العيد‬ ‫ليلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫القرآن‬ ‫ل‬‫و‬‫نز‬ /pertama-wahyu-turunnya-sejarah-saksi-hira-gua-7/08/17/fotohttps://www.kiblat.net/201 َ‫و‬ ،‫اء‬َ‫ر‬‫ح‬ ‫ار‬ َ ‫غ‬ ‫في‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ٍ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫ي‬‫ب‬‫الن‬ ‫على‬ ‫آن‬ْ‫ر‬‫الق‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫نز‬ْ‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫ه‬‫مر‬‫ع‬ ‫كان‬َ‫ب‬‫ع‬ْ‫ي‬‫ن‬ َ‫س‬َ‫ن‬‫ة‬. َ ‫ك‬َ‫ان‬‫ب‬ ‫و‬‫ل‬ ْ ‫خ‬َ‫ي‬ ‫د‬‫محم‬ ُّ‫بي‬‫الن‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ف‬‫س‬‫ه‬ َ ‫الغ‬ ‫في‬‫ار‬‫ب‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬َ‫وي‬‫ف‬ ‫للا‬ ‫د‬ْ‫ي‬‫ب‬ ‫ه‬َ‫م‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬‫ق‬‫ي‬‫م‬ْ‫ن‬‫د‬ْ‫ي‬ْ‫إب‬ ‫ن‬َ‫ر‬‫اه‬ َ ‫عل‬ ‫يم‬ْ‫ي‬‫ه‬ ‫الس‬ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫عل‬ ‫ل‬َ‫نز‬ ‫م‬‫ث‬ ،‫م‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ك‬ ‫و‬ .‫ة‬َ‫اء‬َ‫ر‬‫بالق‬ ‫ه‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫م‬ َ ‫وأ‬ ‫ي‬ ْ‫ح‬َ‫و‬ ْ ‫ال‬‫ب‬ ‫يل‬‫بر‬‫ج‬ ‫ه‬َ‫ان‬‫ذل‬َ‫ك‬‫م‬ َ ‫عشرة‬ َ ‫ة‬َ‫ع‬‫اب‬‫الس‬ ‫ة‬ َ ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬‫الل‬ ‫في‬ْ‫ن‬ َ ‫ش‬ْ‫ه‬‫ر‬َ‫م‬‫ر‬ َ‫ض‬.‫ان‬ ، ٍ‫ئ‬‫ار‬ َ ‫ق‬‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫أن‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ : ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫فقال‬ ، ْ ‫أ‬َ‫ر‬ ْ ‫ق‬‫ا‬ : ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫د‬‫م‬ َ‫ح‬‫مل‬ ‫جبريل‬ ‫قال‬(‫كان‬ ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ي‬‫م‬‫أ‬): ‫جبريل‬ ‫قال‬ ‫ثم‬ . ٍ‫ئ‬‫ار‬ َ ‫ق‬‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫أن‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ :‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫فقال‬ ، ْ ‫أ‬َ‫ر‬ ْ ‫ق‬‫ا‬ :‫جبريل‬ ‫فقال‬ .﴿ْ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ر‬ ِ‫م‬ْ‫س‬‫ا‬ِ‫ب‬ ْ‫أ‬ َ‫ر‬ْ‫ق‬ِ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬‫اق‬ .....‫أ‬‫ر‬‫اق‬ ‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫النص‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬-٢! ‫املناسبة‬‫بالكلمة‬ ‫الفرغات‬ ‫امأل‬ !‫النص‬‫واقرأ‬ ْ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬ َ ‫است‬
  46. 46. 38BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬(١)‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬ِ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬(٢)‫م‬ َ‫ر‬ْ‫ك‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫ُّك‬‫ب‬ َ‫ر‬ َ‫و‬ ْ‫أ‬ َ‫ر‬ْ‫ق‬ِ‫ا‬(٣)ِ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ال‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬(٤) ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬ِ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬(٥)﴾. .‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫للا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫على‬ ‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ز‬ َ ‫ن‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ل‬‫أو‬ ‫هي‬ ‫اليات‬ ‫وهذه‬ْ‫واس‬َ‫ت‬َ‫م‬‫ن‬ ‫ر‬‫ز‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬ ‫الق‬ َ ‫الك‬‫آن‬‫ر‬‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ع‬ ‫م‬‫الن‬‫لى‬‫بي‬٢٣َ‫سن‬،‫ة‬١٣‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫مك‬ ‫في‬ ‫سنة‬١٠َ‫س‬َ‫ن‬َ‫و‬ َ ‫امل‬ ‫في‬ ‫ات‬‫د‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬.‫ة‬ ١.‫م‬ ‫على‬ ‫آن‬ْ‫ر‬‫الق‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫نز‬.‫اء‬َ‫ر‬‫ح‬ ‫ار‬ َ ‫غ‬ ‫في‬ ٍ‫د‬‫حم‬ ٢..