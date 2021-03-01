-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Over 100 super easy and outrageously delicious all-plant meals from the world’s biggest and fastest-growing plant-based platform, BOSH!Henry Firth and Ian Theasby are the new faces of exciting plant-based food.Their channel, BOSH!, constantly inspires people to cook ultra-tasty and amazingly simple meals at home – from roasting tray dinners, to one-pot wonders, and posh showstoppers to crazy cocktails – using only plant-based supermarket-friendly ingredients.In BOSH! The Cookbook they share over 100 of their favourite go-to breakfasts, moreish light bites and snacks, filling and hearty dinners and mouthwatering puddings and treats.Whether you are vegan or simply want to incorporate a few meat, dairy and egg-free meals into your week, BOSH! The Cookbook is your ultimate plant-based bible packed with fun, unpretentious and mega satisfying recipes easy enough to be rustled up any night of the week.BOSH!
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment