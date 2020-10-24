[PDF]From the Oven to the Table#FullPages|By-Diana Henry

2020 James Beard Award Nominee



NAMED ONE OF FALL'S BEST COOKBOOKS BY The New York Times, Eater, thekitchn, Epicurious, Chowhound, Completely Dorrie



"I can't help but envisage this book in kitchens up and down the country, absolutely a-flutter with post-it notes, not just to signal those recipes earmarked for cooking in the future, but as a way of marking those already eaten with unflurried joy." Nigella Lawson



"Henry's book will inspire you, even on a Wednesday night." Eater



Let the oven do the work with this easy-going collection of full-flavored dishes from Diana Henry.All of the recipes in this book can be cooked in one dish or pan. You simply prep the ingredients then pop them in the oven to roast while you get on with your life. From quick after-work suppers and light veggie meals to more substantial feasts to feed friends, these recipes are packed with full-on flavor.Diana includes recipes such as Spatchcock Chicken with Chilie, Garlic and Oregano Aioli, Cod with