‫ة‬َ‫اء‬َ‫ر‬‫بالق‬ ‫ه‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫م‬ َ ‫وأ‬ ‫ي‬ ْ‫ح‬َ‫و‬ ْ ‫ال‬‫ب‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫على‬ ‫يل‬‫بر‬‫ج‬ ‫ل‬َ‫نز‬ ٣‫ن‬ ..‫مضان‬‫ر‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫من‬ َ ‫عشرة‬ َ ‫ة‬َ‫ع‬‫اب‬‫الس‬ ‫ة‬ َ ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬‫الل‬ ‫في‬ ‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬ ‫ل‬‫ز‬ ٤.‫؛‬ ٍ‫ئ‬‫ار‬ َ ‫ق‬‫ب‬‫ا‬ َ ‫أن‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ : ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫فقال‬(‫ا‬ًّ‫ي‬‫م‬‫أ‬ ‫كان‬ ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫ألن‬) ٥.‫القر‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ز‬ َ ‫ن‬‫ما‬ ‫ل‬‫أو‬ ‫هي‬‫اليات‬ ‫هذه‬.‫آن‬ ١.‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫على‬‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬ ‫ل‬‫نز‬‫أين‬ ‫و‬ ‫متى‬‫؟‬ ٢.‫بالوحي؟‬ ‫جاء‬ ‫ذي‬‫ال‬ ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬ ٣.‫د؟‬‫محم‬ ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫جبريل‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ماذا‬ ٤.‫بذلك‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫ما‬ ،‫ا‬ًّ‫ي‬‫أم‬ ‫د‬‫محم‬ ‫كان‬‫؟‬ ٥‫د؟‬‫محم‬ ‫على‬ ‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬ ‫نزول‬ ‫استمر‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫كم‬ . ‫إلى‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العبا‬‫هذه‬‫وترجم‬‫النص‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬‫اق‬ !‫اإلندونيسية‬‫اللغة‬ !‫األسئلة‬ ‫عن‬‫وأجب‬‫النص‬ ‫اقرأ‬
  47. 47. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX39 Silahkan kalian pilih salah satu dari tugas dibawah ini! 1. Cari dan bacalah artikel di internet tentang peristiwa nuzulul qur’an kemudian bandingkan artikel yang kalian dapat dari internet dengan teks bacaan pada buku ini. Kemudian buatlah teks narasi tentang hal tersebut! 2. Bacalah cara dan syarat penyembelihan hewan kurban di buku fikih kelas 9 bab “Penyembelihan, Kurban dan Akikah” kemudian tulislah kembali dalam bentuk paragraf sederhana! ‫ا‬ ‫عيد‬‫ل‬‫فطر‬‫ا‬ ‫وعيد‬‫ألضحى‬ ‫للم‬ْ‫س‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ع‬ ‫ين‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫د‬‫ه‬ ،‫ان‬‫ع‬ ‫ما‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬‫الف‬ ْ ‫ط‬ َ ‫األ‬ ‫في‬ ‫ر‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫ل‬ْ‫ن‬ َ ‫ش‬ْ‫ه‬‫ر‬ َ ‫ش‬‫وال‬،‫وع‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ َ ‫األ‬ْ‫ض‬َ‫الع‬ ‫في‬ ‫حى‬‫اش‬‫م‬ ‫ر‬ْ‫ن‬ َ ‫ش‬ْ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫ذ‬‫ي‬‫الحج‬.‫ة‬‫ع‬ ‫في‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬‫الف‬ ْ ‫ط‬‫ر‬َ‫ص‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ي‬‫امل‬ْ‫س‬‫ل‬‫م‬ْ‫و‬‫ن‬َ‫ص‬ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫ة‬ ‫ال‬‫ع‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫املس‬ ‫في‬ ‫د‬‫اج‬ْ‫أو‬ ‫د‬ َ ‫امل‬ ‫في‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ي‬،‫ن‬‫ث‬‫م‬َ‫ي‬‫ز‬ْ‫و‬‫ر‬ْ‫و‬ َ ‫األق‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫والج‬ ‫ب‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ر‬‫ان‬‫م‬‫ح‬‫الر‬ ‫وا‬‫ل‬‫ص‬َ‫لي‬ ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫س‬‫أل‬َ‫الع‬ ‫وا‬ْ‫ف‬‫م‬ ‫و‬ْ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫م‬ ‫م‬ َ ‫الخ‬ ‫ن‬ َ ‫ط‬َ‫والت‬ ‫أ‬ْ‫ق‬‫ص‬‫ير‬‫ع‬ ‫وفي‬ .