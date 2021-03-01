Over 100 super easy and outrageously delicious all-plant meals from the world’s biggest and fastest-growing plant-based platform, BOSH!Henry Firth and Ian Theasby are the new faces of exciting plant-based food.Their channel, BOSH!, constantly inspires people to cook ultra-tasty and amazingly simple meals at home – from roasting tray dinners, to one-pot wonders, and posh showstoppers to crazy cocktails – using only plant-based supermarket-friendly ingredients.In BOSH! The Cookbook they share over 100 of their favourite go-to breakfasts, moreish light bites and snacks, filling and hearty dinners and mouthwatering puddings and treats.Whether you are vegan or simply want to incorporate a few meat, dairy and egg-free meals into your week, BOSH! The Cookbook is your ultimate plant-based bible packed with fun, unpretentious and mega satisfying recipes easy enough to be rustled up any night of the week.BOSH!

