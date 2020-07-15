Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSITAS ISLAM BALITAR BLITAR FAKULTAS PETERNAKAN PRODI ILMU TERNAK TAHUN 2019/2020
DAMPAK PETERNAKAN AYAM PEDAGING DIMASA PANDEMI CORONA Nama kelompok: 1. Yudhi Setyawan 19103310018 2. Agung Ramadhani Budi...
Peternak ayam pedaging di Indoneia Pada kondisi pendemi saat ini, banyak sekali dampak yang ditimbulkan oleh virus corona....
A. Anjloknya harga ayam potong TAHUN HARGA KONSUMEN 2019 Rp.20.000-Rp.25.000 Rp.22.000-Rp.27.000 2020 Rp.13.500-Rp.14.000 ...
B. Stok pakan yang berkuran Peternak ayam pedaging sangat kualahan mengatasi stok pakan yang menipis, sehingga pertumbuhan...
Sekian dan terima kasih.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tugas ict ppt

27 views

Published on

kelompok

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tugas ict ppt

  1. 1. UNIVERSITAS ISLAM BALITAR BLITAR FAKULTAS PETERNAKAN PRODI ILMU TERNAK TAHUN 2019/2020
  2. 2. DAMPAK PETERNAKAN AYAM PEDAGING DIMASA PANDEMI CORONA Nama kelompok: 1. Yudhi Setyawan 19103310018 2. Agung Ramadhani Budi P. 19103310019 3. Ahmad Zainu Effendy 19103310020 4. Vansa Dicky 19103310078
  3. 3. Peternak ayam pedaging di Indoneia Pada kondisi pendemi saat ini, banyak sekali dampak yang ditimbulkan oleh virus corona. Diantaranya anjloknya harga ayam potong dan juga stokpakan yang berkurang.
  4. 4. A. Anjloknya harga ayam potong TAHUN HARGA KONSUMEN 2019 Rp.20.000-Rp.25.000 Rp.22.000-Rp.27.000 2020 Rp.13.500-Rp.14.000 Rp.15.000-Rp.20.000
  5. 5. B. Stok pakan yang berkuran Peternak ayam pedaging sangat kualahan mengatasi stok pakan yang menipis, sehingga pertumbuhan ayam juga terganggu. Bahan pakan yang sangat menipis sat ini yaitu jagung. Peternak ayam saat ini sangat sulit untuk mendapatkan pasokan jagung.
  6. 6. Sekian dan terima kasih.

×