ْ‫ي‬ْ‫األض‬ ‫د‬َ‫ب‬ ‫حى‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫د‬َ‫ص‬ َ ‫ال‬‫ع‬ ‫ة‬ْ‫ي‬‫د‬ ْ‫األض‬َ‫ي‬ ،‫حى‬ ْ ‫ذ‬َ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫امل‬ْ‫س‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ن‬‫و‬َ‫األض‬‫هلل‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬ُّ‫ر‬ َ ‫ق‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫احي‬،‫يأك‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ل‬‫م‬ َ‫ن‬‫و‬ َ ‫ل‬ ‫ن‬ْ‫ح‬‫م‬‫األ‬ْ‫ض‬‫ح‬‫ية‬، ْ‫ن‬‫م‬ َ‫ن‬‫و‬‫د‬ْ‫ه‬‫وي‬ َ ‫لألق‬ ‫ها‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ْ‫واألص‬ ‫ب‬‫د‬َ‫وي‬ ،‫قاء‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ص‬‫د‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬‫قو‬ْ‫ن‬‫ها‬َ‫ع‬‫ا‬ ‫لى‬‫لف‬َ ‫ق‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫وامل‬‫اء‬َ‫س‬‫اك‬ْ‫ي‬.‫ن‬ ‫الثاتي‬ ‫النص‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬-١ !‫د‬ِ‫وأع‬ ْ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬ َ ‫است‬
  48. 48. 40BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ ْ‫م‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬‫ي‬‫الد‬ ‫عزيز‬َ‫س‬‫ر‬ ‫ع‬‫تم‬ ْ‫يج‬‫ا‬ْ‫و‬‫قاعة‬ ‫في‬‫سة‬‫ر‬‫املد‬ ‫ي‬‫تستغفر‬‫للا‬ ْ ‫ث‬‫د‬‫أتح‬‫العربية‬‫اللغة‬ َ ‫ال‬ ْ‫س‬‫ل‬ ْ‫تج‬‫على‬‫يا‬ ،‫ي‬ ‫الكرس‬‫على‬! ‫ا‬ْ‫و‬‫م‬‫ل‬ َ ‫ك‬َ‫تت‬‫أوالد‬‫يا‬ ، ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬‫اء‬َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ث‬ َ ‫أ‬! ْ‫ي‬‫رب‬ ْ ‫ش‬ َ ‫ت‬‫فاطمة؛‬ ‫يا‬ ، َ‫الخمر‬‫ام‬‫ر‬‫ح‬ ‫ها‬‫إن‬! ‫ت‬‫ا‬ َ‫د‬‫شاه‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫املبا‬‫تلك‬‫و‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫يا‬ ،‫حسين‬! * Perhatikan perubahan fi’il mudhori’ pada kolom di atas! ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ di sini lam nafi yang berarti belum/tidak, sedangkan َ ‫ال‬ adalah la nahiyah yang berarti jangan!. Keduanya masuk kepada fi’il Mudhori' saja. Contoh: ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ (kamu belum lakukan), ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ال‬ (jangan kamu lakukan!) Fi’il Mudhari’ asalnya marfu (cirinya adalah dibaca dhommah ّ,‫ـان‬.., atau‫ن‬‫ـو‬..), namun apabila kemasukan ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ dan َ ‫ال‬ nahiyah di atas, maka kemudian dibaca majzum. Ketentuan majzum pada fi’il mudhari’ sebagai berikut : - Huruf terakhir dibaca sukun (‫ﹿ‬) - Huruf terakhir (‫ن‬) dihilangkan. - Khusus untuk fi’il mudhari’ yang didahului dhomir (‫هم،أنتم‬) setelah huruf (‫و‬) ditambahi alif(‫ا‬). ‫ال‬‫النشاط‬‫ثاني‬ ‫التركيب‬ !‫والحظ‬ ‫اقرأ‬
  49. 49. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX41 * Perhatikan tabel perubahan fi’il mudhori’ dibawah ini! ‫املضارع‬ ‫الفعل‬ +‫لم‬ ‫املضارع‬ ‫الفعل‬ + َ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ ‫الفعل‬‫ملضارع‬ KK.SekarangBelum/tdk…Jangan!... ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬- َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬‫ن‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬- َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬- ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬- َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬‫ن‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬- َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬- ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ال‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ت‬ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬‫ن‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬‫ا‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ال‬‫ا‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ْ‫ي‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ال‬ْ‫ي‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬‫ن‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ال‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ال‬َ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ ‫ف‬ َ ‫أ‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ ‫ف‬ َ ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬- ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ن‬ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ف‬ َ ‫ن‬- ‫ضمير‬‫املضارع‬‫املضارع‬ +‫لم‬‫املضارع‬ +‫ال‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬‫ك‬‫ر‬‫شا‬‫ي‬... ‫لم‬- ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ه‬...... ‫لم‬- ْ‫م‬‫ه‬...... ‫لم‬- ‫هي‬...... ‫لم‬- ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫ه‬...... ‫لم‬- ‫الفعل‬ ْ ‫ف‬ِ‫صر‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫التركيب‬‫الحظ‬ ‫ا‬‫تصريفا‬‫ص‬‫وف‬ ‫طالحيا‬‫ق‬!‫لضمائره‬ ‫ا‬
  50. 50. 42BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX ‫ن‬‫ه‬...... ‫لم‬- َ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬...... ‫لم‬.. ‫ال‬. ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬...... ‫لم‬... ‫ال‬ ْ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬...... ‫لم‬... ‫ال‬ ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬...... ‫لم‬... ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬...... ‫لم‬... ‫ال‬ ‫ن‬‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬...... ‫لم‬... ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬...... ‫لم‬- ‫ن‬ ْ‫ح‬ َ ‫ن‬...‫لم‬...- َ‫أنت‬ :‫املثال‬‫أ‬‫ر‬‫تق‬: )‫(ال‬ ‫املجلة‬‫ال‬ ْ ‫أ‬‫ر‬‫تق‬‫املجلة‬ ١.َ‫أنت‬‫تحتفل‬‫بنز‬‫آن‬‫ر‬‫الق‬ ‫ول‬ : )‫(لم‬............................................................................. ٢.‫أنا‬‫سل‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫الدعوة‬ ‫ساالت‬‫ر‬ : )‫(لم‬............................................................................. ٣.‫أنت‬‫تستقبلين‬‫املدعوين‬ : )‫(ال‬.............................................................................. ٤.‫عائشة‬‫تزين‬‫هار‬‫ز‬‫باأل‬‫القاعة‬ : )‫(لم‬............................................................................. ٥.‫اللجنة‬‫أعضاء‬‫ن‬‫ينظمو‬‫ي‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫الك‬ : )‫(لم‬............................................................................ !‫املثال‬‫في‬‫كما‬‫ل‬ِ‫حو‬
  51. 51. BAHASA ARAB – KELAS IX43 ‫ي‬ ‫املاض‬ ‫الفعل‬‫املضارع‬ ‫الفعل‬ ‫الفعل‬ +‫لم‬ ‫املضارع‬ ‫النا‬‫ال‬‫هية‬‫الفعل‬ + ‫املضارع‬‫للمفرد‬ ‫ب‬ َ ‫املخاط‬ َ‫ل‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ح‬‫ا‬‫يحتفل‬ْ‫ل‬‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ح‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ ‫ال‬ْ‫ل‬‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ح‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ج‬‫ا‬........................................ْ‫ع‬‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ج‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫ال‬ ....................‫يستقبل‬........................................ .................... َ ‫ث‬‫تحد‬........................................ َ‫ل‬َ‫اد‬َ‫تب‬............................................................ ........................................ْ‫ل‬‫س‬ْ‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫لم‬.................... ....................‫م‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬‫ي‬........................................ َ‫اهد‬ َ‫ج‬............................................................ ‫مزيد‬ ‫ثالثي‬ ‫الحظ‬ ‫الفعل‬‫ف‬ِ‫صر‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫التركيب‬‫الحظ‬ !‫لضمائره‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫اصطالحيا‬‫تصريفا‬

×